‘Cougar Town’ – ‘A Thing About You’: Girls vs. boys

A quick review of last night’s “Cougar Town” coming up just as soon as I throw on a nice Cuban suit…
First of all, I’m curious how many of you experienced the same issue I did last night: because this was the episode that was postponed last week due to the Tucson memorial, and because my DVR recorded what it thought was “A Thing About You” last week, it assumed tonight was a rerun and didn’t record it. So I had to wait until morning to see it on Hulu.
As for “A Thing About You” itself, I thought it was an episode that was stronger on the sweet side than on the comedy side. I liked the way it checked in on the state of Grayson/Jules, Jules/Laurie, Travis/Bobby, etc., and I enjoyed the introduction of the series’ lead director Michael McDonald(*) as the judgmental wine bar owner. But other than Bobby holding his breath to think better and Laurie’s initial wave of space invasion, I didn’t find myself laughing at anything.
(*) On the press tour set visit last week, Bill Lawrence pointed out that McDonald was a director before he became famous for “Mad TV,” and that it now drives him crazy when people say, “Wow, you also direct?”
But in a way, that says where I am with this show. There were other sitcoms this week that I laughed a quite a bit more, but I simply like the characters, world and vibe of “Cougar Town” so much that I still enjoyed “A Thing About You” more overall.
Your mileage may vary. I had a couple of long debates with some critics at press tour about this show, the upshot of which was that you’re either on its frequency or you’re not. If you’re not, it can do no right. If you are, then you’ll probably enjoy it more than a comparably funny show with broader appeal. And that’s the show Bill Lawrence, Kevin Biegel and company have decided to make, which is good enough for me and some of you, good enough for ABC to order a third season, and hopefully good enough that the show can remain viable if/when ABC finally moves it away from “Modern Family.”
What did everybody else think?
Alan – I had the same issue, and I even checked my DVR schedule about 15 minutes before the show went on the air to make sure it was set to record! Grrr…
Since I depend on my rabbit ears, I was able to catch it last night. I laughed out loud a couple times, but I found the episode to be more touching than humorous. Busy is amazing as Laurie. I thought her scene on the couch with Jules was so amazing.
And y’all caught the shout-out to “Community,” right?
gah, I didn’t mean to say amazing twice. Anyway, the episode was good stuff.
Thought the Shout-out was great considering Community has done it twice for Cougar Town.
The fact that these are two mediocre comedies ratings-wise, but awesome creatively, and on different networks and they are shouting out to each other gives me the warm-fuzzies. This is how the TV business should be done. It’s like NewsRadio calling out to Arrested Development and vice versa (I know they weren’t on at the same time…but still)
No issues with TWC NY/NJ. Recorded on both our DVR’s, neither records reruns.
I had the same issue as well (Comcast DVR), but managed to catch it because I noticed it wasn’t recording when MF finished. Busy Phillips mentioned on Twitter that her DVR missed the episode as well.
Like you, the show works for me, so I enjoyed this episode. I think you can definitely build up an appreciation for the show over time. My husband used to bolt out of the room the second after MF was done, but now he sticks around and watches CT.
My DVR (through DirecTV) will record pretty much indefinitely if the TV is on. So, I recorded Modern Family and Off the Map and the TV was on so it recorded Cougar Town (but Cougar Town won’t show up in my Playlist). It also recorded the news until I turned off the television.
I found the show enjoyable. I really liked Grayson/Bobby’s relationship and Ellie/Andy at the end. Did Ellie know she has the exact same dress as Jordan Sullivan? :)
I also liked that Laurie moved on and knew that Jules was her friend and the show made her lack of reaction the storyline instead of going in a different direction.
I’ll never necessarily say Cougar Town is my favorite show, but I do enjoy it. It makes me happy.
My DVR (Time Warner) recorded both last week AND this week. Last week was confusing to me(I was out of town, so I didn’t know that it was a time shift for the memorial; I just was bummed that all I had was Modern Family, which I don’t watch) but not, apparently, to my technology.
I thought it was a sweet episode. I liked Laurie’s acceptance of Jules’ reaction to her presence–she really is a true friend–and I liked Grayson helping Bobby become the romantic-date hero to Travis. And Ellie trouncing Wine Snob to Andy’s delight.
I’m still waiting for the inevitable Travis-Laurie hookup, though. That’s gonna be choice.
This week’s title-card tag also made me laugh out loud, but I can’t remember exactly what it was–something like “Starting to Own It.”
Re Travis-Laurie, on the set visit, both Busy and Dan said they’d prefer things remain as they are, with the potential out there but it not quite happening, and Bill Lawrence said that he still wants to wait until the age gap’s less creepy.
Honestly, one of the funniest eps of the season to me. The depiction of men and women friendships was one of the most spot on things I have ever seen.
Considering how many of these jokes hit close to home (I’m now-guy, my wife is future-gal), the picture of Jules and her Bridesmaids (my wife recently began spats her maid of honor), guys not prying into anything personal with one another, it was all perfect. I about rolled off my couch when Jules and Ellie starting laughing when she tried to keep a straight face saying friends don’t talk about friends behind their backs.
This and Parks and Rec are my clear cut top comedies right now with Community a close 3rd.
I use Tivo and noticed a few days ago that Cougar Town wasn’t set to record this week’s ep so I set it manually.
I also noticed that the schedule has an ep set for next Tuesday–does anyone know if this is a rerun or if they’re using Tuesday to run another new episode? I’m just wondering if they’re having to do schedule juggling after last week’s preemption to get all of the new CT eps in before Mr. Sunshine goes on air.
Rerun to fill the half-hour following the State of the Union Address.
I had a few minor complaints. I didn’t feel they were totally consistant with Jules’ personality. She seems to be bubbly and talkative with a loose sense of boundaries herself so I feel for her to be so put off by Laurie was somewhat out of character. I felt it would’ve worked better if she started off excited Laurie was staying with her and equally bubbly and invasive but then gradually got worn down by the more extreme nature of Laurie. Also, this is a silly complaint but when Ellie was supposedly slamming the wine guy to the point he couldn’t even respond I didn’t feel like she even got him that good. Had she kept going another 15-20 seconds it would’ve worked better for me.
I thought the same thing about Jules suddenly having boundary issues. Maybe her complete and utter lack of boundaries applies only to her son?? And now that I think of it, it kind of does fit into her personality in that she is totally oblivious to her own actions which leads her to be hypocritcal. As in, she invades Travis’ life in every way and thinks it’s totally fine, but feels intruded upon when Laurie stays in her house.
And I agree with you about Ellie and the wine guy as well. I was excited to hear her rip him a new one and it was pretty lame. Ooh you were a dorky child. Really? That’s all you got??
Reply to comment…
Gah. Hit log in before typing my comment.
But I agree with you about Ellie’s slam being a bit of a let down. Michael McDonald seemed to morph into Perry Cox at the end of his rant, and I was expecting a much bigger comeback. The ending bit about Ellie explaining why she stopped talking to people was great “Vegan… vegan… doesn’t drink…. Named her daughter Chesapeake….”
I’m definitely on the frequency. I love this show.
Good sitcoms don’t have to be laugh out loud funny every week to be engaging. Friends wasn’t. HIMYM isn’t. A good group sitcom just has to have people you enjoy – with interesting interactions.
Not a ton of laughs this week (last week for some of us apparently), but a ton of heart and a group togetherness that really brought everything together nicely for me.
Whether it was Greyson understanding Bobbyâ€™s situation with his son and helping him out; Laurie just wanting some personal Jules time; or Ellie making a new friend, only to crush him, to defend her teammateâ€”it was all well done.
I loved the Community shout out. And how Jules used the profound idea of her career as an excuse to get away from Laurie.
This was a repeat for me of last weekâ€™s episode, which was not interrupted for the memorial here. Direct TV had last nightâ€™s episode listed as Lost Children. Will this do anything for the timing of Mr. Sunshineâ€™s premier next month? Iâ€™m not clear on the plan ABC has to run CT before their hiatus. Are there going to be new eps for the next three weeks now?
I had the same DVR issue but my girlfriend actually caught it right before it aired so luckily we got the DVR all set before showtime.
I really enjoy this show, love Bill Lawrence and loved Scrubs. I was sooooooo out on this show after the first couple episodes but my girlfriend MADE me watch it. Its lucky for me that she did because I know really enjoy this show. They did a great job course correcting.
In a way, Scrubs and Cougartown are very similar shows in that the humor are of a particular wavelength (very Bill Lawrence-esque), I wonder whether Scrubs had a broader appeal when it first started.
Canadian, so I had this a week ago!
I really enjoyed this episode, but I agree, it was mostly sweet with few laughs. However, I thought Ellie and the wine bar guy had so much chemistry (comedic, not romantic) that even when the zingers were weak, I really enjoyed their plot. I found myself really hoping he becomes a regular recurrer, a la the annoying neighbour.
I’m definitely on the wavelength, and this is honestly one of my favorite shows, if not my favorite. When it and MF (and even Community) are in the hulu queue, I watch it first. I laughed out loud quite a bit, especially the tag with Ellie and Andy. She just does bitchy so well.
I think I just laugh because i like the chemistry of the characters so much. So almost regardless of what they say, they make me smile. Enjoyed the guy time where they’re trying to figure out the best romantic gesture (LOVED the tattoos). I’m still not feeling Kirsten, but that’s ok.
BARB! And I love Barb, that’s all there is to it. Oh, and Andy getting turned on by Ellie’s bitchface. Those 2 characters make that relationship just work.
No DVR issues for me — my DVR through AT&T U-verse recorded the show as usual.
I agree that it would have been funnier if Ellie had kept going a little longer — it was a good start to a slam, but it felt like just that, a start, not enough to completely cow him like that. Still, love the show and find it enjoyable whether it’s laugh-out-loud funny or not.
I’m have comcast DVR set to record all new episodes and last night’s Couger Town did not record. I noticed that they changed the ending time to not the top of the hour but to :01 and I wonder if the created the problem.
Barb Attack!!!
In what universe does Cougar Town deserve a blog entry before you get to Modern Family ??????
In the universe where he cares about better programming…
Alan stated on Twitter that he’s now going to occasionally post on Modern Family because whenever he says he doesn’t like something, he gets killed for it. That’s not the exact quote, but it does sum it up quite well if you’ve seen the comment reactions on the MF posts. The MF fans don’t appreciate criticism of their show in any way.
Michael McDonald directs? I’m quite shocked actually!
I keep forgettin’
I always recognize Michael McDonald as the guy from Scrubs who was also on Mad TV.
Really? Love Stewart and everything else from MadTv; and all his work; but he’ll always be the henchman that gets very slowly run over by the steamroller in the first Austin Powers film.
Cougar Town’s history:
Somewhat funny, but a little creepy when they had Jules dating little boys.
Very funny once they focused on the cul-de-sac crew hanging out, drinking wine, and doing funny/crazy things.
Currently, the schtick is getting a little old for me. The characters have become so well defined that the show is becoming kind of like 2 and a half men for me; wash, rinse, repeat. Same types of jokes every week.
I totally agree. What makes Lawrence’s shows so great is that you can be pissing yourself laughing one minute and tearing up with sentimentality the next. He did it on Scrubs all the time. What makes the best shows are the characters, and he understands that.
(I meant that I agreed with Alan, not the previous comment)
I kept waiting for the promised joke about Travis’s awful hair. I didn’t hear one.
I love Michael McDonald and always wonder why he doesn’t have his “own” show. Can’t believe I didn’t know he was directing/producing (I usually know things like that). Still would love to see more of him on TV.
Oh yeah, and mark me as one whose DVR didn’t record the episode. I had to watch it on Amazon.