‘Cougar Town’ – ‘Ain’t Love Strange’: A perfectly predictable proposal?

“Cougar Town” is back for its third season. I offered a reminder yesterday that the show has nothing to do with its stupid title any more, and I have a review of the season premiere coming up just as soon as I throw my Too Creepy flag…
We’re stuck with the title – and, thankfully, with the weekly jokes about it in the opening credits (this week: “Yeah, it’s still called ‘Cougar Town.’ We’re not happy about it either.”) – but “Ain’t Love Strange” worked not only as an ideal Valentine’s Day episode(*) but as a perfect illustration of what the show has become. (And was, appropriately enough for a mission statement-y kind of episode, both written and directed by Bill Lawrence.)
(*) You know, for the romantically-inclined whose V-Day plans involved sitting in front of the TV with their sweethearts. Sigh…
On the comedy end of things, we had a variety of clever-bordering-on-surreal running gags, whether Jules buying the rest of the gang wine glass-holding necklaces, Travis and his new housemates building their own green screen (the comedy gift that kept on giving, particularly with Bobby and Travis acting out the end of every cheesey romantic comedy ever), Grayson’s obsession with Jules’ mouthguard (and one of the catchiest Grayson ditties ever in the slightly longer morning routine song) and, of course, everything to do with Dog Travis. Like “Happy Endings,” or “30 Rock,” or “Community,” it just felt like the gags kept piling on top of each other, to the point where if you didn’t find all of them successful (and I did, btw), odds are enough were going to hit your funnybone to work.
And yet even in the midst of all the absurdity, this was an episode that managed to be repeatedly, successfully sweet – and, at the end, incredibly romantic. There have been times on both this show and “Scrubs” where Lawrence has tried to force the Climactic Heartwarming Trifecta – when an episode’s three storylines will converge on a common emotional theme, completely with uplifting guitar-driven pop song(*) to underline it – and it just feels like sentiment for the sake of sentiment (or formula). This was not that. Whether it was Laurie helping Ellie feel (mostly) better about Stan, Bobby admitting he just needed a favor from his son or, especially, Grayson giving Jules the exact proposal she wanted (albeit in a strange, twisted, “Cougar Town” fashion), the emotion felt natural to the story and made the comedy feel richer as a result.
(*) In this case, the song was “Fall” by Ed Sheehan.
Lawrence’s shows have always had a good romantic streak – in terms of proposals alone, I always think about J.D. running around Turk and Carla while holding sparklers after she finally said yes – and the idea that Jules and Grayson would take things to the next level in a lawn draped in toilet paper, surrounded by all their friends (and Tom), with Grayson dressed as a cop and Jules rendered speechless for one of the few times in her life, was just lovely.(**)
(**) And the brief cut to Travis putting a reassuring arm around his dad in what had to be a very complicated moment for Bobby was a nice touch. So often, scenes on shows are only about what the central characters of that scene care about, and here the show paused for a moment to acknowledge that while Bobby is happy for his friends, this also pretty much ends whatever hope he still held of reconciling with Jules.
Excellent start to, based on what I’ve seen, is the strongest “Cougar Town” season to date.
What did everybody else think?
Spent the past few weeks rewatching season 2, and laughed just as hard the second time around. So happy this show is back!
I really hope the green screen is an ongoing bit this year. Hilarious. Also, is Travis’s roommate from last year gone or does he show up in subsequent episodes? I though he was a good addition last year. (though was bound to since I also loved him on FNL)
Great to finally have Cougar Town back. Loved the extended version of (Slightly longer) Morning Routine Song.
Off topic, just watched Linsanity beat my Raps with the game winning 3. Linny Can!!!
I was able to convert 3 people to getting past the title and watching the show over the hiatus, hopefully more fans were able to do the same. Glad it came out with such a strong episode so I didn’t have to insert my foot into my mouth.
Also, damn I feel for Bobby. By the end of the Cougar Town run I’m going to have to evaluate him for my all time favorite tv characters list, I think he’s going to crack the top 25 when it’s all said and done.
Did anyone else get the feeling Laurie has moved from Travis to Stan with the undeniable cougar chemistry?
I’m so glad you mentioned that very brief Travis/Bobby scene during the proposal. Just pitch perfect and a little bit heartbreaking.
Completely unintended cross-network fact: this show goes surprisingly well with New Girl immediately after.
I thought the same thing.
Yeah, Tuesdays just got way better with that combo. I still think Travis Dog could be a chick magnet.
Dont forget about Raising Hope as well. A comedy that I think is funnier and better than new girl.
I thought it was a great episode that was really funny and also had a ton of heart. Is it just me, or did Stan age a lot since last season?
Just remember how long the show has been off the air ;-). Other than the line about “writing Rosa a letter” I thought that Stan was in line with a three year old. But I also don’t have kids.
I started watching this show with the premiere of the second season, when Cougar Town had already more or less become the show it is now, so I might not be as qualified to discuss the evolution of the show as those viewers who have been around since the beginning. However, from what experience I do have, I can say that the premiere felt like the perfect distillation of all the goofy,familiar, lovable elements that have been working about the show since I started watching, while still demonstrating a willingness to take on narrative chances. Even though I knew about the proposal beforehand thanks to the clip reel, it still felt surprising and well-earned based on solely on what I had seen in the twenty minutes preceding it. That’s a rare quality, and one that I’m glad has become some a naturally ingrained part of the show’s creative DNA.
And yes, the small moment with Travis and Bobby during Grayson’s proposal to Jules was fantastic. So many comedies (or dramas, for that matter) would either gloss over that moment or overplay the heck out of it for the sake of setting up extended angst down the road. That’s not to say Bobby’s sadness won’t become a plot point in future episodes. But this show is ultimately optimistic enough that I trust that the writers will resolve his feelings in an effectively adult manner. Put another way, I don’t think we’ll be seeing any wacky sabotage attempts in the coming weeks :)
Still the best comedy on TV, IMO, but then again, I’m a Bill Lawrence (and Christa) fan.
On a semi-serious note, I am glad that to see what appears to be another minority on the show, even if it is, at best, a recurring role (can’t see the new roommate being a regular … )
oh, also, are they trying to keep Travis single this year? Just wondering about the remark that Travis made about college.
hell yes great episode! too bad I knew the proposal was coming cause of the 10min highlight thing….my own fault I guess
Like a lot of you already said, that Travis/Bobby moment was perfect. I usually wouldn’t post about something so may have already mentioned, but it was so damn good.
Alan, do you happen to know how many episodes ABC ordered for the season? And do you know when Sarah Chalke comes aboard?
15 episodes
I think Sarah shows up on episode 4. If you’re a Scrubs fan, do not miss episode 5!
After seeing the proposal in the 10-minute S3 trailer, I was afraid that it was something we’d work towards during the season, and that we wouldn’t see it until much much later. Glad we got to see it early.
loved it! I harbor intense feelings of anger toward ABC for reducing the number of episodes
Like everyone else I liked the premiere. I thought the show suffered from How I Met Your Mother syndrome at times in the first and second season where a ridiculously wonderful supporting cast could overshadow a main character who could appear irritating but I feel they’ve rectified that from the episode where Ellie gets on Jules. Very funny and very sweet throw me in with the group who appreciated Travis comforting Bobby. Though my hope is knowing he can’t get Jules back is what leads him to Sarah Chalke.
Is this not a spoiler somehow? Damn.
I thought this was perfect. And I’m glad you pointed out Travis reassuring Bobby-the fact that the writers actually acknowledge that the proposal would be bittersweet for Bobby completely reaffirmed all the reasons why I love this show.
Cougar Town premiere was great. I also thought Raising hope was great last night.
Loved it, after a LOT of time waiting for CT to return, they gave us an amazing episode.
Yea, they’re back!
I agree with everything you said, last night’s ep was the perfect blend of funny and sweetness and a great way to remind me how much I love these characters.
I don’t think the ads are helping. People who don’t watch would never know that the show isn’t about older women chasing younger men after watching an ad that focused on just such an encounter.
Well, I gave it an honest shot and found not a single funny moment in the entire show. Unless the ridiculous plastic surgery faces of Courteney Cox and Christa Miller were meant to be funny. I am surprised that educated adults find things to laugh at in this.
The River was waaay funnier.
So they didn’t change the name so that DVRs could find it, so why didn’t my DirecTV DVR record it last night….I’m so ticked.
Where else can I find it? I’m out of the country BTW…
Masterful. I am so glad it is back!
Hating to be the nitpicker again, but Alan, the singer’s name is Ed Sheeran.
Also, that was a great episode.
I just watched it, and didn’t realize it aired on Vday, so the proposal was not only incredibly sweet and uber romantic, I was legitimately surprised by it.
Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww.
I just watched too.. and even though i had seen a clip of the proposal, it still struck me as really sweet.. reminded of thosem movies that you have seen a dozen times (in my case, Love Actually), and it’s best moments always stir you up. :)