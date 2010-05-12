‘Cougar Town’ – ‘Breakdown’: The red balloon

Yesterday, I ran a long interview with “Cougar Town” producer Bill Lawrence about the many ways the show has gotten better by reinventing itself as a low-fi ensemble comedy rather than the high-concept show that fit the title.
Tonight’s episode – which involved callbacks to an early Courteney Cox role, photos of Taye Diggs, the game of Musical Beers and a giant inflatable blue gorilla – continued that upward trend, but I unfortunately don’t have time to write about it today (nor will I tomorrow). So go read the Lawrence interview if you didn’t already, and then tell me what you thought of “Breakdown.”
Good episode, not great. The balloon bit is a bit forced at this point. The Springsteen picture was classic however. I enjoyed what they were doing with Laura and her insecurities, but they dropped it too fast. I think she had a chance to really strengthen he character here, but it was lost.
I gave this another chance (after not at all enjoying the pilot) based on your continued recommendationsâ€”and yesterday’s interviewâ€”and really enjoyed it. I laughed pretty frequently, and enjoyed the rhythm of the dialogue. I might have just been on a high after loving the preceding “Modern Family,” but I think I’ll be back for more. Much, MUCH better than the show I saw back in September.
Loved this episode – dippy and sweet at the same time.
Poor Travis with the gorilla inflatable and picture sweat shirt….
Also loved the wink to Courtney’s Springsteen video.
If they are looking to rename the series Ellie had a nice one “Crazy Town” and I was thinking “Coastal Town”…
“Crazy Town” isn’t bad. I like “Kooky Town” better, only because it sounds a little more eccentric.
If they go with “The Family Jules,” will they still have the same problem of putting off viewers?
It’s just a delightful show. The caustic parts nibble rather than bite, and the core is sweet in a way that’s very endearing. I loved how the family chose to chase the balloon rather than go through the graduation ceremony conventionally.
I liked how casual Jules and Grayson felt when their new thing wasn’t the focus. There were some nice Ellie moments,but Grayson and Ellie under the shade of one big hat was much more of a defining silly moment than balloonquest is.
This show has now reached that level of being enjoyable purely because I like spending time with these characters, much like Parks & Recreation and Community. Even in the less funny episodes I’m still happy to spend 22 minutes with them.
I keep sampling this show every so often. What I find annoying is the cadence of the show more than the concept. It is like there is a silent laugh track that must be obeyed: 1, 2, joke, 3, 4, joke, 5 , 6 joke. All the characters are one dimensional. They like guest stand up comedians. Nobody seems real.
This worked in Scrubs since it was always on the move thru the hospital and there were constant fantasy scenes.
I LOVED the scene with Barb showing up at graduation for her “fantasy draft,” that was classic.
The CCox/Springsteen callback was very funny, good times.
I loved that, too. I like how the show has moved away from the cougar theme, but they keep Barb as a true cougar.
I agree on Barb. Alan seems to find her grating every time she shows up, but I think she can still be very funny when used right, even if her character is somewhat purposeless given the new direction of the show.
Much like my comment in the P&R post, I’d like to re-try this show. Can anyone recommend the episode where you feel it started turning the corner?
Maybe around episode 9, Here Comes My Girl.
Episode 7 is where the show really began to change. This was the first episode after Jules dumped the boy toy and we never saw her cougar act again. However, there’s still a lot of fun in the earlier episodes, particularly in how they develop the male characters.
Yup, episode 7 or any point once Jules dropped her young boyfriend. The dynamic between the cast really improves and all the characters mesh together more organically (it felt very forced when SHE was the cougar).
I actually prefer her character as single and being the mom, critic, jokester, referee or guidance counselor for the rest of the group.
The episode where they turned things around was “Don’t Come Around Here No More”. Jules gets dared to spend an entire day alone and winds up throwing a party for the whole cast. Sort of the first time you realize how much you like the people. Plus: Awesome Shawshank Redemption reference.
while the writing and ensemble has really come togeather, I’m frankly disappointed that the premise has become so derided. Yes nobody wants a juvenile sex comedy but at root of the show’s inception was Jules getting out into the world and rediscovering her identity. Now she clings to her circle of friends and has become sheltered. This approach loses some of the charm.
I’m curious about the picture Alan used alongside this post. In the episode, we never saw the group actually catch the balloon. In fact, it was drifting higher as the scene ended. Yet this picture makes it seem that they caught the balloon. Was that picture just a production photo provided by ABC, or was there part of the episode that I missed?
It was one of the pics on ABC’s press site. The one of them chasing the balloon was much fuzzier at the small size, so I went with that.