‘Cougar Town’ – ‘Breakdown’: The red balloon

Senior Television Writer
05.12.10 19 Comments

Yesterday, I ran a long interview with “Cougar Town” producer Bill Lawrence about the many ways the show has gotten better by reinventing itself as a low-fi ensemble comedy rather than the high-concept show that fit the title.

Tonight’s episode – which involved callbacks to an early Courteney Cox role, photos of Taye Diggs, the game of Musical Beers and a giant inflatable blue gorilla – continued that upward trend, but I unfortunately don’t have time to write about it today (nor will I tomorrow). So go read the Lawrence interview if you didn’t already, and then tell me what you thought of “Breakdown.”

Around The Web

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLCOUGAR TOWN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP