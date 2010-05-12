‘Cougar Town’ – ‘Breakdown’: The red balloon

Yesterday, I ran a long interview with “Cougar Town” producer Bill Lawrence about the many ways the show has gotten better by reinventing itself as a low-fi ensemble comedy rather than the high-concept show that fit the title.

Tonight’s episode – which involved callbacks to an early Courteney Cox role, photos of Taye Diggs, the game of Musical Beers and a giant inflatable blue gorilla – continued that upward trend, but I unfortunately don’t have time to write about it today (nor will I tomorrow). So go read the Lawrence interview if you didn’t already, and then tell me what you thought of “Breakdown.”