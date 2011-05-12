‘Cougar Town’ – ‘Damaged By Love’: Rollerskate skinny

A quick review of last night’s “Cougar Town” coming up just as soon as I put a question mark at the end of a sentence???
Bit of an uneven episode last night, with several running gags that worked some of the time but not others. Grayson’s rollerblading ineptitude, for instance, was funny at the beginning and then got way overplayed until it turned into some kind of leftover JD gag from the later seasons of “Scrubs.” And I enjoyed Ellie’s frustration at her sister-in-law’s flirting with Andy (particularly her various insults to Laurie, like her half-whispered “Sometimes, you look like a dude”) far more than I enjoyed watching Nia Vardalos get creepy with her real-life husband. On the other hand, the gag about Andy not speaking Spanish did have a good payoff in the tag, and was the one time I laughed at his sister-in-law’s inappropriateness.
On the other hand, Ken Jenkins remains a perfect fit for this show’s mix of goofiness and sentimentality, and the journey to the low-rent, understaffed(*) strip club as an unsuccessful attempt to shake Travis out of his funk was as funny and mortifying as intended. (“Three-dollar drizzle.” Heh.)
(*) Destiny, the lone stripper on duty, was played by Crista Flanagan, who will always be Lois the runaway lawnmower driver from “Mad Men.”
Not great, but amusing enough.
What did everybody else think?
Waiting for the Community moment on this show is getting to be like waiting for the other end of the outrigger shootout in Lost.
Did you catch Laurie and Travis in the paintball crowd on Community tonight? Alan’s screen cap from the ep shows both…Dan Byrd is just visible but Busy is clear as day.
Recognised immediately who she was.
I think Christa Miller is probably the most improved actress on this show since it began. She never really managed to figure out the softer side of Jordan on ‘Scrubs’, but with Ellie she seems to have finally gotten it.
I’m also really glad they didn’t leave the episode on a note where Grayson is having doubts about his and Jules’ relationship. I could see it going there, and was pleasantly surprised to be wrong.
A-ha, THAT’S who “Destiny” was!
Was it just me, or was Michael McDonald as the wine bar pwner (two episodes back) a spiritual twin to Abed of Community? Unflappable, deadpan, prescient, meta-commenting Abed but grown a few years older?
Actually, I thought that guy was a Perry Cox substitute, especially when he went on some rant that I’ve now forgotten.
Ellie keeping her hate on the DL was great. And like Christa Miller has toned Jordan down to become Ellie, I like the way Ken Jenkins has toned Kelso down to play Jules sweet yet semi Kelso-like creepy-horny father. Good to see Flanagan is still playing women who are a hot mess.
In other Cougar Town news, my autographed Penny Can arrived yesterday. I got through on the Penny Can Phone from a few weeks ago, and this is what they sent out as a prize.
Good episode. 3 dollar drizzle was great. Thanks for pointing out where the bartender was from. Travis reference to himself as a “pale freak” always in need of sunblock was hilarious.
What’s the deal with Mr. Sunshine? Loved it and hope it stays on.
Yep, I loved the main plot (especially the sad stripper) and the Ellie/Laurie interactions, but wasn’t much into the rest of the episode (though I did like Grayson trying to figure out whether or not the kid was real).
Loved seeing Nia Vardalos and Ian Gomez on screen together. I was in line for a show at The Second City last week, and one of the photos on the wall was of the two of them long ago on stage in the middle of a scene. Quite a couple.
Yeah, their chemistry is palpable.
THANK YOU. I was wracking my brain trying to figure out who the stripper was.
Don’t watch this show, but is this an Old 97’s reference in the title?
Holy crap another Old 97’s fan! They are my favorite band, always nice to see other fans. The song “Rollerskate Skinny” was a reference to a line in “The Catcher in the Rye,” so I’m guessing that’s what Alan was referencing
No, it was an Old 97’s reference.
After having watched last week’s the day before this one, I was a bit disappointed. Last week’s episode had me in stitches throughout and bursting out with laughter multiple times. I enjoyed it, it just wasn’t as good.
Now the reason why Nia Vardalos was a guest star makes more sense. Out of all of the guest characters they have had on the show, I thought she added the least. However, as others have said, her storyline was a good opportunity to humanize Ellie. I actually liked the Ken Jenkins storyline enough that I thought this was one of the stronger episodes of the season (along with the Halloween episode and Valentine’s Day). This show is better when it tries to tell some type of story and I’ve felt like a little too often this season, it has just been a funny but somewhat pointless show.
Wow, I totally had Nia Vardalos’ character confused with the one on “My Boys” and, for a very long time, couldn’t understand why nobody thought it was weird that Andy’s coworker married his brother.
Does anybody know the name of the song that plays when they are in the strip club??? The only line I can make out is “got me where you want me this time”.