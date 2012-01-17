‘Cougar Town’ fans get a premiere date for Valentine’s Day

When the gang from “Cougar Town” crashed press tour with their own unofficial TCA party to talk about the show and their responsibility to interact with fans, the unspoken assumption among everyone there was that the show would wind up on Tuesdays at 8:30 after “Last Man Standing,” replacing “Work It.” The only question was when. How long would it take ABC to pull the plug on “Work It,” and how many weeks would they feel they needed to promote the “Cougar Town” season 3 premiere?

Well, ABC killed “Work It” last week, and today they announced (via Twitter) that “Cougar Town” will be back on Tuesday, February 14 at 8:30 p.m.

It’s not an especially good timeslot, as I don’t see a ton of audience crossover between this show and “Last Man,” but it’s going to be on the air. And at this point, the future of the show is going to have as much to do with ABC’s ownership of it (it is, in fact, the only current ABC comedy owned by ABC/Disney).

As mentioned in one of the above-linked posts, I’ve seen the first five episodes of the season, and they’re very good: silly and sweet and warm and drunk in that “Cougar Town” way. And now you get to see ’em. Enjoy.