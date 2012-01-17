‘Cougar Town’ fans get a premiere date for Valentine’s Day

When the gang from “Cougar Town” crashed press tour with their own unofficial TCA party to talk about the show and their responsibility to interact with fans, the unspoken assumption among everyone there was that the show would wind up on Tuesdays at 8:30 after “Last Man Standing,” replacing “Work It.” The only question was when. How long would it take ABC to pull the plug on “Work It,” and how many weeks would they feel they needed to promote the “Cougar Town” season 3 premiere?
Well, ABC killed “Work It” last week, and today they announced (via Twitter) that “Cougar Town” will be back on Tuesday, February 14 at 8:30 p.m.
It’s not an especially good timeslot, as I don’t see a ton of audience crossover between this show and “Last Man,” but it’s going to be on the air. And at this point, the future of the show is going to have as much to do with ABC’s ownership of it (it is, in fact, the only current ABC comedy owned by ABC/Disney).
As mentioned in one of the above-linked posts, I’ve seen the first five episodes of the season, and they’re very good: silly and sweet and warm and drunk in that “Cougar Town” way. And now you get to see ’em. Enjoy.
Excellent news! Excellent, excellent, excellent news.
I hadn’t heard that the network had *already* killed “Work It.” That has to tie for one of the shortest runs in network history…with “Playboy Club,” for example?
I’m not sure anyone will miss it.
No, there have been shows that have been cancelled during the airing of their pilot episode. Also, TPC aired three episodes instead of Work It’s two.
no one will miss work it…HOWEVER, those of us in St. Louis were looking forward to a cameo n the show by world series MVP David Freese. Alan, any update on whether or not & when that might air would be appreciated
Why don’t they just pair it with Happy Endings? Those two are a perfect fit for one another.
Because neither show is strong enough, ratings-wise to lead off an hour.
Yeah, they’d be a great match creatively, but the hour would most likely be death ratings-wise.
Great news to srtart my week :D
Let Community rise and be next! Are you there Chelsea? Are you serious?
yes. Best comedy on TV, IMO, is back. Guess I’m just a Bill Lawrence mark.
Let’s raise a Big Joe (RIP) to the news! So happy to hear it’ll be back soon.
Excellent news! As a Scrubs fan, I love episode #5!
I guess ABC is concerned about “The New Girl” competition? I would imagine the two share much of the same audience.
This is very, very good news! I was very hopeful when they pulled the plug on Work It. Oh, I do so wish they could pair it with Happy Endings, I understand why it can’t happen though. Tuesday is shaping up to be a good night between Cougar Town, Parenthood and Justified!
They have decided to “steer into the skid” — the poster says “Bad title. Good comedy.”
I the 1st and 5th episode of this season at a Cougar Town viewing party last week. Check out Bill Lawrence’s twitter if you want to attend one. So glad it’s back on the air!
Its a shame that they have backwatered it to Tuesday night. Sometimes it’s like networks want to rid themselves of entertaining shows.
Actually It’s the only ABC comedy solely owned by ABC. But Happy Endings is a co- production between ABC Studios and Sony