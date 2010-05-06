‘Cougar Town,’ ‘Feel a Whole Lot Better’: Down with FWB?

A review of last night’s “Cougar Town” coming up just as soon as I steal the plot of “Erin Brockovich”…
Like Myles McNutt, I had a hard time watching “Feel a Whole Lot Better” without thinking of “My Bed Banter and Beyond,” the “Scrubs” season one installment where JD and Elliot got together for the first time and then broke up, all in the course of an episode. Here, we had Grayson and Jules finally having sex after a season’s build-up, and Jules ignoring her first impulse about the pitfalls of Friends With Benefits, and it all seemed headed for a moment where everything fell apart and we could put this relationship on hold until at least February sweeps of season two.
Instead – maybe because Bill Lawrence already did it the other way, maybe because age and time (both for Lawrence and for the characters he’s now responsible for) have changed his perspective – we got the happy ending, with Grayson deciding to drop his defenses and give a real relationship a shot.
I’ll be curious to see how the show treats the two going forward. Both halves of this couple bring so much baggage that it would still be pretty easy and believable to follow the JD/Elliot route and have them frequently break up and then make up. But it’s also possible that they could wind up like the JD and Elliot of the final season of original recipe “Scrubs,” with their couplehood as a fact of life, and a source of humor, but not a constant engine for drama.(*)
(*) And there should still be some of that even with them together, since we know Bobby wants to reconcile with Jules.
As with last night’s “Modern Family,” this was one where the show’s emotional side was a bit sharper than the comedy. Bobby working a hare-brained scheme will never not be funny – particularly when fake moostashes are involved – but the Ellie plot didn’t really work, mainly because the show has been so inconsistent with its handling of baby Stan. On occasion, the baby is present and a huge complication in Ellie and Andy’s lives, but most of the time, the characters get to run out and have adventures as if there isn’t a tiny human living in their house who needs constant holding, feeding, changing, etc. When Andy complained to Laurie about not getting to go out much and have fun, I wanted to sit him down in front of a season’s worth of “Cougar Town” episodes to point out how often he’s doing exactly that.
What did everybody else think?
I had the same problem you had with the Ellie story, but I liked Miller getting some dramatic material, and have to give the show some credit for introducing something which will in the future justify the occasional disappearance of Baby Stan. Yes, that keeps Andy’s motivations from seeming all that realistic, but to be fair there is a difference between hanging out at Jules’ house next door and going “out” in the evenings.
I liked the revelation that Ellie is Laurie’s Idol, not Jules. I don’t say that in any sort of sociopolitical way, I just enjoyed the surprise of the sentiment coming from Laurie and the moment between the two characters.
Yeah, the whole thing felt a little off last night.
Actually, I would have been shocked if Grayson hadn’t come around. The show had already set him up as mooning a bit over Jules–wasn’t there a lovely moment a few weeks back where both he and Bobby were watching Jules as they talked about the kind of woman they wanted to end up with?–so his getting spooked was the part that rang false to me. I still thought his moment was handed very well, though–call me sentimental but I might have had a little tiny speck of dust in my eye.
I, too, liked the moment where Laurie claimed Ellie as her idol rather than Jules. Just because Jules is her best friend doesn’t mean she wants to BE her. I don’t want to be my best friend, either.
No, the nanny story didn’t do much for me, either, but there was SO MUCH ELSE that was awesome it didn’t really bother me. This show, along with Chuck and Community, is what I look forward to each week.
I agree with klg about Grayson. I didn’t think he wouldn’t come around. The babysitter thing was flat, but I did like the ending of that with Laurie. That said, Bobby makes most of these episodes for me. Most anything he does makes me laugh, so when they give him something outside of the story to do, and give it enough screen time, I’m enjoying the episode. Last night’s scheme, especially when Jules stood with the balloon outside the office, made the 30 minutes worth it.
I got the nanny issue and the going out thing because there isn’t a lot of time where Andy spends time away with his wife other than in Jules’ house. While drinking wine that is filled to the brim with your neighbor might be fun or chasing money filled balloons with the guys might be entertaining, it was nice to see a man who wanted to have some date nights with his wife and was willing to get her a nanny to do it.
I love the “That’s what S/He Said” and “I read it in a magazine” gags. And Barb is back did anyone notice she was MIA the past couple of episodes.And Smith even had a scene even if the story does not really need him. But I do like seeing him though because he and Laurie are good for each other
I love the callback on the “tiny eyes” of Grayson (he really has tiny eyes for someone as huge as him).
When Bobby fell, I thought Travis was dreaming so I was laughing when I found out what it actually was.
Now that Jules and Grayson is now on I bet the one that would break them off is when Jules discovers Grayson and Laurie slept before!