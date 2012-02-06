‘Cougar Town’ season 3 trailer gives away the story to save the show

“Cougar Town” returns to ABC a week from tomorrow, at 8:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. On the one hand, this is good news for a show that’s been absent a long time. On the other, it has an extremely incompatible lead-in from “Last Man Standing,” and it’s been off the air so long (9 months since the last episode aired) that all but the real die-hard fans may have forgotten it exists, and – worst of all – it’s still fighting the perception created by that off-putting title and the show’s early episodes, neither of which remotely represent what the series became.
Last month, “Cougar Town” co-creator Kevin Biegel told me that much as everyone would love a do-over on the title, they can’t, because changing the title would make everyone’s pre-existing DVR season passes useless. So unless you A)know that the show is coming back next Tuesday, B)know that it has a new name, and C)know that you have to set a brand new season pass, you might miss the show’s return entirely. And a show that lives very much on the ratings bubble (especially now that it won’t be airing after “Modern Family”) doesn’t have a big enough margin of error to lose any subset of viewers.
But there’s still that perception issue. First impressions are huge in television. I was at a party on Friday night and spent 10 minutes trying to convince an old friend that “Parks and Recreation” got much better after its first season, and that’s just a case of a series that just improved the things it was already doing. “Cougar Town,” on the other hand, bares very little resemblance to the show the title suggests, or to what it was in its first handful of episodes. It’s an incredibly goofy, incredibly charming comedy about friends and family, about red wine and running gags and boredom, and while it’s certainly not for everyone, it’s for far more people than anyone might suspect from thinking it’s about Courteney Cox having sex with younger guys.
So as the latest element of an elaborate, unprecedented guerrilla marketing campaign that Biegel and co-creator Bill Lawrence have been mounting during the show’s long time in the wilderness, Lawrence has posted a 10-minute highlight reel of the third season, which I’ve embedded below. This isn’t a trailer that just gives you a taste of what’s coming: this is Lawrence, Biegel and company giving away lots of major plot points and running gags from the season. It’s giving away a lot, but desperate times call for desperate measures.
As Lawrence explained on Twitter this morning, he hasn’t so much done this for the hardcore fans – though if you like the show and have missed it these long months, these 10 minutes will make you very happy – but for them to show to friends who haven’t or won’t watch the show. These 10 minutes capture the flavor of what “Cougar Town” has become incredibly well. Again, it won’t be to everyone’s taste, but anyone who watches it and laughs will be getting a very accurate picture of what kind of show they’ll see next Tuesday at 8:30.
You know that I’m pretty spoiler paranoid, but that’s much more for dramas than comedies. Very rare is the sitcom plot point that I would have been genuinely upset to know about in advance (Dawn at “The Office” UK Christmas party comes to mind), and in this case, the man in charge of the show wants this out there, to be seen far and wide. And because I want to live in a universe where “Cougar Town” continues to exist past this season, I’m posting it. Obviously, it’s fair game to discuss any of this in the comments for this post, and when we start doing the weekly episode reviews next Tuesday, I’ll ask everyone who’s seen the highlight reel to be more circumspect for the benefit of those who chose not to watch it.
As I’ve said before, the first five episodes of the new season are a lot of fun, and I’m glad we’re getting so close to everyone having a chance to see them, rather than just critics and people who won tickets to all the viewing parties.
Enjoy.
Man, i laughed throughout, but by the end i felt like i had watched the whole season. awkward.
You really haven’t, though. The final scene of the video comes significantly earlier in the season than the way the editing makes it seem. Still lots to come.
I loved the highlight reel, and cannot wait for the show to air on Feb. 14th. I also need to run out and buy the season 2 DVD, that way I can gear up for the new season with Jules and the gang.
I really like this show, but I’ve found most of their guerilla marketing kind of off putting. I get that they are trying to drum up an audience, but too many of their stunts have reeked of desperation. (Particulary the random background cameos on other shows, which struck me as an obnoxious and distracting form of product placement.) I just feel like when you push *this* hard for me to watch something…it just makes me not want to watch.
Would DVR’s really be affected? I recently recorded two episodes of a show that had a name change (as individual episodes, not as a series), and it put them both under the same folder as if there had been no change.
Yes. To give you an example, there was a reality show I used to have a season pass for (can’t remember now if it was Top Chef, Survivor, or both) where they would change the title each season to reflect the location, and my DVR would treat that season as an entirely different series (akin to not recording NCIS: LA if you just have an NCIS season pass), until the network finally recognized the problem and began coding the listings info so it was just called Survivor/Top Chef.
They were talking about changing the name of the series. If my DVR is looking for Cougar Town, but they’ve changed the name of the show to Friends with Benefits, yeah, my DVR is never going to find it.
“Incompatible lead-in”….I don’t get this. Is this really how people still watch TV in 2012? I mean who cares what show airs before or after? Don’t people just watch the show they want, irregardless of when it airs or what show it’s on after?
With DVR’s and most shows being online within a day or so, it’s basically almost irrelevant to me when a show airs. People watch what they want, when they want.
It may not be how you watch TV in 2012, but enough people still just put on the TV after a long day of work, don’t want to think, just want to see what’s on, and they’ll leave the channel on after the previous show they were watching.
Just look at the ratings for “Rob” if you don’t believe me.
What episode did it start getting good at in season 1 so I can start watching?
Episode 7: “Don’t Come Around Here No More.”
Okay, I’m one of those people that never watched the show, but I laughed several times there and I’ll check it out. Mission accomplished, I suppose. So, if I want to get into the show, where should I start? Is it worth sitting through the first awkward episodes, or is there one ep. in particular where the show takes a quantum leap forward?
See my comment above.
Thanks… Casablanca and I must have been typing at the same time. Looks like I’m going to be starting with Season 2, ep 1, since that’s what’s on Hulu….
Thanks! I laughed at so much. I am happy to see it come back.
Bailed after a minute and a half. I don’t want to spoil it. There’s nothing like taking an hour to watch a 30 minute show because the jokes are so good that you have to rewind the DVR over and over.
Rest assured, I did listen to “Jules’ Slightly Longer Morning Routine Song” almost 10 times and laughed every time. Good god, I’ve missed this show.
I would watch Sarah Chalke read from a phone book. I’m in……
I thought that they *had* changed the name of the show? They didn’t actually do this?
They *didn’t* rename the show? I thought they had…
lol why was he wearing a helmet? so glad it’s coming back.
See? They didn’t spoil everything – just lots of things.
Maybe they gave away too much… but it reminded me once again how much I miss this show.
so glad cougartown is coming back!! love the show, it makes me laugh out loud every time :)
I loveeeeeee Cougar Town – So happy it has a 3rd Season. These highlights are so great. thanks
I love Cougar Town. So happy it’s back! Thanks. Highlights were sooooo good.