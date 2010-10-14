‘Cougar Town’ – ‘The Damage You’ve Done’: Eat the sword!

A review of last night’s “Cougar Town” coming up just as soon as I wear a visor to roller hockey…
When “Cougar Town” made its shift(*) to a show about silly, bored people getting drunk on wine and inventing weird games to amuse themselves – a shift I entirely approve of, by the way – I wondered if it would be able to maintain the mix of comedy and heart that Bill Lawrence used for so many years on “Scrubs.” The funnier the cul-de-sac crew became, the further removed from reality they were. They had emotions, and the show had emotional moments, but they tended to be pretty small-scale, and tuned into comedy, like Ellie finally realizing it’s okay to talk about Stan, and then not being able to stop.
(*) This week’s main title gag: “Not what the show is.” Of course.
“The Damage You’ve Done,” on the other hand, was going for bigger emotional stakes, and for a long time, I didn’t think it was working. Ellie’s running commentary on the reality show nature of Jules’ anger was amusing, but Jules’ anger itself, whether aimed at Grayson or Ellie or Laurie, never felt particularly interesting. Maybe it’s because it was a conflict from back when the show was still finding itself, or maybe Jules herself isn’t compelling enough for me to want to watch an episode where she works out her anger.
But then… then Busy Philipps cried. And that was a great moment, not only because she didn’t hold anything back, but because the relationship with Smith is something we do care about (as opposed to Jules’ ex-lover or even Grayson and Laurie’s one-nighter), and because the reason for the break-up felt honest and real. No stupid misunderstandings, no pressure from Barry Bostwick, not even anger over this plotline from early in the series – instead, Smith realizes his lack of anger means he’s never going to be as into Laurie as she’s into him. And that stinks, but it happens, and Laurie’s breakdown really worked where a lot of the episode’s earlier emotion didn’t.
So uneven episode overall, but killer finish.
What did everybody else think?
Agreed.
I loved the recurring “Eat the sword” theme, but Laurie being both upset at Jules’s refusal to forgive her, as well as with the Smith breakup..that really elevated things.
This episode showed me that I had underestimated Busy Phillips’ talent. I was pretty verklempt at the ending, and it was all because of her.
Agreed, although I thought the “Eat the Sword” gag was funny as was the Travis storyline. I’m sad about the end of the Smith/Laurie relationship and I guess this may mean no more Barry Bostwick too, which is a bummer ….
I liked the episode, but thought Busy Phillips was pretty unconvincing. Her role in Freaks & Geeks was pretty great and she has great comedic timing, but I didn’t buy the emotional ending as much as you did Alan.
I’m glad I’m not the only one. Loved Busy on F&G and Dawson’s Creek (where her dramatic talents were shown more than once), but she wasn’t too convincing to me last night.
Alan,
I was loving this entire episode. My wife and I really thought the whole thing clicked. And we agree, Busy Phillips brought the house down. It was getting a little dusty in the household at the end there. Just a terrific episode an an excellent year so far. In my opinion, Cougar Town has taken the lead from Modern Family as the best comedy on TV right now.
I think you’re being generous, Alan. The bigger reason we cared about Laurie’s breakup but didn’t care about Jules’ anger is because Courteney Cox isn’t even half the actress Busy Phillips is.
Travis’ “little flavor” was hilarious. I hope they hire Aloma Wright to eventually play his roommate’s mother, even if it’s only a one-off.
p.s. I was glad to see the exterior of that coffeehouse they go to was, indeed, a Coffeebucks.
I noticed the Coffeebucks too. Glee had a whole episode this week revolving around a restaurant called Breadsticks, which is something Ryan Murphy came up with on Popular. Now if we can just get another Rob Thomas show on the air so we can finally see a Super Crackers I will die happy.
The Jules storyline just felt weird amid the stuff going on in Courteney Cox’s real life this week.
I hope they’ll continue with the title card gags.
I love Busy Phillips so I was biased, but I thought she killed it. I also kind of hope this leads to maybe a thing with her and Travis?
The sense I get is that the writers want to do it, but everyone is afraid it would seem too skeevy, since even though the actors are only six years apart, Travis is only 18 and Laurie is in her late 20s. If the show makes it to a third or fourth season and Travis is far enough removed from high school, I’m sure we’ll see that.
Could anybody explain why Kylie kept calling Travis “Kevin” during the episode? I feel like we never got any explanation or payoff for that.
I laughed a lot at the weird visual of Travis and Kylie talking while she was biting his lip. I assume that probably took a few takes.
However, I kind of expected that someone would call out Travis for his double standard, but no one did.
I’m guessing because they knew that he wasn’t actually dating other girls at school (not for lack of trying). Also, he was pretty self-aware during his attempted break-up, he even said that he knew he suggested it but obviously couldn’t handle it.
This was the last episode I’ll be watching. Cougar Town was my 2nd favorite new show last year (after Community) but it peaked in mid-season after they decided to stop Jules from being a garden tool, before they started trying to give the show “heart” and fixed her up with Grayson. This season has been just lousy in its writing and the tone is all wrong. They even have Busy’s lipstick a clownish shade. Bummer when a good show screws up like this.
That was the best cry I’ve ever seen on TV.
I don’t get it. All last season wasn’t Smith the one smitten with her, who put up with all her antics and insecurities and kept taking her to family dinners? How/when did he go from that to “not very invested”?