‘CSI’ – ’73 Seconds’: Ted Danson takes charge

I’m not much a fan of CBS’ crime procedurals (most of which are fine for what they’re doing but not my area of interest). I am a big fan, however, of Mr. Ted Danson. What to do, then, when Danson becomes the new “CSI” leading man? Well, at the very least I could take time to watch his first two episodes as new night shift supervisor D.B. Russell, and to be impressed – but not particularly surprised – at how easily he fit into the vibe of the show(*), played off of George Eads and Marg Helgenberger, etc.
(*) And, specifically, how quickly he and the writing for his character were able to bring back the slightly offbeat comic quality from the show’s early days with William Petersen. That sense of humor, as well as the insistence on always treating the Vegas CSIs as nerds, no matter how attractive they were, were two huge elements that elevated the original over the spin-offs. Glad to have that back.
All in all, I thought “73 Seconds” was a very good introduction for Danson/Russell. But then, I haven’t been a regular “CSI” viewer for a very long time. For those of you who are fans, how’d you feel about the new guy? I know the Laurence Fishburne era got mixed reactions; did this seem like a step up to you? And is there anyone who might start watching the show (or return to the show after an absence) just for Danson?
I’ve been watching CSI since the first episode. When William Petersen left halfway through whatever season it was, the writers really picked up the ball and gave the series some solid episodes. The next season however, they fumbled more often than not. NCIS and Criminal Minds had overtaken it on my procedural list, but I still watched the series. I thought Danson was a great addition in the premier and I definitely felt a strong Season 1 vibe that I enjoyed. I don’t doubt Danson can hold his own and help the series, but ultimately it’s going to come down to the writers.
I’ll give it a whirl. The reason I like NCIS so much is the cast, and Danson is more charming than even DiNozzo or Abby.
I’ve never really watched CSI except for a few episodes here and there over the years, but I’ve been on a Cheers kick on Netflix so I checked it out tonight. I liked what I saw and I could see myself watching for awhile
What I liked about Grissom was that he was slightly weird and eccentric but was a hero through and through. While I thought the quality of the writing stayed interesting during the Fishburne years (at least until the final arc), Danson certainly brings back a bit of the offbeat fun the show needs.
I think it’s a little uncomfortable having Eckley’s daughter join the team though and seeing Catherine and Nick spar. Like on “NCIS” and “Criminal Minds,” we want to see the team working together as a family, not falling apart.
Mac Taylor > Grissom > Russell > Horatio Caine > Langston
Hysterical since we’d been talking about tentacle porn earlier that night during dinner (doesn’t everyone?) I want more quirkiness with Russell, but not forced. I kinda like that he’s this normal adjusted dude who happens to kick ass at looking at things outside the norm.
I’d rather see him trade jabs with Larry David
Danson didn’t do anything for me. Same-o same-o. I haven’t watched it since they dumped Wendy but the first five minutes or so was not impressive. And another CSI who looks like she belongs in high school. Bring back Wendy and some of the supporting cast. Shankar and Rambo please come back!
I also like the new CSI quite a bit. The past few years have been very heavy and dark, even just the stand alone episodes…this episode seemed brighter, and seemed back to the good old days of just a good case being solved, no heavy or deep undertones…
I’m not a fan of gore-heavy procedurals, but I watched this episode for Danson and was entertained. (I also enjoy the way “CSI” loves to lavish attention on far-out sex trend, as if “tentacle sex shows” with live squids were the latest thing at top casinos.)
But Danson’s wry humor and the promise of the next big sex trend (furry dominatrix octopi?) aren’t enough to keep me watching in the future.
It was OK, but once Luther and the rest BBCAmerica’s Dramaville start back, it’ll be off my radar(I’ll be damned if I’m going to give L&O:SVU one second if my time).
Stupid fat fingers… the rest “of” BBCAmerica’s Dramaville; and..
one second “of” my time
I loved Ted in Cheers, Curb and Damages, not so much in his other shows. I don’t care for CSI, but might tune in On Demand if there’s nothing else to watch.
The name D.B. Russell reminded me of Beadie (sounds like B.D.) Russell. Any chance it might be an homage to “The Wire”?
this show feels different since i been to vegas
feels like there might be a more serialized element to the show now as well
bring back Grissom. Fishburn did not fit in. Hasnt been the same since Grissom left and they killed off Brown. I still see Danson as Sam Malone.