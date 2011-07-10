‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ – ‘The Divorce’: Jew, not a Jew?

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” had its eighth season premiere tonight. I reviewed a handful of season eight episodes on Friday, but this wasn’t one of them, and I have a quick review coming up just as soon as I commend you on your demographics…
“Curb” often has the feel of a really complicated gymnastics routine to it. In the best weeks, Larry sticks the landing, but even if he stumbles a bit right at the end, the elaborate routine leading up to that final moment is so good that it doesn’t matter.
That was certainly the case with “The Divorce.” The ending with the Girl Scouts didn’t quite click in the way the best “Curb” endings do, as it neither tied together enough separate threads nor seemed like such outstanding karmic payback that it could stand on its own. (If it had somehow tied in with the terrible divorce settlement – either with this being one more thing Hiram Katz stuck Larry with, or with him managing to turn this one small thing against Cheryl – I think it could have worked better.) But the original Girl Scout scene, with a loud, enthusiastic but somewhat clueless Larry trying to give a lesson in tampon use to the daughter(*) of the Dodgers owner(**) was so spectacularly funny – and mortifying – in that special “Curb” way that “The Divorce” didn’t really need anything else to work to be satisfying.
(*) Played by Katilyn Dever, who is doing her best to take over my viewing this spring and summer. She was great as Loretta on “Justified” season two, had a supporting role in HBO’s “Cinema Verite,” plays the aspiring teacher’s pet in “Bad Teacher,” and plays one of Tim Allen’s daughters in his new ABC sitcom, which I’ve seen the pilot of. She’s everywhere.
(**) If there are any Dodger fans in this crowd – and my sympathies if there are, because no fan should have to suffer through this kind of ownership mess – how did you feel about Gary Cole as a fictionalized Frank McCourt?
And for the most part, the rest of it did work.
It’s funny: when the seventh season finale aired, nearly two years ago, my takeaway from the final scene was that Cheryl had resigned herself to the fact that this was what life with Larry was like, and that she had once again chosen to be a part of that life, where my wife read it as Cheryl deciding she had made a huge mistake and looking for the exit door. Point in this case to Mrs. Sepinwall, and based on what I’ve seen of later episodes, the show gets very good mileage out of Larry being divorced.
As for how the divorce was handled in this episode, I was amused to see Larry’s divorce inspire Funkhouser to leave his wife and Jeff to envy them both, and I again liked seeing Cheryl deal with Larry without being stuck with him. The show also had fun with the many ways Larry’s lawyer tried to create the illusion of Judaism, and if the end of that was predictable – you knew Larry would get screwed in the end, and you knew it would involve the lawyer from the buffet incident – then it was only because the show telegraphs certain punchlines after all these years.
Mostly, though, I’m just happy to have these selfish, foul-mouthed people back in my life – and to know that we’re going to get to discuss some of the other stuff I’ve seen in short order.
What did everybody else think?
Dodger fan here and I LMAOed that Larry fictionalized McCourt. I only wish he’d made him much more detestable.
The whole tampon thing had my crying, I was laughing so hard. It’s so great to have Curb back.
There is still time!
Hysterical opener. Especially loved Susie’s insane tirade about Jeff’s divorce “plans” in the middle of the restaurant. Losing the house will obviously help propel him to New York.
I also loved Suzie’s mumbled “you treat me like this even though you love me” line to Larry in the kitchen
Thank you! I thought she was the same girl from Justified. Just saw Bad Teacher, didn’t realize she was in it as well. She’s like a mini Natalie Portman with all of her recent roles!
Enjoyed the episode, though my only issue with the show now is how easy the set ups are for some of the jokes. Case in point the buffet sequence. I watch every episode with my brother, and we began to turn it into a game, where we pause the DVR and try to guess what comes next. So as soon as Jeff took food off Larry’s plate, we paused the show, he guessed the owner of the restaurant would charge Jeff for the buffet, and I guessed Larry would go up for another plate and get reprimanded by the wait staff, leading to him getting kicked out. Similar thing when Larry invited Martys wife to go with him to London. Show sometimes just seems like its going down too easy a path.
That being said (feels good to say that in a Curb post), I enjoyed the episode, and every scene with Leon was great as per usual.
I’ve become a little disillusioned with Curb for basically the reason you describe: Larry David’s idea of what’s funny is so idiosyncratic, by this point it’s become pretty obvious and stale. You know that Larry’s going to get into a fight with someone, probably running a business, whom may or may not act the way a real person would in such a situation. In the last season’s finale, it was the coffee guy; in the premiere, it’s the restaurant owner. I think Larry David’s becoming stale.
Yet, that’s not what happened. So maybe Larry knew that’s what you’d expect and turned it on its side.
Felt more forced/over the top/ than in years’ past. Some good individual moments, but it felt somehow less believable. Larry awkward just for awkwardness sake. I was kind of let down.
The ratio of cringe to laugh was off for me, and yes, it felt off.
I didn’t even it was all that cringey (which might have been better if it were), but the laughs were definitely off. maybe it is because it’s the eighth season, but everything felt so predictable to me that I didn’t even enjoy the setup, and I definitely didn’t like how things came (or didn’t come) togehter. It wasn’t terrible, but it doesn’t feel like a strong start for the season.
It’s crazy how Larry’s real-life divorce has warped his sense on things and how that warped sense feeds into the show. You would def not get a line like “Everybody is getting a divorce and I can’t” a few seasons back lol.
Loved the McCourt stuff, and I picked up on a super-obscure reference: before he bought the Dodgers, McCourt tried to buy the Red Sox, in 2002 or so. One of the other groups up for the team was led by Joe O’Donnell and Stephen Karp. The Gary Cole character was named Joe O’Donnell, and someone else in the credits (Cheryl’s lawyer, I think) was named Karp. Must be a Sox fan on the writing staff…
It makes no sense why Leon is still living with Larry, but I can’t help but love every minute of it.
Leon has become one of my favorite parts of the show. I love that when they have to leave the house, it’s just understood that Leon will go with Larry.
The whole Paul Tompkins plot felt like a complete retreads of the Donna Chang and Tim Watley eps from Seinfeld. Feels like Larry is just cribbing from himself more and more.
Also isn’t it possible the resolution with Cheryl last season was specifically ambiguous so that a) when they resumed prodcution this season they could have gone either way and/or b)they might have also assumed last seasons last ep was the last ep of the series when they shot it as I don’t think Larry was sure of doing another season when they shot it, like the last few seasons
zNot only was the Tompkins plot a retread, but the “I’m getting my first period” subplot was used brilliantly on King Of The Hill.
It was still funny, though.
Welcome back, Larry. It’s a shonda that you’ve been gone so long.
Agreed. Much more forced and situations less believable. The strength of the show was that it was all believable. Here for example you have the asian maid telling him off, the Dodger’s owner’s daughter asking him for help in such a personal moment, the whole divorce/blaze subplt – it just didn’t ring true.
JerseyRudy, I think a few years ago most of us would have scoffed at the idea that Larry David would play the lead in a Woody Allen movie. Him being in The Producers is a little less insane in that light.
Nah, the most ridiculous thing was Larry playing the villain in a Scorsese movie, and that was way back in the third season.
great episode. great to have this show back.
the scene with jeff, larry and leon and funkhouser where they (well, not leon) start describing the various ways berg pretended to be jewish was unbelievable.
i wonder how funny the non-jews found it, but for me, i just lost it when jeff said “he calls me up every month and asks me if i want to have a nosh.”
learning yiddish words from the grandmother has its advantages.
Pret-tay, pret-tay, pret-tay good.
Need I say more?
That really wasn’t Dodgers Stadium was it? I can’t believe they would let McCourt (O’Donnell) be portrayed that way.
I thought they got divorced two seasons/four years ago, as Cheryl was specifically referred to as his ex-wife multiple times last season, and Larry had been with Loretta for quite a while. Does it makes sense that so many years have passed and they’re just now getting around to officially doing a divorce? Also, I did not find this episode funny at all… similar problem with nearly every Curb season opener. I don’t expect it to hit its stride until the last half of the season.
I re-watched it several times, like I always do, and now feel like an ass for my initial reaction. It *is* funny. But… after 15 years together, had Larry not noticed before that Cheryl doesn’t use coasters? Also, when Larry left for his only trip to the buffet, nobody else had ordered yet. But when he got back to the table, they all had their food and were almost finished. We can imagine he got delayed for some unknown reason, but we shouldn’t have to… makes no sense. But I’ll get over it!
I actually found this very depressing. Why would LD let a beautiful, elegant woman like Cheryl out of his life? Why wouldn’t he fight to get her back? He won the lottery with her.
The last two seasons have all dealt with how miserable LD was without Cheryl and he certainly wasn’t lighting them up on the dating scene. The only reason he even did the Seinfeld reunion was to win her back. And then he lets it all slip away over a petty thing like a wood stain? It just seems to go against everything that happened the last two seasons. LD is petty but this is a stretch even for him.
This divorce really curbed my enthusiasm. I hope he gets Cheryl back somehow.
The Cheryl character is just as abhorrent as all the other characters on this show. It’s interesting how often that’s overlooked.
I thought Larry quickly changing his mind about Cheryl was perfect. After spending all of season seven in winning her back, he realizes that she is not a “wood person.” Of course Larry is more concerned about proving Julia wrong about who caused the ring than he is about his relationship with his wife.
Very funny return for Curb. You know what I find most interesting about this episode? The story credit went to four different people. I think this is the first time Larry has shared writing credit with other people on this show. Does this mean Curb now has a team of writers? Because all the previous episodes were written by Larry David solo.
It was the actual interior of Dodger Stadium when Larry and Funkhouser were denied entry into the suite. The office had a matte painting behind it. There were actual shots of the parking booths and a shot from center field, although that was a few years old as the seats have a different color scheme now.
I honestly was chalking this one up as an all-timer right up until about the last 5-or-so minutes. The plot threads didn’t dovetail in the satisfying way the best Curbs do, butâ€”like Alan mentioned in the reviewâ€”that hardly mattered given how great the first part was.
But boy is it ever swell to have Larry David back on my television.
I felt the same way. I re-watched the season 7 finale so I was riding high off that and everything had me roaring up until the last few scenes with the girl scouts. I lost it when the lawyer came in out of nowhere to defend Larry. You could see the lawyer switch coming, but it was hilarious nonetheless.
“How am I supposed to f*ck two bitches in a twin bed!”
I rewound that scene three times just to hear Leon say that again. Still have tears in my eyes.
“You run that ass into the ground”
Larry trying to give instructions on how to use a tampon essentially justified the cost of my HBO subscription for the entire year. Brilliant and hilarious.
Jeff’s divorce idea and Susie’s reaction was one of the funniest Curb moments ever. I loved the “I’m really stuck for life?” look on Jeff’s face.
“I’ve been Sweded!”
The episode was disjointed and the parts didn’t click.
How does the scene in the restaurant reconcile with how that lawyer was made out to be? Either he was good or he wasn’t but he can’t be both.
Larry helped out the daughter handling that situation with atypical sensitivity and tact. I would have though the Gary Cole character would have been grateful to Larry as opposed to upset.
Couldn’t disagree more about the lawyer being both good and bad. It doesn’t seem inconsistent at all that a lawyer could throw around some legalese and intimidate a restaurant employee out of enforcing a buffet policy, then get worked over by an experienced lawyer in a complicated divorce proceeding involving tons of assets.
Well, as a Jewish, lawyer, Dodger fan (who, of course, “hates” the McCourts (one of whom is, by the way, herself, Jewish)), I loved having Larry back and thrilled at the idea of Frank McCourt losing the team (from Larry’s mouth to the bankruptcy court judge’s ear. I agree to that perhaps Larry didn’t stick the landing — I expected Berg to pop up representing the girl scouts in an action to collect from Larry.
your’e a jewish lawyer and dodger fan… and Curb fan? seriously?
Both Frank and Jamie McCourt are Jewish. Frank converted after he got married.
Enjoyed the episode, but cringed at the idea that a lawyer could enter into a settlement without Larry’s consent or even Larry’s review. I know it’s just a TV show but stuff like that really takes me out of it
Yeah, that struck me as odd, too, especially because in the earlier scene with Larry and Cheryl, she showed no sign of wanting the house in the settlement. Maybe the arbitrator gave her the house to punish Larry for being late/not showing up?
One other fine point:
I thought that with all the worry about Jewish authenticity, the food sharing dispute was about shellfish (definitely non-kosher).
None of the people at that table are observant enough to keep kosher.
That’s another bit of some meta-humor since the DirecTV episode description specifically said, “Larry finds out his lawyer doesn’t keep kosher.”
Larry explaining how to use a tampon will be one of those classic scenes that Curb and Seinfeld have always offered that you will always remember.
The scene with Larry in the Dodgers owner’s office reminded me of the many scenes of George Costanza in Steinbrenner’s office.
I thought it was quite the opposite. The whole thing with the girl scout getting her period seemed forced and too much, even for Larry.
Who played Hiram Katz?
I loved the previous seasons, however I don’t find this season as funny. The comedy of this show seems to be taking a new spin. Everyone I talk to that watches the show feels the same. Too bad, since we’ve been looking forward to it.