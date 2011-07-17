‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ – ‘The Safe House’: A black and white issue

I’m taking a couple of days off this week before I head out to California for the Comic-Con/press tour double feature, and since I didn’t see tonight’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in advance, I don’t have time to write much about it. Fortunately (or unfortunately), “The Safe House” was easily the weakest of the five I’ve seen so far (including the premiere, next week’s episode, and two from later in the season), so I wouldn’t have much to say even in another week. A couple of amusing isolated moments (the scene in the ER, for instance), but mostly an episode that was more awkward than funny, and where the individual pieces didn’t seem to fit together very well.

What did everybody else think?