‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ – ‘The Safe House’: A black and white issue

#Larry David #Curb Your Enthusiasm
Senior Television Writer
07.17.11 37 Comments

I’m taking a couple of days off this week before I head out to California for the Comic-Con/press tour double feature, and since I didn’t see tonight’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in advance, I don’t have time to write much about it. Fortunately (or unfortunately), “The Safe House” was easily the weakest of the five I’ve seen so far (including the premiere, next week’s episode, and two from later in the season), so I wouldn’t have much to say even in another week. A couple of amusing isolated moments (the scene in the ER, for instance), but mostly an episode that was more awkward than funny, and where the individual pieces didn’t seem to fit together very well.

What did everybody else think?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Larry David#Curb Your Enthusiasm
TAGSBob Einsteincurb your enthusiasmJB SMOOVEJeff GreeneLARRY DAVIDSUSIE ESSMAN

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP