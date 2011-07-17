‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ – ‘The Safe House’: A black and white issue

I’m taking a couple of days off this week before I head out to California for the Comic-Con/press tour double feature, and since I didn’t see tonight’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in advance, I don’t have time to write much about it. Fortunately (or unfortunately), “The Safe House” was easily the weakest of the five I’ve seen so far (including the premiere, next week’s episode, and two from later in the season), so I wouldn’t have much to say even in another week. A couple of amusing isolated moments (the scene in the ER, for instance), but mostly an episode that was more awkward than funny, and where the individual pieces didn’t seem to fit together very well.
What did everybody else think?
I thought the ending (or at least the scene in which the wrong guy got arrested) presented all elements coming together in one moment better than the premiere did. But it did kind of feel like it ended too soon, perhaps because the joke was on everyone but Larry in the end, which just felt odd.
I actually liked it more than the premiere. I thought the tampon storyline felt more forced than the battered woman/man storyline. I thought the scene with Jeff, Larry, Richard, and Funkhauser in the cafe was great.
Agreed. I laughed harder and more frequently this week, and I thought everything tied together beautifully.
I liked this one better than the premiere too.
Larry, Jeff, Leon, and Funkhauser = comedy dream team. Funkhauser divorced is going to be great.
Maybe not the best ever but I very much enjoyed this episode. I thought Larry was hilarious in the battered women’s safe house scene.
Definitely liked this more than the premiere. After 90 or so episodes I love when Larry is confidently manipulative to others rather than having the whole world work against him.
Agreed. He’s a smart guy, somewhat nasty at times, and I loved the whole bit with the women (don’t break down in front of the ice cream; it’s hard to apologize to a dog because they’re stupid animals). Great episode.
A so-so episode. Sometimes Larry goes out of his way to argue or yell at someone and it feels forced.
How could it have felt forced? If I caught someone whose dog had shit on my lawn three times I’d probably let them have it too.
it started out great with the guys all hanging out together…but some parts fell flat and Larry came out on top at the end which is weird. He’s usually the one messed up while everyone else is ok.
I really like that Leon has a running tab with Larry like Kramer tried to have with Jerry. Seems about as successful, as well.
I also thought this was funnier than the premiere. Laughed almost the entire time.
I think that all computers look the same… lmfao, that one got me. I think right now, it’s all exposition bc the season is sposed to take larry to NY iirc. boo for setup, but still much funnier than 95% of shows
The computer owner was Booger from ROTN.
Also Snot from American Dad.
Funnier than the premiere. Especially the guys talking in the cafe.
What happend to Larry/Leon needing to be out of the house in 24 hours from the premiere? He was still in the same house was he not?
No, it was a different house.
Last night’s episode was fairly weak, btw. Thought the opening was much funnier.
I thought this episode was an instant classic. Lots of a great laughs. I love the look on Larry’s face passing Lewis in the car.
Absolutely hilarious from start to finish! Funkhauser’s line about setting aside a date to look at her face and Larry as the “inspirational speaker” at the safe house…fantastic episode!
I agree with everything Alan said. Love this show, but this ep was just okay.
Instant classic.
Those are all good lines, but my favorite line was after the woman asked if he was the inspirational speaker. He said something along the lines of “god, what happened to you?”. I wish I knew exactly what it was. There was such disgust in his voice. It was great.
Ive seen every episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and in my opinion this is one of the best episodes in recent memory.
Thought it was damn funny. Also, I’m with Larry…who wants to see balls?
Classic moment: LD sucking on the straw as he ogles the stripper.
If this is easily the weakest of five, the rest of the eps must be strong, indeed.
Put me down for also liking this episode more then the premiere (I know you’re keeping a list, Alan!). I was a little worried when the episode began with yet another example of something that would never happen in real life (LD getting in a fight with someone that won’t move out of the way in the Supermarket), but the episode explained that well and tied together fairly nicely. My two favorite bits: Leon’s examples of all the different ways he could rob Larry if he wanted, and Larry’s “yo ho!” as he pops around the corner of the laundry room to confront Dale.
this was the first episode of curb that made me think “it’s time to end this show.” from the start of the episode everything just seemed off, it was like watching an over produced parody of what was once great. the acting seemed to be just that, acting. whereas in the past the show truly felt organic. maybe i was put off by the editing… i don’t quite know, i just hope future episodes pull me back in. :o(
Time to end this show when every bit is Seinfeld material re hashed. Almost all of the premises and jokes had been explored by Jerry, George and Kramer. Just without the dirty words. I love Curb but it may be that it’s time is done…
I thought the episode was weak. As well, I thought the premiere was a bit weak. I’ve been a fan for a long time, and I’m hoping this season gets funnier. Although, I WILL say when R.Lewis likens LD to Galileo jerkin’ off to his girlfriend from 40 feet away, I fell out laguhing !
Started strong, with some great banter between Larry and Richard Lewis and the rest at the beginning, but then the episode petered out and just got awful.
I enjoy how JB Smoove says “Blue.”
Insanity! The episode was great!
This was a much stronger episode than the premiere and the best of the three that have so far aired. A big part of that was Leon’s reaction to the capo when she came over to do laundry but the strip club was also very funny.