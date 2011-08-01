‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ – ‘The Smiley Face’: Dog days are over :)

Last night’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” wasn’t one of the ones HBO sent out in advance of the season, so I watched it this morning on HBO Go while getting ready for the start of NBC’s press tour day. A few quick thoughts coming up just as soon as I seem lugubrious…
“The Smiley Face” was probably my least favorite “Curb” of the season so far. Larry has such an established pattern of behavior that it’s hard to make him seem too obnoxious, but every now and then it happens, and this was one of those. In general, I’m a bigger fan of episodes where Larry has a point hidden beneath all the bluster, and the argument with Big Dog(*) over the cabinets was the only part of the episode where that was really the case. (And that story didn’t get a good resolution.)
(*) And, once again, I have to ask about the level of fame required for an actor to play or not play themselves on “Curb.” I would have thought Harry Hamlin would be one of those who would play himself, but apparently not.
I liked some isolated bits – Larry cracking up Lewis (as he did with the Edmund Hillary reference) is always welcome – and was glad to see Rebecca Creskoff on an HBO show that wasn’t “Hung,” but overall this was a weak episode sandwiched in between two strong ones. Looking forward to discussing the next one in a week.
What did everybody else think?
Rebecca Creskoff is smokin’ hot.
I was absolutely dying during the entire funeral scene-I thought it was a great episode to be honest!
I completely agre.e. It had shades of its earlier, much funnier, years. I laughed from start to finish. The more obnoxious Larry, the better, I say
I lost interest and walked away before it ended. So far, not thrilled with this season, a bit tired of so much obvious business. And we’re supposed to buy that hot women are willing to sleep with him? Hnpf.
The guy created Seinfeld and is filthy rich. He could get all the hot women he wants.
Jeremy Contrary to what most men believe, money isn’t an aphrodisiac for most women. And the TV Larry is obnoxious, wimpy, whiny, selfish and cheap — where’s my 60 bucks!! — which is a most undesirable package. Sorry, but no, I don’t buy it that these hot women would sleep with him.
Even post divorce (real life and fictional one) Larry has a ton of money. Based on that and his celeb status I have no problem believing Larry has no shortage of women who would spend time with him. Was a big come down from last week for sure but it’s always fun to watch Susie go off on Jeff.
What’s up with the endings this season? They all seem forced and lack that typical Curb-feeling where something Larry did horribly backfires. They all sort of mimic that, but it doesn’t work at all.
I thought the ending was fitting, although I shudder to think what substance was making the food taste bad, given Larry’s remark to Heidi upon entering the restaurant. :-)
Alan, I thought your opening might be “A few quick thoughts coming up just as soon as I s**t where I eat.”
I thought that Larry giving the $60 to Heidi would turn out to be a similar plot point to Jerry “paying” his cleaning lady/girlfriend for sex on SEINFELD, but happily that was not the case.
And how weird was it to see Joanne Worley again after all these years? She may have done some other things in the decades since LAUGH IN but I have not seen them.
On imdb.com, I find that Jo Anne Worley was on WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE in 2009. However, I DON’T WATCH WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE, I AM AN ADULT!!!!!!!!!!!
I loved the episode. The Dog bit, the funeral scene and the hating on smileys especially. Smiley faces can go to hell.
I honestly didn’t too laugh much at this one. I found Harry Hamlin unfunny and charmless, blech, I wish they’d found someone better.
Meh. One of the weakest episodes in one of the weakest seasons to date.
I really hope things pick up once they start the NY storyline. But so far this has been a lacklustre season. A few laughs but nothing great.
Has LD run out of ideas and has this series run its course?
This was not a good episode. I don’t care how much money he has, LD’s Hottie of the Week is getting a bit ludicrous already. The kitchen cabinet story was a big flop.
I don’t find it hard to believe that Larry would be able to attract a great-looking woman in Hollywood, given his money and fame. However, I thought the public display of affection in the restaurant was unusual. I don’t think that a hostess would kiss a customer in full view of the other diners, whether or not they’re dating – it’s unprofessional.
It may not have been the best episode… but seeing Susie lay some smack on Jeff is ALWAYS funny !!!
I read an interview with David where he said that whether or not an actor plays himself or not depends on how well it would work for the story.
It doesn’t depend on their level of fame.
Still love the show, but…is Larry going through a post-divorce thing (a la Howard Stern)that’s being played out in the show? Suddenly he’s Casanova. Why no outtakes of the show on DVDs? There must be incredible material. I still think it’s amazing how he weaves multiple plot lines and ties things up with a bow at the very end of each episode. Not easy.
Weak show. There was no borderline situation with the cabinet. Big Dog was offered one and took two. The fun in Seinfeld and Curb is about those grey area situations and how to deal with them tactfully (or in Larry’s case, not). The cabinet incident was too blatant for that.
Sorry – meant weak episode, not weak show.
I agree. After building with each episode better than the previous leading to the masterpiece that was The Palestinian Chicken, this was a real let-down. I also think it’s disorienting when they have someone so recognizable playing a character such as Hamlin in this episode, Larry Miller the week before and Michael McKean coming next week, though he’s at least played that character before so it wasn’t as bad as the first time he popped up.