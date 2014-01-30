Daenerys, Tyrion and friends return in new ‘Game of Thrones’ season 4 pictures

01.30.14 5 years ago

“Game of Thrones” won’t return to HBO until Sunday, April 6, with the fourth season continuing to adapt the events from George R.R. Martin’s third book in the “A Song of Ice and Fire” series, “A Storm of Swords.” But if you want a taste of what life in Westeros (and Essos) will look like in the new season, HBO released a bunch of new photos today, including lots of familiar faces like Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey, but also some new actors playing older characters (Michiel Huisman as the new Daario) and new faces altogether (Pedro Pascal and Indira Varma as two newbies).

Enjoy.

