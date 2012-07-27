‘Deadwood’ Rewind scheduling update

Hey all you “Deadwood” rewinders, be you veterans or newbies(*), I have a quick scheduling update: there won’t be a review of “Amalgamation and Capital” today, but I’ll be reviewing both it and “Advances None Miraculous” together next Friday.

This is less a matter of scheduling than my realization that, as with “A Lie Agreed Upon,” parts 1 and 2, these episodes are better off being discussed as a whole, rather than as separate pieces. They take place on the same day and largely tell the same handful of stories. So we’ll be back next week, and hopefully with a bunch of our friends. (I ran into Garret Dillahunt at FOX’s press tour party and am hopeful he’ll be contributing again before season’s end.)

That is all.

(*) Well, except for this question: are the newbie reviews still serving a purpose for this project? With “The Wire,” I wrote slightly expanded reviews for the veterans, and those posts generated their own healthy comments section. We got some newbie comments for “Deadwood” last summer, but have gotten a grand total of 3 newbie comments (spread over 2 reviews) this time around. Since all the newbies have to do to avoid being spoiled is to stop before they get to the comments, would anyone object strongly to me ditching that version of the review? Just curious.

