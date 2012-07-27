‘Deadwood’ Rewind scheduling update

Hey all you “Deadwood” rewinders, be you veterans or newbies(*), I have a quick scheduling update: there won’t be a review of “Amalgamation and Capital” today, but I’ll be reviewing both it and “Advances None Miraculous” together next Friday.
This is less a matter of scheduling than my realization that, as with “A Lie Agreed Upon,” parts 1 and 2, these episodes are better off being discussed as a whole, rather than as separate pieces. They take place on the same day and largely tell the same handful of stories. So we’ll be back next week, and hopefully with a bunch of our friends. (I ran into Garret Dillahunt at FOX’s press tour party and am hopeful he’ll be contributing again before season’s end.)
That is all.
(*) Well, except for this question: are the newbie reviews still serving a purpose for this project? With “The Wire,” I wrote slightly expanded reviews for the veterans, and those posts generated their own healthy comments section. We got some newbie comments for “Deadwood” last summer, but have gotten a grand total of 3 newbie comments (spread over 2 reviews) this time around. Since all the newbies have to do to avoid being spoiled is to stop before they get to the comments, would anyone object strongly to me ditching that version of the review? Just curious.
No objection, but then again my vote doesn’t exactly count since I’m not a newbie. And I’m guessing by the lack of newbie comments, you won’t be getting many replies here outside of us veterans.
Looking forward to the next rewind. Just like last summer, I couldn’t help myself from speeding through the entire series. Now I’ll have to go back and rewatch these episodes before your rewinds are posted. Oh, darn.
I’m a newbie and read the newbie reviews because I wasn’t sure if there were any spoilers in your veteran reviews. If they’re exactly the same, I’d say there’s no point. I too have been surprised there have been no comments on the newbies. I often go to the veteran review to see what Jim and the others have to say, hoping they won’t mention any spoilers. Haven’t been burned yet. But maybe the actors should post newbie/veteran versions of their comments. :)
I actually WAS burned by a comment Jim made that contained a pretty major S3 spoiler, but them’s the breaks. I knew I was running that risk, but I really wanted to read what he (and Wu!) had to say.
Not being able to read Jim’s comments last summer was part of why I wound up watching the entire series instead of just S1. That, and I couldn’t stop with just one episode a week :)
Also a newbie. Like you said, the content is exactly the same, it’s pretty easy for us to just avoid the comments section.
Not a newbie, but i agree with this newbie.. a Deadwood newbie, is no ordinary tv watching newbie, so they know if they want to avoid spoilers, just avoid the comments section and it will all be Ok. =)
Well said, Jedy! I’m not a newbie, but a Deadwood Newbie ain’t no c*cks%ck#n’ Hoople Head!
I have watched season 1 & 2 but not 3 (yet) but I am OK with having one review.
As a newbie who is watching along with you, I don’t mind if you ditch the newbie reviews. They made more sense for “The Wire” since the reviews themselves seemed to be different.
I am a newbie, and don’t mind having just one review. So far, I’ve caught up to season 2 premiere. I’ll just ignore the comment section.
I think the term “spoiler” is an awful term. I learned what happened in Deadwood’s finale before I got to watch it — it didn’t “spoil” the experience in any way. I don’t really watch TV shows for their “gotcha” moments of surprise (that’s not to say I don’t enjoy a good twist or surprise, I just don’t think that being spoiled is as bad as everyone makes it out to be.
That said, kill the newbie versions. I think the newbies are smart enough to heed the warnings about spoilers in the comments, and if they’re not, they can’t possibly blame you. The statute of limitations for Deadwood spoilers expired long ago. If the show’s been off the air longer than it actually ran, I don’t see why people should complain.
People need to stop being so sensitive. I can’t imagine how having one death or one big event in a series “spoils” things for anyone. And with the state of current TV, even good TV, anything even remotely surprising is likely to be foreshadowed throughout an episode or season, because if you don’t leave any clues, viewers start deeming any surprise a Deus Ex Machina, which paints the writers into a corner.
I could go off on my distaste for spoilers ad infinitum, so I’ll just stop here and say one review is fine.
I’m a newbie with no objection to one review.
A quick FYI – I’ve been re-watching via HBO GO which has been frustrating due to connectivity/computer/streaming issues (sometimes HD, sometimes so low res it just awful).
Anyways HBO has updated ON Demand, at least on Directv, to include everything that you can get on HBO GO. No more streaming for me and back to the 52″ since my laptop is not connected to TV.
I can confirm this is not the case with Brighthouse / Time Warner. Then again, we only got HBO OnDemand HD last year and HBOGo earlier this year, so I’m not that surprised.
I’m a newbie but I read the veterans edition anyway mostly for Mr. Beaver’s comments. No objections at all.
Hey, Alan. I think it’d be fine to just post a single review and warn newbies that they should avoid the comments section for fear of possible spoilers.
I thought the veteran tag on prior reviews was because you included a discussion on how that epidosde related to later epidsodes (at least for the Wire). Not sure you really need separate posts without that.
I’m a newbie, and I don’t mind if you ditch the newbie version of the review. In fact, despite the spoiler risk, I always skip over to the veterans’ comments section so I can read the comments from Jim Beaver and Keone Young.
I guess Im weird or maybe that comes with growing up in theater. No matter how much I wanted Hamlet to straighten out and do the right thing he never did. Or Willie Loman to come out on the good end but he ends up dead as in Death of a….
I never was bothered about the spoiler effect. Actually I like to watch the event after all the hullaballoo and mystery is gone so I can concentrate on the details.
But I also like day old spaghetti. So like I said Im weird.
PS thanks for the nice comments. Im sure to post some of my thoughts in the following 2 eps. I recall some interesting discussions David and I had about Wu. Its fun for me to recall. I hope you can forgive my indulgencies.