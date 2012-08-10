‘Deadwood’ Rewind: Season 2, Episode 11: ‘The Whores Can Come’

We’re almost to the end of our summer rewatch of David Milch’s epic HBO Western “Deadwood.” As mentioned last week, I’ve dropped the duplicate reviews for veterans and newbies, since the newbies didn’t seem to be commenting, and can avoid being spoiled by simply not reading the comments.
A review of episode 11, “The Whores Can Come,” coming up just as soon as I buy myself a bum’s rush…
“I would be so grateful if you would trust me with your sadness.” -Alma
Given its subject matter, it’s not surprising that “The Whores Can Come” is among the most emotionally powerful hours “Deadwood” ever produced – which automatically puts it among the most emotional hours of TV ever produced. When a community comes together to mourn a small child – even if it’s a community of cutthroats, degenerates and lunatics – it’s impossible to not get choked up, especially when the characters are reciting words from David Milch and company, and when they’re played by such an august company of actors.
And the hour is at once incredibly simple, because all action is either about or affected by the funeral for William Bullock, and incredibly complicated, because very few people are able to or willing to reveal their true faces on a horrible day such as this.
The eponymous whores do, sure. There’s no hiding their grief and hysteria, though drill sergeant Trixie is at least able to calm them down enough that they can attend the service without creating too large a spectacle. But almost everyone else is playing a part of one kind or another.
Seth, even in his grief, is ready to play his part in Al’s war with Yankton, corroborating Al’s story to Commissioner Jarry. That he does it while backing this toad off his property and away from the body of his dead son with the righteous gaze we’ve come to know so well is just a reminder that Seth Bullock can really only conceal his emotions to a point.
Al goes back and forth on how he publicly responds to William’s death, depending on what’s needed for each individual negotiation. With Jarry, he’s offended at the very idea of talking business while grieving the death of his “godson,” even as he’s planting the seeds for the elections he wants Yankton to approve. In front of Trixie and his men, Al acts like the boy’s death is an everyday occurrence, barely worth discussing, let alone making time out of the day to attend the funeral. He uses the tragedy as part of an excuse to delay the inevitable war between Wu and Lee, and even within that conflict, he’s two-faced – acting to Wu like he won’t back his play so Wu will slow things down, while making it more clear to Lee that he wants no part of the newcomer. And when the funeral takes place – in a lovely bit of stagecraft that takes advantage of the practical camp set they built out at Melody Ranch – Al slips out onto the balcony to see what he can, just so long as no one else sees that he really does care.
Alma teaches Sophia the value of putting on a brave face for tragedy, and finding support in the love of those still with us. And though we know she doesn’t love Ellsworth – at least, not in the way usually suggested by marriage – she agrees to his sham marriage proposal because she knows the importance of concealing her adultery (for both herself and for the grieving Martha), and also seems to recognize the value of a trustworthy man after witnessing Seth and Martha say goodbye to their son.
And as for the Bullocks themselves, they’ve been playing a role for a very long time now, for the sake of William and Seth’s sense of honor. But even though they’ve made love as a husband and wife would, they’ve never entirely been a real couple, nor was Seth ever treated as William’s father, until possibly the end.
Several of you argued last week that the point of the farewell scene to William wasn’t Martha finally referring to Seth as William’s father, but Seth playing the role of his brother Robert for a dying boy too far gone to know the difference. That’s one of the two interpretations I had as I watched the scene, and likely should have included both in the review, especially since Seth’s reference to William’s duck calls – which he hadn’t yet had a chance to hear, but which he knew Robert had loved – strongly leans towards that version. I like to think it’s a bit of a hybrid: Seth taking on his brother’s identity for a moment, and yet in so doing – in stepping in and acting like part of the family, rather than an awkward caretaker – becoming the boy’s father, and Martha’s husband in a more permanent way than ever before.
As we begin “The Whores Can Come,” Martha is still considering returning home. This is all too much for her, and the burden only feels worse due to Andy Cramed’s psalm choice – what mother, even the most devout believer in the holy spirit, afterlife, etc., would ever want to hear about worms destroying her son’s body? – and she runs away from these strangers and for the comfort of William, even if it’s just his body in the wood box Seth built. But that pause from the service gives her strength, and Seth’s hand provides even more – and holy cow are Anna Gunn and Timothy Olyphant great throughout this episode, but particularly in the moment as they hold onto each other – and she declares that the strange people of this strange place should be allowed to say goodbye to her boy the way she already has.
I don’t remember another episode of the series edited quite like the final 10 or 15 minutes of this one are. We keep cutting away not only to connected action (from the funeral to Al watching it from his balcony), but back and forth and back and forth among the various people leaving the funeral – from, for instance, Alma saying yes to Ellsworth’s proposal, to Joanie and Jane leaving flowers at the funeral, then back to Alma and Ellsworth. Knowing what I know about the sometimes chaotic method by which these episodes were made, it wouldn’t surprise me if this is simply director Gregg Fienberg and the editor trying to cover up for some material that they couldn’t film, or couldn’t quite get right. But nor would it surprise me if it was a purely artistic choice and not a practical one – a visual way to illustrate how this one event has tied so many of these characters together more strongly than before.
Ultimately, though, this is not an hour about Alma, or Jane or Trixie or even Al Swearengen, though all get memorable moments throughout (including another patented Swearengen Oral Sex Monologue). This is an hour about Seth and Martha Bullock, trying to move on from this unspeakable tragedy, wondering what their future will be like now that the primary reason for them being together has left this world far too soon.
But with Seth’s closing words – “Whatever will let us live… as we are now” – we get hope that out of William’s death may come something good, that perhaps these two will stop pretending to be married and act like they truly are.
That’s not much in the aftermath of a child’s death. But it’s something.
Some other thoughts:
* The moment in the funeral that gets me every time: Tom Nuttall enters the proceedings carrying a specially-made No. 10 wreath. Dammit.
* Trixie and Alma’s relationship – “friendship” feels like too strong a word – was so well established in the first season that the show can now get an enormous payoff from a relatively small moment like Trixie sniffing Alma’s drink to check for laudanum. We went through all of that with them, and the emotions come flooding back whenever they interact, however briefly.
* Cy Tolliver can just never grasp the idea of people changing or bettering their natures, can he? We have no evidence to suggest Andy’s ministry is any kind of hustle – and all kinds from the plague episodes to suggest his conversion was real – yet all Cy can see standing before him is a potential con man.
* Great Moments in Trixie, Part 2: After Sol confronts her about running back to Swearengen, she admits that in times of strife, she reverts to comfortable old patterns. Her relationship with both men is so complicated that you could interpret that scene in a number of ways – entirely truthful, entirely a lie because her loyalty is still to Al, or a mix of the two – and it would make sense.
* E.B. was somehow able to get out from under Mrs. Garret’s offer to buy the Grand Central, but all we know of George Hearst so far suggests he is the sort of man whose offers you do not want to refuse. I’d feel sorry for E.B. if he wasn’t… E.B.
* I do love seeing the pride that Jane always takes in her nursing accomplishments. When she’s sober and has a purpose, she’s a delight.
* Great Moments in Trixie, Part 3: Dan, Johnny and Trixie all bickering with each other before the funeral because they have their own specific superstitions designed to make them feel better about William’s death, and the absurdity of the others’ superstitions comes dangerously close to pointing out the silliness of their own.
Thanks, as always, to Jim Beaver and Keone Young for their contributions in the comments. Jim missed the last few reviews and then caught up over the last week, and his comments, as always, are well worth going back to look for. (Insert usual reminder here that you can buy a personalized copy of Jim's memoir, "Life's That Way," at his website.) I spoke with Garret Dillahunt briefly at press tour, and he wants to contribute again before the end; hopefully we can make it work for the Wolcott-centric finale.
Coming up next: The second season concludes with the arrival of George Hearst in “Boy-the-Earth-Talks-To.”
What did everybody else think?
No surprise that such an emotionally charged episode brings out some of your best writing in these pieces.
For some reason this episode doesn’t stay as fresh in my mind as the finale, but the feeling of community is extra strong here, even with Al, who chooses to keep himself apart. The scene in the picture above is one of my favorites, as the awkwardness he feels seems genuine, but you know that’s not going to stop him from talking business with Seth. And yes, Olyphant is great in this episode.
PS Some notes snuck in just before the bullet points.
I love this episode. BUT I don’t understand its basic premise: that the entire town is crushed by William’s death. William hadn’t been there long and most of the town didn’t know him. Why are the whores so broken up? This is the old West; lots of people died. Remember how Sophie was found? Not many tears then, and not many people stepping up to care for a live child.
I think the community’s interest in William was vastly overstated in order to stage a very interesting funeral.
It’s the sheriff’s kid in a tiny and highly interlocked settlement. I could see a few willing to come, then a few more, and even more come because those first few do, until you reach critical mass, and then it’s basically everyone.
There’s a lot of projection going on, especially with the whores. They don’t mourn so much for William but for their idea of William – the perfect son in a family that is fundamentally decent. The settlement, especially the sentimental whores, put their hope and belief for a Deadwood that is better, more civilised, into William – vaguely so while he’s alive, much more concretely once he’s dead. At least that’s how I see it.
Agree with the first two responses. Also, things have changed quite a bit since Sophia was rescued at the start of the first season. Deadwood has become an actual community, and Milch used William’s accident and death as a way to show that.
Yet another, probably less important, reason is that Sophia and her family were “others”, “Squareheads”, who were killed outside of camp instead of violently trampled in the middle of the street.
Thanks for referring to the whores as eponymous rather than titular. Huge pet peeve of mine. (Although titular whores would be open season on pun hunting)
I know you reviewed Season 3 on your old blog, but are you considering revisiting it next summer? It seems like enought time has passed that it would be appropriate, especially with Mr. Beaver, Mr Young, etc. leaving comments.
Yeah, as we neared the end of the Season One Rewind last summer, some of us started lobbying for Season Two this summer. And I thank you for that.
Clearly, it’s time to start lobbying for Season Three next summer. I mean, after doing One and Two in consecutive summers, how could we NOT finish the job?
–Back when the show was being aired, I thought it was nice that Milch would use Kimmy the junkie from NYPD Blue to play Mrs Bullock. Now that I’ve had the chance to watch her put on an acting clinic on Breaking Bad (which, if it proves to be as re-watchable as Deadwood, might actually earn the coveted title of Best TV Show Ever, a title currently held by…well, guess!), I have much more appreciation of the job she did here. The scene in the kitchen, planning the service with Rev Cramed, prompted me to type this paragraph.
–“What a type you must consort with, that you not fear beating for such an insult” is the Deadwood line I’ve most often used in real life…or at least, as often as I feel insulted.
–The thing I noticed this rewatch, that I had somehow missed the first nine or so viewings: When Al steps out onto the balcony during the funeral service, you can hear his footsteps. There’s no din from the street below, as there usually is at this time of day (the only time the street is this quiet is at or near dawn). The whole town is down at the end of the road for the funeral.
–When Alma says, “‘Yes’, to the question you’ve asked me,” Ellsworth looks so stunned, I thought he was going to drop the little girl.
–Funny how I never noticed before how distressed Wolcott was when learning the news that Hearst was on his way.
Because of the popularity of the show Davids hands were full. He was being courted daily by Hollywoods finest. But David being David always found time to fraternize with his cast and crew simply because I feel he cared. He cared about us not only in our professional lives but in our daily lives as well. He always had time to talk with us and reassure us that we would play a role in shaping the future of Deadwood.
After the first season of Deadwood I had a talk with David about Mr Wu. I always thought it odd that there would be a Chinese community in South Dakota. The Chinese were situated close to the harbors of the great oceans. San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, the Gulf of Mexico, etc. A port would make it easier to get back home. But why in the interiors of this new country.
We came up with the idea that Wu had run away from the San Francisco Tong (mob) for helping a indentured prostitute escape from their claws.
Hiding out in S Dakota would be the perfect choice.
Thus with the arrival of Lee makes Wu’s situation more mollifying. Wu hates the Tong and he fears them as well. With only Swedgins help will he be able to survive their vengeance.
To tell you the truth while we were shooting this episode I did not know how Wu’s fate would end up. Wether I would defeat Lee or end up sacrificed and Lee would take over Chinks Alley. I had a great 2 seasons and considered my self lucky. I had an episode written for my characters name and had one of the funniest scenes in that episode.
David would at times cryptically sidle up to me and say “I got plans for you, young man,”. But that was not enough for me to feel any comfort. I was working with a bunch of fine fine actors and at times didnt feel worthy of them.
So in that scene with Swedgin when he kicks me out of his office the look on my face was a culmination of my feelings of being rejected by my old friend Swedgin but also rejected by Milch. That this was my last season. In other words I used that to propel me in the scene.
The dialogue I came up with myself and of course with Davids approval. In the first scene with Lee I call him one of the worse things you can call anyone in Chinese. KAI DAI. A man who would do anything for money, even suck cock.
In the scene where the 3 guys come to get Wu. I call Johnny a white demon who has no brains.
Rewatching these episodes reminds me what a great show we had and realize why I cant watch most of the drivel on commercial tv anymore. I was spoiled by Milch. But David really shows the potential of what Television is capable of. Too bad they havent gotten that yet.
One last thing. Everyone is sad and emotional about the death of William Bullock. But dont forget the episode leads off with the burning of the dead body of a Chinese prostitute not much older than William. Wu I believe feels as much sorrow for this girl as well and is understandable as he himself had to flee San Francisco to save one as well.
The subplot of the Chinese whores is the thing I find most disturbing in Deadwood, which is a show with so many disturbing moments. I think it gave Wu some humanizing moments just as Al did through the course of the show. Wu is the boss of his people, and violence doesn’t make him squeamish, but he has concern for the whores’ physical and spiritual well-being.
Does anyone know the song played over the credits and who sings it. Rita Milch, David’s wife, and her good friend Jane put together all the music for the end credits of each episode. It had such a profound effect on the viewing.
I liked that song, too. It’s called “Hey Willy Boy” and the singer is Townes Van Zandt.
Props to Mrs. Milch and her friend. The music over the credits were not only all good songs, but added to the moods of all the episodes.
I urge everyone to go back and read the comments from the last four episodes (3 reviews), as Jim Beaver has just this week (Aug 5) added his insightful personal comments and recollections. All the way back to Episode 7. It’s especially so for Ep. 8, not least for this comment in passing:
“Plus, I think the dog drank. (I’ll have more to say about that little bastard when we get to my last monologue in the series in season three.)”
I think Mr. Sepinwall is going to be compelled to re-review Season 3 just out of kind deference to our guests like Mr. Beaver and Mr. Young. How could he end his reviews without getting to the departure from the world of Deadwood of Ellsworth.
Thanks for the heads-up, Berk.
Standing around for hours and then climbing stairs for hours. That’s my recollection of “The Whores Can Come.” If you’ve ever gotten dressed up for a funeral (as a preacher’s kid, I’ve done it a hundred times), and then stood there at graveside and, whatever other emotions are at play, wondered when it would be over so you could sit down, well, multiply that by about 10 hours and you’ll have the funeral scene in this episode. Ninety percent of the cast was there, yet very few of us had anything much to do. So it was a long day of standing, in boots on rough ground. My only other scene was carrying Sofia upstairs in the hotel, which we shot for half a day at least. I’m not the man I once wanted to be, and that day took it out of me. Actors always complain about working with kids and animals, but no one ever mentions stairs. I’d much rather work with kids than stairs. Animals…. that’s a draw at best.
I don’t know if I’ve mentioned Ashleigh Kizer, who plays Dolly, the whore who, along with the Indian in the box, provides Al with head for his monologs. Ashleigh’s a lovely girl, and I’ve always applauded her for her courage in being part of these scenes, scenes that are extremely difficult for everyone, but particularly for the unheralded young lady at the center. Ashleigh was one of the background girls promoted to something more, um, memorable, and though it’s Ian who has the lines, what was required of Ashleigh is nothing less than great dedication and vulnerability. Whether it’s sex or sobbing or nudity, doing it on a set in front of half a hundred people is wildly different from doing it in private. This episode’s example is one of my favorites, as it has that great moment where Al asks Dolly if she’s dyed her hair and she nods, more emphatically, in reply. As I recall hearing, Ashleigh had herself dyed her hair and either David or Ian came up with the line on the spot to incorporate the difference in shade into the show.
Jim Beaver
“provides Al with head for his monologs”
Ha!
I love this show, and reviews. This episode was sort of dumb however. The whores being that distraught over the kids death, please, I’ve been to some funerals of tragic deaths, and I don’t care how close the town is, nobody is going to be that distraught about someone they never heard of let alone met. I thought it was over the top and a bit much. Also when it comes to the stuff with Hearst, it gets quite hard to understand whats going on, which is the major reason I read these recaps.
I don’t know if I’ve mentioned Ashleigh Kizer, who plays Dolly, the whore who, along with the Indian in the box, provides Al with head for his monologs.
Gold.