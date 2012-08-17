‘Deadwood’ Rewind: Season 2, Episode 12: ‘Boy-the-Earth-Talks-To’

We’ve come to the end of our summer rewatch of the second season of David Milch’s epic revisionist Western “Deadwood.” I’m no longer posting duplicate versions of these reviews for newcomers and veterans, since all the newbies have to do to avoid being spoiled on the third season is to skip the comments.
A review of the season finale, “Boy-the-Earth-Talks-To,” coming up just as soon as the bison can spare me…
“What if the earth talks to us to get us to arrange its amusements?” -Wolcott
There is a wedding at the center of “Boy-the-Earth-Talks-To,” and as the wedding and its reception take place, so too does a shady backroom negotiation to make Deadwood a part of the Dakota territory, as does Wu’s murder of Mr. Lee, as does the hanging of Francis Wolcott, as does Cy getting stabbed in the gut by the trying-to-be-good Reverend Andy Cramed. In that way, the finale feels akin to the famous climaxes to “The Godfather” films, where Francis Ford Coppola would juxtapose a holy family event with bloody scenes of Michael Corleone’s men taking care of all Family business.
And certainly, the way that so much violence and dirty business exists right alongside this lovely, joyous event evokes thoughts of the Corleones. But as Andy runs through the wedding vows – in much plainer, more familiar language than “Deadwood” ordinarily opts for, but that takes on new meaning when we see the images they’re paired with – it’s intercut not only with scenes of violence, but of other bits of business (personal and professional) being conducted. And given the true nature of this particular wedding, it feels like the entire season hearkens back to the title of that two-hour premiere: “A Lie Agreed Upon.”
There are many lies agreed upon throughout “Boy-the-Earth-Talks-To,” but most of them have at least some nugget of truth lurking underneath. Alma does love Ellsworth, just not in the way implied by their wedding vows. Al, Seth and Commissioner Jarry are all sincere in their desire to arrange this marriage between Deadwood and the Dakotas, even if some of their motives trend more towards the financial than the communal. (And yet note that Al is willing to give up his $50,000 bribe because it will reflect poorly on the history written about this moment; he views annexation as a license to print money, but he also does believe in things bigger than himself and his profits.) George Hearst and Wolcott agree on a severance, and yet Wolcott knows he can’t live without his benefactor’s protection and direction, and hangs himself in the thoroughfare.
The Bullock marriage has always been a lie to a degree, and even though Seth and Martha are making a go of it in the wake of William’s death, he’s also unerringly drawn to the bride of the day. This isn’t Alma’s first marriage for reasons other than love, and we see hear marching towards Brom’s grave as we hear the speech we assume she gives to him there; instead, she turns around short of the cemetery, and we realize she has no interest in revealing so much of herself even to her first husband’s corpse.
At the center of many of the marriages being arranged in the finale is Mr. George Hearst, who finally appears in the person of actor Gerald McRaney. McRaney’s a guy who had been around TV forever(*), as one of the brothers in “Simon & Simon,” as a frequent guest star on his wife Delta Burke’s show “Designing Women,” and then as the eponymous hero of the sitcom “Major Dad.” When I saw McRaney get out of that stagecoach and join this collection of heavy hitters, I laughed at the thought of Major Dad going toe-to-toe with Al Swearengen, but like everyone else in the cast, the chance to perform David Milch’s material brought McRaney to an entirely new level of acting. Whether he’s dining at the Grand Central with Wolcott, terrifying E.B. Farnum or negotiating a deal with Al, there’s never any question that Hearst holds all the cards, and you believe that every second that McRaney is on screen. He and Garret Dillahunt only have a few scenes together – the first to establish the contrast between the erudite, repressed geologist and his earthy, lustful master, the second for an angry Hearst to end their partnership – but their chemistry together fills in so many blanks about the mysterious Mr. W.
(*) Even before his more famous roles, he was in the Western milieu as the last man to face Matt Dillon in a gunfight on “Gunsmoke.” He lost, of course.
So Hearst makes deals with Al (caring less about which Chinese crime boss he employs than Wolcott did), with Farnum (bullying him into a sale in a way that Alma couldn’t) and with Cy (though that one’s up in the air with Wolcott’s death and Cy’s potentially fatal injury), and when he decides he’d like an entrance onto his terrace like Al has, he simply takes a sledgehammer and makes it himself. George Hearst is a man used to getting what he wants, when he wants it, and finesse is neither necessary nor preferred to get it.
And yet even as this symbol of capitalism run amok begins imposing his will on the camp, there’s a joy to the proceedings. Alma and Ellsworth may be having a shotgun wedding, but it’s a very fancy one, and much-needed for the mood of the camp in the wake of William Bullock’s passing. And that happiness extends to allowing most of the characters we like get victories here. Wu defeats Lee – and cuts off his long hair in a gesture of loyalty to both Al and America (only the fourth English word we’ve heard him utter, if you count “Swedgin” as English) – and in the process Adams gets some new respect from Al and from Dan. Al and Seth negotiate a deal with Jarry they can live with. Trixie gets to get dressed up for a night out with Sol, and if Jane doesn’t enjoy her own fancy attire, Joanie seems to take pleasure (or at least amusement) from seeing her dressed that way. (And not that she knows it at the time, but Joanie will get to see some measure of justice for Maddie, Carrie and Doris.) Hell, Al even gets Tom Nuttall to put away the bottle and forestall selling his bar – and in the process we discover that Tom plays the spoons!
Cy gets gutted by Andy, but he’s had that coming for a long time, and though we came to understand Wolcott a bit by the end, the world is better off without him preying on more women.
We began the season with Al and Seth trying to kill each other because Al has mocked Seth about Alma. We end it with them coming together to secure the camp’s future, and with Al trying very hard to get Seth to go home to his wife, rather than hang about to stare at the woman he cannot have. And as the new Mr. and Mrs. Ellsworth ride off together, Al Swearengen stands on his balcony and studies the camp. With Hearst’s arrival, Al may no longer be master of all he surveys, but the smile on his face (such a lovely moment from Ian McShane) is appropriate for the day he’s just had – and for the incredible season of television we’ve just watched.
Some other thoughts:
* “Deadwood” season 2 ended not long after the final (post-Milch) season of “NYPD Blue” finished up. Though the “Deadwood” cast is filled with people who guest starred on “NYPD” (or, in the cases of Anna Gunn and Titus Welliver, who made many appearances on that show), the only “NYPD Blue” regular castmember to appear on “Deadwood” is Gordon Clapp, who has a cameo in the wedding scene as the man arranging the whole affair (including Ellsworth’s hated gloves).
* Hi, I’m 12. Therefore, E.B.’s ill-timed onset of diarrhea always, always makes me laugh. Did I mention I’m 12?
* This is a rare episode that doesn’t take place the day after the previous one. A week has passed since William’s funeral, but the Bullocks are understandably still mourning. It’s easy to imagine them just sitting in front of those closed curtains, day after day, barely even speaking or acknowledging each other, until Seth is so desperate for a connection with his wife that he all but leaps at the suggestion she still wants to teach the local children.
* A week is also enough time for Mose to plausibly heal from his gunshot wounds to the point where Doc can get him out into the fresh air – even if it’s just on the porch of the Chez Ami, since the big guy is afraid to leave the establishment.
* Al notes to Hearst that he’s a terrible shot, and to this point in the series, I don’t believe we’ve ever seen him with a gun in his hand, have we?
* I don’t know if “the color” was a phrase the real George Hearst (or any other prospectors of the era) used to describe gold, but damn if it’s not an evocative phrase.
* Last week, we saw the Gem staff each relying on old superstitions to make themselves feel better about William’s death. Here, Joanie pretends (I’m assuming) to use superstitions to force Jane to wear a nice dress to the wedding, rather than her usual riding clothes.
* I love the hop Brad Dourif puts in Doc’s step as he walks from the Chez Ami to the wedding. What a great physical performance this was by him, throughout the series.
* I know Blazanov is doing a very traditional Russian/Eastern European dance at the wedding reception, but I always associate it with Henry Winkler busting it out as Fonzie in an episode of “Happy Days” (as captured in one of the best music videos ever made).
Coming up next: That’s it for “Deadwood” – for now, anyway. My initial plan had been to approach this project the same way I did “The Wire,” and to do reviews of the seasons that existed before I began blogging, but not to repeat my own work from the original blog. As many of you have pointed out, my coverage of “Deadwood” season 3 was spotty – it aired during a busy summer, so I didn’t cover every episode (and covered others very briefly in morning round-up posts) – and not necessarily the equal of my work on these earlier seasons (or “The Wire” seasons 4 & 5 on the old blog). This masterpiece arguably deserves better, especially since we now have Jim Beaver, Keone Young and company around to greatly enhance the experience.
So it’s entirely possible that I may do season 3 next summer. I don’t know. That’s a long way away, and we’ll have to see how I feel by then, or if I’m instead bitten by the urge to move onto a show I haven’t covered in the past. I can tell you that I’ll have a “Deadwood”-related project coming up hopefully sometime before next summer, and when I can share more details on that, I will, but if you’ve been enjoying these reviews, you should enjoy that.
Regardless of what comes next, thanks for reading, and commenting.
What did everybody else think?
Wait, I thought Wolcott killed himself. Did Milch say otherwise?
Same question here. I just recently watched the finale and if there was any indication that Wolcott DIDN’T kill himself, I don’t remember noticing it. Maybe Alan is speaking from information given in S3?
Turner is standing there watching the body swing, and Hearst had sent him to find from Wolcott exactly what Cy knew and whether this letter existed. I always assumed that Turner played a role in the death, even if Wolcott was perhaps willing.
I’m going to watch that scene again this weekend. Now you’ve got me curious. I usually consider myself a careful watcher, but I missed that completely. My fiancee and I both assumed it was suicide. (I see elsewhere on the web that at least a couple other viewers thought Charlie did it because of the timing of his return to camp and appearance at the wedding… too confusing.)
I see you answered this as I was typing my question below.
Still, I figured it was all Wolcott’s doing since he was (again) leaving a Hearst-controlled town after Hearst discovers Wolcott murdered more whores like he did in Mexico.
I figured Capt. Turner saw the body swinging and reported back to Hearst that he never got the chance to ask, which is why in Season 3 Hearst gets confirmation about the letter not existing.
Hearst sent Turner to find out from Walcott if the letter Cy was talking about actually existed, but when Turner showed up that’s what he found. That’s how I interpreted the scene, and the moment in an earlier episode when Walcott paused with the razor held across his neck while shaving shows he was fairly suicidal already. Also, why couldn’t Hearst just kill him openly?
Watch the wedding scene and you’ll see when they cut away to Wolcott writing a letter the rope is right next to him, Also he tells Hearst that he lives to serve him and they had to cut ties hence Wolcott had nothing to live for.Captain Turner only went to ask Wolcott if he wrote Cy a letter saying Hearst knew about his activities, like murdering whores.
Noticed for the first time: in the montage, we see Wolcott writing at a desk, and in the foreground is a coil of rope. I think it was suicide.
I was wondering this reading through the review too… I certainly assumed he killed himself… there was the scene where he was sitting in his room writing and you see the rope sitting there. Didn’t see any indication that he was murdered personally.
Walcot hung himself before Turner ever got to him. They show a scene of him writing his suicide note/details of Tollivers nature and what he may try to do to blackmail Hearst after he’s dead, as refered to in season 3 when Hearts calls Tolliver out on never having the letter. Then Walcot hung himself as Turner was on his way to speak to him, and then “see to him”
So, Turner killed Wolcott? Did Milch confirm this?
Sorry for the double post!
Cocksucker…San Francisco…Jews…Swedgin… Doesn’t this make five English words?
Ah, I forgot about Jews/juice.
4 of those are proper nouns. Do they really count as “English words?”
and when he made the motion of the hook nose lol, just laugh out loud comic genius lol
San Francisco is Spanish!
I thought Wolcott hung himself from the building adjacent to the schoolhouse?
Did I miss something? Did Capt. Turner tie the noose around his neck and throw him over?
I’ll be excited to Rewind with whatever you review next year, and I’m totally excited for your Deadwood news, whatever it may be (hopefully it’s a post-mortem with Milch, where he releases the transcripts of a fully-written Season 4…and a couple follow-up movie scripts wouldn’t hurt, while he’s at it). Thanks for going through Season 2 with us!
I’ll need to watch the episode again before I share my comments on it, but it holds a dear spot in my memory as a perfect endcap to a near flawless season of television (in truth, I’d only put The Wire’s Season 4 and The Simpsons Season 4 in the same echelon, both of which were seasons without any real misfires in terms of episodes). I hope you’ll consider taking us back through Season 3. It deserves it, at least eventually.
As for my recommendations for future Rewinds, I’d love to see you take on Oz — even as a one-shot deal, doing only season 1. I feel it doesn’t get nearly enough praise or critical acclaim for everything it created or helped to create. if there is mention of it, it’s only in the context of the shows the came after it, mentioning nothing about the actual quality of the series. Taking on Season 1, from the Pilot to the Riot, would be a worthy exercise and hopefully get people talking about the show again.
There, my daily pitch for Oz is complete.
Maybe something shorter like “Carnivale.”
Let’s be really bold and do “My Mother The Car”.
After M*A*S*H
Alan i’m confused. I though Wolcott hanged himself and Capt Turner found him when he was looking for him to ask if Tolliver’s claim was true. The scene where we see Wolcott writing a letter we also see a piece of rope on a chair. Doesn’t this tell us that he has decided to hang himself?
Write a comment…Alan i’m confused. I though Wolcott hanged himself and Capt Turner found him when he was looking for him to ask if Tolliver’s claim was true. The scene where we see Wolcott writing a letter we also see a piece of rope on a chair. Doesn’t this tell us that he has decided to hang himself?
If you watch the wedding scene it cuts away to Wolcott writing a letter and clearly you can see the rope (which he hangs himself with) on the desk next to him. He says to Hearst that he lives to serve him basically, not his exact words something like “I live to flesh your will” Hearst sent turner to ask him if Toliver gave him a letter with details of the murders and that Hearst knew of his activities nothing more. I’ve watched this episode probably 50+ times I’m pretty positive about this Alan, respectively
This was always the way I saw it too. And Hearst references the letter we see Wolcott writing in his dressing down of Cy early in Season 3.
Okay, y’all have convinced me. Review edited to reflect suicide as primary theory.
Lol, Primary theory, I think if you go back and watch it again you might call it a fact!!
AH! The power of the internets!!
Blackhill – I think it’s left vague enough that “theory” is a fair description. But I do think suicide ought to be the leading probability, unless something in season 3 (which I haven’t watched yet) provides more evidence to the contrary.
The funny thing is that I’m coming to this after it’s been edited and I was surprised to read your theory that Wolcott killed himself because he would lack Hearst’s protection, but that makes sense. I’d always read it as Wolcott being utterly devastated that Hearst let him go and he hung himself purely out of shame. But I could see him doing it also because he realized he’d eventually meet a similar fate by his own weakness.
Wolcott had nothing to live for after Hearst said they must sever their connection also he had a rope right next to him when he was writing the letter during the wedding scene, it was proof enough for me but that’s my opinion, it’s a strong opinion though lol
So it’s been agreed upon long ago that Wolcott hung himself. As for his motive I think self-loathing and disappointment in his “proclivities” plays the biggest part. The reason Mose finally gets shot is because Wolcott tries to bait him into shooting him. The camera shows Wolcott clearly looking disappointed that Mose didn’t have time to shoot him before the Tolliver guard did. So I think he’d been wanting to die for awhile…long before Hearst shows up. -Eric 9/2016
Thanks, Alan, for this great opportunity for me to relive and revisit one of the highlights of my life, and to share a few behind-the-scenes tidbits. It’s been great fun and very gratifying.
First, to address your commentary: if Wolcott was murdered by Captain Turner, that’s news to me. I don’t know anyone associated with the show who ever spoke of it to me other than as a suicide. Given that the last scene in Wolcott’s room shows him seated near a subtly but prominently displayed coil of rope, I think it’s more reasonable to conclude that Wolcott took his own life. Also, it’s more poetic and dramatic. Wolcott’s look when Hearst tells him they will have to sever connections is the look of a man who’s had his reason to live removed, of a man who’s left with nothing but his own devils, sans hope, sans savior, sans mentor, sans “father,” sans reason to prolong his tortured existence. Why Hearst would instruct Captain Turner to kill Wolcott with such an oblique remark as “determining whether such a letter exists” I think takes the intricacies of Milch’s dialog further than they naturally wind. I’ve run the question past Garret but haven’t heard back from him yet.
So much to recall about the making of this episode. I remember how giddy John Hawkes and I got when we first received the pages for the “lavender mittens” scene. Someone dropped them off at my trailer, I read them, and practically hovercrafted over to Johnny’s trailer to see if he’d read them. It was so much fun to contemplate playing something that funny, especially after the darkness of the previous few episodes. I’m happy to say that the scene didn’t change much the next day when we shot it. My mom always says John Cleese in FAWLTY TOWERS reminds her of me, and I often think of the “lavender mittens” scene as my John Cleese moment. Not that I was influenced by or copying him in playing the scene, but that the inexpressible frustration crossed with bewilderment that marked his Basil Fawlty reminds me of how Ellsworth felt as he found himself condemned to wear something silly, simply because it was “the rigor in New York City…whatever the fuck THAT means!” As I recall, Johnny and I had a bit of trouble keeping straight faces during that one.
The only time we ever shot an entire scene because of something I suggested was in this episode. From the beginning of the show, the filth and grime on our bodies was augmented by similar filth on our teeth. (Getting your teeth made up is not quite as fun as it sounds.) It occurred to me that, for his wedding day, Ellsworth might actually want to do something about his dental crud. I read up on frontier dental hygiene and found that people often made their own toothpaste with charcoal and used it to scrape their teeth with sticks. I mentioned this to David Milch and said I thought Ellsworth might be self-conscious about his teeth, and that’s how the scene of Ellsworth scraping his teeth came about. I’m not sure it was completely obvious what he was doing, due to the angle, the dirtiness of the mirror, and the brevity of the sequence as edited, and a lot of people have asked me what I was doing there. Brushing my teeth with wet charcoal and a stick, folks.
Another suggestion of mine made it into the show in a more substantial way. During the first season, I asked David what Ellsworth’s first name was, since it hadn’t been mentioned. He said, “Maybe it’s Ellsworth.” When the wedding scene came up in the second season, the script finally gave Ellsworth’s full name, as the wedding ceremony required it. I forget what the first name was, as written, though the middle name was Conway. Now a little back-story: In my other life as a film historian, I’ve been working for decades on an in-depth biography of actor George Reeves, who played Superman on TV in the 1950s, and whose mysterious death was the subject of the film HOLLYWOODLAND a few years ago. (I was the technical adviser on that film.) My own acting career has long forced me to put that book project lower in my priorities list than I like, but I’m quite steeped in the details of it. The producer of the SUPERMAN show in the ’50s, and a close friend of Reeves, was a man named Whitney Ellsworth. So when David finally came up with a full name for Deadwood’s Ellsworth, I asked him if, as a favor, he’d let me change the name he had scripted to Whitney Ellsworth. And that’s how Ellsworth, a completely fictional character unlike Swearengen and Bullock, got his full name. (Coincidentally, there’s an Ellsworth Air Force Base not far from Deadwood, South Dakota, but there’s no connection. I don’t think David was even aware of it.)
The wedding sequence was not unlike the funeral scene in the previous episode–lots of standing around.
Gordon Clapp, from NYPD BLUE, had a fair amount more material in the script. It was shot but not used. He had come in with this goofy accent which we all loved, but in the end, there was so much stuff in the episode that most of his scenes got trimmed. Fortunately he got to come back in season three and show off his ability to be someone utterly different from NYPD’s Greg Medavoy.
We had a ton of dance rehearsals for the wedding after-party. Doing my first musical nearly 40 years ago, I was told by the choreographer that I had no knack for dancing but that after an extraordinarily long rehearsal period, I could at least approach unnoticibility. With that compliment ringing in my ears three decades later, I approached dance rehearsals with trepidation. The well-known choreographer (and beauty) Murphy Cross did her best with me, but by the time of filming had not managed to make a dancing silk purse out of the sow’s ear she had to work with, and David and director Ed Bianchi agreed that we would skip the most complicated stuff. Unfortunately, one of my rehearsals showed up in the bonus material on one of the DVDs.
The wedding dance was one of the most extraordinary nights (or was it two?) in our whole Deadwood experience. Virtually the entire cast was present, along with all the background players and an assortment of really good musicians playing live. It was very much like a party, even though it was a dusk-to-dawn experience that left us all pretty drained.
The fellow Calamity Jane cold-cocks for “looking” at her is Johnny Radcliff, who was in actuality one of our set production assistants. Took a good fall.
There were some delays that night caused, so the grapevine had it, with Powers Boothe’s unhappiness with Cy getting stabbed. I don’t know the particulars, whether it was because he didn’t want to get stabbed or because of the way it was scripted or the way it was being staged. All I know is that there were some long talks between David, Ed, and Powers. It was a long, long night (or two–my memory has run together). Which made it pretty strange when it turned out we had to do a whole lot of it all over again when the lab reported the film was damaged. It really turned out to be the party that (almost) never ends.
Sean Bridgers’s delivery of Johnny Burns’s line, “You wanna swap masks?” is to me one of the funniest lines in the whole series.
I loved the way David and Ed and editor Elizabeth Kling cut the various story threads together. I often wonder how people are able to weave a story together like this, with all its richness and still make it come out to a timetable and feel perfectly and thoroughly resolved in exactly x-number of episodes of specific length. It’s one of the reasons I quit writing television. I didn’t want to spend my life figuring out questions like that.
As I recall, I fell asleep in my trailer after finishing my last scene and woke up in the middle of the next day, with the sets stripped, animals and wagons gone, and not a soul around–just me and the empty set. It was eerie, but after the revelries of the previous night(s), it was nice. Especially knowing we’d be back in a few months for the next of what would surely be many seasons to come.
Jim Beaver
If this is (heaven forbid) the end of Deadwood rewind, I’d like to say a final THANK YOU. It’s enough that you gave a moving performance on a show that means a lot to me as a viewer, and getting to hear some of your experiences making the show is a real treat. So thank you again.
Although I sympathize with you on the difficulty of dancing, that extra on the DVD is hilarious and wonderful. It did look like a big party, albeit one that required a lot of work and preparation!
Also hilarious is the scene regarding the lavender gloves, and it makes me smile that the cast found it as amusing and charming as I did!
Thanks again for everything, Jim! And in terms of your film history work, I stumbled across an IMDb plot synopsis recently written by you, clicked on it and discovered you’d done hundreds more.
I noticed the same thing a couple years ago, Alan. I think it’s how I discovered Jim was also a writer. The man loves to tell a tale.
Yes, many thanks to Jim Beaver for hanging out with us while we thought back fondly on the best TV show of them all. Here’s hoping we get to read his thoughts on losing it in front of Hearst, kissing Sophia goodbye, dodging Alma’s chemically induced advances, being hog-tied by Dan Dority and of course, his heartbreaking final episode.
“…I could at least approach unnoticibility.” Great line.
Thanks from me as well for your great stories and background info from the show. An honor to read.
Thanks again for your insight on my favorite show of all time!! I never would’ve thought I’d get to share comments and insight on a show that I love so much, having you here is priceless!! Thanks Jim
Excellent recap and lovely writing as always. Thanks, Jim.
Jim, you’ll be pleased to know that it was immediately clear to me that Ellsworth was brushing his teeth! This seemed so appropriate after getting to know Ellsworth and witnessing his innate desire to make the people around him happier and perhaps a little more lighthearted, which shines through particularly in his moments with Sophia and Alma. It was no surprise that he would care about his hygiene on his wedding night, not for sexual purposes, but simply to uplift his bride’s spirits. Your portrayal of him as a kind soul with a rough exterior was perfect and one of the few Deadwood characters whose motives I never had to guess (and that’s a compliment… just in case that’s not apparent!).
Also, Viola de Lesseps in Shakespeare in Love cleaned her teeth with a wooden stick. =)
THank you for everything you’re added to these reviews, Jim. I love the story of how Ellsworth got his full name. I think there’s easily a book (or two) recounting stories of how the naming of memorable fictional characters (in books, TV, movies, and on the stage) was inspired by real life individuals, great and small. It tickles me to know that Ellsworth’s namesake is someone real and not just a clever bit of sarcasm.
Jim, I knew at the time that the real Whitney Ellsworth was an editor for DC Comics back in the 40s and 50s (though I had forgotten that he was assigned to Hollywood to shepherd the “Superman” TV series). It’s too specific a name to be a coincidence, but I couldn’t for the life of me figure out how the name of Superman’s editor got to be a character name on “Deadwood”. Thanks for clearing that up, and for all your commentary this season!
Somewhere (possibly the old forums at Television Without Pity) I read a comment that Martha and Seth looked like they were sitting in their living room waiting for the television to be invented, which made me laugh. I understand that they’re grieving, but sitting bolt upright facing a curtained window is such an uptight Bullock thing to do.
I agree with Alan that the Doc’s little skip down the thoroughfare is great. And a repeat of his dance with Jewel at the end! The few moments he gets to be happy are lovely, since he’s so nervous and stressed-out the rest of the time.
I so love the “Every so often there’s a love match.” scene between Al and Tom.
The way those two crack up there just makes me grin ear-to-ear every time. It’s the little things like that (among SO many others) that truly make this show something beyond special.
I remember spending the time between seasons 2 and 3 in complete denial that Wolcott was dead. I held out hope that season 3 would open with the reveal that it was some other bearded guy hanging there.
The writing and performance of that character are one of my favorite things about the series.
I remember when I first saw this episode and the fact that this was my favorite show ever I couldn’t wait to see how they’d end this awesome season. The finale didn’t disappoint at all. I love how Wu had escaped to start the episode it definitely built the tension up for the battle with Lee and his crew later on. This was also a great episode because we finally got to meet Hearst and see him interact with some of the shows major characters . Everything came together perfectly in the episode from the wedding to Deadwood becoming a part of South Dakota. I could talk about this all day but I’ve got to run. Thanks again to Jim Beaver and Keone Young for their input in these comments, we even had Garret Dillahunt, thanks to him too, take care Deadwood fans it was fun sharing and seeing your thoughts as well.
One other thing I wanted to comment on about this episode. Didn’t it seem like, the way Hearst was introduced here, he still had some basic ‘morals’?… morals that seemed to completely disappear in Season 3, when he became more or less evil?
I much preferred the way his character was written in this episode (with more depth) as opposed to the guy who literally had no redeeming qualities at all in the following season.
I didn’t get the impression the Hearst from Season 3 would have cared about things like Wolcott killing women or Lee burning bodies the way this Hearst seemed to.
Anyone else ever take notice of this?
At least with the Wolcott issue, I didn’t ever get the feeling that Hearst’s objections had to do with morals or conscience. I think that Wolcott had committed two sins in Hearst’s eyes: creating a PR disaster that might impede Hearst’s takeover of the camp and its claims; and failing to follow the absolute command of George Hearst (in that he’d been told to curtail his “activities” back in Mexico, and hadn’t).
I completely agree. The look on Hearst’s face when he discovers what Wolcott has done… it looked more like moral disgust than business frustration. Also, doesn’t he state that he wasn’t fully aware of what Wolcott had done in Mexico? I felt that the revelation of Wolcott’s activities was something Hearst couldn’t have previously imagined any man doing, much less someone he’d cared about, which he obviously did or he wouldn’t have been so generous in Wolcott’s termination. But in season 3, Hearst becomes a man that could be considered even slimier than Wolcott, since Wolcott was obviously mentally disturbed and Hearst was nothing but a greedy businessman. Maybe something about Hearst’s failed expectations of Wolcott is what led to his change in behavior in season 3.
I’ve always felt the same way, that Hearst in season 3 doesn’t seem to match with the Hearst we see here. His apparent naivete at Wolcott’s actions in Mexico is what really doesn’t seem to fit. I’d be very interested to hear what people from the show think, particularly McRainey and Milch. I always read it as Milch not knowing what he wanted to do with Hearst yet, and figuring that out between the seasons.
I prefer the Hearst of season 3. He may not have any redeeming qualities, but he’s still a fully believable human being rather than a mustache-twirling villain. He’s the best example I’ve ever seen of a person fully warped by privilege.
I have to agree with the other comments. Hearst is a complex character, but not a moral one. He doesn’t seem even remotely vexed that he has hired and trusted a misogynistic murdering psychopath. He only seems annoyed and disappointed to learn that Wolcott has failed him and caused him potential business trouble.
I don’t see how the episode supports the idea that Hearst was disappointed in Wolcott mainly for business reasons. In fact, I’d say it suggests just the opposite: when Wolcott asks him what he thought the letter to the Campeche police was for, Hearst evades giving a straight answer, going into generalities about the demands of the work. Which wouldn’t be necessary if Hearst were comfortable with Wolcott’s depravities as such. I mean, He COULD have said: “gee, I thought you’d burned an orphanage or raped a bunch of infants, or whatever else we evil capitalists do to get our rocks off. I just thought that from then on you’d be more discreet.”
This (that is, the evasion of responsibility) is in fact the same kind of behaviour he shows when confronted by Al about the treatment of the Chinese whores (although in that case you could reasonably argue that he’s just doing that to avoid unnecessary business threating conflict): he claims that gee shucks, he’s just a simple prospector who doesn’t want to cause any trouble. Again, he could have gone straight to arguing business – that he’s open to a better business offer, but otherwise doesn’t care – and didn’t. I think in both cases Hearst knew that “something bad” was happening, but had deliberately kept himself unaware of the specifics as to not have to confront his own culpability.
In the case of Wolcott, he may have expected a killing for more normal reasons: over gambling debts, or in a fit of jelousy. As you wrote, Chassity, I think what threw him was the utter senselessness of the killings. He does, unsuccessfully, try to put it in terms he can parse and rationalise (“Does some spirit overtake you?”), and when that fails he seems devastated. I also think that in contrast while he found the treatment of the Chinese whores unsavory and preferred the solution Al offered, he would have accepted it as the cost of doing business if Al hadn’t offered a better solution.
And yeah, that doesn’t really fit with his behaviour in season 3.
Alan-
Whatever you should decide about Season 3 of Deadwood, I just want to convey my gratitude for this and last summer’s “rewinds”. Deadwood was such a brilliant series, cut too short, and surely deserves the attention you’ve given it. I’m also very grateful to Jim and Keone, whose insights have been a rare treat. I hope to see you all back here next summer!
+! on that!! Thanks for these reviews. You gave me ample excuse to revisit this show again and it’s been a lot of fun. Thanks!
As I mentioned, I reached out to Garret Dillahunt to get his take on Wolcott’s demise. He asked me to post the following:
“Here’s what David and I talked about re Wolcott’s death:
Wonderfully, David tried to think of some way Wolcott could continue on in the show. I took this as a great compliment. Ultimately, however, there was just no redemption possible, he felt, especially in the eyes of the viewer. This made me very sad. But I understood. Wolcott’s transgressions were too great. Punishment was necessary, and had to be final. How to go about it?
The farewell scene between Hearst and Wolcott in BOY THE EARTH TALKS TO is one of my favorites in my whole time on the show. Not only was Gerald incredible to be opposite, but it was as complex and full of subtext as any scene I’ve ever worked on. Father disowns son here, and it is shattering. But Wolcott has left him no alternative.
Remember this exchange?
Wolcott: What if the earth talks to us to get us to arrange its amusements?
Hearst: Sounds like goddam nonsense to me.
W: Suppose, to you, it whispers, ‘You are king over me. I exist to flesh your will.’
H: Nonsense.
W: And to me…’There is no sin.’
This is followed by Hearst’s disowning of his ‘son’. The only person Wolcott wants to please or, perhaps, loves.
That exchange is then referenced again as Hearst asks:
H: Does some spirit overtake you? Is that what you mean by ‘the talk’?
(pause)
W: No.
I think the most important part of this entire scene is the pause between those last two lines. The truth is “yes”, but he decides his own fate, and lies…”no.” It is here that Wolcott gives Hearst a gift. The only one he can, at this point. He absolves him of responsibility and complicity in his crimes. I believe it is in this moment that Wolcott begins making plans for his suicide.
This is how I played it, and how we discussed it. There was never a conspiracy, although I kind of wish there was, as then, perhaps, it would have spelled a few more episodes for me in season 3. I would have welcomed them.
Here is the aforementioned scene if you wanna watch it again: [www.youtube.com]
That’s from Garret.
Thanks again for the visit, Alan, and for the kind words from everyone. See you next summer.
Jim
Holy Cow — I thought I had exhausted the You Tube scenes from Deadwood. But the link from Garrett D’s email has revealed numerous additional scenes that have been posted. I think my next few hours have suddenly be hijacked.
Thanks for lending your point of view to the season.
Wow, I hadn’t even thought of this as Hearst “disowning” Wolcott and Wolcott viewing him as a father-figure, but that makes perfect sense. THANK YOU, JIM! (and thanks to Garret for the comments).
Jim-
It has been a treat and an honor to await your insight into your memories of the mood, emotions, machinations and background of ‘Deadwood’. Putting out feelers, as with Garret Dillahunt here, is just gravy! I love your work and hope to see more of you in Breaking Bad, particularly if we get to see more than quick gun deals. That’s like hiring Brando to play an elevator operator! Hoping you, Keone and maybe even Garret will be here next summer. Take care, Ray in Davis, CA
In traditional Japanese cuisine there is a form called KAISEKI. It began in the early 1500’s. Literal meaning meant Stone in the Bosom when monks put warm stones in the folds of their robes and pressed them against their bellies to ward off hunger.
Today it is an art form of several courses of dishes that a chef prepares with the most fresh and seasonal ingredients. There is no menu. No description. No recipes. Just wonderful brilliant dishes coming from the mind of masters. Balanced to fit the times and enviroment.
For me that is what this last episode reminded me of. Each scene a tasty dish created by the most crafted and wise individuals.
First this was my first experience with Gerald McRaney. I had worked with Jameson Parker in an MOW and had heard rumors about “Mac”. That he was of the conservative bent and was pretty much a tough bird. I couldnt have been more wrong. A gentle and kind man was he and brilliant as an actor. Imagine put betweeen 2 men like McRaney and McShane. What a privilege and an honor. Just watching how they worked and how they related to each other. It was electrifying.
In that scene I talked to David about the queue. And how in the West Americans used to torture the Chinese by pulling their queues. He told Ian to do that in this scene to disgrace his man Wu.
The pigtail was a symbol of subjugation that the Manchus had forced upon the Han Chinese people to wear. Without one you would be executed and you could never return to China without one.
I told David that when the Chinese once realize they would not return to China and that they would remain in America and by that virtually become Americans they cut off their cues. I wanted Wu to represent the generation between my Grandfather and Father. My father was an immigrants son but totally devoted to America. In the WWII he enlisted and played in the Army band. He loved Benny Goodman and played the clarinet.
David was excited about using that moment to express what an emigre feels when he decides to give up his past for a new life.
He even kidded me about not suing him for stealing my idea. But I was so honored that he would see Wu from my POV.
The old man I see after I sneak off from Seggins imprisonement who I call “Ah Sook” is Phil Chong. My long time stunt double. Phil was in hundreds of movies and always doubled me in dangerous stunts. Once in St Elsewhere I was set on fire and Phil stood in for me. I had known him for over 40 years and always tried to get him on a show with me. He died a couple years ago due to a bad heart. I loved that guy.
I could go on.
In that fight scene with Lee played by my buddy Phil Moon, a Yale Drama grad, David instructed me to play it like an Opera. Well I kept thinking. I had been to many Chinese opera productions and to the Classical Kabuki theater of Japan so instead of Western Opera I chose Eastern. In the East warriors when they head off into battle where they most likely will die always clean their body and unravel their hair. I had seen many scenes when the warrior was doomed in a battle would transform himself into a specter to put fear in the hearts of his enemies. I did that with my hair spontaneously. I gather that animals do that as well. Where they would stretch their hide or hairs out to appear ghostly and huge.
Lastly I want to thank Alan for allowing me to reminisce with you. As I have grown older and had more experience I see this show with new eyes. And can only feel so privileged to have worked with so many brilliant artists of our time. It gives great comfort to me in these economic and political times of uncertainty.
Ah as a matter of fact the director who directed me on that St Elsewhere episode was Mark Tinker who then became an Exec Producer on Deadwood.
Oh man, I’m so happy you could stop by and comment on these reviews. Not am I getting such great stories about the show, but I’m learning some history and cultural lessons as well! Thank you so much for your generosity.
Mr. Young, I just wanted to add my thanks – I too have greatly enjoyed your entertaining, insightful, and illuminating commentary. I hope to see you here again next summer!
Thanks for all of the great work this summer. I have to say, I found myself checking in on these multiple times while looking for notes from Jim and Keone. It’s been great reading your reviews and having their additional insights each week.
I, too, am hoping for season 3 to show up next summer. Until then, I’ll just stay busy waiting for Arrested Development to make its glorious return.
Actually, Arrested Development Season 1 or 2 seems like a great rewind for Dan and Alan to do on the podcast next year in honor of the return.
“Al notes to Hearst that he’s a terrible shot, and to this point in the series, I don’t believe we’ve ever seen him with a gun in his hand, have we?”
“Do not doubt me.” Al points a shotgun at Dan during the second half of “A Lie Agreed Upon.” Fires it, too. Not AT Dan, obviously, but he manages to hit the roof just fine.
Add my name to the list of grateful readers.
Also, the DVD extras have some great moments from the making of this episode. I recall the cast getting dancing lessons; Milch showing Sean Bridgers how to drag Wu away from Lee while juggling a huge animal carcass AND keeping his gun trained on Lee (after which, exhausted, Milch mutters, “It’s a tough way to make an obscene amount of money.”); and Garrett pointing out that Wolcott extinguishing his cigar in the scene with Hearst being symbolic of Wolcott’s life being extinguished.
I’ll add my Thank You to the chorus — thank you to Alan for doing the rewind and providing the forum for Deadwood addicts to talk about the show. Thank you to all of the actors who gave us a rare and privileged behind the scenes look at one of the great TV shows. I’ll also add my plea for a Season 3 rewind next summer. :)
I finally was able to see the real Deadwood, SD last week while on vacation. For those of you who love the show and who have not seen it, it’s worth a visit. The spirit of Deadwood seems alive and well and the town embraces its history, both good and bad.
Until next summer — cocksuckers!
Cool , It's on my list of places to visit , always wanted to go there since I started watching this show…