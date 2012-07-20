‘Deadwood’ Rewind: Season 2, Episode 8: ‘Childish Things’ (Veterans edition)

We’re continuing our summer trip back through David Milch’s epic revisionist Western “Deadwood.” As always with this project, we’re going to have two parallel discussions going at once: identical reviews, but one where the comments section is just for people who are new to the series and don’t want to be spoiled on anything past the events of the episode being discussed, and one for people who know “Deadwood” backwards and forwards, and want to be able to discuss it all at once. This is the veteran-friendly version; click here for the newbie-safe one.
After taking some time off from the project due to Comic-Con, I’ve got a review of episode 8, “Childish Things,” coming up just as soon as I both reject and repudiate the offering…
“Our moment permits interest in one question only: will we of Deadwood be more than target for ass-fucking?” -Al
“Deadwood” is about the forming of community and order out of chaos. As a result, the forging of alliances – sometimes for the betterment of the community, sometimes just for the betterment of the people in the alliance – is a constant element of the series. Rarely, though, is it as prominent as it is in an episode like “Childish Things,” where many of the camp’s most prominent citizens reach out to others, trying – sometimes successfully, sometimes not – to form a new bond.
We open with Seth reluctantly agreeing to team up with Al in a plan to use his Montana connections to frighten Yankton. As the hour moves along, we see Al exploiting his friendship with Merrick – and his proximity to Merrick’s own new pal, the Russian-born telegraph operator Blazanov – to get this whisper campaign moving.
Martha Bullock attempts to reach out to Alma about the idea of replacing the departed Miss Stokes as teacher to the camp’s children. But though each woman does her best to put their carnal knowledge of Mr. Bullock aside for the moment, it’s too difficult, and the conversation turns ugly with Alma’s mistaken assumption that Martha wants to take Sophia away from her. Each woman attempts to take out her frustration with the other elsewhere, but Miss Isringhausen gets the better of Alma on both a physical and verbal level, and Seth won’t rise to Martha’s bait about leaving her to go back to Alma. (Though matters between the two of them are strained enough that they have this conversation with their backs turned to one another.)
In a scene that may feature the best work to date on the series by both Molly Parker and Jim Beaver, Ellsworth decides to follow Trixie’s advice and make an honest woman of his boss. We already know just how humble and decent and self-loathing Ellsworth is, well before he monologued to his dog about the difficulty of this approach, but the way he contorts himself in talking to Mrs. Garret, and then the way she is simultaneously stunned, flattered and grateful for the offer is a lovely moment for both performers.
In perhaps our most interesting new alliance in an episode dominated by the show’s female characters, Charlie seizes upon the idea of having Jane and Joanie become friends to fix what’s broken in each of them. Jane needs a reason to stay sober; Joanie needs a reason to stay alive. And I think Charlie realizes he’s not enough for either one of them. Robin Weigert and Kim Dickens are both outstanding and funny and touching in the scene where a very drunk Jane tries incredibly hard (“Yes – but my opening position is no”) to do what Charlie has asked of her, while Joanie just has to make sense of what this strange woman is doing inside the Chez Ami, when the only visitor she’s been expecting is Mr. W.
And the moment she’s been dreading – or possibly hoping for – comes at the episode’s end. Had she not had that strange but lively visit from Martha Jane Canary, would Joanie have found the inner strength to attack Wolcott and barricade herself in her room? Or would she have given into the darkness that even the very, very drunk Jane could sense around her? Whatever her reasons, Joanie fights back, Wolcott takes his second beating in as many episodes, and the women of Deadwood all live to fight – whether men, each other, or their own demons – another day.
Some other thoughts:
* Unrelated to the alliance theme, but among the episode’s most memorable moments – and one of the series’ most joyful – is Tom Nuttall’s bicycle ride through the thoroughfare, which offers the camp something to look forward to amidst the usual, dread, betrayal and violence. Of course, it’s not all joyful, as in the midst of Tom’s ride, Mose Manuel (played by character actor Pruitt Taylor Vince) murders his brother so he can sell their joint mine operation to Cy and Wolcott for 200 grand.
* We’re in the middle of a stretch of episodes taking place on consecutive days, but Al is already showing virtually no physical effects from his health crisis.
* The show has previously used personal correspondence as voiceover narration, with Seth’s letter to Martha or the famous Wild Bill letter. That said, the use of Wolcott’s letter to George Hearst to connect a montage of scenes at the mining operation (which itself has come together awfully quickly in only a handful of days) feels like a departure from how the show usually tells its stories. Not bad; just different.
* The mining montage also features the first appearance of Hearst’s chief muscle, Captain Turner.
* Loved Dan’s petrified reaction to finding out that Al has been talking to the severed Indian head. So funny.
* Again, it goes without saying how every actor on this show is doing some of the best work of their careers, but wow is Dayton Callie good as Charlie expresses his fears about Jane to Wild Bill’s grave.
* For that matter, an excellent episode for Brad Dourif as Doc Cochran finally decides to take a stand against Cy on behalf of the Chinese whores.
Couple of housekeeping notes. First, I missed the chance to say hi to Jim Beaver at Comic-Con, and with his work gearing up, I don’t know how much time he’ll have to comment on the stretch run of season 2. But as usual, I offer advance thanks to him, Keone Young and anyone else from the show who happens to turn up to offer their comments, and remind you again that Jim’s selling personalized copies of his memoir “Life’s That Way” through his website.
Second, I had to skip last week due to Comic-Con, and now I’m about to go into the craziness of the TV critics’ press tour, so I can’t promise when the next review will get done. We only have four episodes to go, so even if I have to take several weeks off consecutively, we’ll still be able to wrap things up well before the network TV season starts in late September. But hopefully we won’t be interrupted too much. Given the craziness of the press tour schedule, if I’m able to complete a review during my time in LA, I may just publish it as soon as it’s done, rather than waiting until Friday morning. You know the drill about the many ways to know if/when it’s been posted.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I really hope we see alot more of Jim Beaver in season 5 of Breaking Bad, he just adds so much to every show he’s in. Same goes for Justified.
Another favorite Wolcott line in this one, when Jane accosts him on his wy back from the Chez Ami and asks him who runs the Grand Central: “A grotesque named Farnum.”
and then jane goes “aint lied yet” or something like that lol, def, love that little exchange there
Miss Isringhausen was a great character. I’d always hoped she’d end up staying and working for Al, become part of his crew lol. She’d make an awesome addition. The 2 of them together on screen are electric.
Charlie talking to the grave reminded me, this quiz is a pretty impressive amalgamation of some of the best quotes:
[www.sporcle.com]
That quiz is great! And one of the few Sporcle quizzes I’ve aced. ;)
The opening scene between Al and Seth is by far my favorite of the series. You don’t get the white hot temper of either man but if you ever wanted to show someone what made these two characters great you could start by showing this scene.
I always lose my shit when either Jane or Charlie talks to Bill at his grave, especially this particular scene with Charlie. What a performance. I find it interesting that while both being tough as nails, both Charlie and Jane have significant child-like (not to be confused with childish) tendencies.
On a sort of Deadwood related note. ESPN is using Ian McShane to voice little video vignettes that they show going into and coming out of commercials during the Open Championship coverag this week. Greatness.
Is it his hard-scrabble voice, or his natural posh Londoner accent?
If you get a chance, pick up a film titled “44 Inch Chest.” Ian McShane is brilliant in it.
Here is one from 2010 St. Andrews that is pretty good. Don’t see any of the new ones up yet. There are some 2011 versions on here as well.
[www.youtube.com]
Great episode. Agree with all of the comments above.
It was in my 2nd or 3rd watch that I figured out that Blazinov is played by Gordon Jump from NYPD Blue. Another great character in this town.
I do hope that Jim B. weighs in this week. He had some great scenes. Love the dog.
That was not Gordon Jump. He showed up as Ellsworth’s tailor for the wedding. Blazinov was played by a guy who was on NYPD Blue as a crazy Russian who confessed to Baldwin after killing his two kids.
I meant Gordon Clapp!
ooops….my bad
What a strange day. Just after watching this episode I get an email from Robin. Damn she and Kimi was so damn good. She has a new site-robinweigart.com.
Captain Turner was played by Alan Graf. I first met Alan in the late 60’s on one of my first films. Baby Blue Marine with Jan Michael Vincent. Richard Geres first film as well.
Pruitt Taylor Vince also played the villain in a film called Fear we did with Ally Sheedy and Lauren Hutton.
It was good to see old friends.
Damn Jim Beaver was so good and must have been tough in that scene with Alma at the same time going through what he was in his real life. I am so happy for him in Breaking Bad.
Pasha Lychnikoff played the Russian. He and I are old friends and I miss him so.
LOL had to laugh. Sounded like I said Pasha had moved on to higher grounds. No No I meant I miss (working with him) so.
Since we seem to have a number of our regular commenters on vacation or otherwise occupied this week, let me step into the well-defined role of the grateful and appreciative fan this week. Thanks for commenting here on Alan’s incisive analysis, and sharing your professional and personal insight towards all things “Deadwood”. The show well deserves the near fanatical devotion shown by hoards of fans across the years, and I believe will continue to influence fans of good television (and cinema) for decades to come. The character of Mr. Wu gave you a wonderful opportunity to display your range as an actor, and was uniquely situated to add a particular depth to the universe of the show; all of the “citizens” of Deadwood are alien invaders to this place, but none more so that Mr. Wu. Having the opportunity to see this world and its challenges through HIS eyes draws us deeper into the story and, I believe, allows us to more fully identify with well-drawn characters who may represent pieces of ourselves that we don’t always wish to acknowledge. I think Milchie for that; I thank all of the cast and crew for their best work. In particular, I thank you for bringing your talents to bear on your performance, and for your willingness to share your thoughts with us today. Peace, sir.
This was the first time I’ve seen this episode since learning of Jim Beaver’s personal troubles at the time of filming. When his voice quivered at “I had a wife,” I almost lost it.
Oh, and “May I go watch the bicycle?/Go watch the earth yield up its dead,” is my favorite Farnum/Richardson exchange.
This was an amazing ep. I must disagree with Alan on one point about this being some of the best work from these actors. I think it was definitely their best work. Take the great writing along with great acting and you have one of the best dramas ever on television.
My second favorite Deadwood quote is in this ep… Tom Nuttall, “Those that doubt me, suck cock by choice!”
Wow, can’t believe we went this far before somebody mentioned that one. It was so good, they let him say it twice!
“I ain’t here for any funny business”
I played along with Deadwood Season 1 Rewind last summer, and though late to the game I am along for the ride again.
“I know what that means, prove to me you do”–I love how Cy tries to cover his ignorance with Doc.
“Summon from Farnum that cunt with the long kraut moniker” (Al to Johnny)
“Dead, and without a body, you still outstrip him for intelligence” (Al to the chief)
“I’m trying to imagine what courtesy of mine would have forestalled that last awkwardness between us.”
It’s hard to imagine what Martha thought she would accomplish by visiting Alma. The visit seems as ill conceived (and received) as Alma’s was when Mrs. Bullock arrived in camp. After all, the sheriff is now under Martha’s roof AND in her bed. The visit seemed like Martha was picking her own scab. Watching both of these women move around the confines of their separate dwellings in their extremely formal clothing always gives me a sense of claustrophobia. Two energetic, bright women who, through circumstance, have little to do but stay indoors and care for children—end up pecking at each other.
“Fuck you Tolliver, your crooked games, and your watered down liquor.” Mose Manual is so repugnant I can’t wait for him to get off screen, but he is the most terse and plain-speaking man in Deadwood.
“Watch the earth yielding up it’s dead, so long as it’s not near me.” Farnum to Richardson before the bicycle ride. A rare moment of communion for Deadwood, even Wolcott smiles at the ride.
Glad for the hiatus so I can catch up!
Late on this one as well.
So much to recall in this one. As to the mining scene being up and running in “only a handful of days,” Alan, it was my understanding always that Mrs. Garret’s mining operation (had been up and running prior to the first episode of this season, even if she had yet to make her first inspection tour at season’s opening). The mine sequence was shot at the site of the Garret mine set, and I had always presumed it was hers, but the goings on as described by Wolcott and depicted on screen with the naked miners and such make it clear to me on this second viewing that while it was shot at the Garret mine set, it was surely intended to be the Hearst operation. Adding to my original misunderstanding was the fact that we shot Ellsworth’s discussion with his dog on the same day at the Garret mine set, so I naturally concluded that all the mining sequences related to the Garret rather than the Hearst holding. Odd to realize this much later that I’d misinterpreted.
Both the mining sequence and the Ellsworth-dog conversation were miserable experiences. The mine set was near Frazier Park, some seventy-five miles north of Los Angeles and nearly fifty north of our set at Melody Ranch in Newhall. The day we shot these scenes, it was cold. Frazier Park is up in the low mountains. It was bitter that day, with a brisk, sometimes brutal, wind. There were a great number of atmosphere players who’d been hired to do the shower-inspection sequence, paid extra for the nudity required, but scores of those people quit when they realized they’d have to be doused in cold water in that freezing wind. David, as I recall, coughed up a substantial amount of additional money from his own pocket to persuade a handful of men to stick with the job, and it was those brave souls you see on screen. The wind chill was far below freezing that day. I was swathed in layers and layers of thermal wear and it was still the coldest I have ever been at work. But I wasn’t naked under water. To add to the misery, one of the men, a stuntman, not only had to endure the water, but had to run naked across wet, rocky ground and do a forward fall onto the ground when shot. If you look closely at the last close shot of him lying “dead,” you can see him shivering. I’d love to say I’d have had the guts to have done something like that, but I cannot imagine ever agreeing to.
The naked guys weren’t the only ones shivering. As I said, I was chilled to the core, even in thick clothing. It was all I could do to get my words out without my jaw shaking. To add to the distress, we had to do the scene many more times than usual because the dog was shaking so much he had trouble staying focused on his trainer. Everyone asks me about that dog, and I guess people are charmed by Ellsworth’s relationship with it. But I hated doing scenes with the dog, because when you’re working with an animal or a kid, it doesn’t matter if you’re John Freaking Gielgud in your scene, if the dog or cat or baby isn’t looking at the right spot, they’ll do the scene over and over until it is, and that’s the take they’ll print, whether you like what you did or not. It was always difficult with that dog, but especially so on that freezing day. It was a great dramatic device having me do monologues to the dog, but I’d have loved to trade soliloquy partners with Ian. His Indian head never shivered or looked in the wrong direction. Plus, I think the dog drank. (I’ll have more to say about that little bastard when we get to my last monologue in the series in season three.)
Tim Van Patten directed this episode. It was the first time I’d ever worked with him. I didn’t know him previously, but his half-brother Dick Van Patten is a friend of mine, a close buddy of my father-in-law Don Adams, and Tim knew my wife and her family very well. The scene in which Ellsworth proposes to Alma was my first scene to shoot in the episode, and Tim and I discussed my wife Cecily’s death not long before. He knew of it, of course, but hadn’t made the connection to me. We were talking about that part of my life as they set up lights for the proposal scene, and suddenly Tim said, “Oh, jeez, Ellsworth’s wife died, too! How can they make you play this?” During that episode a lot of people expressed their concerns that David and the writers were perhaps being thoughtless or even exploitive by giving me lines to say about losing my wife so soon after it had happened to me in real life. But I said to them, as I’ve said to everyone, that it was not a burden, indeed it was a blessing. With that glorious scene, I was given a gift few actors get, the possibility of making some small good come from something terrible, of fashioning a tiny silk purse from the most enormous sow’s ear. Indeed, when I first read the script, I went to David and said, “I know what you’re doing here. Thank you.” So much of our work as actors involves imagining how something would feel, or calling up some inexact similarity from life to crudely replicate an emotion. With this scene, I got to play closer to life than with any scene I’ve ever played before or since, and I consider it the greatest gift I’ve ever been given as a performer. Until you’ve been able to shift a tiny portion of some terrible heavy emotion over into the positive column, you may not be able to understand how blessed I felt with that scene.
I confess that Ellsworth’s self-deprecating chuckle as he kneels before Alma, “completing the sorry presentation,” was an intentional theft from Robert Duvall. He uses it a lot more than I do, though.
Has it been pointed out that Rutherford, the barfly in Nuttal’s No. 10 saloon, who prompts the bicycle bet, is played by the amazing Ted Mann, one of the best writers on the show? Ted was one of the original wild men behind the National Lampoon, and he’s won Emmys and worked on such shows as NYPD BLUE, MILLENIUM, WISE GUY, and CRASH, and wrote the recent HATFIELDS AND McCOYS mini-series.
As soon as I get a break, I’ll catch up with the next two episodes Alan’s covered and try to comment on them.
Jim Beaver
Excellent stuff. Really appreciate these insights.
I want Alan to do season 3 recaps almost entirely to get comments. (and to prod me into watching the season I’m least familiar with, and rewatch the least.)
Thanks for your recollection, Jim, late though it was. That was beautiful.
thank you