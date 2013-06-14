‘Deadwood’ Rewind: Season 3, episode 3: ‘True Colors’

For the third summer in a row, we’re revisiting David Milch’s classic revisionist HBO Western “Deadwood,” this time discussing the third season.
While I once upon a time posted two separate reviews so people who hadn’t watched the whole series would have a safe place to comment, almost no one bothered commenting on the newbie reviews last year, and they’ve been ditched. If you haven’t finished the series, just avoid the comments of this review and you’ll be fine.
Thoughts on episode 3 “True Colors,” coming up just as soon as the bacon has a human aftertaste…
“I put you on notice.” -Hearst
Hearst puts a lot of people on notice in “True Colors,” an episode in which Gerald McRaney also serves notice about how much better he is than we might have thought when he got the role.
In the mid-’00s, McRaney wasn’t what anyone would have thought of as a bad actor, but he seemed an unremarkable one. He was one of the eponymous brothers in ’80s detective show “Simon & Simon” (whose opening credits sequence inspired the Greatest Event in Television History), played the title role in the family sitcom “Major Dad” and spent a few years fronting the “Touched by An Angel” spin-off “Promised Land.” He was solid, reliable, somewhat versatile (I always enjoyed his appearances on “Designing Women”), but not someone whom I would expect to walk into one of the best ensemble casts in TV history and start blowing everyone off the screen. This is an episode that introduces Brian Cox – Hannibal the Cannibal number one, for Pete’s sake – and all I wanted was for the episode to cut back to Major Dad already.
We’d already gotten a sense of McRaney’s abilities in the role in his previous three episodes, but “True Colors” is – even more than last week, when Hearst laid Al so low – the one where he truly announces his presence with authority. Over the course of the hour, he reduces figures as disparate as Alma, E.B. and Cy into quivering masses of jelly, completely defangs Seth and reduces Ellsworth to a profane, impotent rage the likes of which we’ve never seen from our favorite prospector before. When he tells Cy that he was on the verge of murdering Seth and raping Alma due to his displeasure, it comes across not as idle boasting, but honest sentiment from a man who has come to believe, with history as his guide, that he is lord and master of all he surveys, and anyone who seeks to challenge him deserves whatever fate he deems appropriate.
It’s fascinating to watch Hearst attempt to conceal the naked, irrepressible greed within himself in that first meeting with Mr. and Mrs. Ellsworth, or when he first attempts to communicate with E.B. It takes very little for the eponymous true colors to come out; just look at the change in expression to one of murderous disgust when Farnum refers to Alma as “a haughty cunt.” McRaney plays him almost like a feral dog that shaved its fur and learned how to walk, talk and dress like a person, but only just barely.
His “Aunt” Lou arrives in town to take over the cooking and cleaning at the Grand Central, and though she plays the role of wide-eyed mammy in his presence, she reveals her true personality – and true feelings about her boss – while gambling in the camp’s Chinatown. Hearst has already described himself as a man who cares about nothing but finding “the color,” but Aunt Lou takes the idea further by noting that he doesn’t even really care about the gold once he has it. It’s the getting it – and getting it ahead of his competitors – that matters to him.
It’s a ruthless, amoral quality that Ellsworth knows well – and that Cy and Seth each start to understand in their encounters with the man (Cy is the one compared to a dog, and does not like it very much) – and that Alma is not remotely prepared for. After last week’s declarations about Seth as guardian of Sophia and her property, her manners seem haughtier and her blinders more firmly in place as she ignores Ellsworth’s counsel on meeting with Hearst. But it’s remarkable how ugly their later conversation is on both sides, with Ellsworth suggesting Alma got what was coming to her, while Alma replying to Ellsworth’s suggestion that he wanted to protect her with a sneered, “You can’t.” (In her mind, the only man to protect her is, of course, Mr. Bullock.)
Cox, meanwhile, enters the series in the role of Jack Langrishe, another figure from the real history of Deadwood, looking to bring some art and culture to the rough-and-tumble camp. That his debut episode is upstaged by the overwhelming show of emotional force by McRaney is no sin. Cox fits seamlessly into this world, even though Jack is the sort of character we’re not used to seeing in the Gem or on the thoroughfare. On paper, he and Al couldn’t possibly be friends, and yet Cox and Ian McShane have an instant rapport, and in time you begin to understand just how much Al appreciates having a peer and confidante – someone he can reveal things like his wounded hand to, someone he doesn’t have to play games against (like Cy) or struggle to understand (like Seth, whom he hilariously describes to Jack as “insane fucking person!”) or try to raise up from the muck (like Dan and Johnny, who are marginalized this week by Jack’s arrival). Sometimes, Al Swearengen just needs an equal he can talk to, and Jack Langrishe provides that. The warmth in Al’s voice as they say their farewells in the last scene is something to behold, is it not?
In an interview for my book, he said Jack’s arrival at the same time as Hearst’s ascendance (which is changing history a bit) was not a coincidence.
“It’s seemed to me,” he said, “that when the bosses seem to be in charge, there’s always room for art as a compensatory dynamic. I think that what we do in our society – the best of us as storytellers – present an alternative to the story the bosses are telling.”
“Deadwood” would be canceled before either version of that story was fully told, but this is a very promising chapter of it.
Some other thoughts:
* Thanks, as always, to the presence of Jim Beaver and Keone Young (whom I imagine will have much to offer on Wu’s expanded wardrobe and vocabulary) in the comments.
* Of all the many bits of Wu/Swidgin pantomime over the years, I think my favorite may just be this episodes, “Hello, hello, hello… the many Chinks!” demonstration from Al. It’s so ridiculous and yet so straightforward at the same time.
* More welcome silliness: Blazanov and Merrick speaking in high and low tones to simulate the workings of the telegraph operator’s new equipment. I’d have been fine with that big going on several more minutes, at a minimum.
* And still more – this is an episode where the goofy quite happily butts heads with the deadly – comes with Richardson’s gleeful double thumbs-up at the end of Farnum and Hearst’s conversation. Note also how Aunt Lou has Richardson trailing after her in the kitchen like he’s a little boy and she’s his mama.
* Meanwhile, the episode draws its usual laughs from characters misunderstanding each other’s intentions, whether it’s Joanie assuming Jack wants to hire a whore, or Sol’s familiar confusion at Trixie’s anger.
* Though most episodes of each season take place on consecutive days, this is another one where some time has passed. Trixie puts it at 10 days since Alma’s surgery, which allows both Mrs. Ellsworth and Mr. Swearengen to heal a bit from their recent ordeals, rather than give us a few more hours of Ian McShane in bed.
Coming up next: “Full Faith and Credit,” in which the bank opens, Hearst meets with Al and Cy, and Hostetler and the General finally return to the camp.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
“I am barely speaking to you.” is one the best entrance lines of all time. In six words, you are told a mountain of history between these two men.
Why not just kill Hearst as a preemptive strike? If the camp “elders” were afraid of being put to the sword then why not just kill him from a rifle shot from the Gem (or any likely plan)? Hearst had already given everyone plenty of provocation …
The relationship between Richardson and Aunt Lou is one of the purest depictions of caring and empathy ever shown on television. Him crying with her over her loss always brings tears to my eyes. That’s how you comfort someone when it’s all just beyond words.
I loved Cleo King here. Such a great revelator to Hearst’s inner workings.
–A favorite topic of mine is “Actors who sound more like they’re singing than speaking their roles.” My favorite three examples of this are Werner Klemporer as Col Klink; R Lee Ermey as the drill sergeant; and Brian Cox as Langrishe. But after this latest rewatch, I think we may need to add Cleo King’s Aunt Lou to the list.
–Speaking of acting techniques, Alan compares McRaney’s performance to a dog. He’s clearly selling that in his scene with Molly, with body language that’s ready to pounce, baring his teeth, even taking a bold sniff.
–“Goes through her men like Sherman to the fucking sea!”, is one of my favorite lines from the show’s run.
–“In an interview for my book, he said Jack’s arrival at the same time as Hearst’s ascendance (which is changing history a bit) was not a coincidence.”
I’m reading this thinking, “HE said? Who’s ‘he’?”
Then I got to “art as a compensatory dynamic,” and knew exactly who was speaking.
(Wha, wha, what happened? Here it is again, hopefully cleaned up.)
–A favorite topic of mine is “Actors who sound more like they’re singing than speaking their roles.” My favorite three examples of this are Werner Klemporer as Col Klink; R Lee Ermey as the drill sergeant; and Brian Cox as Langrishe. But after this latest rewatch, I think we may need to add Cleo King’s Aunt Lou to the list.
–Speaking of acting techniques, Alan compares McRaney’s performance to a dog. He’s clearly selling that in his scene with Molly, with body language that’s ready to pounce, baring his teeth, even taking a bold sniff.
–“Goes through her men like Sherman to the fucking sea!”, is one of my favorite lines from the show’s run.
–“In an interview for my book, he said Jack’s arrival at the same time as Hearst’s ascendance (which is changing history a bit) was not a coincidence.”
I’m reading this thinking, “HE said? Who’s ‘he’?”
Then I got to “art as a compensatory dynamic,” and knew exactly who was speaking.
And while Hearst is acting like the alpha dog, and calling Tolliver his dog, Seth is muttering nonstop about Hearst is treating EVERYBODY like his dogs.
Link to a Gene Wilder article reminds me of another favorite, Silver Streak, where a LOT of the lines are delivered with an almost musical flourish.
CALDWELL: (building to a crescendo) You stupidignorantsonuvabitchdumbbastarrrrrd!
WHINEY: (really, really sing-song) Isn’t that perfect? You want to see him, and he wants to see you.
DEVEREAU: KEEP…yourFOOT…onthePEDALLLLLLL.
And my favorite (try it without stopping for a breath, and go faster and louder as you go):
DONALDSON: You’d better do something, you idiot, because in ten minutes you’re going to have 200 tons of locomotive smashing through Central Station on its way to Marshall Field’s!
I’m sorry I keep beating this dead horse, but if you’re going to watch Season Three this summer, think of this every time Bryan Cox opens his mouth.
I am sick as hell this morning (though not quite so sick as Doc Cochran appears to be), so I won’t be posting the usual, epically long bullet points. Alan focused on the two best parts of this episode in McRaney’s coming out party and Brian Cox’s wonderful Langrishe, so I’ll just add that the exchange between Al and Seth in the Gem always makes me happy. Such a perfect contrast to the “Go fuck yourself!” speech from the first season, showing the evolution of their relationship. As usual, Al is great everywhere in the episode, his other standout line coming when he makes that meta joke about Merrick’s long-windedness contributing to his bulk.
*Goes into major coughing fit, shoos Trixie from the room*
Oh, hey, the html seems to be a little wonky this morning. I definitely did not try to manually insert breaks there.
Hope you’re feeling better, Hatfield. If not, get well soon! Can’t have you spreading the plague all over the camp!
The moment when you’re watching The Hangover and you realize that the policewoman is Aunt Lou will forever change the movie.
I made the same point in last week’s thread about Gerald McRaney as an actor. I never thought much of him until he was on Deadwood. He truly blew me away and this episode was probably his apex. “I put you on notice” was one of the best lines and scenes during the show’s run. His second scene with Alma was also golden… “Your proposal offends completely. It mistakes my nature absolutely.”
It just goes to show that 99.9% of actors are only as good as the writing allows them to be. Because the writing on this show was nearly unmatched, you can pop in ANY episode on the DVD player and see 8-10 great acting performances.
“It just goes to show that 99.9% of actors are only as good as the writing allows them to be.” Yeah, I think maybe the percentage is a tad high but there really is some truth to that, although I’d add that great casting and direction play a part too. Steven Soderbergh has a long history of putting actors in roles perfectly calibrated to their innate skills and getting once-in-a-career performances out of them. Stanley Kubrick was great at that too. But like you said, you’ll rarely see a great actor take mediocre material and make it truly sing, where as great material can make good actors do great work.
I was going to add that “Your proposal offends completely. It mistakes my nature absolutely” is one of my favorite lines from Hearst. His annoyance at her inability to perceive and cower at his superior qualities is staggering.
One of my favorite scenes in the entire year is Aunt Lou smoking a cigar, laughing and gesturing, talking about Hearst, all the while beating the china-men at their own game, Mahjong. With Richardson off to the side, with his antlers, watching and grinning.
Greatscene!
McRaney! He’s just amazing in this episode. The comparison between his first meeting with Alma (and Ellsworth) and his second is so rich in its reversal of display and attitude. In the first meeting, he is very much what one would expect of any businessman hoping to conduct business. But on Alma’s return, McRaney turns him into something wild and unsettling and deeply frightening. There’s a degraded and degrading atavistic quality, mixed with sex but not sexual in anything other than an animalistic sense. It’s a powerful representation of evil, and in every scene with Hearst in this episode, I hated him in a way no other evildoer in the show’s history, not even Jack McCall or Wolcott, has engendered in me.
I noticed something in Hearst’s second scene with Cy. I think this scene must have been shot (or at least reshot) quite a while after we did this episode. If you’ll notice, McRaney keeps his hand to his face throughout, covering it either with his hand or with his drink. I thought it was curious, and then I realized that his beard is much longer in this scene than in the rest of the episode and that Mac must have hiding that fact from the camera as best he could. We sometimes had to reshoot things, but occasionally there were times when David Milch thought of something new for an episode we had ostensibly already completed, and we’d go back and shoot that. As real time passed much more quickly than story time in the production of Deadwood, matching hair and beard length in such a situation would be problematic. I suspect that’s what happened here.
The great Cleo King made her first appearance in this one, as Aunt Lou, and she is a wonder. I’m not sure I noticed the first time around just how much she hates Hearst from the very beginning, how she tolerates him and humors his folksy boyish patronization for survival’s sake.
Are there any two more ill-at-ease characters than Sol Starr and Charlie Utter? I could watch those two fumble around in social situations for the full hour. Hawkes and Callie are great, as always.
I confess to not quite knowing what to make of Ellsworth’s “maniacal” scene in Hearst’s rooms when we shot it. I understood his hatred, fear, and contempt for Hearst, but I was not certain about David’s choice for how Ellsworth expressed those feelings. Ultimately, despite my feeling a bit lost, I did what I always did on Deadwood, I jumped off the edge and relied on David and the script not to let me crash on the rocks. I think it worked out okay.
It’s always disconcerting for me to see the scenes in the upstairs of the Ellsworth house, as the room in which they were shot was not actually above the first-floor of the house. Indeed, the room wasn’t even in the same building. Downstairs at the Ellsworth’s was in the same building seen from the outside, but the upstairs scenes were shot in a soundstage behind and adjoining the Bella Union set. I’ve been doing this work for decades, yet some aspects of it still fool me. I’m always leaning against “marble” pillars and almost knocking them over, and when I watch myself on screen going upstairs and winding up in a different building, it’s always a momentary head-shaker. Very many of the sets in Deadwood were, in fact, where they were supposed to be, so that disconnect didn’t happen often. Although the exterior of the Gem and the interior were in different structures, the upstairs rooms of the Gem *were* upstairs of the main saloon. So were some of the Grand Hotel’s rooms (though not Hearst’s). I doubt it was ever noticeable to viewers, but to me, there’s always that moment of “Whoa, how’d we get here from there?”
Having gotten to work extensively again with Tim Olyphant this season on Justified, I’m increasingly struck by his range and the depth of difference in the various characters he plays. The sublimated strain of tormented anger in Seth Bullock is absolutely unique to this character, and my admiration for his portrayal increases with every episode I re-watch.
I love Molly Parker, and it was painful to play such anger with her character. She has a gift for playing thoughtlessness and defensiveness which is rare in a leading lady. She’s fearless about showing her character’s unsavory aspects, and as a result, her favorable qualities are accentuated when she about-faces and reveals them. There are good examples in this episode, both with Doc and with Hearst. When I think of how a lesser actress might have played Alma…. Yikes.
My overwhelming feeling when re-watching this episode is not so much one of memory of the shooting or of events, but of how much I enjoyed the company of players. It’s absolutely remarkable how harmonious things were on that set. It’s rare for any cast of regulars, let alone 25 or so, to get along so terribly well, and there’s not one among them I don’t think of fondly or, when I see their work again, proudly.
Jim Beaver
Wow. Fantastic post!
Great insight, didn’t know we had an actor commentating! Loved your acting on this show!
Great read, thank you again for these insights, sir.
“Are there any two more ill-at-ease characters than Sol Starr and Charlie Utter? I could watch those two fumble around in social situations for the full hour. Hawkes and Callie are great, as always.” – SO true!
“I think it worked out okay.” Okay? You were awesome in that scene, which is one of my favorites in the series. To see the usually calm Ellsworth lose his composure showed that really only your character knew the full scope of who Hearst was and what he was capable of. Along with that, the scene was just entertaining as hell.
This is just great on so many levels. Love your work on both shows. Hard to think of any characters fate that I had more trouble with than what happened to Ellsworth. And on my second viewing of the series I actually developed a physical hate for Hearst. Your scenes together were simply astonishing.
It seems I’m one of the few here who came to “Deadwood” having a blank slate on Gerald McRaney. So when he first appeared at the end of Season 2, I felt nothing other than, “This guy (the character) is a total scumbag”. There wasn’t the slightest moment of questioning the casting choice. This episode simply took my hatred of him (his evil having been firmly established) to peak levels. To me, Hearst is the most evil TV villain ever. To this day I think that if I ever ran into Mr. McRaney in person I couldn’t help but tell him how much I hate Hearst, and him (McRaney) a little bit too, simply by association! He’d no doubt take it as the high praise for his acting that it is. Interesting to note what Keone said on the previous thread about what a warm and wonderful man McRaney was on the set. I don’t care – I’d still have to let him have it!
Even though I had no preconceived notions of McRaney prior to Deadwood, now every time I see him, the first thing that leaps to mind is, “Heart!”
This is already long, so I’ll just quickly echo the wonderful things people above have already said about Cleo King’s Aunt Lou, and the great relationship she establishes with Richardson.
Speaking of the evil Hearst, there’s one thing that’s always bothered me a little: when we meet him in the Season Two finale, he is shocked–shocked!–to discover that his geologist likes to kill people, and upon hearing the news, his reaction is, “We must sever our connection, you know that.”
Turn the page to Season Three, and every single person who works for him is instructed to kill someone!
@YouTalkFunny – Well as you know, Francis Wolcott had become a rogue operator when it came to killing. Hearst clearly states he suffers no rogue operators and only wants dealings with people who obey him like a dog.
On the particular matter of who gets killed when, where, and how, Hearst and Al agree: “Bloodletting on my premises that I ain’t approved I take as a fucking affront.”
Yes to me Hearst is also the most evil TV villain ever. maybe it is also because he is based on a reallife evil basterd
I’m always surprised when I read from Alan that he didn’t expect much from McRaney when he played Hearst. Probably because I watched him as Johnston Green on Jericho back when it was on before I ever watched Deadwood. He was the MVP of that show and it lost something when he left it.
Interestingly, I was told that I was the original choice for Johnston Green on Jericho, but I wasn’t available due to Deadwood. The day I found out about the circumstances of my last Deadwood episode, I hurriedly let Jericho know I was suddenly available. But by that time, they’d signed McRaney! I like to kid him that he cost me two jobs the same day!
Wow, what an interesting story. I could totally see you as Johnston though it would be tough to watch your character get killed again! I always love hearing stories like that and love to think about what another actor would do in such a well established role. Kind of like if Ed O’Neill actually played Swearengen.
Thanks for sharing, I’m a big fan of your work Mr. Beaver and it was a delight to watch you on Justified this last year. I’m gonna miss poor Shelby so much!
I remember the suit. It was uncomfortable. The stage coach was unbearable. Seeing the character of Aunt Lou in the camp brought me to tears as she was usurping my powers in the Chinese camp. Langrishe following on Sweggin’s heels made me reel with jealousy. All the while Wu stood in the shadows of Deadwood.
I think this is what Wu is feeling. The stress of the situation with the oncoming of battle with Hearst. I believe Milch did this on purpose. As actors we are terrified when we do not know our outcomes. When we are asked to peer into the dark side of humanity and hope to make a pact with the devil or have an angel sit on our shoulder to guide us to victory and a just reward.
But this is not how the master works. He prods you. He challenges you. He gives you no victory in the end. He tells you truths but makes you exist in lies. There is no justice in Deadwood.
In this season I was consumed with not knowing. So I learned to have confidence in my self not just as an actor but a person and to trust in my fellow actors and crew. To be patient. And looking back at it now I see that tension worked. A great ensemble of craftspeople and performers. The deep trust in each other that we could cause so much pain to each other as well.
The ironic part is that it was the season where HBO kept us hanging on a string as well and we feared that this would be our last season. And so it was. Looking at it now this is what hurt the most. Cocksuckaaasssss!!!
For those of you who need to have literate translation of what I said in Chinese I can tell you.
I can say I was the ONLY actor in the group who could write his own lines. Milch would say. “You know what I want you to do here. I would nod my head and proceed. I would spew the buck buck bagaw and Milch would smile and say “yeah that’s it” and wink at me. I felt so proud I embarrass myself.
Wu is not saying Ho but Hao or GOOD. Or it is good. When Im yelling to my cohorts I say. And excuse my French but this is it. Fxck your mothers pussy you brainless fxck. Youre as dumb as a plate of cabbage. Move your ass now”.
One problem with the Chinese language is we use the term Nei guh a lot. It refers to an object like” it is” or “youre the”. But people use to come up to me often and ask me what is that Nigger thing you people are always talking about. I had to explain but I was red faced often.
I like to tell you about the discussions I had with Milch. Particularly about how I felt Wu in this season could be portrayed. How I wanted people to know what the Chinese Man was about. In terms of his manhood and sexuality and honor. But that is for another time. I can say that David was very knowledgeable about man and his fears and passions
Keone, While shamefacedly confessing that I just finished watching Deadwood for the first time (how is that possible?… I know)I am so lucky to have stumbled on this rewatch. I want to add my voice to the chorus of thanks to you and Jim Beaver for your generous insights into the process. I devoured the extras on the box set but reading your comments has been quite the treat.
Now, saying all of that, I would like to ask about the story process that Milch engaged in. As I understand it the writing was organic; many scenes were done on the fly. But still a 12 episode story arc is obviously evident. I am wondering how often scenes were filmed and then scrapped, only to be thought anew as inspiration occurred? How much of the story intended at the beginning of a season’s filming ended up in the finished product? And how much is just sitting in an box somewhere, just waiting for the right, gifted editor?
All I can tell you from where I sat, David is writing 24/7. Its like asking Michalangelo who did you do that sculpture? Or a Picasso how did he go about painting the Mona Lisa. He constantly looks at life and its contradictions and feel he must write about them. He breathes it. He has a passion for it. And thank god he does
Look under the layers of a great artists painting and you will see many many starts and beginnings. To me this is Dave.
Although he constntly wrote he never wrote me a letter or sent me a note. He would call me out of the blue sometime and tell me to be prepare[d. And like a good soldier I was I put my boots on and did.
Somewhere there is a box with the scripts for 2 two hour movies that wouldve ended Deadwood. But those HBO cocksuckas never intended to do it so it sits alone.
of course I know that picasso didnt paint the mona lisa I got my sentences mixed up. in haste. Sorry
“One problem with the Chinese language is we use the term Nei guh a lot.”
There’s an In Living Color sketch about this, I used to have a chinese friend and hearing him talk on the telephone with relatives was amusing because it always made me think of that sketch.
Keone, I know these comments are nearing two months old now, and I don’t know whether you go back to read them. But thank you for adding such a great performance to this remarkable show. Specifically in this episode after your meeting with Al after returning to camp in his office, the mood expressed between you two as business partners in the camp seemed for the first time to exhibit the real friendship you two had. The sense of gratitude you both had as Al expressed his thankfulness that you were back in the camp exhibited to me another small sense of community that no doubt Milch wanted the viewer to pick up on. Thanks again.
When it comes to awkward compliments of Anna Gunn’s cooking, Charlie Utter is a close second to Jesse Pinkman.
Oh! I hadn’t made that connection but I should have considering the huge fan I am of both shows and actors.
Charlie is one of my very favorite characters. I always feel happier when I see him on the screen. And his talk with Jonie is really something. There’s so much truth in what he says about people in general.
I’m continually amazed by the wisdom in David Milch. I could go on about him, but will but save it for when more of my synapses’,… synapse are firing.
ps: I wish that people today weren’t so afraid to be vulnerable with each, or to to offer some honest caring in return.
I suppose it’s because of where and how they lived in Deadwood. They are family out of necessity, if not by blood. But aren’t the people of Deadwood similar to people of today, in that community had become mostly a thing of the past.
This is just a super quick comment to say how glad I am for this rewind, and Jim Beaver and Keone’s thoughts.
I had one hell of a month and this is the first time I’ve had to read all three reviews and comments even though I knew about the rewind ahead of time. I also knew that coming here to read them was the best thing I could do for my weary soul.
This is my third time watching Deadwood and yet it’s the first time I’ve appreciated all the humor in it. I somehow missed it with everything else that Deadwood offers. Now when I need a lift, I tell myself to go watch an episode of Deadwood. Though if my memory serves me right, soon the humor takes backseat to the rest of the story that only gets more intense by the minute.
Keone, when you say that there are 2 two hour movies of Deadwood sitting in boxes somewhere in HBO, I want to start a crusade to get them aired. That is just plain wrong!
David Milch’s wisdom blows me away. When this is over, I will most surely be watching his next TV show that followed Deadwood, John from Cincinnati, because anything David Milch does is gold.
Anyway, I really just want to add my heartfelt thanks. And now I’m off to watch a couple episodes.
ps: Jim Beaver, I really enjoyed reading about what it’s like for an actor working on these sets. I’ll remember it every time I see a character walking up a flight of stairs, or leaning against a “stone” pillar. :)