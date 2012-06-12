‘Dexter’ casts ‘Chuck ‘alum Yvonne Strahovski for season 7 guest arc

Credit to Showtime for casting one of the few guest actors who might convince me to give “Dexter” another try, as they’ve just announced that “Chuck” alum Yvonne Strahovski will be doing a multi-episode story arc in the upcoming seventh season.
Strahovski will play Hannah McKay, whom the press notes describe as “a strong, independent woman with a past that she’s struggled to put behind her.” Miami Metro recruits Hannah to help solve some old cases, Dexter works alongside her, begins to wonder if there’s more to her than meets the eye, etc., etc., etc. It’s “Dexter.” You know how this works.
That said, loyalty to “Chuck” and admiration for Strahovski’s work – along with some other interesting guest stars like Ray Stevenson and Jason Gedrick – might lead me to give the show one more look when it returns on September 30.
” “a strong, independent woman with a past that she’s struggled to put behind her.””
So…Julia Stiles character played by a better actress?
Oh, a “strong, independent woman.” Original!
Yeah, my first thought hearing about this was “Shoot, now I have to retry watching Dexter.”
It’s not worth it to come back. She won’t make the show any better. I still watch of course because I love MCH. Season 6 was worse than 5, I’m not even sure how that is possible.
If you do want to watch you should see if you can sit through season 6 first. lol.
Didn’t last season end with Deb catching Dexter committing murder? So either it was some sort of dream (biggest cop-out ever), Deb is somehow cool with her brother being a serial killer, or he kills her to prevent his secret from getting out. Are there any other ways the could play it out?
She gives him time to run or Dex somehow convinces her it was a one time thing and she lets it slide. They play up the tension throughout the season until Deb decides it was wrong and has to turn him in. From casting and character descriptions it seems like Dexter is still working his regular job so I’m guessing he convinced her it was a one time thing.
damnit strahovski! normally I would be happy that an actress I like is getting work, but I finally quit Dexter after the Stiles season and was entirely at peace with never watching the show again. Now I have to check out season 7? DAMNIT.
Just when I thought I was out…they pull me back in.
Won’t she be like 2 feet taller than Dexter if the pair up?
The real question is will she do an Australian or American accent?
Sweet. After a boring couple of seasons, this casting should perk Dexter up.
Since i have yet to endure season 6, maybe i’ll just jump into season 7 to take a peek.
Yes. Do that. Season 6 is a nightmare. And I say this as a season 5 apologist. Well, maybe watch the first couple episodes : the first one is more of a dark comedy, and then Mos Def is somewhat enjoyable. Other than that, it’s just horrible.
But if you skip season six (which is truly the worst season of the show) you will miss Colin Hanks delivering the greatest line in the history of the show.
@PEDAK – I watched, but don’t remember the line you’re referring, to…..please remind me?
After season 6 I cannot hear the word Brother without shuddering.
“It’s “Dexter.” You know how this works.”
Is there some rule that says shows HAVE to stick to the exact same formula and never let characters change or grow on shows? I would like to think not. There are shows that do not follow an obvious structure set in stone weekly or episodically. Breaking Bad or Mad Men for instance. Game of Thrones is doing well. Lost had a narrative even if it largely stuck to the flashbacks as a trope. Even Homeland seems to have hit it off without any obvious formula hitting you in the face. I would point to Awake and Terriers, but those awesome shows got cancelled.
Still, is there some industry standard where they generally feel obliged to have one static formulaic approach and NEVER shift from it that? I realize change can be scary, however keeping to the exact same thing gets BORING. Plus, some of the above mentioned shows show that you can change it up and have it work. Incredibly well, in fact! So it should not be us having some tired and overused season formula and have to stomach it because, hey! It’s Dexter! That’s what they do. I think we deserve better than that.
I’ve complained about this at length with Dexter. It’s why I stopped watching the show. But they’re clearly not going to change something that they feel is working.
Yeah, I stuck through largely due to some of the actors.
My problem with sticking with something you feel is working is that I am not sure it works. Ultimately enough people get bored of it and it goes away. I suppose that is successful, it got us nine years of House. However, I think it is rarely if ever truly special. Maybe I just want more miniseries, or shows like The Wire or Mad Men or Breaking Bad where they are not afraid to take those chances, and often written & planned for a set period of time or episodes (or in the case of The Wire get a season to wrap things up and do not stick around long enough to get stale).
Still, I hate that shows stay the course until things go wrong then change in a reactionary manner (if at all). So if a show makes some harebrained switcheroo and the show fails, it’s viewed in part because they changed the course, and not necessarily because it was stupid or defied logic. If Modern Family or Dexter gets boring (which they have) but still pull in good numbers for the night, even if they COULD do something better, there is no incentive to make it truly special.
Sorry, just venting. I still think there could be potential for the concept, and really liked what they did with the John Lithgow and the Trinity Killer (that season broke the mold, at least with show-changing consequences). Plus, you had a great character doing a great job in pushing the protagonist a bit. Since then it’s all largely been crap. There have been moments, and some great acting, yet overall the show has gone nowhere and the killer(s)-of-the-season have been not very compelling and we’ve gotten little-to-no further insight or meaningful change into Dexter as a character. I’m not sure how much the casting of Yvonne Strahovski, not matter how great she is, will cover up those flaws. Worse, I’m not sure if the Dexter writers care. On the plus side, I’m still excited about Homeland.
*Spoiler Alert*
Killing Rita was the worst thing Dexter could have done for the show. Honestly, I felt that having a serial killer married was a nice ongoing struggle for Dexter. Even now with Deb finding out about Dexter’s Dark Passenger, it would be a good arc with Deb not knowing if she should even tell Rita. I understand how they wanted Harrison to be born in blood just like his dad, but all this single dad Dexter bullshit is drowning the show. The sixth season, which was better than the fifth if you can believe it, was just like a generic season for them. A big bad, with killer of the week episodes in the beginning and a cliffhanger at the end. Season 5 was just pointless, why is Dexter teaching his craft to someone he’ll never meet again. All it did was alienate fans and set the show up for a below average sixth season. Dexter is better at telling stories that have a lasting impact on the show, the Ice Truck Killer was brought up after the first season, it had a lasting impact on Deb and Dexter, killing his brother and all. Even the Bay Harbor Butcher, that was Miami’s biggest case and it was fun watching Dexter being the big serial killer of the season. And the Trinity Killer, even if he didn’t kill Rita, is still a lasting killer on the show. But Jonny Lee Miller, Chet Haze’s brother and Jimmy Smits, never brought up again or never will be brought up again. Hopefully Dexter can find a good way to tie the 7th and 8th season together and maybe give us a good multi-season arc rather than just a season of pointless episodes that leads us to the killer being on Dex’s table. Or maybe they can stop changing showrunners every season, the inconsistency is what’s killing it.