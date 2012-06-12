‘Dexter’ casts ‘Chuck ‘alum Yvonne Strahovski for season 7 guest arc

#Dexter
Senior Television Writer
06.12.12 33 Comments

Credit to Showtime for casting one of the few guest actors who might convince me to give “Dexter” another try, as they’ve just announced that “Chuck” alum Yvonne Strahovski will be doing a multi-episode story arc in the upcoming seventh season.

Strahovski will play Hannah McKay, whom the press notes describe as “a strong, independent woman with a past that she’s struggled to put behind her.” Miami Metro recruits Hannah to help solve some old cases, Dexter works alongside her, begins to wonder if there’s more to her than meets the eye, etc., etc., etc. It’s “Dexter.” You know how this works.

That said, loyalty to “Chuck” and admiration for Strahovski’s work – along with some other interesting guest stars like Ray Stevenson and Jason Gedrick – might lead me to give the show one more look when it returns on September 30.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dexter
TAGSDexterYVONNE STRAHOVSKI

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP