‘Dexter’ casts ‘Chuck ‘alum Yvonne Strahovski for season 7 guest arc

Credit to Showtime for casting one of the few guest actors who might convince me to give “Dexter” another try, as they’ve just announced that “Chuck” alum Yvonne Strahovski will be doing a multi-episode story arc in the upcoming seventh season.

Strahovski will play Hannah McKay, whom the press notes describe as “a strong, independent woman with a past that she’s struggled to put behind her.” Miami Metro recruits Hannah to help solve some old cases, Dexter works alongside her, begins to wonder if there’s more to her than meets the eye, etc., etc., etc. It’s “Dexter.” You know how this works.

That said, loyalty to “Chuck” and admiration for Strahovski’s work – along with some other interesting guest stars like Ray Stevenson and Jason Gedrick – might lead me to give the show one more look when it returns on September 30.