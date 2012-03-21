‘Doctor Who’ casts Jenna-Louise Coleman as new companion

“Doctor Who” fans already knew that this season – the show’s 50th anniversary season – would be the last one to feature Karen Gillan as the Doctor’s trusted companion Amy Pond (and also Arthur Darvill as Amy’s husband Rory). And now we know who will be tasked with replacing her: 25-year-old actress Jenna-Louise Coleman, who’s previously been on UK shows like “Emmerdale.”
Where the original “Doctor Who” series featured companions of all ages and sizes, the modern series has, with the exception of one season with Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble, stuck to a pattern of attractive women in their 20s, a pattern that Coleman continues.
The press release announcing the casting doesn’t say exactly who Coleman will be playing, or when in the new 14-episode season she’ll arrive, but “Who” showrunner Steven Moffat said the following:
“It’s not often the Doctor meets someone who can talk even faster than he does, but it’s about to happen. Jenna is going to lead him his merriest dance yet. And that’s all you’re getting for now. Who she’s playing, how the Doctor meets her, and even where he finds her, are all part of one of the biggest mysteries the Time Lord ever encounters. Even by the Doctor’s standards, this isn’t your usual boy meets girl.”
Wow—a pretty girl in her 20s! What bold casting.
You’re a 900-year-old man, what do YOU want to look at it in that little box with you everyday? :)
Yeah, let’s just turn ‘Doctor Who’ into another all day sausage fest where women only exists as girlfriends, wives or corpses. Do you actually have a specific beef with Coleman or is this just the Whovian tradition of “got to find something to pick at” every damn time there’s a new hire?
@Chris L: he’s not a 900+-year-old man, he’s a 900+-year-old TIME LORD, which is not quite the same thing. There are more than a few reasons for The Doc to be a bit ‘clumsy with the girls,’ as Tom Baker used to say. For one thing, he doesn’t think like a human guy; his perspective is pretty different when it comes to personal relations, birth, death, lots of things. His childhood isn’t what you’d imagine a normal human childhood to be. For all we know, his kind are all test-tube babies who get raised in a group creche. That’s bound to alter your worldview. For another thing, I’d **rather** that the writers were forced to be a little more imaginative and less predictable in the plots. Keeping him (and us) off-balance when it comes to our expectations about relationships is better for the scripts. So yeah, it’s about time for more variety in age for the companions. Either that, or bring back Captain Jack Harkness so the rest of us have something to drool about. After all, it’s not like the last season of Torchwood gave us all that much to cheer about …
She is hot
She’s going to be in Julian Fellowes’ Titanic mini, which I think is on ABC next month.
The Doctor Who twitter feed said her first appearance will be in the Christmas episode.
Season 7 is beginning in the Fall, so the Christmas episode will be in the middle of the season this year.
The past few Christmas episodes haven’t been considered part of any of the seasons I think.
I’m not initially impressed. She seems generic.
Yup. Casting director must have been on autopilot.
She looks quite pretty to me.
>> the modern series has, with the exception of one season with Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble, stuck to a pattern of attractive women in their 20s
Well then Arthur Darvill definitely deserves an award of some sort. Phooey on Glenn Close, I’ve never once thought of Darvill as an attractive woman in her 20s. Well done, miss.
I put Rory in the same category as Adam, Mickey, Captain Jack, etc.: he is A companion, but not THE companion of his era. He’s there because he’s Pond-adjacent, and he only got on the TARDIS full-time after Amy had the Doctor all to herself for most of her first season.
I buy that for his first stretch, when Moffat was tinkering with the trio as a fairy tale triangle. But once that was resolved for good, I think Amy and Rory very convincingly became a unit and “the companion” was the couple. Would he have gone away with The Doctor without her? No. But I don’t think she would without him, after the marriage, either. And his travel time has definitely been longer and more consistent than the others you mention.
So, Alan, if you’re so over “attractive women in their 20s” would you actually prefer having another genre show where the top tier cast is all testosterone. Personally, I prefer ‘Doctor Who’ to the long string of American genre shows where the women basically only exists to give the guys something to flirt with – or kill.
Craig, where did I say I was over attractive women in their 20s? That thought goes against everything I believe as both a heterosexual male in general and an Amy Pond fan in particular.
Was just noting the pattern they have stuck to, with the exception of Tate (who was actually my favorite of the Davies companions).
@Craig: Why do you think that not casting an “attractive woman in her 20’s” automatically means casting a male companion? Or do you women not in their 20’s not exist in your book?
Like Alex Kingston and Catherine Tate, Ammadis? (Or Bernard Cribbins, for that matter, who joined Doctor who soon after his 80th birthday)
Yeah, sorry for being a tad over-snarky there, but I’m just a little over the “oy noes, another attractive young woman companion”. When it comes to diversity in casting ‘Doctor Who’ can teach a hell of a lot of other genre shows (whose “pattern” of casting, well, attractive young white men in lead roles) a lesson. And for the record, Matt Smith isn’t exactly The Elephant Man. :)
“Craig, where did I say I was over attractive women in their 20s?”
Sorry, you didn’t say anything that dick-ish and sorry for being a bit of a willy myself. I’m just a little tired of the whole “pattern of casting pretty young women” tone of the coverage. Isn’t it funny how every season we get genre shows with a “pattern” of casting… well, pretty young men in the leads without comment?
And I really don’t think this “pattern” is even that accurate — Alex Kingston, Alan? Bernard Cribbins? Arthur Darville? Lindsay Duncan in ‘The Waters of Mars’ — who wasn’t only playing a grandmother but a kick-ass commander of the first human settlement on Mars?
Personally, I actually think it’s a good “pattern” to have a young women as a lead on a high profile SF show who isn’t the male lead’s girlfriend or resident “sexual tension”. YMMV and IMO, of course.
Yeah, there’s *a* companion, and then there’s *the* companion. Which means that neither Alex Kingston or Lindsay Duncan count: they were both transient, though Kingston much less so. I wouldn’t mind another gal if she were more like Leela and completely uninterested in the Doctor other than as a friend and a ticket to a great adventure — and either much younger (like Ace with the 7th Doctor) or much older would be in order.
I actually think Karen Gillan was largely squandered in her time on the show, particularly last season. I suspect that people will like this new companion better, if only because she won’t have Rory and River taking up so much story time.
Amen to that. Married companion = bad idea. Ruins the tension with the Doctor.
Actually, I was thinking that married/sexually preoccupied Doctor = ***REALLY*** bad idea. Then it’s just another common-denominator romantic comedy and not the futuristic fantasy that makes us think and laugh that we’ve come to know and love. Nix the tension, already — I had more than enough of that with the unforgiveably whiny Rose. Could have had less of her, thank you.
When exactly did the original series not feature an attractive woman in her 20s as at least one of the companions the Doctor was traveling with?
Teagan?
Well, technically the original cast didn’t have that, because Susan’s a teenager and Barbara was at least mid-30s. They’re both pretty cute though.
You know, Teagan did cross my mind, but I don’t think they were going for unattractive there. And you’re right, Anthony! The only time there isn’t a pretty woman in her 20s is when there’s a teenager instead.
After all, Rose is 19 when she first shows up.
I get that, but I wish they’d picked someone whose face at least implies a little depth whether it is actually there or not. Like Jessica Brown-Findlay, of Downton Abbey as one example.
Susan may have been a teenager, but Carole Ann Ford would have been 23 when the show first aired. Romana was 139 when she was introduced.
I have enough faith in Moffat after Smith and Gilan worked out so well and will keep faith and reserve judgment. I’ll forever wish for a return appearance by Sally Sparrow. But perhaps the next companion will be an elderly calico hermaphrodite (maybe there are things about Wilfred Mott we never learned?) just to please all comers.
Good (Time) Lord, is she stunning! I’ll always like that sweet, Scottish ginger but new girl here looks promising. I just hope she can act, and roll with Matt Smith’s rythym
I really really hope they make her an alien! That would be a first, right?
Also, now that Doctor has stepped back “into the shadows,” it would be interesting if the new companion would be accepting to that added layer of lifestyle.