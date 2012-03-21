‘Doctor Who’ casts Jenna-Louise Coleman as new companion

“Doctor Who” fans already knew that this season – the show’s 50th anniversary season – would be the last one to feature Karen Gillan as the Doctor’s trusted companion Amy Pond (and also Arthur Darvill as Amy’s husband Rory). And now we know who will be tasked with replacing her: 25-year-old actress Jenna-Louise Coleman, who’s previously been on UK shows like “Emmerdale.”

Where the original “Doctor Who” series featured companions of all ages and sizes, the modern series has, with the exception of one season with Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble, stuck to a pattern of attractive women in their 20s, a pattern that Coleman continues.

The press release announcing the casting doesn’t say exactly who Coleman will be playing, or when in the new 14-episode season she’ll arrive, but “Who” showrunner Steven Moffat said the following:

“It’s not often the Doctor meets someone who can talk even faster than he does, but it’s about to happen. Jenna is going to lead him his merriest dance yet. And that’s all you’re getting for now. Who she’s playing, how the Doctor meets her, and even where he finds her, are all part of one of the biggest mysteries the Time Lord ever encounters. Even by the Doctor’s standards, this isn’t your usual boy meets girl.”

Here’s Coleman being interviewed about the casting:

