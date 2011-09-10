‘Doctor Who’ – ‘The Girl Who Waited’: Let the right one in

A review of tonight’s “Doctor Who” coming up just as soon as I jettison the karaoke bar…
“You didn’t save me.” -Amy
“The Girl Who Waited” was in many ways a very familiar tale, both in terms of the Steven Moffat era of “Doctor Who” and science fiction in general. Moffat has told many stories about characters who have traveled through time the long way while waiting for the Doctor to come back. And practically every sci-fi series at some point or other does an episode featuring an apocalyptic future (or otherwise alternate) version of a main character, usually with a lot of conflict about whether it’s okay to erase the alternate from existence in favor of the shinier, happier version we know so well.
But in spite of those familiar qualities, “The Girl Who Waited” turned out to be a very strong episode – one of my favorite non-Moffat scripts from these two seasons, in fact.
There’s an old saying that what a story is about isn’t as important as how it’s about that, which was certainly the case here. There wasn’t much new, yet Karen Gillan’s performance as the older Amy(*) was perhaps her best work of the series so far. What I liked about that Amy was that she was so clearly the character we knew in terms of her spirit and pride and stubbornness, but the fun-loving spark of our Amy had long been extinguished, and she seemed mainly surprised and sheepish when Rory gave her cause to smile. Terrific work from Gillan – and from Arthur Darvill, for that matter, who’s more than risen to the occasion now that the writers are letting Rory be more than Amy’s dweeby tagalong fella.
(*) With some credit to the makeup department, who did a very convincing job on her face, even if they ultimately decided to leave the rest of her skinny after 36 years of running from Hand-Bots and not eating much.
At the same time, a lot of what made the story interesting involved the character who got the least screen time of the episode. One of the themes of Moffat-era episodes is that the Doctor, while seeming like a fun and exciting guy when you first meet him, can be kind of a bastard. He’s had to make a lot of tough choices over the years just to preserve the timestream, but I loved the moment here where Rory complains about the Doctor never bothering to research the place/time they’re about to visit. (“That is not how I travel,” the Doctor insists, and Rory yells, “Then I don’t want to travel with you!”) Older Amy has to become more like the Doctor to survive, figuring out how to elude and/or destroy the Hand-Bots, building her own sonic screwdriver/probe and generally counting on no one and nothing but her own cleverness, but she’s a much less happy and open person than the Amy we know. And in keeping the TARDIS door locked at the end, even if it’s what the future Amy asked him to do, Rory also unfortunately has to become more Doctor-like than anybody wants him to be.
Couple the high emotional stakes and strong performances with some tremendous production design on the facility and the Hand-Bots, and you’ve got yourself a rare standalone episode that doesn’t seem extremely wanting in comparison to the Moffat-penned arc episodes.
What did everybody else think?
A friend challenged me tonight to name 3 episodes better than this one NOT written by Moffat or Paul Cornell. The three that I thought were arguable were The Gaiman One, The Van Gogh one and School Reunion (the Sarah Jane episode). To quote Mr. Tony, “that’s it, that’s the list.
But…I had one NAGGING PROBLEM all the way through the episode…
only watched the episode once so far, and half asleep, so I may have missed this, but it was bugging me while watching the show and the couple hours after…
Amy waited 36 years for Rory and the Doctor.
Rory waited 2000+ years for Amy, yes?
And no one brought that up (that I saw).
One friend said that’s the way Amy is and Rory is not the type that would have brought it up.
I also can accept that they don’t remember it anymore after the universe was restarted, execpt, I seem to recall (but don’t know exactly when) it’s been mentioned since then.
—-
All that said, a really wonderful episode and presumably will give Karen fans ammunition to fight the people who say she is a pretty wooden actress.
Rory does say to the Doctor that he only remembers that sometimes…and really isn’t it a bit of an apples and plastic oranges comparison? He knows that he is protecting her UNTIL the Doctor saves them. She is on her own.
But also, Rory knew why he was waiting (it was an expression of his love), and he made a choice to take the long way (the Doctor did offer to take him forward).
Amy was just waiting to be rescued, and 36 years is a long time to have to wait.
Plus (other than fires that Centurion Rory may need to rescue the Pandorica from) you never really get the sense that Rory was actually in danger. Amy was constantly at risk of death the entire time.
And Rory does remember his tme as an auton – it has been referenced several times.
An impressive episode. Enjoyed it greatly.
Re waiting 2000 years: Yup, I was thinking EXACTLY the same thing, and I don’t think they ever acknowledged it. Of course, there were some major differences: Rory CHOSE to wait 2000 years, after being given the option to jump ahead; Amy was simply left waiting for the Doctor to pick her up, for the third time in her life. Also: Rory didn’t spend those 2000 years running from helpful robots trying to kill him with kindness.
I don’t really see why that should have come up. We were all thinking it, so there is no purpose in verbalizing what the writers know the audience would already be thinking. So what would be the purpose of mentioning it? For Rory to take a dig at her that he waited longer than she did? Old Amy was clearing not the well-humored kind.
I’m not afraid to admit I cried TWICE this episode. Rory just breaks my heart there at the end.
The only disappointment I have is that in the end, Rory seems to have forgotten the denouncements of traveling with the Doctor. I wish they would follow-up with that. These are two people in love whom clearly the desire to be together IS the most important thing in the universe and yet it is the frolicking around that very universe that threatens their ability to be together on a regular basis. I don’t even think either of them minds dying but they would both mind very much if they had to live without the other. Rory came to that realization and conveniently forgot it by episode’s end. Old Amy realizes it too but it’s a lesson Young Amy unfortunately never will have learned.
I do think that eventually the two of them are going to have to decide that being with each other is more important than being with the Doctor. Because the latter will continue to threaten the former.
I thought about Rory’s 2000 years of waiting tonight too. The big difference is that Rory knew that he had to wait. Amy not only didn’t know, but was expecting an immediate rescue.
I thought it was a very strong episode, despite a really overwrought soundtrack. When Rory says to the Doctor bitterly, “You’ve made me be like you,” that cut to the heart.
Trying again, since my first comment disappeared:
I thought the same thing about Rory the Centurion, except that HE was told he’d have to wait 2000 years, so he could prepare for it. Amy not only didn’t expect it, she thought she’d be rescued immediately.
That kind of bothered me too, BUT here’s my follow up question. After Big Bang Two, was the time Rory waited erased? Because Amy brought back human Rory not Anesthetine (or however you spell it) Rory which was the Rory who waited. When she woke up on her wedding day and had “remembered” everyone back into existence, theoretically she remembered the human Rory – the Rory that didn’t wait. But I could also be completely wrong.
Well he did say he doesn’t always have that in his head. And isn’t it a bit apples to plastic oranges? Rory knew that at the end of the time the Doctor would save her. Amy was there all alone knowing they had left without her, knowing she told them to leave.
Rory didn’t spend 2,000 in complete isolation. Amy, during her 36 years in Red Waterfall, did. And on top of that every day of those years was spent fighting for her life against an infinite, untiring enemy. I don’t think it’s the time span so much as the quality of that time that led to such vastly different outcomes for each character.
Oh, they definitely remember that he waited. Rory and the doctor discuss it in “the day of the moon” and Amy refers to Rory as the “The Last Centurion” in her speech to Melody at the beginning of “A Good Man Goes to War”
I was thinking the same thing. Wouldn’t Rory or the Doctor have mentioned the 2000 year wait? Of course that would make Amy look whiny and ruin most of the point of the story, but still, it was an obvious thing they should have addressed somehow.
@amberlita: I’m not sure it would be a dig, but Rory could have tried to connect with old Amy by pointing out that he too had been in isolation for a long time, waiting. But as we’ve all said (repeatedly, because the posts took a long time to appear), his experience was very different.
I don’t think Rory or the Doctor need have mentioned it. I think the more pressing point is that this particular Amy doesn’t seem to take that fact into account in her bitterness. *She* could have said something about it, but more importantly to me the Amy we know *would* have thought of it. In other words, I have a hard time believing she would have developed this attitude from these circumstances. On multiple levels. But I did enjoy the portrayal of her like this.
I don’t think Rory or the Doctor need have mentioned it. I think the more pressing point is that this particular Amy doesn’t seem to take that fact into account in her bitterness. *She* could have said something about it, but more importantly to me the Amy we know *would* have thought of it. In other words, I have a hard time believing she would have developed this attitude from these circumstances. On multiple levels. But I did enjoy the portrayal of her like this.
This was my favorite episode since Moffat took over as show runner. Top notch in every way. Nice way to recover from the HORRIBLE Torchwood the night before.
Pending another viewing of this episode, at this point I’m rather nonplussed. The emotional bits didn’t really tug at my heartstrings as they were intended to, but I think my expectations were just totally in another place after watching the teaser.
In the context of the season, however, I agree that it was a very strong ep.
The only other thing that bothered me was that throughout the hour, I kept trying to figure out the whole dual-stream/wobbly time concept in a way that made sense to me. But that was just me being dense.
Top notch episode. My only complaint is that the musical score was really overblown and it kind of damped some of the most emotional scenes by loudly announcing that YOU WILL FEEL THIS.
Wow, excellent episode. I had expected the story to fall-back to the usual solution and have older Amy die, giving her life to get Rory and her younger self into the TARDIS. Props to the writers for not taking the easy way out.
My only question was how was Two Streams supposed to work? I guess Amy’s timestream (Red Waterfall) is the one the One Day Plague victims enter, and the idea is that time sort of jumps for them while the other time stream jumps in every now and again when the two sides talk? Or was Green Anchor supposed to have the sick patients, in which case why was there no hunger on Red Waterfall?
Not that it matters. Doctor Who is a modern fairy tale, and they recognize that the science is irrelevant.
Hehehe. You know, as soon as I heard that “jettison the karaoke bar” line, I thought, “yeah, Alan HAS to start his column with that one!”
I’m champing at the bit to get back to the arc and find out where it’s going, but I was very impressed by this episode, particularly by Karen’s performance as older Amy. The thing I found most interesting about her choices was the way she didn’t make eye contact. A person who has been living in isolation for 36 years, her primary contact robots with no eyes, she would certainly lose that skill. Also, it must be awkard for 60-year-old Amy to look at her 25-year-old husband.
I was really very impressed with this episode, the way the Amy from that awful future wanted to hang onto her existence, even though it was awful, because it was hers. And the scene at the end, where older Amy was talking to Rory through the door, had me in tears.
Now… when do we get back to that story arc?
This episode was lame-o. First. Who would press the ‘red’ button? Second. Why would the doctor and Dude go ghrough the door without her? Why would she push a button without asking which button they pushed. OK…OK> I know it set up the whole time paradox thing, but come on.. Even making the buttons not red and green (who presses red!!?) would have helped a bit. Also. Who wants to screw over their own self and make them suffer for the next 36 years of their life the way they have? A selfish person. I guess she was changed over time to hate even herself as she was willing to sacrifice herself. I dont’ know I think that sucks. I gget she hated the doctor. But why wouldn’t she want to ‘undo’ what happened to her. To prevent herself from her own suffering??? Psh.. This episode was weak from the start with the cliche losing each other. Weak.
Who presses Red Waterfall? Someone with long red hair.
Waterfalls are more exciting than anchors.
Not often that an episode of Doctor Who leaves me crying like a baby but this one did. I’ll need to watch it again to appreciate the subtleties in Karen Gillen’s performance, her body language around Rory as older Amy.
Definitely a favorite episode of mine and I’ve been watching since the Tom Baker era.
Wonderful episode. I can’t quite wrap my head around this being considered a British children’s program. An episode like this would have traumatized me as a kid–far more than last week’s!
By the end of the episode, I felt just terrible for Old Amy and Rory, and the Doctor comes across as, like Alan said, a real bastard. In fact, I thought the ending was sort of unsatisfying in that respect. The Doctor makes a face, Amy smiles, but if I was Rory, I’d be demanding a return home pronto.
I didn’t think the ending was unsatisfactory. I thought it set up a much longer issue that will have to be resolved. Amy will learn that Old Amy was sacrificed. She could possibly hate or resent the Doctor, who lied, or Rory, who had to make the Sophie’s Choice. Rory will live with the memory of having made that choice, and has already, perhaps, begun to resent the Doctor for “turning me into you.”
The Doctor comes off as a bastard, but you can see his pain on his face as he hears Amy ask “Where is she?” This is what it means to be the Doctor–the man who sacrificed his entire race to eliminate the Daleks (and then eventually learned it hadn’t worked).
This season seems to be looking more at the cost of traveling with the Doctor, and the cost of being the Doctor–and I wonder how much darker it can get and still survive.
Yeah, well, BBC and the showrunners are lying to themselves about this still being a kids’ show. I think they still insist on that because it keeps the scripts from getting too dark and they can always hide behind the juvenile issue to avoid certain things. but they can’t have it both ways: this is WAY NOT the same show it was almost 50 years ago when it first debuted — the themes are far more adult, and I don’t care how sophisticated you think children have become in that time: they’re still not THAT sophisticated to explain how the show has changed. This is an adult show with adult themes masquerading as a kids’ show that every once in a while (like a few weeks ago) still explores kids’ themes as a sort of palate cleanser or momentary brfeather before going back to the darker and more complicated themes that have really been there since, oh, maybe Tom Baker’s day during the later years of his term.
I am thinking now that all the duality this season means that there will be 2 doctors by the time we get to when the sacrifice by the lake comes around again. And by that I mean not a flesh doctor but another real doctor. We might be faced with the possibility of our doctor being the one to die, whilethe doctor from another time is the 1 to survive and carry on as our lead. We will have to deal with the feelings that amy had to deal with in the flesh episode.
What if our doctor is suddenly a different man from the one we have known for two seasons?
Or, you know, maybe something totally different.
Ooo… I didn’t catch that while watching the episode, but you’ve got a good point! Maybe the Doctor who got shot is a time paradox, and like the two Amys, they can’t both exist. So “old” Doctor gets shot and our Doctor continues.
Paradox indeed: perhaps it’s the replacement Doctor getting shot and the original in that spacesuit, which is why the one getting shot says to the other, ‘I know it’s you, and it’s okay.’ Or even creepier if it’s the replacement ding the shooting and our guy willing to make that sacrifice. Oooooooh yeah.
And by replacement, I mean that good old fashioned medicated goo: the doppelganger from several episodes ago.
as mentioned in other posts, i did wonder why didn’t amy ask which button she should press. Maybe she picked red because she’s a ginger?
Also like how the place was named “two streams,” as in wink wink, 2 time streams.
I would encourage people to watch Confidential if they can, not necessarily for the episode specific stuff, but the out of studio bits where Karen learns to drive and Arthur swims with sharks.
I thought that the set-up for the episode (red and green buttons) was really clumsy, but they more than made up for it (as well as the ridiculous music) with the fantastic performances! Overall it was a brilliant episode and has helped resotre my faith in Dr Who!
During all the emotional beats in the final third of the episode, all I kept thinking was what about your daughter? How does she not come into play?
I appreciate that this episode was there to further solidify Amy and Rory’s love for each other, but they each have a child out there suffering somewhere trying to make her way to them. How is that not weighing on their souls?
How does Amy not want another chance to be with her, even adult River Song version of her, after spending 36 years fighting for her life in solitary?
The fact they seem to feel as though the audience should disregard this HUGE plot development from the middle of THIS SEASON is effecting my enjoyment of all of these back 8 eps, and the more the pretend the problem doesn’t exist, the more isolated and emotionally disengaged I feel with these characters and their arcs. This could go down as a great short-term, extremely poor long term decision.
I suspect that Mr. Moffat had not fully worked out the Amy-Melody arc before most of the other episodes began shooting. If so, it’s sloppy, but it would explain these strange discontinuities.
By the way, on Rory not mentioning his 2,000 years as the last centurion, he said in The Impossible Astronaut that he recalls it only occasionally. I wouldn’t be surprised if that turns out to be significant.
The way I see it, neither Amy nor Rory have much of an emotional attachment to their child. They didn’t live through Amy’s pregnancy (because she was “living” through flesh-Amy) and once River is born she is with Amy only a fortnight. From their point of view, they suddenly find out they have a baby and just as quick they know that she is a grown woman. There is no time to mourn or to really understand what that means.
@I.S.: Oh, I suspect Moffat has every thing “worked out” to within a micron of its life but I guess he’s also damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t, damned no matter what.
I like heavily “serialised”, arc-based story telling a LOT but plenty of people don’t. And, honestly, do I really need to see Amy and Rory have a massive, River-related angst-attack every five minutes. I do get it. Really. But there comes a point where you don’t need every damn thing underlined three times and pointed up in flashing neon.
There’s some evidence for my improv theory. In the Confidential for TGWW, Matt Smith mentions that this is the first time he’s wearing his moleskin coat. Meanwhile, the Moff mentions on his Twitter about six weeks ago that Let’s Kill Hitler had just been completed (by the way, this is down to the wire by UK standards). So there is no doubt that those eps were made at least several months apart.
It doesn’t bother me that the continuity is not so smooth as long as everything else is being done well, which it certainly is. I’m also glad that we’re getting writing which is at the Moff’s level. I think are lot of people are quite worried that his shoes will be too big to fill.
I’d assume they are also filming out of order, since the comments Matt Smith made about this episode appeared to have been taken in the field from the Hitler episode.
All TV programmes and movies film out of sequence. Let’s Kill Hitler had to be finished late because they needed a field with corn in it and they’re in short supply during the usual autumn/winter shooting schedule. The rest of the episode was in the can, though.
It’s not a field of corn. Everyone is saying it’s corn. Even on the Dr Who Confidential they say it’s corn. It’s not corn. It’s wheat? Barley? Rye? It’s not corn. (and I loved this episode, too, really enjoyed it. older Amy was great. I wanted them to keep her around!)
Hominy Grits – you must be American. :P Over in England corn is wheat, not maize.
I was hoping for a Farscape like game-changer (after seeing some news to the effect) where they will let both the Amys live, at least until the finale.
I was thinking the same thing! Especially when they had the two Amys speaking in unison, just like the two Chrichtons.
(Was anyone else distracted by how perfectly manicured old-Amy’s hands were? I could forgive not wrinkly, I’m sure it’s hard to put makeup on hands – but come on, perfectly manicured!?)
Why do you think a former model would build a sonic probe? The Interface was probably giving her beauty tips.
When I saw the Doctor standing there about to close the door on old Amy and leave her there, I was wondering if the Doctor was going to be a bastard and leave her there, but then I remember, he did that before.
The ninth Doctor purposely left Jack in the future after Rose brought him back to life. It may have not seemed that way at first, but the tenth doctor did Jack that he knew he was alive, but he should not exist, just like old Amy shouldn’t exist.
Excellent episode. Karen Gillan & Arthur Darvill were quite simply terrific.
“One of the themes of Moffat-era episodes is that the Doctor, while seeming like a fun and exciting guy when you first meet him, can be kind of a bastard.”
I don’t think that’s a particular emphasis of Moffat’s, Alan. In the second show of the series, the First Doctor has a hissy fit and sabotages the Tardis because everyone else (quite sensibly) doesn’t want to go explore the radioactive creepy city on the horizon. The Doctor does, and (not for the last time) almost gets everyone else killed — first by radiation poisoning then by the Daleks.
And Blonfelfoj Passemeerday Slitheen gives #9 a a stern talking to about screwing around with peoples’ lives, moving on and hanging the consequences.
Yeah, but that didn’t make the Slitheen right: she had a vested interest in laying a distracting guilt trip on him because her own ass was quite rightly in a sling.
Besides, any of us can be bastards: catch us on the wrong day, and the fun-loving souls we think we see the rest of the time suddenly become the creepy clowns, the razor’s edge, or the dragon ladies of the moment. And then it passes. Just depends on what it takes on a given day to make the dark side come out, and how serious the stakes are to warrant it. THAT ought to be pretty obvious after 9/11, eh?
Excellent episode. Karen Gillan & Arthur Darvill were quite simply terrific.
I love the show but it irritates me at the same time.
My problem is that I miss a lot of the exposition through a combination of the Doctor talking too fast and his accent. So I didn’t get some of the details of the planet they were on and the explanation of the two time streams.
I had this problem with The Office too and would switch on the subtitles so I could get everything.
I liked the ep a lot. But I find I can’t actually accept the premise. I don’t believe Amy would have become that type of person in those circumstances. I do like that she did, and that we got to see her being that way. I just think it would take something else to make her that way. Others have mentioned the fact that Rory went 2,000 years, and however different a situation, Amy has been the kind of irrepressible person who could keep a little perspective. Those years would mark her certainly. I just don’t think she would become so sour or bitter. I understand the theme of it, as the same thing happened to Rory in The Doctor’s Wife; though quickly handled by the story, it is very similar in how Rory grows old in alternate time streams inside the Tardis.
I think that since she waited for him earlier in her life, it is more understandable that she would come to resent being “stood up” a second time – and that only The Doctor could stall Rory’s ability to rescue her. I honestly could see her giving herself the permission and the right to hate him.
I wasn’t even thinking about her feelings about the Doctor. I was thinking of her overall attitude and character. Not just one set of feelings about one person. I liked seeing the irrepressible Amy becoming repressible, so to speak; her face was a foreigner to laughter. It’s a good story about what we can become. I just wasn’t sold that this kind of situation would have turned her into *that.* I know people can and do, and that that circumstance would affect Amy in some key ways, but. To me that connecting dot feels more like an idea of a writer that hasn’t been fleshed out or honed enough. It could be, we could create our own leap, but to me to get that Amy from this Amy would have required something else, no matter how she felt about the Doctor.
Just like to point out, as applies to the whole amy vs. rory waiting thing, rory waited 2000 years and still was the same age at the end (being plastic)
Amy didn’t just 36 years. She aged 36 years.
I had the privilege of watching this episode in Canada, where Torchwood airs immediately afterwards. After watching both “The Bloodline” and “Girl who waited” back to back, it’s uncanny how the theme of the Doctor making his companions more like him continued on in the Torchwood episode, when Gwen had to choose between saving her dad, Esther, Jack and Rex and the rest of the human race
Really enjoyed the episode, especially after the usual Mark Gatiss mess of last week.
Did it make anyone else think of the first Portal game? The main character escaping from the pristine white minimalist environement with the disembodied female Voice Of God into the grimy industrial “backstage”?
I really liked this episode, and I thought Karen Gillan did a terrific job as both Amys. As to all the talk about the Doctor being kind of a bastard: I thought it was interesting that he made Rory make the choice, and then when the older Amy insisted he choose the younger Amy, Rory had a really hard time with it. After young Amy was back in the TARDIS, the Doctor made a silly face at her like everything was all just fine again, but the first thing she said on awakening was, “Where is she?” When they showed the Doctor’s face again, he had a really strange expression on it, like he knew what a bastard he had been but he didn’t think it would matter to anyone once YA was back. Of course, that’s where the episode ended, and I don’t know that they’ll have any follow-up on the comment—or the comment that Rory made about the Doctor making him, Rory, like the Doctor or that he said he doesn’t want to travel with the Doctor anymore, or the fact that their child didn’t seem to figure into the equation at all. I have been watching only since David Tennant took over as the Doctor, so I wasn’t aware that there was a precedent for what he did earlier on.
I think it was better that Rory didn’t bring up the 2000 years he waited. Rory is emotionally 2000 years older than Amy and just doesn’t feel the need to act like a petulant 20-something by saying that. Amy is really an inexperienced child in comparison to Rory and the Doctor. We tend to forget that when faced with the dynamic personality she has.
Something that I hadn’t really picked up on until this episode is how willingly the Doctor is handing off his sonic screwdriver to the Pond family when he has never been willing to part with it to his past companions, including Rose. Amy, Rory, and River have all had a turn with it. Maybe it represents that he is approaching a degree of comfort or trust with this group of companions which he didn’t have with the others. It will be interesting to see how the writers play out this relationship with the Ponds which is more trusting in some ways, but more distant in others, just like in-laws should be.
In watching the repeats, he actually does give Rose the screwdriver, and occasionally to others (Voyage of the Damned) but only for very specific instructions and short times. He also is teaching Rose how to fly the TARDIS.
In The Doctor’s Wife we see Rory also spend a lifetime wandering alone on the TARDIS hoping for rescue and he gets equally disillusioned.
I would think once elder Amy experiences the younger Amy talking to herself, she’d have the spark of hope to keep her going- but yes 36 years alone and in fear constantly might just weigh you down.
This was a mixed episode for me- agree on the stupidity of them getting separated to start with (zillion ways to do that better), hate the new coat, uncomfy with them NEVER mentioning Melody, but Rory is just so awesome all the time.
The bit about Rory mentioning or not mentioning the 2,000 years he waited isn’t about him sounding petulant if he did but about **Amy** not being petulant and the 2,000 years reminding her why, given that she’s now supposed to be older and wiser, too, not just bitter. The same circumstances that elicit bitterness in one person inspire resilience, determination and wisdom in another. It says more about Amy and what she didn’t learn while she was battling to survive and waiting for Rory that we are ready to forgive her bitterness and not expect a more mature reaction from her yet expect Rory not to have any anger whatsoever after having waited so much longer.
Brilliant episode! and rightly timed too, I was beginning to resign to the idea that all episodes this season would be a horrible car crash. I almost began to see a future where I would – shock horror- even miss the rest of the season as the pain was too much to take. Much has been written on the poor storyline this season but this episode has turned the tide. I have kept faith in the actors and while the scripts haven’t helped recently, I was pleased to see that Amy and Rory’s characters got a deluxe treatment. I loved Karen Gillan’s performance, Amy’s older self seemed to also lend significant weight to her younger self too.
I found the Drs bastard side very interesting and it was interesting that the episode showed where his preferences lay “what has nasty Amy done to you old girl”, clearly he preferred the spritely Amy who wasn’t bitter and angry with him, coz dealing with that one would be too much like hard work. Also was the Dr’s choice between old Amy and young Amy or between one Amy and the Tardis? Matt Smith did a brilliant job here too and it was great to see the chemistry of the three characters finally flourish. More like these please!
Wow, did we watch the same show? I’ve become increasingly disenchanted with the current incarnation of the Doctor. I would not want to travel with him.
I’m tired of all these stories that are only putting the Doctor and/or his companions in danger. Then someone “dies” but you know, things are OK somehow. This just cheapens any sense of danger in an episode. In this case, of course old Amy was getting left behind and “our” Amy would make it. Whatever. What happened to stories with more at stake, with the whole earth being in peril? And the bad guys actually being bad, causing some real harm?
The slow motion fighting and running away scenes were laughable. I would have preferred it if that time were used to show some montage of old Amy getting into some Groundhog Day-like routine. You know, breakfast in the garden, escaping the bots, a little time in the cinema before stabbing a bot, etc. In her place, I would gladly give up 36 miserable years to have my youth back with the man I loved.
While I appreciate some of the thoughts behind the ep, exploring how the Doctor is a jerk sometimes and looking at Rory and Amy’s relationship, I just didn’t find it moving. After last week’s snoozer and another creepy preview for the next ep… I’m canceling my auto-buy on this show.
Wendy, you say that there’s no tension when an individual character seems to be in peril because of course they are going to survive. What I don’t get is that you then say you wish for more storylines where the whole earth is in jeopardy. That was one of the things I found most frustrating about the RTD era: Every season and the specials ended with the Earth possibly being completely destroyed when of course it wasn’t going to be. I’ve actually really appreciated the attempt to make the season’s arc have more personal stakes rather than cosmic stakes this time.
Rick, I guess that does seem contradictory! But it’s how I feel. Sure, in an ep where the whole earth is in peril, we know the Doctor’s not going to let it be destroyed. But the stakes are higher. And often in those eps some real damage was done. (Like when the Master took over the first time, Martha’s family was left messed up and the President still was killed. Or in the case of the planets being stolen, Harriet Jones sacrificed her life.) When it’s just Rory, Amy and/or the Doctor in danger, of course they’ll be fine. Not many characters on the sidelines are ever in any real danger anymore, either. In the Davies era Moffat’s “Everybody lives!” episodes were refreshing. But a long string of nobody really getting hurt makes the bad guys seem really lame.
I didn’t love it this episode, for a few reasons, the main one being that I’m still perturbed at the abrupt detour from the story arc. I also thought the decision to keep only “young” Amy was a no-brainer, not because she’s younger and hotter, but because she’s “our” Amy (Rory’s and the Doctor’s Amy from their timeline) and by rescuing her, this particular “old” Amy will be erased from existence. To me that isn’t the same as killing her, it’s sparing her the 36 years that she suffered alone, waiting. They rescue the Amy they brought to this planet only a short time earlier (per Rory & the Doctor’s timeline) and the three of them leave together on the TARDIS just as they arrived. Rory & Amy carry on with their life together as before.
Which apparently doesn’t include worrying about their daughter. :S
Well, the part about “dying” is conveyed as from the older Amy’s perspective. We may tell ourselves we would go back in time and change something and make our lives different if we could, but would we? Wouldn’t it feel like we were killing or destroying our life? I mean, with all the good and bad, it is our life, and it is kind of refreshing to have Amy embrace that fact, hard times and all.
I also have a feeling that this episode is not quite the stand alone episode it seems. The plot, yes. Tlhe emotional implications will ripple on. But also I suspect time streams will have a key role in the big question of the Doctor’s “death.”
This episode is similar in theme, if not incident, to an episode of Star Trek DS9. In it, crew members are sent to a future in which their descendants live an idyllic life on a planet they crash landed on. The dillemna is that if they prevent the crash all these good people will never exist. A much better story since I can’t believe anybody would choose survivalist samurai Amy overher younger less traumatized self, whereas on DS9 the loss of these lives feels very profound.
It’s more akin to The Star Trek: Voyager episode, Tuvix. Transporter accident merges Tuvok and Neelix into one being who decides he rather likes who he is and doesn’t want to be separated wnen they inevitably work out how. Saving young Amy may be a no brainer, but not for Old Amy. All she got was 36 years of lonely suffering and when the opportunity comes for some joy in her life she’s offered death. Doesn’t matter if she never existed or not, from her perspective it is the end of her existence which she’s really fought for. Rory obviously empathises with that and even though she’s been though a lot, she’s still Amy.
There is another way to look at it: by saving young Amy, Rory has also saved the other Amy from having to endure 36 years of being lonely — she gets a ‘do-over’ in which she gets a happier future without the isolated suffering and with the man she loves (who, BTW, chose to wait 2,000 years for her and knows full well what loneliness and yearning he’s sparing her). It’s not really a loss for her at all, viewed that way.
If you’re going to compare it to a DS9 Star Trek episode I’d say it’s closer to the one where Molly falls into a time portal and ends up coming out as an adult who survived in a prehistoric jungle all by herself. The ending is similar as well since adult Molly and future Amy chose to sacrifice themselves in the end for their younger selves and were both ceased to exist once the time streams corrected themselves.
As for Star Trek plots, this was closer to the ST:TNG episode where Will Ryker was copied on a beam down and Bill Ryker was created. Will is the brave man we all love and respect and Bill turned into an SOB due to abandonment and isolation. Sounds like this Dr. Who episode.
I think that old Amy’s and Rory’s reactions to the Dr. are part of him earning being killed on the beach.
Ohhhh, I don’t think he’s earned that death at all: if anything, Amy and Rory resent being forced to make those hard decisions that never would have come up if they hadn’t traveled with him. They expected a free rdie in more than one sense of the term. They travel with the Doctor by choice and expect never to have to take responsibility themselves — and when they do have to, they blame *him*?? Wow, not very adult. The Doctor is willing to pay the price of doing what he does, which often is to set things right when all you have are choices that are gray, not black and white — for which, BTW, like telling people bad news they need to hear but don’t want to hear, he is always disliked by those who bear the brunt. It’s always kill the messenger time. Yet what’s the alternative?? In nearly all cases, it’s much worse.
I think people are taking the wrong message from episodes like the ones about the Pandorica: just because we understand what drives his enemies to extremes and to accuse him doesn’t make them right — they have a vested interest in preserving their own self-images and rationalizing their own evil behavior, which means they HAVE to demonize him and accuse him of the worst possible taint. That doesn’t make them right. But because he really DOES care about the consequences and they don’t, his enemies know they can use his guilt (which is usually far more unearned than their own) to club him and possibly even distract him long enough for them to win. Not that they deserve to win. Who really thinks the Sontarans or the Daleks are well intentioned and preferable, eh??? Somebody has to draw the line against them — but anyone who cares enough to do that will live with the guilt that the evil bastards freely shed but truly earned. The Doctor doesn’t get killed on the beach because he earned it in any way: he gets killed because either it has to be done to ‘fix’ the cosmos again, or because somebody evil wants him dead and out of the way for their own, likely unjustifiable, reasons. The thing about evil manipulators is that they’ll always try to make you feel bad about doing the right thing, using a tiny grain of truth that is twisted into something it’s not, especially when you’re choosing among grays and doing the right thing is hard enough by itself. That doesn’t make the manipulators right — it just makes them amoral, bloodyminded opportunists who capitalize on other people’s resentments in order to further their own agenda. And somehow, no matter what terrible crimes they commit, it’s never THEIR fault, now is it? Besides, trying to shift the blame for part of their sins onto someone else is pretty much standard operating procedure and a very old debating tactic. Again, doesn’t make their accusations true. But it does make that manipulation, and evil, too. None of them — not the Sontarans, not the Daleks or the Cybermen or the Slitheen or any of them — ever take full responsibility for the wrong they do. But they ALWAYS try to blame the Doctor for at least part of the result when they lose to him.
Seriously: has nobody else here caught on to that yet?? Really????
@Webdiva – Amen!
I think that old Amy’s and Rory’s reactions to the Dr. are part of him earning being killed on the beach.
I think the question of “right” is essential to looking at the episode. I’m grateful that the episode didn’t make light of the consequences of the decision, but I do believe the Doctor went too far, which could potentially be fantastic for the narrative.
A few too many thoughts on the latest Doctor Who:
[theoncominghope.blogspot.com]
Great episode! The only two real questions/complaints I have are this: how did Amy not just grow smarter, but became a genuis capable of creating her own sonic screwdriver, and why was there never any mention of the fact that Rory himself waited for almost 2000 years for Amy (just to tie into the whole “girl who waited” thing)?
Brilianr episode – worthy of Moffat himself
episode good, acting good. One problem when will Rory and Amy mourn the kidnapping of their baby, by some weird new order who raises her to kill the doctor and Amy and Rory never get the chance to raise their own fracken Baby. doctor who has jumped the shark
Seeing this episode for the second time, a few years later, still made me cry and want desperately for the older Amy to live. I questioned why she suddenly gave up so easily after fighter so hard for 36 years to live….Now being middle aged I can say its all about her youth. Had I seen this as a younger person I would have viewed it differently. But seeing it as a woman over 50, when the world looks differently at women, even pretty women, who suddenly, when they age are viewed as if their value and worth leaves them along with their looks. The beautiful part is always the end, where Rory’s love is truly real and still there for Amy no matter what her age is and that is the heartbreaking part. It is Amy who gives up because she suddenly sees herself not with the wisdom she has gained over the years but through the eyes of the youthful beauty she once had. It was clearly written by a man, with a man’s point of view of youth and beauty. Older Amy had become even more than she was..she just did it without Rory. Why was she the one to be left to die? The doctor does hate aging companions….that is a continuous theme and this smacked you right in the face with it. He wants youthful Amy by his side. Not, wise old Cranky Amy. Its funny that we can have an old Dr Who but NOT an old companion. I was touched by this episode, but still hate how it ends.