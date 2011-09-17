‘Doctor Who’ – ‘The God Complex’: The minotaur’s labyrinth

A review of tonight’s “Doctor Who” coming up just as soon as I have a degree in cheese making…
“I took you with me because I was vain – because I wanted to be adored.” -The Doctor
For most of Steven Moffat’s stint as showrunner, the monster of the week episodes have lagged notably in quality behind the Moffat-penned episodes dealing with the complicated histories of Amy, Rory, River and the Doctor. But last week’s “The Girl Who Waited” (by Tom MacRae) was one of my favorite episodes of the modern “Who” era, and the Toby Whithouse-penned “The God Complex” was pretty damn splendid as well, both as a creepy iteration of the show’s familiar “Ten Little Indians” riff(*) with a random group of characters(**) being hunted and killed while the Doctor tries to save them, and as a character study for Amy and the Doctor.
(*) Though I thought it was funny when Amy told Gibbis that the Doctor always saves everyone, since she’s been in at least one of these kinds of stories before (when the Weeping Angels were killing all the soldier clerics). Of course, it could have just been her trying to be kind.
(**) My favorite of those, unsurprisingly, was Gibbis, played by David Walliams from “Little Britain.” The character started out as a (very amusing) joke, and then evolved into something darker as the Doctor realized the whole surrender monkey thing was actually a cunning defense mechanism. On the other hand, the Doctor kept making so many references to turning Rita into a new companion that you knew she wouldn’t be the lucky survivor.
And perhaps that’s why these last two episodes have been so strong: they haven’t entirely been standalones. Both have been stories about the evolution of the Doctor’s relationship with the Pond/Williams family, both have been about him acknowledging just what a selfish bastard he can be by taking vulnerable innocents around to the galaxy’s most dangerous locales, and this one ultimately ended with the Doctor deciding that enough was enough and he should say goodbye to Amy and Rory before they wind up dead in a way that he can’t undo.
I don’t expect this is the last we’ll see of the duo, at least for this season. While it’s entirely possible that Moffa has kept planned departures for Karen Gillan and Arthur Darvill under wraps, I can’t imagine the Impossible Astronaut story concluding without them being involved somehow, and I can see a circumstance where Amy and Rory convince the Doctor that they want to return to the TARDIS of their own free will, and not because he tempted impressionable little Amelia Pond all those years ago. But much as I’d miss the two of them (Amy’s my favorite modern companion), I almost don’t want them to come back. Those final scenes between the Doctor and Amy (and, briefly, the Doctor and Amelia) were so effective, so well played by both Matt Smith and Gillan, so touching and sad and honest(***), that it could feel like a cheat for the two of them to reunite within an episode or two.
(***) While I didn’t love Whithouse’s “Vampires of Venice” episode last season, his “School Reunion” from the first Tennant season was terrific, and another story that dealt at length with the emotional impact of being a companion of the Doctor – and, particularly, of eventually being left behind by him. This is clearly an aspect of the series he’s thought a lot about.
Really strong all around. Only two episodes left in this season, and based on recent episodes, I am really going to miss this show while it’s away.
What did everybody else think?
It’s interesting: the first half of this series had me hooked on the serialized elements, but I’m really enjoying the stand-alone feel to the back half. It’s done a good job getting me back into enjoying Doctor Who for the Doctor, rather than all the Moffat mythology.
Still, I’d like for these episode set-ups to make a bit more sense. Maybe because I can’t get subtitles, but I cannot tell what dialog is important or not. I *almost* wish this was the big goodbye for Amy and Rory–it felt much more touching than how the Doctor usually leaves his companions. So, of course, I assume we have to have all hell break lose and everybody come back now to finish up the series…
Joe, I watch it on BBC1 streaming at 2:10 and again at 9:00 on BBC America, and I can tell you that the subtitles do make a difference.
Does discussing the contract status for karem gillen count as a spolier? It wad in the news recently.
Too bad liz shaw or tegan or peri didnt get parting gifts. At least lella got left on gallifrey.
Best thing may have been the doctor finally calling her “amy williams.”
And next we get the return of james corden? Can we just skip ahead to the aeason finale?
Yeah, Leela got left on Gallifrey with Andred, but Gallifrey and all the time lords got blown up in the time war with the Daleks. So: not so good for dead Leela. Better for Romana, who at least got left in E-space and presumably still lives. Which means there IS still one more time lord out there, heh!
Didn’t love the episode as much as I wanted to, but it did have some nice touches. Amy and Rory are definitely my favorite companions, love them to bits. I’d actually love a spin-off of the two of them just living a normal live. okay it would be even better with aliens etc, but the primary focus on them.
With no more sarah jane show, there is room for another who spinoff.
I don’t like Amy so unless they get divorced and Rory has his own show, I wouldn’t watch that
I also enjoyed the way this episode moved the Doctor – Amy – Rory story forward. But the concept of hotel rooms where you encounter your worst fears wasn’t just reminiscent of earlier “Dr. Who” episodes, it was basically just warmed-over Stephen King (as well as dozens of other stories where various strangers find themselves mysteriously taken to a strange location and hunted down).
I’d agree but the idea that the point wasn’t to try and frighten them to death or drive them mad but instead force them into focusing on what they believe, in their faith in order for the creature to be able to feed was a nice twist.
I’ve been having some problems with the more stand alone nature in that Amy and Rory have had a huge emotional upheaval and that’s been mostly ignored.
I think that’s partly to do with the way Doctor Who is filmed which is often out of order. The general beats are known but without seeing/reading the scripts in order sometimes smaller things go missing.
I think Night Terrors should have stayed in the front half. Sorry, Amy and Rory’s lack of reaction to a scared child bothered me. The Girl who waited should have aired after Let’s Kill Hitler and found a way to tie old Amy’s anger into the Doctor’s failure to find River.
Whethet its correct or not, i presume theres an amount of time between episodes. We dont know howvmuch has taken place between the end of hitler and the start of the gattiss episode. It could have been long enough for the ponds to have come to grips with the rivr/melody issue.
I didn’t like it, because the solution was completely impractical. Amy’s belief in the Doctor is clear and ingrained in her character. In order for the Minotaur to not kill her, the Doctor needs her to NOT believe in him. But that can’t actually occur so easily.
Faith engrained so deeply as Amy’s belief in the Doctor simply can’t be banished like that, even by such words as the Doctor. It’s impossible and inconsistent with the strong belief established in Amy’s character.
In other words, the solution to the episode doesn’t work and it only “works” because they need a solution and they’ve backed themselves into a corner.
That is why we have had a series of situations, culminating in last week’s bitter aged Amy, where her faith has been challenged and chipped and discarded (last week the older Amy did not want her younger self saved, that innocence and faith were lost and she wanted to continue existing as is).
I myself am still bothered by the doctor’s death by the astronaut. If that is truly how the doctor will die than I guess this means one or both of two things:
1. the show will be ending soon or,
2. Matt Smith will be the last actor to play the part of The Doctor.
Im curious if these two details were thought about when planning this whole story arc.
I can assure you that the entire point of that storyline is to “bother” you about that very thing.
I think you can feel fairly certain that neither of those things will be happening. I can think of three other scenarios pretty easily, and I’m not really trying very hard. The wondering should be part of the fun, though.
Jeez, only 2 episodes left? And next week is a standalone it looks like, so no 2-part season finale :( Going to be an awful lot to wrap up in 1 episode.
That being said, I think we’ll see Amy & Rory at least one more time, since they were summoned to Lake Silencio in Utah. I don’t know how or if the Doctor can change the events leading up to and including his death, but if it can be changed, the Doctor is going to make damned sure that it will APPEAR to be the same right up until “the moment” when he springs his plan into action. How do I know this? Because he has done it before. Just last season, the TARDIS exploded and the ripples effected the entire timestream, but once events caught back up to that moment again, he changed it and prevented it from happening.
The other thing I’m wondering if we’ll see is young Melody Pond a) being rescued and b) turning into Mels and her journeying from NYC to Britain to grow up alongside her parents.
Uncritical devotion can kill you (the blogger character was practically a fanboy – nice meta tip of the hat). That’s a message you don’t hear very often these days. What’s amazing is that while the point of view is bluntly atheist, it was in no way patronising towards believers. That is some kind of rare achievement in writing.
I am getting more than I expect this season. I like that it works on many levels, I like that the people making it are (mostly) giving it everything and I like the way Gillan and Darvill have grown into their characters – just as they are on their way out, unfortunately.
It seems the “The Doctor is a real Bastard, capital B” stories are getting a bit thick. Let’s remember that had he not become involved with all of his companions to date, they’d all be dead, along with half (if not the entire) Universe. Amy Pond had already had half her life sucked away by a crack in the wall long before the Doctor showed up, and would have likely been in for a short life of misery had he not. Not to mention the whole Patient Zero business, which was also independent of the Doctor and predated his first arrival.
Don’t get me wrong, the Doctor is a bit of a shit at times, and he’s got an ego the size of Raxacoricofallapatorius (and there’s something I didn’t think I’d ever have to say), but it’s all getting a bit much for me. The sturm and drang and accompanying emotional black hole inside the Doctor that began so well with Tennant and Davies has been ramped up to 11 by Moffat, and I’m not sure I really buy into it. Between having to help him with the Pandorica, and then later the cracks in the universe, Amy and Rory were central to the Universe not ending and all. Hardly seems fair to then act as if their was no reason for them to have ever traveled with the Doctor all this time other than to stroke his long, hard ego and admire his many fezzes.
It’s all getting a bit falesy-walsey drama for me.
Still, otherwise the episodes are fairly ripping. Not complaining about the show as a whole, especially not Matt Smith, but rather about the underlying emotional resonance that doesn’t quite ring true any longer.
At some point, hey, we are all adults off to see the stars, and, yeah, we know we might all end up bugs on the windshield of a Dalek war ship before it’s all over.
My problem with the capital-B Bastard emphasis is that they’re on the verge of making the Doctor himself unsympathetic and unlikeable (at which point the show is dead). With some actors, they’d be there already, but Matt Smith himself is sufficiently personally charming to overcome that, at least for now.
Sorry, total disagreement. Much as I love Star Trek, how many times would nothing ever have any real, lasting consequences because of the third act reset button? That’s more my definition of “falesy-walsey drama”.
Also, when the comes to The Doctor being a Bastard with a captial-B, it’s hard to beat the First Doctor. In the second serial of the show, he almost kills everyone (including his grand-daughter!) because he has a temper tantrum and sabotages the Tardis when he wants to explore, and everyone else quite sensibly wants to get the hell off the creepy radioactive planet.
I really don’t think this episode was a “The doctor is a bastard” job” He told Amy that he was vain, didn’t care and was just a nutter in a blue box by necessity. If he hadn’t managed to break her faith in him she was Minotaur lunch. He was being cruel to be kind here.
Sorry, but they already did The Doctor Is A Bastard with number six, who was a bloody misanthrope and possibly the unhappiest, crankiest, rudest time lord in the universe. Nothing numbers 9 through 11 have done matches that idiot. And yeah, I’m getting really tired of the ‘bastard’ drift of the last season, too. Honestly: NO appreciation off the good he’s done and way too much swallowing of the spin the bad guys spew (which is something they do as easily as breathing and which they have a self-interest in doing — none of which makes their crap true). Better to simply point out that heroes aren’t perfect and many acts that save the universe may have trade-offs that aren’t so great for a few specific individuals. That’s credible. The Doctor as the Asshole of the universe??? Not so much. Give it a rest, Moffat!!
Had some trouble posting. Hope it didn’t show up twice (or ten times).
Rose
Rose, that is all
This could have been way more epic if it had a bigger budget. having people’s greatest fear stuffed in one large hotel was a great idea i think, but in the way it was used it was a truely WASTED oppurtunity.
The so called “biggest” fears we saw were:
A sitting clown.
A angry dad,
??..Amelia pond..??
a gym teacher,
school girls making fun,
laughing dolls
and a fake gorrila.
sirously..thats all. oh wait, lets not forget the the legendary weeping angels who popped in for like… hold on,,== 40 seconds!
My god, the could have done so much more with that. Also.. a faith eating Minotaur… a faith eating..???? a Minotaur eating faith.. WTF!! it was utterly stupid, i mean he looked great, but WHY A MINOTAUR? what link does a Minotaur have with space?. Also… did anyone siously feel sorry for the Minotaur when he died..? they did that before, in Series 5 episode. Vincent and the Doctor. they tried to give this murderous creature a sad death scene by making him look sympathetic.. and why? because he killed people out of.. instinct!!WTF!! Sirously.. i am on a killing spree but cant stop it because of instinct? Come on!! Just why… why did nobody tell Toby Whithouse: Toby,this is a great concept but.. just get rid of the utterly pointless minotaur and stick with The greatest fears behind each door. Have The Doctor being chased in the corridors by his greatest fears, isnt that just enough to make a good episode? A better idea, once someone opens his door, let the phobia’s go out of the rooms… i am going to far with this but i would sirously loved to have seen The Doctor being chased in the hotel corridors by Weeping Angels or Daleks, or The impossible Astronaut or whatever he is truly affraid of. But no..! Toby whithhouse had a better idea, the doctors biggest phobia… was Amelia Pond..
I rate this 3/10
The Doctor’s greatest fear wasn’t Amelia Pond. His greatest fear was behind door #11 and the final scene clearly takes place behind door #7. He then leaves the room and we see the door he marked is in the corridor, unopened.
As for your other criticisms, sounds like you’ve described an overbudget, Davies-esque spectacle episode which, while fun, would have been a pointless trotting out of many classic villains. Whithouse instead gave us a story that was thought-provoking as well as incredibly deep on both a metaphysical and emotional level…
I wonder if we would have seen Toby Jones behind Door #7 if they had showed what the Doctor saw.
Yeah. The Amelia room was Amy’s nightmare: that no matter how long she waited, the Doctor would never come.
Thing is myghology comes from somewhere. None of it is fact but a web of fancy surrounding grain of truth. The hotel was a labyrinth at the centre of which is a minotaur. The minotaur in the episode doesn’t come from Greek myth. Greek myth comes from the minotaur in the episode.
This was the second fantastic episode in a row, and although I normally prefer the stand-alones to the mythology ones, I was left wondering how this fits with Impossible Astronaut and the Gangers two-parter:
1. This doctor ate an apple, in The Eleventh Hour he hated them.
2. This doctor solved a Rubik’s Cube, but couldn’t in Night Terrors.
3. Lots of shots of his shoes.
So which episodes have the real doctor and which his double?
Ooooh – clever! None of that even registered with me and now I feel so dim! Interesting . . :)
OVID, thanks for the catch. I’ve guessed the ganger would make a reappearance but hadn’t caught any clues.
… and which Doctor is killed by the astronaut
Erica T. And remember at the end of “Night Terrors” when the Doctor sits down with Amy and Rory and says something like “Here we are, back in the flesh”. That made my ears prick up, and I almost never catch clues like that.
Not sure about the apples thing, since to be fair he was regenerating at that point and his taste buds were all weird (he hasn’t eaten fish custard since then either), but the other things definitely seem relevant. This could be exciting.
I didn’t make the connections with the previous episodes, but I definitely noticed both the apple and the Rubik’s Cube as being potentially significant in some way when they appeared on screen.
They both had a slightly over-emphasized feel to them, to the point where I was initially expected a punchline when he bit into the apple (it being wax or plastic). The Rubik’s Cube was just oddly placed for something that didn’t have greater significance, so that seemed to be set up for something.
The focus on his shoes didn’t stand out to me, but nice catch on the potential callback to his ganger.
This was a solid episode with a great ending. It is definitely time to find a new companion. They’ve gone to this haunted house well too often lately, arguably the last 3 in a row but definitely two weeks ago and this were too similar. But it was still a great improvement from last week’s borefest and gave me renewed hope this season can turn itself around before the end.
I often agree with Alan’s opinions on tv shows but here I disagree in that I think what has been weighing this season down is too much ongoing story in general and too much River and Amy in particular. Ongoing mythologies can be good in their place but they are getting out of hand in series that don’t suit that format as well as others do. It’s hard even to watch an episode of disposable silliness like Hawaii 50 these days without having to deal with a complicated overarching narrative. Dr Who and Justified are examples of quality series that improve when they cut back some on the arc stuff.
Great review!
I don’t think I was as positive about the episode as you though. I think the biggest problem in the episode was that it was too easy for the Doctor to take Amy’s faith away from her.
But so many of the problems in the narrative of this episode stem directly from the writers having no idea of Amy as a character, as I discuss in more detail here:
[theoncominghope.blogspot.com]
Easy to take Amy’s faith from her? This wasn’t anything 3rd hand, ‘Jesus’ himself was telling Amy he was just a nutter in a blue box and she didn’t have to think back very far to see he was indeed rubbish at saving people. If you won’t believe the entity you believe in your faith isn’t blind, it’s retarded.
Praise him!
Isn’t it a bit of a cop out for the writers? Pond walks away happy not being destined to raise her own daughter? I don’t buy it.
Pond is the type of person, she cares about other people, the type of person who would go to the ends of the universe to find her baby and bring it back home, rather then let it be raised by a fanatical cult bent on brainwashing the child with a bent towards murder.
So… Either a very poor ending for the Mr and Mrs Pond (Mr Pond… snicker) or they are coming back. Because I kept expecting Pond to say “What about my baby?” NOT tell my daughter to pop by now and then.
I liked the episode, all except for that part.
What I thought was interesting was how at the end of the episode when the Doctor is saying that death to an ancient creature is a gift which strangely can be compared to himself seeing that he is 907 years old and terribly alone which also adds to the desperateness to make new companions.