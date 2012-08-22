‘Doctor Who’ to return to BBC America on September 1

“Doctor Who” will return to BBC America on Saturday, September 1 at 9 p.m.
The seventh season of the rebooted “Doctor Who” will be premiering on the same day in Great Britain. Even though this is a holiday weekend in America, BBC America executives apparently felt (rightly so) that they were better off sticking day-and-date with the UK rather than inviting American viewers to illegally download the episodes.
The seventh season will be split into a few chunks, and the first batch will be five episodes that will send off Karen Gillan and Arthur Darvill as the Doctor’s most recent companions, Amy Pond and Rory Williams. It’s unclear whether the new companion, played by Jenna Louise Coleman, will be introduced in these episodes or further down the line.
If you want a taste of what’s to come in the new season, here’s a spoiler-y quote from showrunner Steven Moffat:
“We have, I think, our biggest range of stories EVER. We’ve got the return of the Daleks AND the Weeping Angels – both of them poll-topping Doctor Who adversaries – in cracking new stories, we’ve got Dinosaurs on a Spaceship (it’s what you’ve always wanted), we’ve got a glorious western with a Cyborg Gunslinger, the most unusual invasion Earth story EVER, and location shooting in New York for the Pond finale.”
I believe Coleman will be introduced in the Christmas episode.
