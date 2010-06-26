‘Doctor Who’ – ‘Vincent and The Doctor’: The joy of painting

I know I said in last week’s “Doctor Who” review that, because of the scheduling difference between the US and the UK, I might wait till the end of the season to review the remaining episodes. However, tonight’s “Vincent and The Doctor” was strong enough – and relatively standalone enough – that I’m going to take a chance on it. My thoughts coming up just as soon as I buy a sofa and a couple of chairs…
“I’ve seen many things, my friend. But you’re right: nothing quite as wonderful as the things you see.” -The Doctor
Television is a writer-driven medium, which can make it hard for an outside writer to parachute into a series for an episode. That’s why, in general, you tend to see more Very Special Guest Directors (Tarantino on “ER” and “CSI,” or Joss Whedon on “The Office” and “Glee”) than Very Special Guest Writers. And when the latter example turns up, sometimes it’s on a show where their work is rewritten enough to make it indistinguishable from a staffer’s script (say, the Gervais/Merchant episodes of American “Office” and “The Simpsons”), while in other cases there’s clearly something unusual going on (the infamous David Mamet episode of “Hill Street Blues,” or Darin Morgan’s occasional demented genius on “The X-Files”).
When I heard Steven Moffat had gotten Richard Curtis to write an episode of “Doctor Who” this season, I was curious to see whether it played out as the former or latter example. Curtis is primarily known for the Hugh Grant romantic comedies he’s written (“Four Weddings,” “Notting Hill,” et al), but his resume’s fairly eclectic. He wrote for Rowan Atkinson for a long time, wrote the excellent pilot to HBO’s short-lived “No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency,” and worked with Moffat once before on a “Who”-related project, the Comic Relief charity spoof “The Curse of Fatal Death.” Because of that, I didn’t automatically assume that Curtis would have Matt Smith stammer around and make self-deprecating references to ’70s pop culture, but I didn’t know for sure.
“Vincent and The Doctor” ultimately straddles the line between the two camps, I think. It has some Curtis-ian touches, to be sure, particularly at the beginning and end. His frequent star Bill Nighy has a cameo as the bowtie-wearing Van Gogh expert at the Musee D’Orsay, and the climactic sequence where The Doctor and Amy bring Van Gogh to the Musee so he can learn about his legacy – scored to the song “Chances” by Athlete – feels very much like the sort of uplifting third act moment you’d find in a Curtis film.
But at the same time, The Doctor is still The Doctor, Amy is still Amy, there’s still continuity from Rory’s death and erasure from history, there’s still a monster to be fought, and much of the episode played out like the Davies-era shows where The Doctor and his companion would meet one of history’s great writers.
And the notion that even with cracks in the universe, some parts of history can’t be changed by a kind deed – that Van Gogh’s mental illness (depicted here as a form of manic depression) was simply too strong to be cured by the knowledge that his art, and his pain, would be widely understood – felt very “Who,” ala The Doctor and Donna’s trip to Pompeii last season.
The meditation on how Vincent had to see the world differently in order to paint the way he did, and Tony Curran’s performance as Vincent, made this my favorite of this brand of “Who” episode, as I felt it got to the heart of his creative process in better, and more touching, fashion than the Agatha Christie or Shakespeare episodes did.
For that matter, there was some discussion last week that this Moffat-run season was smarter but colder than the Davies years. I would disagree, as there’s been plenty of emotion in episodes like “The Eleventh Hour” and “The Beast Below” and the River Song/Weeping Angels two-parter, and this episode was overflowing with warmth and compassion and humanity. We get a sense in the prologue that The Doctor has been going out of his way to show kindness to Amy in the wake of Rory’s death, even as she has no idea why(*), and then we see the two of them quickly come to care for Vincent at a time in his life when no one understands him, and to make that grand, wonderful gesture to show Vincent that his life had meaning. Even the death of the monster was more about emotion than clever plotting, as The Doctor laments, “I am really stupid and I am growing old” once he realizes that the creature was simply blind and afraid.
(*) But her memories aren’t quite gone, as Vincent’s special vision (his Vinny-sense?) can detect her grief over Rory, and she sheds a tear as he probes on that subject.
Now, I recognize that the season finale aired in the UK tonight, and has likely been downloaded and viewed by many of you on this side of the pond by now. So I will once again remind you that we are not, under any circumstances, going to discuss, or even allude to, the season’s final three episodes. I’ll be back in a few weeks’ time to discuss them after the finale airs here in the States. Right now, let’s confine discussion only to “Vincent and The Doctor,” and to any of the episodes leading up to it. Nothing, however vague, about what’s coming, is acceptable.
With that in mind, what did everybody else think?
Thank you for mentioning Curtis’ work with Rowan Atkinson. Everyone focuses on his films, but the man co-wrote every episode of Blackadder. You can see some of that in this episode. Vincent going manic and the doctor suggesting tea, or the doctor’s impatience while Vincent paints all seem very Blackadder-y to me.
The Silurian two parter didn’t quite work, but I love this season in general.
I thought it was a beautiful episode, very much what I’d come to expect from “A Very Special Writer” episode to use your terms. It doesn’t quite hit the same notes as The Girl in the Fireplace (in terms of Amy and Vincent’s relationship) but it comes close, and I’d like to think there’s some continuity between what the Doctor remembers happening with him and Madame de Pompadour and what happens here with Amy and Vincent (in that they can’t change the fact he dies). Vincent obviously qualifies as a “fixed point in history”. Some great shoutouts to the past, especially the first two Doctors. As far as I’m concerned this season has had no dud episodes at all, which is remarkable, and the last 3 episodes have all been critically acclaimed (that can’t possibly be considered a spoiler, especially as I haven’t seen them, just an indication that we have good episodes to look forward to!). This could be the strongest Doctor Who season since the revival began.
I enjoyed this episode a lot. I was a little worried how they would handle Rory’s death and Amy forgetting him. I thought it may have been just too easy for them to have her forget so they wouldn’t have to deal with her reaction to losing him but I liked the little nods of her memories deep down. The tear like you mentioned and the Doctor trying to be extra nice to her and letting “Rory” slip when he meant to say “Vincent” were nice touches.
Actually he calls Vincent Amy and Amy Rory.
Just the other day, I was browsing around on one of those sites that sells prints and posters and what not. Of the ones that were marked “most popular” were a large number of Van Goghs, and I specifically thought to myself “I don’t really like these. I don’t think he’s much of a painter, and I don’t understand his popularity.” In that light, I found the episode- essentially a fawning love letter to the painter- beyond tedious.
When you take someone as universally revered as Van Gogh, or Stravinsky, or Picasso, or anyone like that who is equally controversial, and then remark that they are “overrated,” more or less, you are announcing your own ignorance.
It is possible to not be fond of Van Gogh. It is plain silly to say he’s “not much of a painter.”
Instead of insulting you, and flaming you, I am going to suggest you re-evaluate just what good art is.
Well, I am definitely ignorant, and I have no real concept of what great art is, but the Van Gogh’s I have seen evoke no emotional response. You could explain to me all day why he’s revered, but I don’t feel it, so I’m never going to get it. His greatness is lost on me, and I felt the episode required me to be on board with that for it to work. In other words, the characters’ level of passion for the subject was so far out of whack with my own that it affected my enjoyment.
I know its going to make me sound even more ignorant, but I was sort of reminded of an 80’s sitcom “musical guest” episode, and how every single character on the show was always a huge fan. Viewers who were into the music probably enjoyed the episode, but others might find it odd that the teachers and parents were that excited by El DeBarge.
For what it’s worth, pgillan, in my experience having art explained does let me see things I hadn’t seen before. I think you’re doing yourself a disservice if you take the attitude of ‘I don’t like it so I’ll never like it’. When I lived in a big city I used to deliberately seek out exhibitions of artists and movements I didn’t immediately ‘get’ so as to challenge my assumptions. Sometimes I came away with new opinions, sometimes not, but at the very least I’d understand better why I didn’t like something. As someone who can’t stand Monet’s work, I’m the last person to criticise someone for not liking what they’re ‘supposed’ to like, but it is worth taking explanations on board – they can lead to realisations (and revelations) that have genuine emotional force.
Alan, glad you decided to review the van gogh episode now rather than wait until the season was over.
I thought it was a great piece of work and very moving. (but, as someone with depression issues, it had closer to home than for others)
I think the “guest writer” thing also worked earlier in the season with Amy’s Choice, which was written by the creator of Men Behaving Badly. And we’ll be able to see it next season too. (does it violate the spoiler rule to say that a well-known comic book writer/novelist is writing an episode?)
Correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe spoilers can only exist in the context of in-universe plot details, not who’s writing next season’s episodes. But just to be safe, I’ll say no more about that Hugo award-winning writer.
Said writer has been a Doctor Who fan literally since the beginning. I happened to interview the writer at last year’s Worldcon, and asked what their first sf-related memory was. Their reply was that at nursery school, when Who debuted, they’d given the kids milk cartons with bendy straws. During recess, they’d all run around with the straw-stalks sticking out of the cartons yelling “Exterminate!”.
I’d hope for the return of the Dream Lord, but that would probably be so ‘meta’ that it would drag me out of the story.
Honestly, I thought the Dream Lord episode was an end run to pre-empt the creator of The Endless.
As a newcomer to the series this season, this was the episode that finally got me to go back and watch the first four seasons (which I did within a week. It was emotionally intense, to say the least). I thought this was a great episode, and as Alan noted, better than those of the same ilk such as the Christie and Shakespeare episodes.
“I know I said in last week’s “Doctor Who” review that, because of the scheduling difference between the US and the UK, I might wait till the end of the season to review the remaining episodes. However, tonight’s “Vincent and The Doctor” was strong enough – and relatively standalone enough – that I’m going to take a chance on it.”
I don’t understand this. This episode aired, what, a month ago in the UK? So what reason is there that you couldn’t review it? There’s absolutely NO ONE left for you to spoil it to.
i think Alan is worried that because the episodes are so far behind that in the comments there may just be too many spoiling comments on the unaired in the US episodes in the comments.
I don’t know if Alan has seen the remaining episodes or not, but for example had he not waited for the two parter to completely air. someone may have spoiled others about Rory’s death after he opened a thread for part one.
I hadn’t seen this ep until today so it would’ve spoiled it for me. My friends back home in the UK are being brilliant about not spoiling it for me (not posting spoilers all over Facebook for one!) and I appreciate them not being here either.
Although I disagreed with the assertion that van Gogh was the best painter in history, I found the story of the actual man to be quite touching, and even though the last scene was overtly manipulative, it still moved me to tears.
I was a little thrown off by all the different ways van Gogh’s name was pronounced. I believe only Bill Nighy’s character said it correctly, so hearing “van Goff” from Amy and the Doctor was a little annoying.
And while Tony Curran’s work was spectacular, I also appreciated the little moments Matt Smith had when trying to deal with Amy’s forgotten memory of Rory. It’s a subtlety that we have not seen in Tennant’s Doctor and so I do appreciate the additional distinctions between Ten and Eleven in that regard.
And because I don’t think that I can wait another three weeks for Alan’s next review, I should point out that next week’s episode is self-contained enough to be discussed in a productive way.
There is no episode next week. The July 4th holiday weekend is pushing the next new ep to July 10th.
I would not have been surprised if they would have looped dialogue for the episode in the US where they all said “Van Go” and not “Van Goff.”
The inconsistent pronunciation irritated me, too. And they’re all wrong – both the intial g and the final gh are guttural. They dealt with this once on Stephen Fry’s gameshow QI: [www.youtube.com]
Amy and the Doctor are using the standard UK pronunciation “Van Goff”. Bill Nighy, as one might expect from an expert in the subject, is making better stab at it (but is still not perfect). So, pronunciation wise, the episode ie being true to life. Btw I once heard an art expert at the UK national gallery saying that she wasn’t even going to attempt to pronounce the G in Hugo Van Der Goes correctly. Shame on her!
I am reminded of a college theater production I was involved with, where a small-town reviewer complained about all the different accents of the characters, and wondered what the accents were supposed to convey. Um… what it was supposed to convey was that the college students come from all over the country, that they naturally speak with a variety of accents, and they were just speaking the way they always do. I suspect that the actors are just pronouncing Van Gogh they way they always do.
I agree completely. Even though the last scene felt a little manipulative, it worked and made me feel all teary eyed.
Hearing some Van Gogh criticism here, I do have to say–my opinion on Van Gogh’s art changed considerably once I saw it in person. It has more texture than most great art and is a completely different experience when you see prints (or an image on a tv show).
“The way I see it, life is a pile of good things and bad things. The good things donâ€™t always soften the bad things, but vice versa the bad things donâ€™t always spoil the good things and make them unimportant. And we definitely added to his pile of good things.”
The way I see it, after that monologue, there’s no way I can accurately judge this episode. But that was a beautiful way to end it, and one of the best ways to look at suicide I’ve ever seen.
Beautiful episode, but is it just me or would it be interesting just once to see the Doctor encounter an artist or writer that he really DIDN’T like?
On the subject of Richard Curtis, seeing his name in the credits vaguely rang a bell but I really didn’t know anything of his pedigree or that he wasn’t a regular writer on the show, and the only things that stood out to me was the soft rock closing and how heavy-handed the sappiness factor was, in particular Dr. Black’s extemporaneous, minute-long love letter to Van Gogh when the sheer sight of it all said more than enough. From the throwback photos and the Rory and bowtie references, it’s clear there was strong inside work to smooth out the story, but like you, I credit him with writing well where it counted, and for the most part the episode fit right in.
Beyond, that, I think it was one of the top episodes of the season. Last week you talked about the show’s ability to make us empathize with characters in quick time, and there were a few great scenes (the madness, his dismissal and accusal by the townspeople, the origins of Starry Night) which made that very much the case here.
Additionally, I thought it provided a second wind for Matt Smith’s Doctor, mainly by giving him less to do. Smith became my favorite modern doctor very quickly because he appeared very energetic where Tennant had just been manic, which gave him a single, complex personality that was very well crafted to our humor as well as our empathy. That started to get muddled a few episodes in; as faster-paced action took over, and as the dreadful quick-cuts of exposition that pose as “story arc” pull him in extra directions, he just became more hyper and more one-note. In simplifying the story and evening out the pace from the recent past, Curtis made a world of difference. In “Vincent,” there’s enough time for nuance, so we can again seeing the bright-eyed adventurer, the father-like joy in giving Amy a good experience, and his affection for human life. With the doctor thinking faster than he talks but not too fast for the audience to comprehend, we also saw the contemplative genius and the weight of those events that are right now beyond Amy’s comprehension. As great things have been said of the remaining episodes, I hope they keep it up.
This was my favorite episode of the season. I was sobbing tears at the end and definitely the best of the “Meet a Famous Person from the Past” genre. Even outside of Van Gogh I thought it said such beautiful things about art and the people who make it.
That’s exactly how I felt. I thought this was a terrific episode on many levels.
@mellowinman
You ARE insulting him. Art is about taste not fact.
Without commenting on whether VG really was a great artist or not, I loved how this episode took the time to explain and show why his art is considered so great. DW was originally conceived as an educational show for kids (the Doctor is a time traveler because that would allow the BBC to alternate history and science lessons). This was a return to the educational remit of the show, but did it so well – apparently Nighy’s casting wasn’t just a stunt but also explicitly because they needed someone the audience would actually listen to when he talked about VG. But then they didn’t just leave it at that, but tied it into VG’s mental illness, the themes of seeing and blindness and finally that extraordinary shot of the transforming sky. Great stuff.
Absolutely loved this episode! As soon as I saw Bill Nighy, I knew it would be brillant! “See Amy, I told you bowties were cool!”
My Favorite so far this season! but then, Van Gogh has been one of my favorite artist since … never mind! And Thank You for the “NO SPOILERS” rule!! I’ve enjoyed watching Dr Who since the 70’s (on PBS, in black and white) but haven’t tried that Torrent thing yet. Anyhow, great episode, very sensitive way to handle VG’s emotional problems, and wonderful casting!
I thought it was a fantastic episode even though I am no a fan of Van Gough. When I heard Curtis was writing an episode I was really excited as I have always loved his work. But I was surprised I was expecting a comedic episode and not a heartfelt dramatic one (I guess I had briefly forgotten Curtis’s romantic comedies I just think of him in terms of the guy who wrote for Atkinson so Black Adder and Mr. Bean).
But just a great episode. Loved the hint that the Doctor was being real nice to her and giving him a bunch of honeymoon type visits to compensate for Rory’s death even though she didn’t realize she was in mourning. Loved Van Gough noticing that mourning within her. Loved all the small touches in this episode. Also loved that there was no crack in this episode since that doesn’t have to be in every episode..
Besides “Blackadder”….and it’s worth noting Curtis could have never written another word and his place would be assured…but you should not forget “The Vicar of Dibley” & “Mr. Bean.”
It was strange for me approaching this episode because of the appearance of Bill Nighy. Nighy, to me anyway, is the one true actor born to play The Doctor but after watching this episode and seeing him interact with Matt Smith, I think Smith is as good as a second choice as I could imagine.
The episode itself was a strong one. I enjoyed how the monster, like his depression, was a beast only Van Gogh could see and I liked how the beast, like Van Gogh’s depression, was seriously misunderstood.
Matt Smith continues to grow in the role and Karen Gillian continues to stake her claim as hottest companion…ever. The emotional content of the episode also struck home with me and not for the first time during this fifth series of “Doctor Who”, I found myself with tears running down my face.
“Because of that, I didn’t automatically assume that Curtis would have Matt Smith stammer around and make self-deprecating references to ’70s pop culture, but I didn’t know for sure.”
I never really believed that, because ‘Who’ is a show with it’s own very specific tone and I think writers have to adapt to that. For example, if Curtis had given The Doctor a re-mix of Hugh Grant’s f-bomb aria that opened ‘Four Weddings’ I think Moffat would have immediately replied with “very funny, now stop wasting my time.”
“But her memories aren’t quite gone, as Vincent’s special vision (his Vinny-sense?) can detect her grief over Rory, and she sheds a tear as he probes on that subject.”
Vinny-sense? I think that was more about a man who just doesn’t see the world like everyone else, who knows what it’s like to have a splinter is your mind you can’t explain or shake off.
Yes, but the splinter is there. If he were truly removed from her existence completely, there would be no splinter.
I think this was a wonderful episode.
It was heartworming to see the way the Doctor treated Amy, as if she was mourning. And then suggestion that, at some level, she really was, felt like a good way to deal with Rory’s death and I think eventually she might become fully aware of what happened.
The way they treated Van Gogh’s illness and the idea of giving a tortured artists a sneak peak of the future, just to proof that it was all worth it, had me in tears.
Matt Smith keeps growing as the Doctor and I can not wait to see what he does when he gets entirely comfable with the character.
This season has been an utter failure. Massive disappointment.
This is my favorite episode of the season so far. I loved it. The interaction between Amy and Vincent was very moving, the plot allowed for a lot of quiet reflective moments, the monster’s plight provided an interesting parallel to Van Gogh’s struggles (totally tortured, lonely, and misunderstood) without being too heavy-handed about it, and it was a great balance between the stand-alone plot and the overarching emotional arc of the doctor and Amy.
I was kinda expecting that the monster would have cut off Van Gogh’s ear, providing an alternate explanation for that disturbing action (with Van Gogh deciding to tell everyone that he cut it off himself, because that would make him seem LESS crazy than if he had said a crazy monster from space had done it). But, alas, ’twas not to be.
The episode, and some of the earlier comments, made me think of a recent conversation with my aunt, who HATES Van Gogh. He’s always been my very favorite artist, and I couldn’t understand why she was so turned off by his work. I asked her what her deal was, and she said that “the man was crazy. Insane. And you can see his craziness in all his work, and I can’t stand to look at it. I don’t want that kind of craziness in my house.” Myself, I could also see the craziness but I love how great artists perceive the world so differently and are able to communicate that through art, so its like a window into how someone else sees life. So obviously that’s not for everyone, but I definitely appreciated the commentary from the museum dude about how he turned his mental torture into beautiful vibrant art.
It was a clever, well-written, well-acted episode that had me in tears a couple different times.
This is easily my favorite episode of the season. Curran’s portrayal of Vincent was heartbreaking. And the scene where Amy and the Doctor take him to see his own art work brought me to tears. I’ve watched that scene several times and plan on watching the episode again soon. Just a great episode.
I’m not a fan of art in general, or of Van Gogh specifically, but I don’t think you have to be a fan of the work to appreciate this episode. I know that a lot of people like his work, and I’m not surprised that the Doctor and Amy do, and that’s all you need. Basically, the plot of this episode is that someone who is able to see the world differently than others do sees the monster that no one else can see, and you don’t need to like his work to appreciate that.
Oddly, I think the bit in this episode that came closes to bringing a tear to my eye was when the monster died — blind, frightened, killed by Van Gogh, and the Doctor translating what he’s saying, something along the lines of, “I’m so afraid.” It’s a wonderful touch, to make you feel pity for the monster in the episode.
I agree with everything you said. I personally enjoy Van Gogh but he’s not my all time favorite but I took the episode more like you did. That he was used as person who saw things differently and that is why he was able to see the monster who really was a lot like him.
I was also most affected by the death of the monster not the end scene, though it was very moving also. Great episode all around.
I think the whole death of the monster was a cruel joke on us all. First we were told by the doctor, that “he knows evil when he sees it, and that monster is evil.” Then he finds this machine in the toy chest that can identify every single living creature in the universe (and amazingly something that incredibly useful has never been used before) and it identifies this parrot-monster as a race of killers. And then we’re supposed to feel sorry when the psychopathic race dies solely because it’s blind?!? Do we root for Charles Manson now?
There’s a connection between the monster and Van Gogh: a monster that can’t see or be seen visible to a man considered to be a monster by those who can’t see what he sees and can’t see him for who he is. Both the man and the monster become victims by everyone else, even each other, because of their selective perceptions and the perceptions of those around them.
And now for something not artsy/Van Goughy.
Doctor Who has a God Mother? Really? That seemed so out of place to me. I’ve never really thought of the Time Lords as having a need for a god, especially after how they were portrayed in “The End of Time.”
My wife is not a huge Who fan, unlike myself. She watches and enjoys the episodes mainly because they differ from the typically cynical American police/lawyer/medical dramas, but she never really connects. More often than not she doesn’t really understand what’s going on, even when I explain it.
By request, my wife has replayed this episode four times back-to-back, tearfully. And that’s taking into account a dinosaur-chicken alien. This speaks volumes.
Same here. I have been trying to get my mom into it this season but more often then not she is too confused or it seems like she is just waiting for it to be over so we can watch the Graham Norton show. I think she was about to give up last week when Rory died but I convinced her to give this week another go because I knew she loved Van Gogh. She even has a print of Cafe Terrace at Night in her living room. Needless to say she had much the same reaction as your wife. Crying at the end and replaying the episode many times. It’s all about the characters for her and I think she likes the fun episodes much better.
The only thing I didn’t like about this episode was the music they played when they took van Gogh to the museum. Even then, I teared up watching his reaction at being shown in Paris. And the curator’s explanation of van Gogh’s art made me want to go the MFA and take a look at his work. I had never given it much thought, but the scene of them looking up at the night sky made me appreciate The Starry Night.
The episode also left me humming Don McLean’s “Vincent.”
Great episode.
A friend points out: “The Doctor asks the curator when the painting of the cathedral was made. The curator says 1-3 June 1890. Wiki says that Van Gogh cut his ear in near the end of 1888. Why didn’t they give the actor a damaged ear?”
Any thoughts?
