Does ‘The Office’ have a frontrunner to succeed Steve Carell?

As I mentioned in my review of “The Office” season finale and all its guest stars, there are published reports out there suggesting that the show’s producers have settled on a frontrunner to succeed Steve Carell/Michael Scott as the new branch manager. Though you can argue about whether or not that news is a spoiler, I thought it would be easier to separate out all discussion from the actual finale review and confine it to this separate post. That person’s name, and my thoughts, coming up just as soon as I’m another “Porky’s” baby…
So apparently, the producers’ favorite is Catherine Tate, who appeared in the finale as Jo’s old British friend Nelly.
That shouldn’t be a surprise. Of the finale guest stars, she had by far the lowest profile in America, and is also the only one who might plausibly take the permanent job. (I could see James Spader doing it, I suppose, but the others are all either otherwise employed or not at a place in their career when they’d do it.)
Tate’s a very successfull popular comedienne in the UK, and she’s known to some audiences here (like me) for a terrific one-season run as the Doctor’s companion on “Doctor Who” (a part that leaned more towards the dramatic, albeit with the occasional funny bit of pantomime or slapstick). I think she absolutely has the chops to be the boss, and she wouldn’t be a Michael Scott clone in the way that, say, Will Arnett might have been had he been available and interested.
That said, I really have very little sense of Nelly from Tate’s brief appearance last night. Her interview was as much of a disaster as the others. I’s plausible that she might still get the job because everyone was terrible, because she’s friends with Jo, and because Jo is eccentric in her hiring choices. But if she really is the pick, Greg Daniels, Paul Lieberstein and company need to figure out exactly who Nelly is and how she’s going to relate to the staffers between now and when they start writing the script for the season premiere.
What does everybody else think? Would Tate be a good choice as Carell’s successor, or do they need to keep looking?
I agree Alan. I think Tate would be a fantastic choice since she has the ability to be both uproariously funny and to play the warmth and sincerity that The Office is known for. Her talent is not a question for me; what is still in question is the writers’ ability to give her material worthy of her strengths as an actress. If they do decide to go with Tate, I’m optimistic about where the show could go next season.
Definitely! I love Catherine Tate! She is a brilliant comedy actress and could bring so much to The Office!
After last night, the most promising prospect to me was that Jim was starting to realize that he was the person who needed to grow up a bit and accept the responsibility of running the branch office himself. And yet we’ve seen Jim try it before (Survivor Man), and it hasn’t worked. And if he grows up too much it’s not as interesting.
What annoyed me about last night was the dumbening of Daryl, because going into the episode he was who I was hoping for.
That annoyed me too. I think it was almost done as a deliberate response to all the people that had been wanting Darryl to get the new job since it was announced Carell was leaving last year.
I thought the Darryl stuff was a realistic beat – sometimes the best candidate psyches himself out.
Besides, everyone on the show seems to agree that he’s the best, too. So what value would there have been in him kicking ass in the interview?
I agree with John. Darryl has been in a job that he’s very good at, and where his only peer is kind of a wackadoo, for a long time. Now that there are real stakes, I think it’s realistic that he’d fall apart a little.
Ever since I heard Catherine Tate was going to be in the finale I thought she might be the new manager. Why bring her over here when hardly any of the audience would know her and all the other cameos seem designed to boost ratings.
I’ve liked her in some projects she’s done over the years but her character on last night’s finale fell flat and added absolutely nothing. They’d be very foolish to make her the new manager unless they completely overhaul her character as written and played so far.
Still, that’s exactly what happened with her character on Doctor Who.
True, Jeff W. I actually hated her character the first time she appeared on Who, and then when she came back, I fell in love with her pretty quickly. It wouldn’t be the first time to adjust or overhaul a character like that. They did it with Leslie on Parks and Rec too.
I’m skeptical. I’ve never seen her before but I wasn’t impressed with her last night. Granted, the material was terrible. That said, James Spader still found a way to make it work. He looked odd though. I think it was his hair.
My impression was he was doing his best Christopher Walken impersonation.
Walken – I thought the exact same thing.
I’m skeptical about Tate as well. I like the idea of a relative unknown, at least by US standards, but she didn’t do anything for me. Of the stunt casting, I liked Spader best.
he looked like billy crystal after that bad eye lift he got.
For me, the choice of Tate would not work very well, at least initially.
It would be interesting to see the group from Scranton adjust to all the quirks of a british woman to their work community, as this would depart from Michael who “grew up here, and knows this place”.
But that’s the thing….why would a british woman WANT to move to Scranton PA and take over a semi-succesful paper/copier sales office? Although the identity of the location is not as central as Parks & Rec, it would still seem more natural to bring in someone who could identify with the Steamtown Mall, Lake Walompompac, and all of the other great places the characters have experienced over the years.
I hope they choose someone that will allow them to write for next season without basically trying to create a new show in it’s 8th season.
She’s not necessarily moving straight from Britain to Scranton; she could have been in the States for a while, and happened to be in need of a job. Less credible to me is why David Brent would send a resume – that one had very little internal logic. (Also, it’s Lake Wallenpaupack.)
I’d love it to be Catherine Tate, but that’s based more off her past work than her scenes last night. Of the interviews they showed I thought James Spader’s was the funniest.
Wow, really? Am not enthused about that AT ALL. If that is the case you’d think they’d give her a little better material to start off her office career.
Agreed. Her character came off as vague and unfocused as Deangelo. If the producers don’t define Tate’s character, and instead expect her to ad lib everything like Will Ferrell, then next season will be a disaster
I loved James spader more as an eccentric evil genius. I think they could really make that concept work
I agree. I thought the interaction between Spader with Jim and then Dwight was hilarious. Would not be very excited if Tate got the job based on what I saw of her last night.
I’m unfamiliar with Catherine Tate and there was nothing I saw from her that differentiated herself from any of the other unfunny cameos. The boss needs to be an in-house replacement ala Darryl or they need to go back to the drawing board in bringing in an outside candidate.
I don’t know how NBC can go from Steve Carell to Catherine Tate. Even if Tate can somehow provide magic in the role that wasn’t evident from the finale, The Office structured around a complete unknown this late in its life still won’t work. I think CBS had it right when it went after Hugh Grant and then Ashton Kutcher. Right in a creative sense or not, an unknown will kill the long-term commercial viability of the show.
I had never seen/heard of Tate until last night’s ep. And based on her interview, the character came off as an idiot. And not even a “lovable idiot”. If that’s her “character”, and if she’s made the branch manager, I won’t be watching anymore.
I so agree! I found even the short interview with her hard to watch.
I agree. That was the worst part of the episode for me.
Me too, JB.
Don’t know Tate, but her clip was the worst part of a schitzy episode.
Spader, on the other hand, was genius in his oddness.
I vote Spader!
Me too, JB.
Don’t know Tate, but her clip was the worst part of a schitzy episode.
Spader, on the other hand, was genius in his oddness.
I vote Spader!
Agreed.
Tate’s segment was, by far, the weakest in a very schitzy episode.
Spader, on the other hand, was the strongest. I’d love to see that off-kilter meglomaniac in Michael Scott’s office.
Dwight would be instantly looking to mutiny… or maybe become an instant Spader toadie.
Either way… what a great turn for a (usually) moribund show.
I agree that she could work, though a template wasn’t well set for her character during this episode. I was also surprised that they hedged their bets so heavily between internal candidates (including, in my opinion, a strong showing for Dwight where his commitment to the job could conceivably trump his past issues as a manager/employee).
Out of curiosity: do you think that the main reason no outright decision was made was a logistical/production side issue? For instance: if there were some lingering commitment or contract hang-ups for an external candidate (perhaps James Spader), then Catherine Tate or an internal candidate could still step in without disrupting the plot laid out to date.
Also, as an aside re: your review… I agree that the cameos hurt more than helped, but I can’t help but feel that you (and other critics, like Myles @ the AV Club) may have gone into tonight’s episode with that handicap in mind. The finales have always been a mixed bag, where the last truly good one was (in my opinion) back in season 3 – an episode that worked both emotionally and comedically.
I just threw up in my mouth a little bit.
If Tate is the new manager and acts the way she did in the interview – I’d stop watching the show.
I think Spader was the best.
Tate’s scene was just boring. Not Office “mundane” boring which was the point of the show at least in the first couple of seasons, but bad boring.
I would love to see James Spader as the new manager!
She was the only candidate whose schtick left me completely confused. I laughed but didn’t understand her character at all… so I am looking forward to learning more.
They should have had Arnett interview as JOB Bluth. That. Would. Have. Rocked. He could have started the interview with The Final Countdown, talked about running the real estate company … oh man, that would have been must see TV.
That would have killed. But I don’t think they could have obtained the rights.
That would have been sooo good… that comment made me sad that AD was cancelled so far ahead of its time.
I’ve been a big fan of Tate’s for years. She used to have a sketch comedy show in the UK and one of the recurring characters was an obnoxious office worker. There are plenty of clips of it online. I think it’s clear she would fit right in on The Office: [www.youtube.com]
Those clips are what sold me on her as the replacement. I’m hoping they can do for her what M.A.S.H. did for Col. Potter where his initial guest shot was completely different from what he evolved into.
I think that’s a promising idea–thought she was funny in her interview (no cubicles/more cubicles!), but I assume her characterization would be sharpened for the long haul (she wouldn’t simply be a moron.) So I’m open to the idea.
I really got the impression they were setting up Jim to be the new manager in this episode. It seemed like a large portion of it was dedicated to pushing Jim into responsibility. We saw him have to take the impact of his decisions on others into account. We saw him run an informal office meeting and handle the personalities fairly well. And we had the episode end with him being very much the strong and dynamic leader the branch would need as manager.
My theory was that the committee would have an extremely hard time finding one candidate they really wanted and, in the mean time, the office got together and voted for Jim and let Jo know. Maybe he’s just not high profile or dynamic enough of a choice though, idk.
Yeah I though the line, “Take a day off the whole Jim schtick. Try caring about something. You might like how it feels,” from Ryan was a good indicator. When Ryan, the hipster, former man-child-genius now working out of closet tells you to grow up… maybe it’s time for the character to grow up a bit.
Also the way Jo is leaning on Jim to “not screw this up,” seems to indicate that she’s going to try and get him to figure out on his own that he’s best suited for the position.
I initially wanted Darryl to get the job, but Jim makes just as much sense. Either one, even Andy or Dwight or Kelly, would be better than Tate. Those clips posted above, from YouTube? Not funny. Not sure why she’s popular in Britain, because certainly THEY can see through the funny accent, right?
Spader would also suffice. He’s always great.
I am really hoping they change their minds and go with James Spader, who I believe will bring the best chemistry to the show…especially in dealing with Dwight!
Catherine Tate is in a stage play now Much Ado About Nothing until Sept. with David Tennant who was the Doctor when she was in Doctor Who. She wouldn’t be available for filming until after that unless they film in the UK during the day
I had never seen Tate before last night, but her character was a disaster in my opinion. I am of the idea that keeping it like it is now, and promoting someone from within is the way to go. The show has been great since Carrell left because the writers did not have to dedicate half the run time to Michael Scott, and whatever craziness he was up to that week. This very strong ensemble cast is more than capable of carrying the show for years to come, and everyone’s favorite character will get a few more lines.
As I said on the review page, I hope the writers left it up in the air so they could gauge reaction on who should take over.. outsider vs insider.
Tate’s character not only fell flat, but was absolutely dreadful in my opinion. That would be a dealbreaker for me I’m afraid. Let Andy, Darryl, Jim, or even Dwight take the Manager spot, (and let’s get rid of Jordan) and concentrate on all the characters we love instead of bringing in yet another cast member.
Originally I would have agreed that she would be a good choice but after that interview scene… Bleh that character was terrible. If they go this route they need to revamp the character a lot. Also I find the actress to be fairly annoying (even though I did like her run on Dr. Who in the end I was glad it was relatively short) so I’m worried that seeing her day in day out over 23 episodes her annoying style would become impossible to take.
if tate gets the job, i will never watch the show again…
That would be a horrible pick. I found her segment to be highly irritating.
I agree
I didn’t dislike the finale as much as Alan did, but i think pointed out how The Office really needs fresh blood. I don’t think Robinson or Helms would be good choices not because they aren’t fine comedic actors, but because the show really needs a spring cleaning after growing somewhat stale over the last few seasons. I think the greater risk isn’t from changing up things dramatically on the show and having the change “jump the shark” for the show, but instead that they continue with more of the same…
I still think that the actor who played Murray on Flight of the Conchords would be the best one to take over at Dunder Miflin.
Rhys Darby is definitely an outstanding actor, but the concern I’d have with him as manager is that he’d definitely be seen as doing a Michael Scott impression which is what I think they are trying to avoid.
I would watch that just to hear roll call.
After seeing last night’s episode, no. Not Tate. Would much rather Spader or Andy.
Spader! Tate was awful.
I was thinking more of a Twilight Zone-Era Will Shatner
In response to Pats Thought that James Spader was doing his best Chris Walken
While I think Catherine Tate could do a good job on the show, I just don’t get why they would give her such an undeveloped character last night. While every character seemed a bit underdeveloped, hers was just odd, I mean her suggestions of how to run an office just made me scratch my head and hope for her to leave the interview.
The character I actually liked the best was the one played by James Spader. That character seemed the most developed, and I could see plot built around this hard nosed boss but thats very different from the hard nosed personality that Dwight is. Also his character was funny about how larger than life he thought his ideas about running an office were. I thought that character could work, although I do doubt if it could work in the long term.
total YAWN
I think that Warren Buffett being interviewed was a good critique of just how crappy this economy is. Also, is Paul Lieberstein OK? Looks like the dude has lost a ton of weight. As far as the cliffhanger goes, I think they should get an outsider who should be a minor character in the show and let the show thrive on ordinary office shenanigans.
Not excited by Tate at all. I agree with others, they shouldn’t go with an unknown this late in the life of the show. Either stay in-house or go for a big name like CBS just did.
Is Catherine Tate the one who did that bit with Daniel Craig for Comic Relief? That video made the rounds like crazy a while ago but I can’t remember if that was her or someone else.
Yes that was her.
I LOVE the idea of Catherine Tate as the boss. Her character was so insane. Plus, I watch her sketches on YouTube from her show in the UK, and she cracks me up.
Having GOB Bluth as Will Arnett would have been hilarious and got the fan base excited about the movie again.
Have Tambor or Danny McBride been mentioned? And it seemed to me that it was going to be Jim, especially after Ryan’s little speech to him.
I know I’m probably the nth person to say this, but James Spader was amazing, they have to peg him for the job, so terrifyingly cerebral
I’m fine with Tate. But I would LOVE to see Spader return in a reoccurring role. He’d be perfect in a corporate role, a la Jan. Genius? Maybe. Bat sh** crazy? For sure. He and Tate could have some chemistry. And our lovable office staff would have to suffer through all the madness.
If I had to choose out of everyone on the last ep…either Andy or Spader, though frankly, I am not convinced with either of them.
I was intrigued by the possibility of Catherine Tate in the role… until I saw last night’s episode. Dreadful. I think an in-house choice would be best, but I’m not sure that’s going to happen. Pam takes care of things in that office – I could totally see her in the role. I also think Oscar as manager would make for some interesting TV.
I’m hoping those were all just jokes to fill time and the real new boss has yet to be seen.
Explain to me why it can’t just be Jim. He’s the de facto leader of the Office anyway and obviously seen as management material by Jo. Hell, the show has 16-17 (I lost count) regulars with 4-5 who can easily carry an A-story. Readjustment post-Michael provides plenty of story-fodder. Why are they so determined to bring in someone new? That will require a lot of time devoted to building/defining that character, and they will have to spend time figuring out what works and doesn’t with the character, and the character HAS to last now (no Dangelo treatment for this one).
From the moment I heard that Carrell was leaving, I’ve remained high on this show. It can still be very good. I just don’t get why they need to bring in someone new to the largest sit-com cast on TV.
It should just be Jim — everyone in the office knows him so well that they can do the show in a way that doesn’t really change the dynamics of the office too much. Tate was terrible.
Speaking as a Brit who has unfortunately had to sit through ‘The Catherine Tate Show’ she is incredibly overrated. As seen in her small appearance last night she finds one note then sticks to it. I realise she will have better writers on this show but what I’ve seen from her cameo and her own show does not fill me with confidence. I hope she doesn’t get it.
Speaking as a Brit who also watched the incredibly popular Catherine Tate Show, thanks for your opinion, but it’s a minority one in Blighty!
The character introduced would obviously have to be reworked but I definitely think she can do this well. While James Spader was pretty brilliant, that really doesn’t seem like someone that would work long term.
Like it or not, US audiences find it hard to warm to British accents. If they were to cast Tate, it would show that the producers have a seriously tin ear for local taste. Big risk.
It kind of seems like the only people who are excited about Catherine Tate are the people who are familiar with her, everyone else had a pretty strong negative reaction to her (myself included).
Spader was clearly the best of the outsiders, IMHO, but I felt all along that they were setting it up to turn out to be Dwight in the end.
(And Ryan’s “outsider” rant got a laugh from me.)
Make Jim the boss and be done with it. These characters interacting with each other are what makes this show funny. Not hiring a flashy, high-profile boss.
Michael Scott: Largely an idiot with occasional flashes of managerial brilliance.
Who was the only character last night with a flash of managerial brilliance? Ryan, when he counseled Jim to lose the “Jim Schtick.”
So. Ryan: Largely an idiot (though, differently — not nearly as good-hearted) with occasional flashes of something approaching brilliance (or brilliantly idiotic schemes).
My money’s on Deus ex Machina making Ryan the regional manager and a great new foil for both Jim and Dwight.
I can’t even fathom a universe where Ryan still has a job at the company.
I agree about the episode definitly not being that great. Just a stomping ground for cameos. James Spader was perfect to me because it was hilarious, and different. Catherine Tate just seemed to regurgitate Michael Scott lines which was annoying. I want someone new, not the same.
So for me, I am really hoping that it is either James Spader or Jim.
(They are taking votes on nbc.com and Catherine Tate is last right now. However, I assume that’s because she’s the least well known)