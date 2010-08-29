Emmy night is here! Hurrah?

Tonight at 8 Eastern (and, for a change, live at 5 Pacific), NBC presents the 62nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards. I’ve already offered my picks for the drama and comedy categories, and then discussed them on the podcast with Fienberg. Now we get to find out who was right, who was wrong, and how often I’ll be annoyed. (And just to put me in the right aggrieved state of mind, I’ve chosen to accompany this post with a picture of Katey Sagal from “Sons of Anarchy,” whose lack of a nomination should tell you how pointless this all is.)
This is my first time covering the Emmys at HitFix, which means my first time covering it with a partner. (Even back in the glory days at The Star-Ledger, Matt Seitz and I tended to take turns dealing with it.) So here’s the plan: Dan will be live-blogging the show at The Fien Print blog, including all the winners as they happen. I’ll be watching, and posting snarky comments on Twitter. With no need to meet a print deadline of roughly 11:10 p.m. to cover both the recap and analysis, I can just start working on straight analysis at 11, and hopefully have something posted here within 60-90 minutes of the show ending.
Dan’s liveblog has now begun. You can feel free to comment here or there as the show goes on. (And then, of course, wherever you like once my analysis piece goes up.)
And, as I said near the end of the podcast, if you’re a “Mad Men” fan, I strongly, strongly advise that you just put that show on at 10, as you’ll have a much better time watching “Mad Men” do the kind of work that wins Emmys rather than watching the people from “Mad Men” give speeches about their Emmy-winning work.
(And, yes, the plan is, as always, to have a “Mad Men” review up sometime tomorrow morning. I’m usually so wired after the Emmys that I’m not gonna sleep for a while, anyway.)
See ya when it’s all over but the analyzing.
I never watch the Emmys (or any awards show other than the Oscars) but I’ll be watching today. I’m hoping against hope that either Kyle Chandler or Connie Britton will win.
Sorry to say that the most you’ll get to see is them applauding graciously as Michael C Hall and Julianna Margulies take the stage to accept their respective awards.
Even if Mad Men wasn’t on, I wouldn’t watch the Emmys. I’d rather lick money.
I am hoping for awkward jokes relating to Conan being pushed off the tonight show. However, I will only watch until 10 because I doubt there will be anything as good as Ricky Gervais’ bit from last year.
Glee is the first show to emphasize the importance of the Arts??? Can Debbie Allen beat him with her “Fame Costs!” stick?
I think the point is: First turn to the Emmys to see Christina Hendricks in a modern evening gown, and then watch “Mad Men.”
Unfortunately, Christina Hendricks’ gown is ill-fitted, unflattering, and in a color that looks just flat awful with her complexion and hair color. Whoever helped her pick it out needs to be fired. Or shot. Perhaps fired, then shot.
I thought it was kind of sweet and funny that Alan suggested we tune into Mad Men at 10pm (or whatever time it’s on where you live) and forgo the rest of the Emmys. He’s got a point to never assume anything.
I can’t get through more than 30 minutes of the Emmys, ever. And even then I still wonder why the heck I’m wasting my time.
The best part this year will be Alan tweeting, and Dan live-blogging. Now *that* will be fun.
saw Scott Bakula get interviewed on nbc.com. Happy!
Sofia Vergara…good lord.
Opening number was genius. Hurley can sing.
Jesus, John Hamm’s part of the fantastic opening number made me so happy. Okay, seven minutes in, I’m on board with these Emmys. I expect this feeling to last about another ten minutes.
and the string of great speeches ends with Ryan Murphy, who sounded like he had a serious case of dry mouth.
All these upsets almost make me want to watch this live and tape Mad Men…
Oh good lord, Aaron Paul AND Bryan Cranston WON!!!!!! How often does that happen, that the two main characters from the same show win the same year? I am so thrilled, I love that show-every Sunday it was on this year I was blown away by their work. I now predict Breaking Bad for the Best Drama win.
I know there may be a lot of people saying the other guys in the Lead Actor category were robbed, but in my opinion, the best Lead Actor did win. It just happened to be given as the Best Supporting Actor adn it went to Aaron Paul.
Poor Coach and Mrs. Coach Taylor
Sigh…they’ll have one last chance next year. But it doesn’t look promising.