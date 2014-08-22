Emmy Predictions 2014: Outstanding comedy series

Because it’s NBC’s turn to air the Primetime Emmy Awards this year, and because the Peacock would understandably rather air its lucrative Sunday night NFL package in September, the ceremony will take place in late August again. And as an added wrinkle, this year’s ceremony will actually happen on a Monday, August 25 at 8 p.m., with Seth Meyers hosting.
Between now and then, Dan and I will be making our picks for both who should and will win many of the major categories – if you’re wagering, keep in mind that Dan tends to be much better at predicting the winners than I am, but also that he was just as flummoxed as I by last year’s winners like Jeff Daniels, Merritt Wever and Bobby Cannavale – coming close to ending as we discuss the best comedy category.
Outstanding Comedy Series
“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)
“Louie” (FX)
“Modern Family” (ABC)
“Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)
“Silicon Valley” (HBO)
“Veep” (HBO)
Should win
Alan’s pick: There are some fine shows represented in this category, but the only reason I would even hesitate to crown the first season of “Orange Is the New Black” (season 2 is eligible at next year’s Emmys) would be if I felt it didn’t belong in the comedy categories. But this is where it’s been placed, and it is funny enough often enough to not feel like complete category fraud, and that first season was truly something special. It took us into a fascinating new world and populated it with the sorts of characters who hadn’t been seen on television before – or, at least, who hadn’t been portrayed with this much depth and empathy, and at this great length, before. It was comic when it wanted to be, tragic when it needed to be, and it was the first Netflix original to actually improve due to the service’s binge-watching model.
Dan’s pick: I’m genuinely SO bored with the “‘Orange Is The New Black’ isn’t a comedy” line, even when it comes from the very best of my friends and colleagues. Comedies do different things. Some make you laugh all the time. Some make you laugh some of the time. Some darkly observe life’s absurdities through a premise in extremis. “Garfield” is a comedy and “Catch 22” is a comedy and “The Master & Margarita” is a comedy AND THEY’RE ALL DIFFERENT. Lord. If you’d asked me which category “Orange” belonged in, I’d tell you “Orange Is The New Black” is absolutely a comedy and it’s easily the best show in the category, which is saying something since “Louie” and “Veep” will be contenders for my Year-End Top 10, “Silicon Valley” was one of the year’s best new shows and “Modern Family” and “The Big Bang Theory” are very popular shows that sometimes make me laugh. A social satire set in a uniquely stratified world, “Orange Is The New Black” is also sad and infuriating and powerful, but I refuse to blame a show for doing MORE things that I expect from the genre. Jiminy Christmas, I don’t hear people complaining that “Good Wife” is sometimes funny and therefore isn’t a drama. It’s also TV’s deepest ensemble.
Will win
Alan’s pick: This seems like the year when the “Modern Family” streak will finally come to the end. The question is what sort of show voters choose to anoint as TV’s new comedy standard-bearer. Will it be another – and even more popular, and more traditional – network comedy like “Big Bang”? A beautifully executed HBO comedy like “Veep”? A genre-bender like “Louie”? Other than “Silicon Valley” (a pleasant surprise in the category, but a “just happy to be here” nominee), I can see scenarios where any of the other shows wins. But the most likely one feels like a coronation of “Orange,” which did all the things I described above, which is one of the few shows that I hear working TV writers, directors and actors – all of whom spend very little time actually watching television – praising, and which would allow Academy members to feel a bit cutting-edge due to the Netflix of it. If the voters decide they aren’t comfortable with “Orange” being classified as a comedy, maybe this is the year “Veep” takes the big prize, but momentum – especially with many voters having recently watched the second season – seems on the side of “Orange.”
Dan’s pick: This is the first time since it premiered that given the choice between “Modern Family” and the field, I would take the field in this category, prediction-wise. In addition to a dilution of quality over the years, “Modern Family” has suffered from a dilution of hype and there’s a lot of value when it comes to hype. But that doesn’t mean that I’m certain that “Modern Family” is heading for its first loss in this category. Give me percentages and I’m probably saying “MF” and “OITNB” have 25 percent chances of winning, followed by “Veep,” with 20 percent, “Big Bang” with 15 percent, “Louie” with 10 and “Silicon Valley” with 5 percent? Maybe? I’ve waffled back and forth on this for weeks and I’m landing on “Orange” this week. It’s coming off of a solid performance at the Creative Arts Emmys last week, it has the chance to win a bunch of Emmys on Monday. It has the additional momentum and hype from a very strong second season, which also would have been my pick in this category. A “Modern Family” win is a triumph of complacency. A “Veep” win is a triumph of creative momentum and evolution. A “Big Bang Theory” win is a triumph for mainstream popularity (which isn’t the worst thing in the world). But an “Orange” win combines quality and hype, plus it demonstrates a forward-looking view on the medium. That’s a lot in its favor.
I feel like the breakdown between Modern Family, OItNB, and Veep is spot on.
The other big thing working against Modern Family: It’s just plain hard to win that many trophies. Only one other show has won five Outstanding Series awards: Frasier.
Modern Family has been slowly decreasing in wins and nominations over the last two years with only one non-series win last year (for directing) and only four other nominations this year (compared to eight in 2012). I think this is the year they finally go down.
The biggest thing working against Modern Family is that it just isn’t very good anymore. It was deserving of the best comedy mantle for about a season and a half, but now isn’t even close. It isn’t even the best comedy on ABC.
The tech awards don’t have the same kind of predictive value at the Emmys as they do at the Oscars, but at a minimum we know there’s a definite OITNB constituency out there (as if the nominations didn’t already demonstrate that). I think if anyone is going to beat “Modern Family” this year, it will be them, though one can’t rule out “Veep” either.
Should Win: Veep. I’ve enjoyed this show since the beginning, but this year it finally took the final step and eclipsed Parks and Recreation as my favorite comedy on TV, and certainly the show that I found to be the most consistently funny every week. For a multitude of reasons, I would also be very happy to see Orange is the New Black win. But I have to admit that OITNB a show that I greatly admire more than one that I unequivocally love.
Will Win: This may be the toughest category for me to predict, because I genuinely think that both Veep and Orange is the New Black have strong cases to end Modern Family’s reign. Veep has the HBO pedigree, the subject matter, and the advantage of being more consistently funny than Orange. Orange has the game-changing excitement over Netflix and it has more nominations than Veep, including four wins at the Creative Arts Emmys, a possible indicator of broader support. But because there are two strong contenders to beat Modern Family, there isn’t a consensus alternative for voters to rally behind. That worries me, because I still think Modern Family will be ranked high on many ballots. Not long ago, I was sure that Modern Family’s run would end this year, but now I’m reluctantly predicting it to win its fifth in a row and tie the all-time record. I would love to be wrong.
I agree with Dan… not to mention the objective fact that Big Bang Theory has never been funny (BAZINGA!) and no one has ever had any problems with it or its actors being nominated in Comedy…
“A social satire set in a uniquely stratified world, “Orange Is The New Black” is also sad and infuriating and powerful, but I refuse to blame a show for doing MORE things that I expect from the genre.”
That was a powerful sentence, Dan.
I’ve been rooting for OITNB, but feeling a bit queasy about its placement in this category. No more. It is funny and and more and brilliant. Now I shall root for it outright. Sadly, given my prognostic capabilities, I’ve doomed it.
But shouldn’t Dan’s sentence have “than” instead of “that”?
I love OITNB so much and very much think it could/should win this award…. But Veep was fantastic this season and think it should win. That is a show that just keeps getting better and finding its groove.
I would agree with everyone that Modern Family is losing steam and shouldn’t win… but this is the same academy that keeps nominating Downton Abbey for things, so I just really don’t know.
I agree that Veep should win. I’m not going to say that OITNB is in the wrong category. It certainly has its comedic moments and I have no problem calling it a comedy. But at the same time, I don’t buy the whole “award the best show in the category” approach (not the OITNB is necessarily a better show than Veep). Comedies have different characteristics than dramas, and shows should be rewarded for doing their genre well. The award is for Best Comedy, not best show that calls itself a comedy … and Veep is clearly the best comedy on TV (IMHO).
PREACH, Dan.
I’m pulling for “Veep” here. Maybe OITNB for next year. Anything but “Modern Family” — which shouldn’t have even won last year.
I would be over the moon if Louie won, but I think that show is too far out on the edge. It is possibly the best show on TV right now, though. I could find no flaw in last season. There’s zero hyperbole in calling Louis CK a genius. Too bad the Emmys rarely recognize that.
I don’t think Louie or OITNB is a comedy, though they are my favorite shows in this category. I’m not tired of people pointing out these are not comedies. I think it should be pointed out more so comedies are nominated in the comedy category.
The best comedy I saw this year was Review, but that isn’t here.
So my vote goes to Silicon Valley, since that is a comedy and I am pretending they submitted “Optimal Tip to Tip Efficiency”, which I laughed at nearly non-stop and is a total classic comedy episode of comedy TV.
Because comedies should ONLY be the things that YOU define as comedies!
Might as well just eliminate the category entirely if it’s only going to be for things everybody uniformly thinks are “funny.”
Sigh. Rooting *so* hard for OITNB…
-Daniel
Yeah, it’s my opinion, that’s why I used the terms “I think” and “my vote goes to”.
I want Louie CK to win every award in every category, but I wouldn’t vote for him here because I don’t like the way this silly thing is grouped. They need to overhaul the whole thing to fit 2014!
Amen to the “Review” love. So happy that show’s gotten picked up for a second season (though that’s probably the logical end-point for it, as well).
Veep.
Cause it was great comedy this year.
And cause Orange it is not Comedy.
Sorry Dan, it is not.
It is pure drama.
And Emmy awards are pretty much the worse way to celebrate TV cause they dont seem to have a clue about it.
But those shenanigans with dramas that change category just to win awards (Orange as comedy, TD not as mini series) is ridiculous. Even for the Emmys.
Lilou – Sorry. I don’t wanna be an ass. But “OITNB” is many, many, many things but it is NOT a pure drama.
Or if it is, I must be laughing at a lot of really inappropriate things, which must mean that it’s a horrible, horrible TV show.
Oy. Well, now “OITNB” is dead for me.
Oh well.
Go “Big Bang Theory.” They might as well reward the show that challenges NOBODY’S definition of what constitutes a comedy. Because life is, after all, so clearly delineated between things that are serious and things that are funny and never do things blur.
-Daniel
If you laugh a lot while watching ORange well I guess we enjoy this show in a different way :)
Also our definition of comedy differs.
In Greece, where comedy (and I) was born, ancients describe it as the “imitation of insignificant acts with the purpose of making you laugh”.
This is comedy. Something that makes you laugh.
Good, bad, thought provoking or not, comedy is about laughing.
Orange was created to make you laugh?
It uses humor alright, but is it comedy? I do not think so. We shouldnt confuse the quality and the diversity of a show with the genre it belongs to.
As much as I now dislike Big Bang Theory, it is pure comedy. It has a place in the category. As Modern Family does. And I detest Modern Family.
But really, we shouldnt really care, Emmys are a joke. I wont be surprised if MF wins again this year. Which by itself it would be pure comedy :D
hope I made sense since english is not my first lang.
Lilou – You make total sense! I disagree with you on the goals of OITNB, but you make total sense.
-Daniel
Hey, if laughter is the only thing it’s about, my vote for best comedy goes to Breaking Bad, for the episode where Badger presents his Star Trek pie-eating spec script. It was the single funniest thing I saw all year!