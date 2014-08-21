Emmy Predictions 2014: Outstanding comedy/drama lead actor

Because it’s NBC’s turn to air the Primetime Emmy Awards this year, and because the Peacock would understandably rather air its lucrative Sunday night NFL package in September, the ceremony will take place in late August again. And as an added wrinkle, this year’s ceremony will actually happen on a Monday, August 25 at 8 p.m., with Seth Meyers hosting.
Between now and then, Dan and I will be making our picks for both who should and will win many of the major categories – if you’re wagering, keep in mind that Dan tends to be much better at predicting the winners than I am, but also that he was just as flummoxed as I by last year’s winners like Jeff Daniels, Merritt Wever and Bobby Cannavale – continuing with our look at the comedy and drama lead actor categories.
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Louis C.K., “Louie”
Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”
Ricky Gervais, “Derek”
Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes”
William H. Macy, “Shameless”
Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”
Should win
Alan’s pick: For the last few years, this category has been the exact opposite of its dramatic counterpart. When you couple the lack of genuine male leads in current comedies with the voters’ love of performances in Showtime series that only kinda-sorta-vaguely qualify here (including Macy getting his first “Shameless” nomination due to a category switch from drama), it’s a field full of familiar names but one where few of them are screaming out for recognition (or more recognition, in the case of Parsons). But this was perhaps Louis C.K.’s best acting year yet on “Louie,” as the big character arc of the season forced him to demonstrate more dramatic range, while the season’s more surreal installments (like “Model,” which was his submission episode) allowed him to get more laughs than several of his competitors put together.
Dan’s pick: I’ve got no opinion on Matt LeBlanc or Don Cheadle,” as I don’t watch their shows. I respect what Ricky Gervais is doing on “Derek,” but it wouldn’t be my preference. William H. Macy should have been in the supporting category here, but his final scene shouting at God is superb. So it comes down to Jim Parsons and Louis C.K. for me. Criticize “The Big Bang Theory” all you like but Parsons had a good assortment of possible submission episodes and he picked “The Relationship Diremption,” in which he doubt’s his life’s purpose, goes through a wave of depression AND gets drunk. That’s powerful stuff. But I really like “Model” as the “Louie” episode representing Louis C.K. It’s a lighter, funnier “Louie” episode than most, but it also has good dramatic beats. It’s also got great supporting work from Jerry Seinfeld and Yvonne Strahovski, not that either of them were nominated. It’s not that Louis C.K. needs any more award recognition, but he’s never won for acting, so he gets my vote here.
Will win
Alan’s pick: If “Louie” gets any Emmy love this year, I expect it to be for writing and/or directing. Macy’s a longtime Emmy favorite, but he submitted the “Shameless” finale, which isn’t really a comic showcase for Frank but does feature him delivering a blistering monologue to God while standing along the banks of Lake Michigan. (Though he might want to ask Martin Sheen about how far a good screed at the Almighty will get you with Emmy voters.) Parsons, like Allison Janney, has a chance to win two acting Emmys in the same year, thanks to his supporting work in “The Normal Heart.” That’ll be the tougher of the two wins for him, since he’s probably an underdog to his own co-star Matthew Bomer. Here, there doesn’t seem to be an overwhelming alternative; nobody has an especially great submission episode, he’s giving the most overtly comic performance in the field, and he’s won twice before. When in doubt, remember that the easiest way to win an Emmy is to have already won an Emmy.
Dan’s pick: A Ricky Gervais upset seems like a VERY strong dark horse possibility here and he’d be my back-up prediction. But I have to pick Jim Parsons, who has a very strong track record of Emmy wins when Sheldon gets to be drunk. Emmy voters LOVE that. It doesn’t hurt Parsons’ cause that voters have his “Normal Heart” performance as contrast.
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”
Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom”
Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”
Woody Harrelson, “True Detective”
Matthew McConaughey, “True Detective”
Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”
Should win
Alan’s pick: Because I am an awards show socialist, and only because I am an awards show socialist, I am fine with the probability that Cranston will not win this award. He did some of his best work ever in the iconic role of Walter White in the final eight episodes, and if he wins for the epic emotional sweep of “Ozymandias,” more power to him. But because he already has three Emmys for this role, I’m pulling for McConaughey in his one and only shot to win a trophy for playing Rust Cohle. There were times during that first “True Detective” season where the show was being so wildly over-praised that almost nothing could live up to that hype. But McConaughey could, as he shifted between three eras of Rust’s troubled life, as he made every monologue about Rust’s nihilistic philosophy sound like the most profound damn thing ever uttered, and as he held your attention every second he was on screen, even though Harrelson was giving his own career-best performance right alongside his longtime buddy. Regardless of how history comes to look on “True Detective” as a whole, McConaughey’s work in it is all-time stuff.
Dan’s pick: I would have zero objections to Cranston, Hamm, Harrelson or McConaughey winning. “The Strategy” gave Hamm his “My Way” moment, perhaps a “Mad Men” peak. “Ozymandias” let Cranston do a flashback and gave him a painfully heart-wrenching second half in which it turned out that his best scene partner was a baby. McConaughey stripped away all of his McConaughey mannerisms and, in the finale, saw Rust Cohle’s world come crashing down. And Harrelson was consistently underrated, but was every bit McConaughey’s equal. But I’ve gotta go with “Ozymandias,” which was just non-stop Moments for Cranston (while acknowledging he may actually have been better in “Granite State” the following week).
Will win
Alan’s pick: Even if “Breaking Bad” otherwise tramples “True Detective,” McConaughey is still one of the night’s heaviest favorites. Too much is working in his favor: the interlocking narratives of the McConaissance and his chance to win an Oscar and an Emmy in the same year, the idea of a movie star at the peak of his powers dropping in on television for eight episodes, and the mesmerizing nature of the performance itself.
Dan’s pick: The Jeff Daniels juggernaut continues! Oh, I kid. Cranston has three Emmys and he’ll get another one when his LBJ thing comes to HBO. As spectacular as he is and was on “Breaking Bad,” nobody’s going to think he lacks for recognition. McConaughey, on the other hand, may not be back on TV for a while. He’s got his new Oscar. He’s got burgeoning excitement for “Interstellar.” And he’s Matthew McConaughey and EVERYBODY wants to hear his speech. McConaughey wins comfortably and there’s no shame in that.
PREVIOUSLY: Outstanding Movie/Miniseries Outstanding Comedy & Drama Directing Outstanding Comedy & Drama Writing Outstanding Comedy & Drama Supporting Actress Outstanding Comedy & Drama Supporting Actor Outstanding Comedy & Drama Lead Actress
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
“and he’s won twice before”
Parsons has actually won 3 of the last 4 years. Another win would tie him with O’Connor, Fox, and Grammer for the all time lead.
What do we all drink if Jeff Daniels repeats?
William H. Macy, only because it’s such a weak field and I don’t think they’ll give it to Louis C.K. And the McConnaissance, which is one of two awards I’ll have no issue with “True Detective” winning (this and Fukunaga for direction are the only prizes I think it deserves, but it definitely deserves them).
We all drink poison, I think.
I’m confused about the Jeff Daniels hate. I’ve never watched Newsroom but he is spectacular in every film of his that I’ve seen (particularly Pleasantville).
Is he that bad in Newsroom? Or is it just that Newsroom is supposedly (again, never watched it) a poor show?
I watched the first and second season of “The Newsroom,” so there’s that.
It’s not that Jeff Daniels is bad. I’m not knocking him as an actor (“Pleasantville” is one of my favorite films as well). But the show doesn’t give him anything to do except make wind-baggy pronouncements about politics and the media while being an insufferable bully to all the other characters. When compared to the (always very strong) other nominees, he’s not playing a person. He’s playing Aaron Sorkin’s talking points. It’s like all those James Spader wins for “Boston Legal.” It’s not that Spader was bad (I actually found that performance a lot more fun than what Jeff Daniels does on “The Newsroom”) but he beat so many superior actors for seemingly just standing up and giving a speech in precisely the same manner every week.
Also when Spader was doing his political speechifying as Alan Shore the audience was more inclined to accept what he was saying (due to the current political climate at the time). All the anti war, anti torture, going tobacco, big business, the army, politicians, etc….was what the audience wanted their protagonist to go after. It was like how Mash aired perfectly during that period, the audience and country as a whole was open to listen to that point of view and thus got recognition.
Even when a Sorkin did the a West Wing the audience and Emmys were willing to overlook the incredible bias the show represented because I think it was cathartic. The newsroom and Will Mcavoy though? Just the wrong time and wrong place and too much. This would have worked 5 years ago, not now.
I understand the disappointment.
Jeff Daniels is a great actor, but the show is dumb and gives him dumb material. It is not an Emmy-worthy role.
He does what is asked of him for the role, but the show is frankly abysmal and consists of Sorkin’s worst habits and traits of his tv show writing.
I don’t want to hear another Matthew McConaughey speech. I heard enough of them during movie awards season. They started as fun, but started to get annoying and pretentious. I’m pulling for Cranston.
I feel the exact same way.
Second that… And he got rid of his mannerisms – really? Maybe one of my own quirks, but the loud sucking in of his smokes in True Detective drove me nuts, so imagine how I felt when, watching Dallas Buyers Club, he sucked his smokes in the same way, despite the two characters being vastly different.
Forget how many Emmys Cranston’s already received… Is that a reason to deny greatness? If I had my way, every single person involved in Ozymandias – front and behind the camera – would get an Emmy. If that had been a movie, they’d all deserve Oscars.
Moreover, if anyone but Cranston must win, Matthew Rhys performed at a level that McConaughey can only dream of achieving.
I for one have NO interest in hearing another McConaughey speech. And I hate how TV just LOVES when movie stars “drop in”. I’m not impressed by it. I’d rather Cranston win a fourth, Harrelson win a second (I was far more impressed with him than with McConaughey) or Hamm win a FIRST.
Agree about Harrelson! (All of it in fact) – he has been so overlooked and while I enjoyed McConaughey, I certainly don’t think he is so much better than any of those listed. I would love to see Hamm win… I do not love Mad Men with the same fervor but it is hard to deny his skill
The movie star worship is my biggest pet peeve about the Emmys. They have the biggest inferiority complex ever, and frankly … the complex hasn’t been deserved for over a decade. The material and performances on TV has been better than all but the top .5% of movies for quite a while. I’m sure it is a money thing, since movie stars still usually make more money than TV stars.
Yeah, I also found Harrelson to have had a more interesting if less showy role than MM’s for True Detective.
I probably would be most happy if Hamm picked up the Emmy though, out of Hamm, Harrelson, McConnaughey and Cranston. but overall I would be fine with any of them getting that emmy.
Which only means the emmy is probably going to go to Spacey or Daniels, because that’s just how it goes.
The lead actor in a comedy is such a weak group (I would personally go with Louis CK for all the awards ever). But seeing as Silicon Valley managed to sneak into the best comedy category, I have to wonder why Thomas Middleditch didn’t get a nod here. He could easily replace Matt LeBlanc or Don Cheadle (both their shows are awful). And what about Golden-Globe winner Andy Samberg??
I love B99 and (at the time) I got a solid LOL out of Andy Samberg’s win. That said, I thought he was excellent in the finale, “Charges and Specs,” (which hadn’t aired at the time he won the Globe) and retroactively earned it. I was really surprised he didn’t get an Emmy nod with that as a submission episode, yet did win the Globe with…whatever they gave it to him for, I don’t even know how Globe voting works.
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Should Win: William H. Macy for Shameless. Look, Emmy Rossum is the true MVP of the Shameless cast and there’s a good chance that that Macy got this nomination on name recognition rather than because Emmy voters watched so much as a second of Shameless this year. But that doesn’t mean that Macy isn’t doing great work on the show. Against this field, he’s an easy pick for me.
Will Win: Ricky Gervais for Derek. Picking Jim Parsons to win his fourth trophy in five years is the safer choice, and I’m tempted to do so. But I’m always wary when a surprise nominee makes into the field seemingly out of nowhere, especially if it’s a previous winner of this category (Gervais won in 2007 for “Extras”). Gervais’s submission episode is reportedly quite strong, so there’s sufficient grounds to believe that he could upset Parsons here.
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Should Win: Matthew McConaughey for True Detective. Bryan Cranston gave an all-time great performance as Walter White over the past six years, including career best work during Breaking Bad’s final season. If he wins, he’ll be deserving, and I’ll be very happy for him. But he does have three trophies already, and McConaughey’s performance as Rust Cohle was absolutely stellar in its own right. I think that the recent backlash against True Detective has been a little excessive – there’s a reason that McConaughey was being so universally lauded when the show was airing, and it wasn’t all smoke and mirrors as some are claiming. It’s because he was great.
Will Win: Matthew McConaughey. Yes, Cranston’s submission episode (“Ozymandias”) is better than McConaughey’s. But McConaughey’s tape is still a strong showcase for him, plus he has Harrelson’s tape to help him (speaking of Harrelson, I wouldn’t be absolutely stunned if he got a large number of votes. He’s a respected TV veteran in addition to being a movie star, and he’s great on both of those tapes as well). Ultimately, however, the outside factors influencing this race, including McConaughey’s recent Oscar win (which True Detective unquestionably helped him get) should be more than enough to turn the tide in his favor. The McConaissance rolls on.
Short version: The greatest performance will not win.
I loved True Detective but I don’t think it’s in the right category. Next year’s cast will be entirely different so it’s more like a one off to me.
I wonder if HBO will end up regretting that if the second season isn’t as well-received as the first. I don’t think it’s the best drama steamroller some might’ve originally thought it’d be, and if they’re devoting resources to campaigning for it, those are resources something like “Game of Thrones” isn’t getting.
I don’t get the awards show socialism philosophy. If you aren’t going to award the best performance, why give out awards at all? I think the best dramatic performance of the year is Cranston, by far … but I respect those that disagree and think McConaughey gave the best performance. If either of them win, I’ll be satisfied. If Jeff Daniels wins again, the Emmy’s are dead to me.
I loved Brian Cranston and Matthew McConaughey in both roles, and maybe its simply because Mad Men aired most recently but I’m still holding out for John Hamm. There was just something beautiful and amazing about watching him show Don’s reluctant transformation this season. It was a little bit more subtle, but still amazing.
Honestly, how do you pick between Cranston and McConaughey?!? They were both spectacular and both deserve an Emmy for their roles this past season. I don’t even care which of them wins, as long as one of them does.
That said, we have had 2 surprise winners for the Emmy of Outstanding Male in a Drama Series recently: Kyle Chandler and then Jeff Daniels. So, when Cranston hasn’t won, it wasn’t the presumptive favorite who beat him (Hamm). This is my long way of saying I’m predicting “The Woody Upset Special” – copyright Dan Jameson.
Kyle Chandler was only a surprise in that the Emmy went to someone who truly deserved it.
i am flabbergasted that neither of them didn’t even consider kevin spacey as a possible winner. FRANK UNDERWOOD baby!!!!!!! wow..just woww.
jim parsons will win it again this year for sure. he has done some of his best work this season.
p.s. i think emmys suck and the jury are a bunch of biased pricks. i have more respect for the globes who are fair in their choices.
Matthew McConaughey and his wig all the way, baby!