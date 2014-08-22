Emmy Predictions 2014: Outstanding drama series

Because it’s NBC’s turn to air the Primetime Emmy Awards this year, and because the Peacock would understandably rather air its lucrative Sunday night NFL package in September, the ceremony will take place in late August again. And as an added wrinkle, this year’s ceremony will actually happen on a Monday, August 25 at 8 p.m., with Seth Meyers hosting.
Between now and then, Dan and I will be making our picks for both who should and will win many of the major categories – if you’re wagering, keep in mind that Dan tends to be much better at predicting the winners than I am, but also that he was just as flummoxed as I by last year’s winners like Jeff Daniels, Merritt Wever and Bobby Cannavale – concluding with our predictions for Outstanding Drama Series.
Outstanding Drama Series
“Breaking Bad” (AMC)
“Downton Abbey” (PBS)
“Game of Thrones” (HBO)
“House of Cards” (Netflix)
“Mad Men” (AMC)
“True Detective” (HBO)
Should win
Alan’s pick: “Breaking Bad.” Its final batch of episodes did just about everything you would want in the end of an all-time great drama series, including a clever Choose Your Own Ending approach to the final three episodes that allowed viewers to choose between exactly how bleak they wanted the conclusion to feel, without invalidating the existence of the other two episodes. Rare is a single episode of a season good enough to justify a win, but the apocalyptic “Ozymandias” qualifies, and when you add in all the harrowing moments before and after, there’s no other nominee that operated on this emotional level for as long and as well as “Breaking Bad” did. “Mad Men,” “True Detective” and “Game of Thrones” had scenes and/or episodes that were at least in the neighborhood, but the totality of Walter White’s final journey took place in a different hemisphere from the competition.
Dan’s pick: “Breaking Bad” didn’t deserve to win Outstanding Drama Series last year. Sorry. Those first eight episodes from the elongated-and-split final season were decent, at times thrilling TV, but they were just an appetizer. The last eight episodes were the main attraction, a towering flume ride plunging viewers into devastation at a breathless rate. It was a season that was almost without stumbles and the episode I didn’t love — Sorry, “To’hajiilee” — many other people seem to have adored. So… Yeah. This is easy. I could tolerate arguments for “Mad Men,” “True Detective” and “Game of Thrones” here, but I certainly wouldn’t make them. This is not a hard preference to determine.
Will win
Alan’s pick: At the end of its final season, “Breaking Bad” felt like the runaway favorite in this and every other category for which it was nominated. But a long time has passed, and while nothing to air since September has been better, it’s easy to imagine Emmy voters feeling like they paid their respects to the departed show with last year’s win in this category, and that they’d rather move on to something newer and shinier like “True Detective.” In the end, I think the overwhelming quality of the episodes, coupled with various types of “TD” backlash in the last few months, is enough for Gilligan and company to repeat here. But it also wouldn’t be a shock if HBO got its first win in this category since the final season of “The Sopranos.”
Dan’s pick: “Downton Abbey” is silly here. The Emmy moment for “Mad Men” has passed, unless the second half of the season closes so absurdly strong that even those experiencing silly fatigue can’t help but be reenergized. The year for “House of Cards” was last year. And, as “Game of Thrones” fans like to complain, Emmy voters hate genre shows so it’ll never win. [This last statement is blatantly untrue. “Game of Thrones” has consistently been nominated in this category and copious others and it has never been the best show in this category, hence the losing.] That leaves “True Detective” and “Breaking Bad.” As I’ve said many times, “Breaking Bad” sure looked like an iron-clad lock last fall, but then the hype avalanche made “True Detective look difficult to beat in whatever category it chose. But then the backlash ensued, as backlashes always ensue. The starpower and early adulation for “True Detective” burn bright and just because the people you follow on Twitter think the finale sucked doesn’t mean that’s a majority opinion. In fact, when I talk to people who aren’t TV fanatics, I’ve never sensed any discontent. But when you get down to it, “Breaking Bad” puts together a better six-episode highlight reel than “True Detective” does and nearly a year after its finale, almost nobody has trained themselves to think that “Breaking Bad” ended on anything other than a high note.
PREVIOUSLY: Outstanding Movie/Miniseries Outstanding Comedy & Drama Directing Outstanding Comedy & Drama Writing Outstanding Comedy & Drama Supporting Actress Outstanding Comedy & Drama Supporting Actor Outstanding Comedy & Drama Lead Actress Outstanding Comedy & Drama Lead Actor Outstanding Comedy Series
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
My vote is for “True Detective.”
BTW, after avoiding the hype for years, I broke down and watched the last 3 episodes of “Breaking Bad” as they aired.
Maybe it’s one of those “It’s the journey” things, but…meh.
You watched the last three episodes of “Breaking Bad” without having watched the rest?
-Daniel
Your opinion of Breaking Bad is not valid. Do you only read the last chapter of books as well? Can’t believe this even has to be mentioned.
I haven’t seen True Detective, but thanks to your recommendation I’ll definitely check out the last episode of season one to see what the hype is about.
Dan,
Yes.
I will admit It did seem like a nice, tidy, satisfying ending…unlike some shows I won’t mention *cough* Sopranos *cough*
You just watched the last three episodes? There’s your problem right there!
Of course, if you were just trying to be contrary.
Nope,
Just thought I’d check out what all the hype was about and the final three episodes seemed like a good test.
Not really my cup of tea…it seemed to be a much “smaller” show than I’d imagined.
You should have used more Stevia.
Watching the last three episodes of “Breaking Bad” out of context seems nonsensical. You could maybe do it with the last 8-episode half-season, which had an arc in and of itself, but I don’t know why anyone would try and judge a book by skipping to the last chapter.
Did Breaking Bad really have an optional ending where the car wouldn’t start, or did we just decide that later?
That was just decided later. But that isn’t what Alan is referring to. He’s basically saying that each of the last three episodes COULD have worked as series finales in their own way.
“Breaking Bad”. That’s it.
Dan, ‘To Hajiilee’ is the episode you didn’t love? I agree that episode is a little bit forced and rushed but what about ‘Rabid Dog’? That is certainly weaker episode than ‘To Hajiilee’.
Jacob – If there’s a “weak” patch to the season, I agree it’s “Rabid Dog”/”To’hajiilee.” I don’t hate/dislike either episode. I just like them LESS.
-Daniel
After almost obsessively watching the last three episodes I had started to think of To’hajiilee as a so/so episode. However, when I went back and watched it I really liked it. It’s an effective lead in to a brilliant 3 episode finale.
Couldn’t agree more with the both of you (even though I loved To’hajiilee).
Breaking Bad should just straight up sweep the whole damn thing (except directing, where if Rian Johnson had been nominated for Ozymandias, should have deserved to win that too).
Also, expecially agreed with Fienberg that the “fantasy shows don’t win any emmys” argument is not true. Game of Thrones really hasn’t deserved to win best drama series for any of its seasons.
*especially
I would put its third season – which was last year – over anything in the nominated 2013 field (I feel like it was a comparative down year for both “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad,” and it was GoT’s best season).
It’s not the best show in the field this year, though I’m pleased it’s there.
I know its unpopular to say bad things about Breaking Bad. And by bad, I mean not amazing. I thought Felina was decent and satisfying but too neat and unbelievable to be great. As for the 8.2 season as a whole, I don’t even think its the best Breaking Bad season. Season 4 was better and season 3 was even better than 4.
So just because all this new tier of fans who came in late and think Breaking Bad is just the BEST SHOW EVER and curse everyone who critiques what they see as perfection… I mean… Come on. (And I know I’m generalizing and all that, but it is my perception of the audience.) I was kinda disappointed and kinda hoping for more. Still a great show though.
Thank God someone else said it. I think Felina was fan service to such an absurd extent that I wish I hadn’t seen it.
It was a great show. It just ended on a lame note for me.
Agree. For me, both of the two preceding episodes were much better than Felina; and made more sense as an ending for Walter White.
C’mon now, it’s perfectly fine if the show didn’t impress you as much as it did the majority of us but your entire complaint basically just boils down to the fact that you hate it when shows are overrated, but that’s just not a valid complaint against its quality. All of us had our minor problems with the last season but it was still goddamn impressive and I’m sorry you let the hype mess with your expectations.
Comments like these always feel like they’re voiced as a balancing act against all the previous comments that shower a particular series with praise lol… appreciation don’t gotta have diminishing returns, let it be.
It’s not *just* the people who came in late that see the season as fantastic. It’s most people who watched from the beginning (if not most people, then a LOT). You think it was overrated? Fine. But a lot of people legitimately thought it was fantastic, and what if they also think it’s the best show of all time? It’s a fair opinion.
I didn’t like “Felina” was much as Season 5.2 as a whole. “Ozymandias,” “Blood Money,” and “Confessions” were series high-points, though, and I was very satisfied with the whole of the end even if I quibble with some of the parts.
I did become annoyed with the hype around the show (if I was making a list of my favorite shows it’d probably sneak into the top 5, but not higher). But that’s just annoyance with BEST X EVER silliness of the Internet. It didn’t detract from the great, fun ride that was the last season experience for me.
Should Win: Breaking Bad. Vince Gilligan and company delivered an all-time great final season for an all-time great show, and it was the best thing to air on TV in the last 12 months. Done and done.
Will Win: Breaking Bad. It started out as a mortal lock to win this category. When HBO submitted True Detective in this category a few months ago, everyone wondered “Well, maybe …”. But that moment of uncertainty seems to have passed. Breaking Bad may not be the lock of the night, but it’s damn close.
I’ll add that there’s another reason why I want to see Breaking Bad triumph, and it has to do with both history and my own peace of mind. I love Game of Thrones – the fourth season was great and it’s my favorite show currently on TV. I loved True Detective – despite the backlash, I thought it was legitimately thrilling to watch every week. I love Mad Men – even in its twilight years, it still delivers on a remarkably high level. In another year, every one of those shows would be deserving winners. But the history of both the Emmys and the Oscars is littered with very good programs and films that receive what I consider to be an inordinate amount of heated criticism because they happened to beat something that a large number of very vocal people thought was better. If Breaking Bad loses, those people are going to be out in force, and even if I agree with their ultimate point, I have no doubt that their ranting would get old very, very, VERY quickly. I can picture it now – “Breaking Bad was SO much better than the thing that won – what were those idiots in the Academy THINKING?! *Long string of expletives*” I don’t want to see people spitting venom at Game of Thrones, True Detective, or Mad Men solely because one of them might wind up being infamously labeled forevermore as “the show that beat Breaking Bad in its final season at the Emmys”. (If House of Cards or Downton Abbey do it … that’s another conversation). But it’s not happening. Breaking Bad is the overwhelming consensus favorite. It should win, it will win, and (almost) everyone will be happy.
The True Detective backlash is nonsense. Honestly, I think a lot of people didn’t really get the show. They thought it was about the Yellow King, they believed the accusations of sexism, they don’t really get what the word “plagiarism” means. It seems like haters gonna hate to me. I hope it upsets Breaking Bad. And it could happen. Anyone watching the Emmys last year knows that no one is a lock for anything.
*Snooty voice* Of course they didn’t get the ending, they can’t enjoy it on as many levels as we did.
I’m just playing, the ending worked for me too. I dunno if I’m working purely on anecdotal evidence but I remember most people were unsatisfied with BrBa’s series finale as well very soon after it aired, they were all hoping for something mind-shatteringly amazing and felt uninspired by what was basically a neat, evenly-paced and tidying-up-loose-ends conclusion. When the dust settled though they appeared to approve of it with some reflection… or maybe it was resignation lol. Maybe that’ll be the case with TD too, I dunno. Backlash might be just a knee-jerk reaction, and I hope it is because if TD does manage to upset BrBa (and while I adore BrBa it wouldn’t hurt me) they’ll be snarling about it for years to come.
I’m only butthurt about Dean Norris being ignored, his haunted performance in the wake of the Heisenberg revela- I’ll just cut myself off here.
I would still pick Breaking Bad as my favorite, but I wish Masters of Sex and The Americans were here instead of Downton Abbey and House of Cards.
In order of preference (based solely on the nominated seasons):
True Detective > Mad Men > Game of Thrones > Breaking Bad > > > House of Cards > Downtown Abbey
I didn’t see House of Cards and I only saw the last 3 episode of Breaking Bad, but I’d agree with the rest.
It’s starting to dawn on me that I might not see who “wins” Game of Thrones for another 10 years and I’m getting bored with all the treading water.
And Mad Men had a pretty good season.
Regarding Game of Thrones, the showrunners have given multiple interviews in which they’ve stated that their current plan is to wrap up the show in 7 seasons. If they stick with that, then there will only be three more seasons, and they’re over halfway done already.
I heard that each season is equal to half a book, we’re now through book 3 of 5, and the final three books haven’t even been written yet.
Only Seasons 3 and 4 have covered half a book so far (the third book, A Storm of Swords, which is the longest and contains many major events and character deaths, as you’ve seen). Seasons 1 and 2 covered roughly one book apiece. Season 5 is going to combine elements from both the fourth and fifth books, which largely take place concurrently, but mostly feature different characters.
The sixth and seventh books have not yet been completed (officially there are only going to be two more, although the author has dropped hints that he may expand the series to eight books if he thinks it’s necessary). But he’s told the showrunners how the story ends (including the fates of every character) and they are going to use that knowledge to cover events from the last two books before those books are released and wrap up the show in seven seasons. Since the books are so massive, that will likely mean cuts and changes for many storylines, but the endgame should be more-or-less the same.
Benioff and Weiss have explicitly stated that they don’t want Game of Thrones to run for 10 seasons. In addition to contract negotiations with the actors possibly becoming prohibitively expensive (even for the most expensive show on TV), they know that dragging out the story too much would, to use their words, “kill the golden goose”.
So don’t worry about having to wait 10 years to see who (if anyone) “wins”! It will likely only be three more years if you take Benioff and Weiss at their word.
My choices:
Game of Thrones>>True Detective>>Breaking Bad>>Mad Men>>House of Cards>>Downton Abbey
I’m still bummed “Game of Thrones” didn’t win last year. Season 3 of GoT is my pick easy over Seaosn 5.1 of “Breaking Bad.”
That said, “Breaking Bad” should win everything this year. Ridiculously strong final season.
Please anything than True Detective.
Even Downton Abbey. Even NCIS. Even Rizzoli and Isles.
Just NOT True Detective.
Maybe I’m wrong here, but isn’t every show a “genre” show? (genre meaning a category of composition)
– Ed
Absolutely, but drama snobs will resist calling stuff like “Downton Abbey” or “True Detective” genre shows, even though they’re both very clear representations of their respective genres (historical fiction and crime fiction, respectively). I feel like this is even worse when it comes to books than TV/movies.
I agree the view that “genre” shows don’t get any respect is rather out-dated. There were certainly years when “Battlestar Galactica” should’ve been nominated and probably won a few Emmys where it was completely ignored, and you could probably say the same for shows like “Buffy” or even the “Deep Space Nine” incarnation of Star Trek. I feel like “Lost” always did decently with these awards, though, and the Emmys have more or less embraced “Game of Thrones” (probably because of the power of HBO more than anything else, but still).