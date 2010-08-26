Emmy predictions: Can any drama beat ‘Mad Men’?

I will say this upfront: I don’t care about the Emmys and I am terrible at predicting them.
The Emmys are voted on by people who work in television, and if there’s one thing you learn quickly in covering this business, it’s that the people who work in television don’t actually watch a lot of television. which doesn’t really make them the best arbiters of the best shows/performances/etc. of the year.(*) When the right show or person wins, I chalk it up to luck as much as anything half the time.
(*) On the other hand, I’m in no position to throw stones, since a chunk of this year’s Television Critics Association Awards went in a direction I wouldn’t have.
And speaking of luck, in all the years I played Emmy prognosticator at The Star-Ledger, I considered myself fortunate if I got half the picks right. (I’m still, for instance, waiting for Martin Sheen to get that Emmy I kept saying he would get for playing Jed Bartlet.)
Still, even if I find the Emmys silly, the TV business doesn’t, so it’s time once again to offer my picks on who I think will win the major categories in drama (today) and comedy (tomorrow), and who among the nominees I think should win.
One thing to keep in mind, as always: while fans of these shows may have watched most or all of the season’s episodes, the Emmys themselves are based on a single submitted episode in the acting categories, and on a handful in the series categories. So an actor who was unremarkable for much of the season but great in one well-written showcase can have the advantage of a more consistent actor whose performance only seems great if you’ve seen it week after week. (You can see a list of all the actor submissions here.)
Again, this is what happens when the voters don’t spend much time watching TV before awards season begins.
After the jump, my drama picks…
Outstanding Drama Series: “Breaking Bad” (AMC), “Dexter” (SHO), “The Good Wife” (CBS), “Lost” (ABC), “Mad Men” (AMC), “True Blood” (HBO)
Should win: This comes down to the two AMC dramas, and while the previous season of “Mad Men” (the one that’s eligible for the Emmys this year) had some outstanding episodes (the runaway lawnmower, the season finale), it also dragged in spots. “Breaking Bad,” having already made a big creative leap forward with its second season, put itself into the conversation for the all-time great TV dramas with its third, which not only increased the visual ambition of one of the best-looking series ever, but expanded the scope of its storytelling as Walt and Jesse became fish in a much bigger, more dangerous pond.
Will win: Though some upcoming HBO series (the Martin Scorsese-directed “Boardwalk Empire,” Dustin Hoffman in “Luck”) may have enough movie-style shine to steal its Emmy thunder next year, right now it’s hard to imagine any show beating “Mad Men.” It remains the perfect Emmy storm, as its setting appeals to older voters while its depth and style draws in younger voters who weren’t working (or even alive) in Don Draper’s era.
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Kyle Chandler, “Friday Night Lights” (NBC), Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad” (AMC), Matthew Fox, “Lost” (ABC), Michael C. Hall, “Dexter” (SHO), Jon Hamm, “Mad Men” (AMC), Hugh Laurie, “House” (FOX)
Should win: This is the rare category where I’d be happy if anyone won, particularly since Hall, Chandler, Laurie and Hamm all have deserved Emmys for previous seasons, since Cranston was just as great this year as his previous two Emmy-winning seasons, and since Fox managed to make me like Jack again in the final season of “Lost” after I’d hated him for years. If forced to pick one, I say Hamm, who has made Don Draper one of the most iconic TV characters of the last 20 years, and who got to play many different variations on both Don and alter ego Dick Whitman throughout last season.
Will win: I thought for sure Laurie had this sewn up when I saw the two-hour “House” season premiere where the good doctor was a patient at a mental hospital. Then I saw Hamm’s work in his own submitted episode, “The Gypsy and the Hobo” (where Don finally has to confess his true identity to Betty) and thought we had the makings of a three-horse race between those two and Cranston (who submitted the season finale, which wasn’t necessarily his best showcase). Then Hall won the Golden Globe and the SAG Award, receiving thunderous applause at both events not only for his performance but for his successful fight against cancer. And then John Lithgow won the guest star award last week for his work opposite Hall this season, suggesting that Emmy voters might be ready to reward the star of “Dexter” himself. Both his work and his personal story would seem to make him the favorite.
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Connie Britton, “Friday Night Lights” (DirecTV’s The 101 Network/NBC), Glenn Close, “Damages” (FX), Marisa Hargitay, “Law & Order: SVU” (NBC), January Jones, “Mad Men” (AMC), Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife” (CBS), Kyra Sedgwick, “The Closer” (TNT)
Should win: It was one of Emmy’s bigger crimes of the ’00s that Britton hadn’t even been nominated before this season for giving one of the best performances by any actress on television. (Now we can complain about the snub of Katey Sagal for her amazing work on “Sons of Anarchy” this season.) In this fourth season of “Friday Night Lights,” Britton had to walk a lot of tricky emotional territory – including her Tami Taylor’s angst over her daughter’s impending adulthood and an abortion controversy that threatened to destroy her career – and she nailed it all.
Will win: Margulies has won a Golden Globe, a SAG Award and a Television Critics Association Award (the latter in a gender-neutral category where she beat the likes of Cranston and Lithgow), and it’s hard to imagine her not making it a clean sweep on Sunday night.
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Andre Braugher, “Men of a Certain Age” (TNT), Michael Emerson, “Lost” (ABC), Terry O’Quinn, “Lost” (ABC), Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad” (AMC), Martin Short, “Damages” (FX), John Slattery, “Mad Men” (AMC)
Should win: This is another category where no winner would really disappoint me (except for Short, since I don’t watch “Damages,” but I heard he was quite good). The most deserving winner, though, is Paul, who tore it up on a weekly basis as his character tried to come to grips with the monster he thought he was becoming. He and Sagal gave the two best dramatic performances on television last season, and since she wasn’t even nominated, I really want to see him win.
Will win: All six chose great episodes to submit, but Paul may actually be at the greatest disadvantage thanks to the “vote based on one episode” plan, since A)he was much more prominent on a weekly basis on his show than most of the other nominees (Emerson in particular vanished for large chunks of that “Lost” season), and B)a lot of the power of his performance in his submitted episode (where his character plots a murder) comes from having seen his emotional journey over the previous weeks. If voters are choosing entirely on the submissions, it will likely go to one of the “Lost” guys, and my money’s on Emerson.
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Christina Baranski, “The Good Wife” (CBS), Rose Byrne, “Damages” (FX), Sharon Gless, “Burn Notice” (USA), Christina Hendricks, “Mad Men” (AMC), Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men” (AMC), Archie Panjabi, “The Good Wife” (CBS)
Should win: Neither Hendricks nor Moss were as prominent as they’d been in previous “Mad Men” seasons, but they made their occasional spotlights count. In particular, Hendricks is fantastic in her submitted episode, where her character’s life is upended by bad professional news from her dolt of a husband, and which features a completely platonic scene between her and Jon Hamm that’s nonetheless overflowing with chemistry.
Will win: Will the “Good Wife” and “Mad Men” co-stars cannibalize each other’s votes and leave the field open to former Emmy fave Gless (who oddly didn’t submit the episode where she appeared opposite fellow Emmy darling Tyne Daly)? Will Baranski get a matching Emmy for the one she got in her “Cybill” days? Or will the voters be unable to get that Hendricks/Hamm scene out of their brains and give her the trophy?
Alan,
I have given less credence to awards over the years as you’ve stated.
I agree with most of your choices. I would like to see Paul pick up an Emmy. He was deserving last year and this year too. Martin Short was excellent in Damages this past season (definitely proving to those who didn’t know he had dramatic chops).
Outstanding supp. actress-I hope Hendricks wins.
I will say one more time how ludicrous it is that Sagal was not nominated. It’s over, it’s done, it still makes me irritated.
I’d love to see Katey Sagal and Ed O’Neill present an Emmy, as both a mini Married With Children reunion and a tacit admission of guilt that neither were nominated.
i cant take an award seriously if they have never give one to “the wire” in the past.
i dont know why we still care about the emmys. they have proven they are a sham
I have a question about submissions for a show with multiple nominations. Do the voters all vote for every single category? If so, then I would think someone watching all these tapes would take note of say Aaron Paul’s performance in the episodes submitted by Breaking Bad for best drama and the episode Cranston submits for best actor in addition
to the episode Aaron Paul himself submitted for best supporting. (supposing they’re different episodes). Or do the voters watch them all separately and award it based solely on that submission alone and not any other submissions of the same show. I ask because a lot of the times you’d see people submitting the same episodes, and I’d think, the voters would be watching the same episodes over and over again in a show, and that time spent would have been better used if they’d actually watch a couple of different episodes to get a feel for a show or a performance.
First, not everybody votes for everything, Actors vote for actors & writers vote for writers and so on. From what I understand, everyone votes for best series.
As for the submissions, the episodes are broken down to just the scenes the summiting actor appears in. So even if two actors summit the same episode, one tape will just be person A scenes & the other just person Bs.
Now like I said, I do think that everyone votes for best series, so we can hope that the voters will see how awesome a certain actor is in the episodes they watch and be more likely to vote for him or her, but I wouldnâ€™t count on it.
Alan,
Did all of the Lost Actors just submit “The End”? Or did Emerson and O’Quinn submit their sideways showcases (“the Subsititute” and “Dr. Linus”)?
Biff865, this was pulled from [goldderby.latimes.com] , which lists Emmy episode submissions for the prominent acting categories.
BEST SUPPORTING DRAMA ACTOR
Andre Braugher, “Men of a Certain Age” (“Powerless”)
Michael Emerson, “Lost” (“Dr. Linus”)
Terry O’Quinn, “Lost” (“The Substitute”)
Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad” (“Half Measures”)
Martin Short, “Damages” (“You Haven’t Replaced Me Yet”)
John Slattery, “Mad Men” (“The Gypsy and the Hobo”)
Thanks Long Hong. I thought that either way kind of made sense for both actors. On one hand, they essentially got to play two different characters for the entirety of Dr. Linus and The Substitute. But on the other, The End was so long and epic it would have been a powerful submission for any of them.
Fox for the win. I know he won’t, but he should. They guy was a constant powerhouse in one of the most demanding roles in one of the most demanding series of all time. Jack Shepherd is a legend, and he deserves some love for how much time and care he put into the end of Jacks amazing journey. The deathsmile alone as the plane flew away is a winner by itself.
Matthew Fox really should have been nominated in 2005 for the show’s first season. This nod for his swan song is a consolation prize more than anything else.
-alyson
im a huge mad men fan and am in complete awe of matt weiner’s genius but i think he may be a little too brash. watch this video about him talking about casting the women of the show. watch the end part where he talks about casting betty. i would imagine january jones pretty much feeling shitty hearing that from matt. i am SO rooting for her for the emmys now more than ever.
[www.youtube.com]
Yeah I go into the Emmys expecting the worst, that way I am usually pleasantly surprised when they actually do get something right.
I pretty much agree with most of your picks but I’ll throw out mine anyway for who should/will win:
Drama: Should – Breaking Bad (best year so far)
Will – Mad Men (again, best year so far, but not better than BB’s best)
Lead Actor: Should – Jon Hamm or Hugh Laurie (but I’ll be happy whoever wins)
Will – Michael C. Hall (he’s excellent but like you alluded to, he may pick up a chunk of the sympathy vote)
Lead Actress: Should – Connie Britton or I’d be happy enough with Julianna Margulies (of course in an ideal world Katey Sagal)
Will – Julianna Margulies
Supporting Actor: Should – Aaron Paul (just plain excellent)
Will – Terry O’Quinn (or Michael Emerson)
Supporting Actress: Should – Christina Hendricks or Archie Panjabi (one of the best new characters this past year)
Will – Christine Baranski
I share your feelings about the Emmy’s Alan, but the ONLY award I care about this year is the one I hope Aaron Paul gets. I don’t think he will win because of the disadvantages you note, but that doesn’t keep me from hoping against hope that he gets the recognition. I watch a LOT of television and no single performance was as moving and haunting as his. Season 3 was teh season of Jesse. Since Breaking Bad is airing late enough next year that they won’t even qualify for the Emmy’s makes me think this might be his last shot. Moreso than the trophy I want the reassurance that people in his industry appreciate his work and will keep giving him roles. I don’t want Aaron Paul to disappear when the show does.
Would be most surprised to see win: True Blood (Having its best year creatively, but not better than Mad Men
Should Win: Mad Men (Hsving its Best year creatively)
I hope Boardwalk Empire beats Mad Men next year.
I wish I could make myself not care the way you do, but I guess I’m just not jaded enough yet; I still get upset when the best shows and performances are jilted. Probably my inner sports fan crossing into other arenas.
Oh, and on a completely different note, I saw The Hold Steady in a tiny bar in Costa Mesa last night, and they absolutely killed it. “Constructive Summer” in particular was awesome. I know you have a family and all, but go see them!
I’m kind of surprised that Aaron Paul submitted “Half Measures.” I felt the episode where Jesse was in the hospital and recited that long, angry rant at Walter White for screwing up his life was almost written specifically as an Emmy showcase for him.
Yeah, I would have absolutely submitted “One Minute” instead of “Half Measures” if I were him. And I think Cranston should have submitted something other than “Full Measure.” I’m just not sure what.
Wonder why Cranston didn’t submit Fly. Paul could have submitted that one as well as far as I am concerned.
“One minute” was good, but all it was for him was two monolougues, and they were fantastic but I can see why he would choice an episode where he gets to do a bit more.
I think it’s odd that Aaron Paul would choose “Half Measures” as his submission episode. I think it was the best episode of the season, but I think “One Minute” might have actually been better, those two monologues were outstanding.
I think Paul deserves to win, but I also won’t be upset if Emerson or O’Quinn does seeing as I loved the final season of Lost.
I’m kind of hoping that either voter nostalgia kicks in for Lost or everyone realizes how Breaking Bad is knocking on the door of The Wire for greatest TV drama ever, either way, I’m already tired of Mad Men winning.
Cranston could easily take his 3rd consecutive home this year and I’d applaud but I hope it goes to Michael C Hall because he’s earned it over 4 seasons of Dexter, his battle with cancer, and it would be cool to see him complete the sweep.
Will there be comedy predictions coming soon?
I think Alanâ€™s predictions, despite the casual disclaimer, are pretty close to being on the money. Overall, I was very happy with the Emmy nominations this year, with a few exceptions, namely Sons of Anarchy and Katey Sagal missing out. But for the first time in years, Iâ€™m actually looking forward to watching the ceremony. The thing that intrigues me the most about the Emmys this year, however, is how despite the presence of what appears to be a clear favorite in almost every category, you can make a convincing case for almost every candidate this year. With that in mind, what follows is my personal (and entirely unscientific) attempt to handicap the field.
Edit: I apologize for the length of the post â€“ I didnâ€™t realize how much I was starting to ramble. Feel free to just keeping scrolling on through to the end ;)
Outstanding Drama Series
1. Mad Men – 35%. The two-time champion for good reason, and a very deserving recipient should the three-peat indeed happen. This past season was excellent, even by its own high standards. I donâ€™t buy the faint Internet rumblings of a backlash for a â€˜downâ€™ year â€“ that happens anytime a show has a sustained run of success.
2. Breaking Bad – 30%. As Alan stated above, this series has made substantial creative leaps in both its second and third seasons, to the point where it can not only compete with its big brother, but can legitimately stake a claim to being one of the greatest series in recent memory. With Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, and Giancarlo Esposito (to name a few) it might have the strongest cast top to bottom on TV right now, and the storytelling is second to none. As further incentive, it wonâ€™t air again until July 2011, and thus will not be eligible for the Emmys next year (while Mad Menâ€™s fourth season will).
3. The Good Wife – 15% In the unlikely event that one of AMCâ€™s two entries fails to take the top spot, I would guess that it would be the result of a vote split coupled with the rest of the Academyâ€™s older voting block swinging it for The Good Wife, a show that I donâ€™t watch frequently, but certainly canâ€™t disparage.
4. Lost – 15%. I would love it if Lost, one of my five favorite shows of all time, got to end its run with a win, and there may well be enough sentiment among voters for that to happen. But while I think Lost ultimately will take home at least one of the big prizes as a send-off, it probably wonâ€™t be this one.
5. Dexter – 4%. Another show that I love and would be happy to see win. I get the sense, however, its more likely to be rewarded for its actors.
6. True Blood -1%. Simple logic. As fun as the show is, it didnâ€™t get any other major nominations. Voters have rewarded the phenomenon, but it wonâ€™t win yet.
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
1. Michael C. Hall – 25%. Undoubtedly he gave a worthy performance, probably his strongest of the showâ€™s four seasons, but ultimately itâ€™s the precursors (SAG and Golden Globe) and the sentiment (beating his cancer into remission) that make me believe heâ€™ll take it home.
2. Bryan Cranston – 25%. Hard to believe that a two-time defending champion coming off arguably his best year might not be the favorite, but people love to cry and to cheer, and Hall might be the better story.
3. Jon Hamm – 20%. I can guarantee that one year, Jon Hamm will win an Emmy for playing Don Draper. This year is as good a year as any, as he raised his game yet again in breaking away from both Betty and Sterling Cooper for the dangerous unknown. But again, the field is stacked. Next year, when he doesnâ€™t have to face Cranston, however, he might have a better shot.
4. Matthew Fox – 15% While every single actor in this field has a legitimate shot to win, Fox is the one people seem most inclined to think will â€˜settle for the nominationâ€™. But with his performance in â€œThe Endâ€, Fox has arguably the best showcase episode of any actor here (plus, itâ€™s twice as long as any other entry). If the Academy wants to reward Lost, he could be a real dark horse.
5. Kyle Chandler – 10%. The fact that Chandler got a nomination after being snubbed for three straight years proves that voters actually watched his show for a change. That fact alone makes him a very real threat to win. However, itâ€™ll be a tall order for him to leap over so many entrenched actors (namely, Hall and Hamm) who voters might believe are â€˜dueâ€™ for a win of their own.
6. Hugh Laurie – 5%. Much like Hamm, itâ€™s hard to believe that he doesnâ€™t already have an Emmy for playing Dr. Gregory House. His submission, â€œBrokenâ€, stands with the best work he has ever produced. But in a category this stacked, his always-the-bridesmaid status will be hard to shake, especially if voters believe by now that they can count on him to be just as good next year.
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
1. Julianna Margulies – 70%. Sheâ€™s beloved TV veteran with six previous nominations (one win) whoâ€™s swept everything so far, and gives a strong, non-controversial performance in one of votersâ€™ favorite new shows. Sheâ€™s going to win.
2. Glenn Close – 15% The two-time defending champ was as good as ever this past season, even though nobody watched. Previously, those small audiences didnâ€™t hurt her, but with Marguilesâ€™s show regularly pulling in 16 million viewers, sheâ€™ll be hard pressed to three-peat in her final year on basic cable.
3. Connie Britton – 10% Like her on-screen husband Kyle Chandler, sheâ€™s been snubbed three years running, but now that voterâ€™s have noticed, sheâ€™s a force to be reckoned with. She probably has a better chance to win than Chandler does, since her performance is just as good and her category isnâ€™t quite as strong top to bottom. I still donâ€™t think sheâ€™ll upset Margulies (more people watch The Good Wife) but hopefully now that sheâ€™s broken through, voters will remember her and reward her next year in Friday Night Lightsâ€™ final season.
4. January Jones – 3%. She really got her chance to shine this past season as the Drapersâ€™ marriage disintegrated and Bettyâ€™s quiet vindictiveness reached a whole new level. Iâ€™m not among the handful of people have questioned Jonesâ€™s acting skills or the difficulty of her role: I think she does a wonderful job. Ultimately, I think her chances are so slim due to the simple fact that her character isnâ€™t very likeable.
5. Mariska Hartigay – 1%. Seven straight years of nominations, including one win, for a pure procedural proves that the Academy loves her. I might be selling her short with this percentage, but Iâ€™m still a little bitter that these last two slots didnâ€™t go to Anna Gunn and Katey Sagal.
6. Kyra Sedgwick – 1%. Steady as she goes, Sedgwick turned in the same strong-willed performance that has earned her Emmy nominations for the past five years. But if it wasnâ€™t good enough to get her a win then, it wonâ€™t be enough to top Margulies or Close this year.
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
1. Terry Oâ€™Quinn – 25%. A former winner who got to take on dual roles this season, and played the sinister Man in Black perfectly off of his old beloved character of John Locke. Given the challenge and his prominence in Lostâ€™s final season, heâ€™s probably its best chance for a win in a major category. Aaron Paul aside, his biggest worry is probably his good friend Emerson â€“ a vote split could kill both of their chances.
2. Aaron Paul – 20%. Thereâ€™s a notable contingent, including Alan, who think Paul outshone even Cranston this year. Thereâ€™s no denying that his performance was fantastic, and if voters watched enough of Season 3, he might get a well-deserved win before his show takes a year-long hiatus from the awards.
3. Michael Emerson – 20%. Last yearâ€™s champion has a good chance to edge out Paul and repeat if he can take a few votes away from Oâ€™Quinn. Their showdown will be a good test of what the voters actually base their choice on, because while Qâ€™Quinn was featured in more episodes and had the stronger season, Emerson made the most of his limited screentime and had the better showcase episode. If thatâ€™s all voters see, it could be enough to put him over the top.
4. Andre Braugher – 15%. A two-time previous winner for two different shows, thereâ€™s no denying that the Academy loves him. Braugher gives a nicely understand performance in an underrated show, even if only a few people watch. He seems to be a popular dark horse pick.
5. John Slattery – 10%. Roger Sterling was in fine form this past season, always ready with a brilliant one-liner that cuts like a cold sword. Slattery definitely deserves his nomination, but while Iâ€™d be happy if he won, there doesnâ€™t seem to be any sense of momentum for him.
6. Martin Short – 10%. I havenâ€™t seen much of Short since I, like the rest of the world, donâ€™t watch Damages regularly. But voters seem to love it when veteran comedic actors play serious, and Short seems to have handled it well. He could surprise.
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
1. Christine Baranski – 30%. The sheer number of nominations they gave The Good Wife tells me that voters love the show, enough possibly to reward it for more than just Marguliesâ€™s performance. Baranski is one of those beloved TV veterans whoâ€™s been around forever and has landed a classic winning roles as an icy career woman with a softer side. Sheâ€™s not an overwhelming favorite by any means, but I think sheâ€™s less likely to split votes with her co-star Panjabi than the Mad Men women are. That could be enough to put her over the top.
2. Elisabeth Moss – 25%. Sheâ€™s dropping down to supporting after holding her own in the Lead category last year, so sheâ€™s definitely got to be considered. Peggy didnâ€™t set the world on fire last season, but she was consistently very strong.
3. Christina Hendricks – 25%. Hendricks was her usual magnificent self again, but she also showed us another side of Joan, one that was truly heartbreaking. I for one would love to see her sashay her way to the podium this year, but sheâ€™ll have to get by Moss first.
4. Rose Byrne – 10%. Much like her more celebrated colleague Glenn Close, Byrne has been consistently excellent these past few years. She was good as ever this season, and as the only returning nominee from last year, she has a built-in edge. On the other hand, her showâ€™s small viewership and the fact that sheâ€™s not a big movie star like Close will hurt her chances to make this year her year.
5. Archie Panjabi – 5%. Her character was an intriguing enigma this season, and her chances arenâ€™t much clearer. Her role, as good as she was in it, was a small one, and sheâ€™s still relatively unknown.
6. Sharon Gless – 5%. I know that sheâ€™s one of the most respected veterans in the business, but no one saw this nomination coming. That could foreshadow a surprise win, but given that sheâ€™s a minor character on a (still very enjoyable) show that never gets any awards play, Iâ€™m more inclined to think that she snuck into the field due to a comparative lack of established players in her category.
jon hamm, finally, please! i keep trying to get in to breaking bad, but find it just so boring. love baranski. love martin short – what a performance – totally excellent. would be happy with hendricks.