The 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards started out incredibly predictable, and they ended virtually the same way. But sandwiched in between those two familiar slices of white bread was an incredible, unpredictable filling, featuring a number of delightfully shocking winners like Margo Martindale, Peter Dinklage and, in a stunning but welcome farewell tribute, “Friday Night Lights.”
Things didn”t start off in exciting fashion when “Modern Family” – a show adored by the Emmy”s comedy branch for the way it melds traditional multi-camera sitcom-style humor with a 21st century aesthetic – swept the first four awards of the night. The show only failed to go five in a row because the fifth award was for comedy lead actor, and all of the show”s actors submitted themselves in the supporting categories. (Host Jane Lynch followed the 4-4 opening by announcing, “Welcome to the ‘Modern Family” awards!”)
Voters not only loved the show in general but the Dunphy family in particular. Julie Bowen beat out co-star Sofia Vergara (who had a much, much funnier year) for comedy supporting actress – not to mention reigning winner Lynch and perpetual Emmy winner Betty White – and joked that she didn”t know what she would complain about to her therapist next week. Ty Burrell followed, and gave a splendid speech – the right mix of poignant and funny – as he tried to imagine how his late father, who never got to see him act, would feel about a career that left him so fulfilled but also required him to wear makeup.
The “Modern Family” wins (including writing and directing) were followed by an award that seemed like a surprise but probably shouldn”t have been, as “Big Bang Theory” star Jim Parsons repeated for comedy lead actor, depriving outgoing “The Office” star Steve Carell of his final chance to win an Emmy for playing Michael Scott. Carell”s submitted episode (“Goodbye Michael”) was a great emotional and comic showcase, but also one that played very strongly off of seven seasons of viewer knowledge of the character, whereas Parsons” submission required no knowledge save that Parsons is very good at verbal and physical comedy. The easiest way to win an Emmy is to have already won one, so Parsons had a leg up on Carell.
As the nominees for comedy lead actress were announced, nominee Amy Poehler raced to the stage, to the surprise of presenters Sofia Vergara and Rob Lowe, and the delight of the audience (in the theater and at home). She was quickly followed by the other nominees in a marvelous parody of various awards ceremonies – the idea was Poehler”s, which she hatched over dinner with fellow nominee Martha Plimpton last week – and even ended with the winner getting a tiara and bouquet of roses. Unfortunately, that winner wasn”t Poehler (the funniest performer in the category), but Melissa McCarthy from “Mike & Molly.” (I could deal with Poehler losing to either of the Showtime actresses, who get to show much more dramatic range than her, or to Tina Fey, who was also hilarious in her own submission, but no way should Poehler”s performance in the “Flu Season” episode of “Parks and Recreation” have lost to anyone else.)
The night then shifted back into predictability for the various reality and variety awards. “The Amazing Race,” which lost the reality competition series Emmy for the first time ever last year, reclaimed its title, and “The Daily Show” won the comedy/variety/music series Emmy for the ninth year in a row. (Presenter Scott Caan didn”t even try to pretend another show had a chance.)
After that, though, things got incredibly – and often wonderfully – strange.
The drama categories were expected to be a battle between hotshot HBO rookie “Boardwalk Empire” and the fourth season of “Mad Men,” powered by the powerfully Emmy-baiting episode “The Suitcase.” Instead, “Boardwalk” won its expected award for Martin Scorsese”s direction of the pilot and nothing else (though it cleaned up in the technical categories presented last week), “Mad Men” was shut out entirely from this middle portion of the telecast – the show has still never won an Emmy for acting – and the winners were…
… brilliant.
Matthew Weiner”s script for “The Suitcase” may have taught us what the money was for, but Jason Katims” script for the “Friday Night Lights” series finale taught us one last time what all our tears over that great, great series were for, and it was a win that even Katims didn”t seem to be expecting. (“The Suitcase” is one of the all-time great hours of TV drama, but Weiner also has a shelf-ful of Emmys, and in this case I was so damn happy to see Katims get a kind of career achievement award for the terminally underrated “FNL.”)
No word could better describe Margo Martindale”s supporting actress win for her mesmerizing, heartbreaking turn as hillbilly crime lord Mags Bennet than the title of the show she won it for: “Justified.” The veteran character actress alternated laughter and tears as she said, “Sometimes, things just take time, but with time comes appreciation,” and expressed gratitude for being able to act with “the kick-assest cast on television.”
Though HBO”s “Game of Thrones” wouldn”t get any other awards on the night, Peter Dinklage”s supporting actor win for his charismatic, hilarious, touching work as clever imp Tyrion Lannister was extremely deserving.
Julianna Margulies had been expected to win the drama lead actress award last year, and instead got it for another strong season of work on “The Good Wife.” (I”d have given it to either Elisabeth Moss or Connie Britton, but Margulies is terrific in her own right.)
Then came the night”s most uncertain award: drama lead actor. Bryan Cranston had won it each of the past three years, and only couldn”t win this time because “Breaking Bad” was ineligible after taking more than a year off between seasons. So on one hand you had Jon Hamm, Michael C. Hall and Hugh Laurie who”d been beaten year after year by Cranston. On the other you had first-time nominees Steve Buscemi and Timothy Olyphant possibly poised to swoop in and deprive those guys yet again. And out of nowhere came “Friday Night Lights” leading man Kyle Chandler, whose work episode after episode, season after season, established Coach Eric Taylor as the best on-screen dad since Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch, to win the thing. Chandler was so unprepared for the win that he didn”t write a speech (and, as a result, forgot to thank co-star Connie Britton until after his microphone was turned off).
For a show that had begun in such uninspiring fashion – not only with all the “Modern Family”/”Daily Show” dominance, but with a long, strange production number in which Lynch danced and sang her way across most of the shows in primetime (her visit to the Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce offices was a lone highlight, mainly for Hamm”s disgust as Don Draper sent her on her way) – this unbridled lunacy, usually in service of people who had long deserved an Emmy, if not always this particular Emmy, was a refreshing change from business as usual.
After that, PBS” “Downton Abbey” largely crushed HBO”s heavily-favored “Mildred Pearce” in the movies/minis categories (though Kate Winslet and Guy Pearce prevented HBO from being shut out in the Emmy portion it usually dominates), including a win for outstanding miniseries or movie.
That left the biggest awards of the night: for outstanding drama and comedy series. “Mad Men” had been shut out to that point, “Boardwalk Empire” had the most Emmys thanks to the technical awards, and “Friday Night Lights” had won two significant trophies during the primetime show. It seemed like the night was ripe for yet another upset, but “Mad Men” restored order by winning the category for the fourth straight year. (And though it”s boring to say that, “Mad Men” still had the strongest season of the nominated dramas.)
But where Weiner seemed honest when he admitted he didn”t expect to win that award, given how the rest of the night had gone, nobody at “Modern Family” had to act the least bit surprised when they made it to the stage for their second straight Emmy coronation for outstanding comedy series. (Nevermind that “Parks and Recreation” clearly had the best season of any nominee; the Academy”s love of “Modern Family” couldn”t have been more clear throughout the night.)
All in all, it was about the best you could hope for out of the Emmys: many deserving winners, some of them pleasantly surprising and some predictable to the point of sleepiness, and only a few completely egregious choices. It”s an awards show. Strange things happen. But most of the strangeness this year was entirely to the good.
So “Parks and Recreation” and Jon Hamm still don”t have Emmys, but “Friday Night Lights” has two. I can live with that, especially since the Emmys don”t change what I know thrilled me when I watched it.
Why did Julianna Margulies dress as a Dalek?
It’s hard to believe that this “Mad Men” show could be any good with such a seemingly mediocre cast of actors. (/internet sarcasm). Pleasantly surprised and happy for FNL and Mr. Coach, oddly upset that The Suitcase, one of my favorite episodes of anything, ever, came away with nothing.
Yeah, that drives me nuts. I genuinely don’t think Elisabeth Moss is ever going to get her Emmy if she couldn’t even get it for The Suitcase, and that drives me nuts.
… and did I mention it drives me nuts? Clearly it drives me nuts.
Son of Mecha Mummy, why do you have a steering wheel stuck in your crotch?
Glad Chandler, Katims and Martindale won, but Carell getting snubbed and Poehler losing to someone from Mike and Molly is ridiculous.
I have no doubt that McCarthy’s spectacular work in Bridesmaids helped her out here a lot. If I worked for Universal I would already be pushing her for an Oscar nom for best supporting actress.
I’m so bummed about Steve Carrell, and every time the camera swept past his front row seat, it was just so depressing to see him sitting there Emmy-less. Too bad the last-chance spirit that helped Coach Taylor wasn’t enough for Michael Scott…
I can’t understand your love of Vergara over Bowen. Vergara plays every episode the exact same way, and nearly every punchline is the exact same.
Bowen can certainly be shrill (and her submission episode stunk), but, to me, she takes more chances and gets more laughs than Vergara.
I understand that people love FNL and Chandler, but in what way was he more deserving than Hamm? Hamm had a showy season, a tremendous submission episode, and was a guy who had waited and paid his dues. I really hope this isn’t the Emmy’s saying “This was our last chance for Chandler, we’ll pay you back later John” because Hamm DESERVED this.
I don’t think many people would disagree with you about Jon Hamm. He absolutely deserved to win, The Suitcase is one of the best episodes and he should have won now, before Bryan Cranston goes back to dominating for probably the next 3 years. However, none of that means Kyle Chandler wasn’t deserving. That is a well-earned win, unlike any of the Modern Family wins or the Melissa McCarthy win.
Exactly. Hamm was terrific this season, and again, he was robbed. Chandler, on the other hand, defines middling actor (and yeah, I’ve only seen him in Super 8, but really).
Chandler a middling actor? Watch FNL and then try making such a comment. I have no problem with him winning over Hamm.
Even though I’m a fan of Mad Men all of the whining from the superfans is gloriously entertaining.
Was my comment really inappropriate, Alan? Apologies if it came across that way.
Dead Souls is right, watch Friday Night Lights before you evaluate Kyle Chandler. He really is a great actor.
Deserves got nothing to do with it.
Thing is, when the showy parts win people bag on the Emmy’s for rewarding showy roles and actor-y acting. But when they reward underplayed performances then people complain about the performance being middling and nothing special. Lesson being: “You can’t please everyone.”
One might also ask how Hamm was deserving over Chandler. I’m not hating on Hamm, he’s tremendous. But Chandler deserved the award as much as anyone.
Bowen has such a much tougher row to hoe in her lane than does Vergara, who I also love. As Burrell said, she is the straight woman on the show. They are so rarely rewarded. I’m quite behind this win.
I was thinking that Kyle Chandler has never been nominated before (I think?) and FNL is done, so his chances to win as Coach Taylor are over. Jon Hamm will win it eventually. IMO, either of them could have won.
@ Sonia: Chandler was nominated once before, last year for the 4th season.
In response to your statement that Jon Hamm will eventually win? Well, it kind of seems likely… but then, wouldn’t most people have said that about Steve Carrell for The Office?
@Sonia
Chandler was nominated last year, but yeah, this was going to be his last chance. Hamm will have at least two or three more nominations for each season of Mad Men most likely.
@Fritanga
Okay, I’m a huge fan of Mad Men, was definitely expecting for a Jon Hamm win, but as an equally large Friday Night Lights fan it was hard to be disappointed. That being said, it’s just plain ignorant to call an actor “middling” when all you’ve seen him in is a summer blockbuster in which he played a mostly supporting role. Defend Hamm’s performance all you want because you’ve seen it, you can. But don’t attack Chandler’s when you’ve seen none of it.
Coach Taylor is a man who keeps his emotions at bay most of the time so as an actor Chandler has to convey what’s going on inside the character without hysterics or sometimes even dialogue. That’s an incredibly difficult thing to do as an actor — to let the audience know what the character is thinking or feeling without any overt emoting. I read somebody this weekend who said Chandler can do more with a clench of his jaw than other actors can do with three pages of dialogue. Kyle Chandler’s Coach Taylor is one of the greatest male characters in television history.
Your calling Chandler a middling actor because you’ve seen one supporting performance? I love Hamm but I’d definitely think he was just a middling actor of all I’d seen him was those 2 episodes of “Gilmore Girls”. It’s not a fair comparison.
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can’t Lose!
It’s nice for once to not only be surprised by the results of an award show, but for it to be a good surprise. I will say this though, watching the Emmys only makes me ask again, “How can Emmy voters get the Drama categories so correct, but completely mangle the Comedy categories?” I know Comedy is inherently more subjective than Drama, but still.
Garbage, albeit not surprising. As good as Friday Night Lights was, Hamm not winning for best actor is a disgrace. The Suitcase is easily top 10 episode of the last 10 years. But at least Melissa McCarthy won best actress in Comedy. Mike & Molly = best show ever!!!!!!!
Really? Mike and Molly?
Sorry, I guess sarcasm wasnt evident over the internetz. What i meant was “Mike and Molly 4 evaz!!!!”
No comment on the “Emmytones”? I kept thinking “Joel McHale, you’re the star of your own show. What are you doing?”
Joel McHale also got to sing part of “Born to Run” last year. I guess the Emmys prefer his singing over his acting.
Don’t forget he has a ton of live TV experience, from his days on Seattle’s post-SNL half-hour sketch show “Almost Live.” Maybe he really enjoys that sort of thing.
I loved Almost Live on Comedy Central in the olden days. Uncle Fran’s Musical Forest #1
““Modern Family” – a show adored by the Emmy’s comedy branch”. – As I recall, just about a little over a month ago, your fellow TV critics awarded The same award to Modern Family and Ty Burrell. The viewing public seems to adore Modern Family as well. I don’t think it’s just Emmys comedy branch. I get that you’re not a huge fan, which is cool – we all like what we like- But I think the show is more universally loved than you’re implying. If I misread that, I apologize. Also, It’s only year 2 for Modern Family and it won one acting award last year. I have been watching the Emmys for years and I have seen sweeps far bigger than this. Mad Men just won 4 years in a row. Prior to MF , 30 Rock won 3 in a row.
While that’s certainly true about 30 Rock and Mad Men sweeping the awards for years, the critique about Modern Family winning this one isn’t the repetitiveness, just that it beat one of the all-time great comedy seasons from Parks and Recreation.
I agree with Clark, and I think Alan needs to come to grips with the fact that his opinion may just be outside the meanstream on this one. He likes Parks and Rec much more than than Modern Family. That’s fine. I disagree, and unfortunately for Alan, so do the majority of his fellow critics, Emmy voters and television viewers (judging by the ratings) as a whole. I thought Modern Family deserved all of its awards, and I don’t get the backlash. It wasn’t quite as good as it was last year, but it was still damn good, and it was good enough to be the best comedy on television.
Anyway, Modern Family aside, I was pleasantly surpised that Friday Night Lights won the writing award, and Kyle Chandler won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor. I don’t watch Mad Men (I find it dreadfully boring), so I can’t say if he was more deserving than Hamm, but he was definitely deserving. And the Peter Dinklage win was great. Personally, I thought Game of Thrones was the best drama on television in the absence of Breaking Bad, and I’m mystified at how Mad Men has even one Emmy, let alone four (I’d have picked Season 5 of The Wire, Season 4 of Battlestar Galactica/Season 7 of The Shield, Season 3 of Breaking Bad and Season 1 of Game of Thrones instead in each of those years). Oh well.
I agree with Alan that Parks and Rec, & Community, are the class of TV comedy & share his disappointment in their inability to win/be nominated. However Modern Family is a very good show & none of its wins were travesties (unlike the lead Comedy choices) and I don’t think Alan has said otherwise. So far as I can tell he’s merely a little disappointed that what/who he considers the best did not win (as anyone would be), and found the lack of suspense for MF’s outstanding comedy win a tad boring (didn’t we all?). Besides it’s his job to voice his opinion, not agree with the mainstream, be it other critics or viewers at large.
The problem with Modern Family is that it has nothing going for it beyond “popular and entertaining”. Sure, you love it, lots of people do. Great. But does that make it bold? Fresh? Intriguing? Different? Hardly. It’s every family sitcom you’ve seen in the last 20 years bundled together and given a coat of paint.
The show is fine. The writing is often sharp, the kids are great, Ty Burrell is a stand-out in a cast that largely turns in the same stuff week-in-week-out (whether by fault of their own or the writers giving them the same material, I can’t say).
Which is why it’s sad to see Parks & Recreation, Community, Louie, Archer etc. etc. not as recognised as they are. Collectively, they’re the boldest, most vibrant comedy TV shows on television. Parks & Recreation started out in a similar position to Modern Family – old concept, fresh paint. The difference is, P&R has taken and crafted interesting, vibrant characters and, frankly, a whole WORLD. Pawnee is the most fleshed-out sitcom world since Springfield. Modern Family is content just to exist within its core cast, which is fine, but bland. And that’s to say nothing for Community, Louie and Archer, among numerous other shows.
My point is that Modern Family completely lacks in ambition, which is why it doesn’t deserve the awards as much. In this age of television where ambitious dramas are so rewarded – can you believe that Breaking Bad is as recognised as it is?! – it’s depressing not to see the same happening with comedies. I saw an excellent comment on The AV Club’s Emmys live-blog by Rowan Kaiser, I believe, who said that the reason ambitious comedies typically go unrewarded (save 30 Rock recently, who received a great boon from being an inward-looking show about TV, which the Emmys love) is because what is forward-thinking in comedy is far more unsettling to aging Emmys voters than in drama, which is more known for being ambitious.
Alan, you forgot the best part of the night- Jesse dropping by The Office to give Creed some of the blue stuff
Amy Pohler’s running up on stage and Margo Martindale’s wins were the highlights of the night, but generally speaking, the Emmys make the Oscars feel like the Harvard commencement by comparison. Cheap, straining, incredibly unfunny. Did any scripted joke work? And those weird announcer jokes as winners made their way on stage? Bad, bad, bad!
Yeah, those only worked when John Hodgman was doing them–he came up with the idea and was quirky enough to pull it off brilliantly.
I don’t know why Hodgman wasn’t doing it – I’m 99% sure he was there – but whoever it was should be fired.
Apart from the snub of Steve Carell,I predict the biggest buzz tomorrow morning will be Amy Poehler’s choreography of the pageant atmosphere and well-deserved!
Yeah for me — comment validated by the podcast!
Didn’t watch, but honestly amazed Hamm and Moss didn’t win for that incredible episode. That is just not right no matter how you spin it. Sad for Carrell too. I would have rather seen those individuals win than Mad Men get the show emmy again. Crazy. There needs to be some sort of do-over there…
Hamm’s loss at least came with the silver lining of Kyle Chandler finally getting recognition, but those other two (especially Carell) hurt.
Someone please explain how Entourage of all shows won for writing? Anyone?
They didn’t?
Oops, my bad, read photo caption wrong. They presented….. my bad
Kind of got an anti-Matt Weiner vibe in the Mad Men snubs. If Hamm and Moss didn’t win for ‘The Suitcase’, they may never win trophies.
I, for one, am very disappointed in the Emmy results. First of all, it is beyond disappointing that Steve Carell was snubbed AGAIN! “Goodbye Michael” was unbelievably good (and Greg Daniels should have won the comedy writing award for that episode too) and he was really amazing giving that character its own style apart from Gervais’ David Brent over the course of the series that it’s nothing short of a travesty he’ll never be recognized by the Emmys for his amazing portryal of a multi-faceted, flawed character.
Secondly, how did Amy Poehler and Parks and Rec not win their categories? What submission episode could have been better than “flu season”? Not a single bum episode in the season, yet Emmys’ love of Modern Family (which is not 1/10th the show Parks and Rec is) blinded the voters to the greatness that was Parks and Rec.
And finally, how can these voters deny the sheer awesomeness of “The Suitcase”. This was the best hour of TV drama I have ever seen, yet Hamm, Moss and Weiner all snubed. I don’t know what else one could do. If this episode wasn’t Emmy-worthy then it’s time to reasses what the Emmys truly mean, if anything.
In closing, BOO on you Emmys! Fail!
Clear Eye’s, Full Heart’s, Cant Lose.
Can’t punctuate.
On the whole, I’m certainly relatively happy with the Emmy results. Coach finally won an Emmy, albeit about 5 years late and stealing it from Hamm, but I’ll take what I can get. Dinklage and Martindale winning was obviously great to see and I was happy to see Jason Katims finally win an Emmy for one of the all-time great television shows, and the best network drama in history (sorry Lost). The only award that is truly unforgivable is Barry Pepper and his hammy and unwatchable Boston accent stealing an Emmy out of the hands of Edgar Ramirez’s masterful performance in Carlos. I could deal with Idris Elba winning that award over Ramirez, even if that would be incorrect, but Pepper winning over Ramirez is truly disgraceful.
And as happy as I am for Kyle Chandler, it really is disappointing that once again Hamm gets shut out. While yes, this was Chandler’s last shot, this is also probably Hamm’s last shot. Obviously Cranston will be back next year, and even worse than that, and something people seem to be overlooking, a certain Dustin Hoffman will be entering the field next year. Cranston is the only person that can even hope to compete with that juggernaut. It truly is a shame that Jon Hamm will likely never win an Emmy for a character that I would place alongside Stringer Bell, Al Swearengen, Omar Little and Tony Soprano in the pantheon of the greatest television characters of all time.
Kind of telling that 3 of the 4 characters you mention never resulted in Emmy wins for their respective actors. Hell 2 of them were never even nominated.
You could tell Hamm was straining to smile when he lost. Damn :-(
I’m sure he thought, with Cranston being out of the race, that he was a sure win this year.
It looked to me like his eyes were tearing up a bit, too. By far the most obvious expressions of disappointment were on the faces of his and Steve Carell’s wives.
Yea, you could tell Steve’s wife was shocked at voters’ stupidity.
I don’t think the voters were necessarily that stupid. I’m not a fan of Big Bang Theory, but nobody from The Office deserved to win anything for last year’s terrible season. Carell should have won for season 2. I’m not surprised that he lost for a role on a show that hasn’t been very good for the majority of its run.
If Kyle Chandler could win for the collective years of work on FNL, then surely Carell could be rewarded for his collective years on The Office. And even though some of the eps this season were sub-par, Carell never was. He was always great. Stupid Academy!
Dezbot, the difference between Carell and Chandler is that FNL went out on top (quality wise) and The Office has been limping along getting steadily worse since the fourth season.
“The biggest upset, though, came when Kyle Chandler of “Friday Night Lights” won over Jon Hamm, now a four-time also-ran for “Mad Men.” Rising above the competition, Hamm ran up on stage after Chandler’s acceptance speech to give him a hug, people in the auditorium reported.”
Read more: [www.stltoday.com]
As Alan said, “I could deal with Poehler losing to either of the Showtime actresses, or to Tina Fey, but no way should Poehler’s performance in the “Flu Season” episode of “Parks and Recreation” have lost to anyone else”. I simply can´t take it :(
Is the Big Bang Theory really that good to have an actor win an Emmy?
Absolutely not. That show is the definition of overrated.
No, it isn’t, but Jim Parsons really does do a good job with what he’s given.
I’m not really into comedies. The only comedies I watch are the ones on Showtime. I was really pleased with the drama category winners. I think that I was as overjoyed by FNL’s wins this year, as I was by Aaron Paul’s win last year. I really believe that Matt Weiner was suprised by the win of Mad Men as best drama series. It looked like Mad Men was indeed being overlooked this year. However, among the choices given, Mad Men was most definitely the best choice as best dramatic series.
Next year, I predict that Breaking Bad will be the big winner!
If the only ‘comedies’ you watch are on Showtime, you may as well say you just don’t watch comedies.
You’re right, Laurence. I really don’t watch shows that I consider to be comedies. However, Showtime’s The Big C, Nurse Jackie and Shameless are all categorized as comedies. I guess there should be a “dramady” category.
I can’t live with the fact that they screwed Carell out of the award for that ridiculous and idiotic show Big Bang Theory. I don’t care how good Parsons is, that show is f-ing stupid and horrible. The comedy voters have no idea what they are doing. (also evidenced by Parks/Rec not winning including no nom for Offerman.)
Is the comedy branch of voters comprised only of CBS suits? Mike & Molly, Big Bang Theory, Sheen’s past noms for Two and a Half Men. I mean, these shows are so ordinary and inferior to so many others. Joke and epic fail.
I can understand why “Always” won over “The Suitcase” — not because it’s better written (it wasn’t) or a better episode (it wasn’t) but a major part of what made The Suitcase so spectacular (not just the acting) was the call backs to early plots and the pay off of 4 years of Don/Peggy relationship. Assuming that most of the Emmy voters don’t watch Mad Men or FNL religiously, i can see how Always wins.
And good for Jason Katims. He deserves recognition.
I think that, next year, Bryan Cranston will remind us that he is the one who knocks.
I wouldn’t be surprised if you’re right.
And, actually, would also not be surprised by a return for Paul in supporting actor, though Dinklage will give him a run for his money.
Dinklage ought to have some great material to play this coming season (and I hope that’s not a spoiler, but if so, delete it), so I think his repeating is a very real possibility, even beyond the lazy voting of the Emmys
@ Hatfield: You’re absolutely right. I’ve read the second book, and actuallu didn’t even take his character development into account… just kind of had a knee-jerk “Dinklage is awesome” reaction. But taking that into account, yeah, he’s gonna have a hell of a season.
The fact that Jon Hamm has never won an acting award for his portrayal of Don Draper is as ridiculous as the fact that Al Pacino never won an acting award for his portrayal of Michael Corleone.
He hasn’t won an Emmy, but Hamm has won a Golden Globe and two Sags, as a member of the ensemble. I wonder if Hamm will win either for Directing, next year-he’s doing the season opener, I think-or a farewell of his own for the final season.
Kyle Chandler!!! Easily the best performance of the bunch (and yes I do realize that “Suitcase” Hamm is numbered amongst it), but his work is so subtle and non demonstrative that I’m pleasantly shocked that he pulled it off. Finally the great FNL, the best drama of last year, and the most underrated of the last five, gets its due. Katims winning for the moving finale script was brilliant as well.
Too bad no Connie Britton love, though, but I guess two out of four is blessing enough.
I was really bummed when I found out last year that Bryan Cranston wouldn’t be eligible to win his 4th Emmy in a row this year.
But, since it got Kyle Chandler his first, I don’t mind it so much. Coach winning was one of my all-time favorite Emmy moments.
My breakdown:
Outstanding Supporting Comedy – Ty Burrel and Julie Bowen both deserved to win, IMO. I thought “Bridesmaids” would’ve given Kristin Wiig an edge (Academy loves movie people) but it didn’t, though it did for someone else.
Outstanding Supporting Drama – Margo deserved to win and I’m thrilled she did, and I know Goggins was too taking the sting off his loss. He’ll get more chances to win, but it was Dinklage’s award the second Tyrion gave his man-to-man to Jon Snow in the pilot.
Outstanding Lead Actress Comedy – Amy Poehler deserved it, and I firmly believe “Bridesmaids” pushed McCarthy into the win. Not saying I wasn’t happy for her victory, just saying I’d have been happier for Poehler.
Outstanding Lead Actor Comedy – Steve Carell got ROBBED, plain and simple. And technically he’s a movie star now, so why didn’t the inferiority complex help? I swear, more than once tonight I had to wonder if the Emmy voters watch anything other than ABC and CBS.
Outstanding Lead Actress Drama – Liz Moss should have won, but not surprised Marguilles did; The Good Wife is, for better or worse, the standard bearer for the theory that quality drama can work on network television and the Emmy voters know it.
Outstanding Lead Actor Drama – Jon Hamm deserved to win (hell, any Mad Men actor does at this point) but Kyle Chandler got the “award for best work over the course of a whole series before you leave” that Steve Carell was denied. And I’m very happy he did.
Outstanding Comedy – It’s tough, because I love Modern Family and Parks & Rec, alot. The difference is MF tends to be broader comedy and Parks jokes are so specific and sharp (Ron’s birthday celebration works because viewers know who he is so well, for example) and I tend to favor the latter style more. Oh well.
Outstanding Drama – I’d have preferred Game of Thrones won, but the realist in me was ready to accept Boardwalk, though Mad Men didn’t surprise me. Like Alan said, Mad Men has nostalgia for the old folk and storylines & acting that everyone enjoys. I think now that there might be some backlash against HBO & premium channels in general, as if giving cable & network votes is going to level the playing field. Besides that, Game of Thrones is almost an entirely British/foreign cast and that might affect the sympathies of the U.S. Emmy-voting market.
All in all though, I’m satisfied with most of the results, save Carell’s final snub. But hey, he’s going to go home and sleep with his hot wife on his mountain of movie money, he’ll get over it.
Why are people saying Carrell got snubbed? The Office has sucked for years now and Michael was usually the biggest reason why. There were certainly some nice sentimental moments for the character in his final season on the show, but nothing that should have lead him to an emmy win. In fact, there were still plenty of terrible Michael moments in his last season.
If you want to argue for a lifetime achievement award then okay, but its that same B.S. line of thinking that got Hamm snubbed.
Why do the academy hate Steve Carell and love mediocre broad comedy as Big Bang theory clearly is?
Sad but Carell will go down in history with the Office anyway.
While Chandler could never win it again, I feel great disappointment for Hamm being snubbed again. In the year where he is the outright best(Cranston is just as good), it would have been nice to see him get the award.
But by far the worst of the night was Carell losing for the final time. Crushed, absolutely crushed.
If Martindale’s win was “shocking,” who was the expected winner? Baranski, Forbes, Hendricks, MacDonald and Panjabi seem like a pretty balanced field to me, with no clear front-runner.
I just don’t see how the Emmys are really suited the current state of television. When first presented, there were a hand full of channels and the different categories with five (or whatever the number is) nominees made sense. Now, in a sea of network and cable programs – many with phenomenal performances by excellent actors, that a few nominees in one category seems, frankly, useless.
Obviously, on the other hand, you could never nominate everyone who consistently turned in stellar performances or an awards show would go on for weeks – so, I just don’t find the Emmys to be really all that meaningful as an indicator of excellence in the medium.
Yes, that is just my opinion, of course.
But then, I still horribly miss Terriers, never watch sitcoms or reality TV so there’s obviously a lot I don’t dare comment on.
Sorry for all the duplicate posts. I kept getting a message telling me to “enter some comment text” which I had clearly already done and it didn’t indicate it was posted.
This is the hinkiest website to comment on.
Peter Dinklage – an exceptionally well-deserved win for a performance that literally stole the show.
No Emmys for Parks&Rec = BOOO!
As for Downton Abbey – well it was skilfully made, but it’s basically a retread of every other tired old Edwardian fantasy out of the UK. If you want this sort of stuff, just watch the original Upstairs, Downstairs and have done with it.
Alan, I’m wondering if you see in these results a backlash against the dominance of cable shows in recent Emmy history. The “upsets” of Kyle Chandler, Melissa McCarthy and Jason Katims suggested to me that this is the case. I even see the win of Jim Parsons over Steve Carrell as a desire to reward a more traditional show over a less traditional one. Do you agree and will we see more of this in the future?
Melissa McCarthy and Jim Parsons?
Seriously, WTF?????
Are the voters a group of 11-year old kids?
Maybe Livejournal bought out the Academy.
Am I the only person who thought the John Hodgman stuff wasn’t really that funny the last two years? It just seems like everyone loves that bit. I mean, every once and awhile he’d throw a good one out there, but it just got to be kind of annoying. That being said, I’d rather have him annoying me than the cheap knockoff they had last night.
The weirdest part of the telecast? Having Katie Holmes and Bryan Cranston present an award together. Who thought that made sense?
The best part was Jesse making a delivery to The Office, and I don’t even watch The Office.
Agreed. Jesse showing up was awesome.
Can’t believe that Modern Family won at scriptwriting to Louie. Bollocks.
Hamm is great in Mad Men (and it is one of my favorite shows), but I have a feeling that all the people who think he got “snubbed” have never seen FNL.
Agreed. I would have been happy to see either win–I think the performances are equal, quality-wise–but the sentimentalist in me was thrilled that Chandler’s final year as Coach Taylor finally got some much deserved recognition. I hope this does great things for his career.
Double-agreed. I have watched every minute of every episode of both Mad Men and FNL. Hamm may have achieved his objective of making Don Draper seem like an a-hole, but Chandler achieved a purpose with different tensions and at the same time made his character emotionally connect with the audience. Coach Taylor was always someone to root for. I just didn’t like Don Draper and I understand that that’s good acting on Hamm’s part. Another way of saying this is that if Kyle Chandler had played the role of Don Draper, he would have gotten Don to be an a-hole, yet I suspect I would have cared about Don. And I could never see Hamm being effective in the role of Coach Taylor. Not ever.
Triple-agreed. You made an excellent point, MJ. I have also watched (and rewatched) every minute of every episode of both Mad Men and FNL. And Loretta, you have made me realize why I was so pleased that Chandler and Katims won.
Alan, will Mad Men be eligible next year? Thinking about Jon Hamm losing (though if he had to lose to anyone, Chandler was the only acceptable choice and as a longtime fan of FNL I was thrilled for him.)
I’m not Alan, but I think it will be eligible. It usually airs right at the beginning of the official season (August/September… so last time it aired was the beginning of the 2010-11 season), but this year will be in the middle of the 2011-2012 season (I think we’re expecting it in January?), so it won’t be skipping a year.
The Breaking Bad thing was an anomaly because it aired at the end of one season (2009-2010), skipped the 2010-11 season entirely, and is now airing at the beginning of the 2011-12 season.
I believe that you are correct, Loretta. It’s funny how the Emmy TV season works. Mad Men will have a longer hiatus between seasons than Breaking Bad had (I believe MM is scheduled to begin in March, 2012), but will still be eligible for the 2011-2012 season Emmys. Breaking Bad started too late in 2011 to be considered for the 2010-2011 season Emmys.
With the usual caveat that award shows don’t matter, Steve Carrell not winning was thoroughly depressing, particularly to that guy. Ugh.
Very nice to see Chandler win, although not thanking his tv wife was a bad oversight. Glad Margo won–was that really an upset, though? She seemed like the favorite to me.
Very happy about Chandler, Katims, Martindale and Dinklage. Disappointed about Carrell, but you can’t have everything.
The show itself, was awful. For starters, there was an audio problem throughout that created some kind of low level feedback that I’m sure sent neighborhood dogs into seizure fits. None of the scripted material worked for me, including the back-up singers. And I think stacking the show the way they did (by category) was a mistake considering that Modern Family had such a high percentage of nominees in each category you were practically guaranteed the first 40 minutes of the program devoted to one show. It also made the middle sections very fast-forwardable (probably not a word, but I’m using it anyway).
Honestly, I have to say that even knowing the traditional Emmy calculus, I didn’t find Margo Martindale’s or Peter Dinklages wins surprising as well. Support Drama is as fluid a category as Emmy gets, and I really felt there was a lot of excitement around the whole idea of voting for Dinklage. As for Martindale, prior to the nominations, I was hoping but unsure. Them Justified picked up three acting noms, and that means Emmy was supporting the show. After that, Margo had it locked up, that level of support for a show and that level of performance — universally acclaimed and very loudly appreciated — had a win written all over it.
But unsurprised as I was, I was certainly extremely gratified, Martindale in particular was probably the most well deserved win in years.
I’m not usually a huge fan of Ricky Gervais, but I thought his little moment was really good. Along with the Office spoof, those were the only scripted “comedy” bits that were any good. Lynch was uncomfortably bad as a host, and her “someone didn’t get enough love from their mother and is taking it out on Hollywood” line about Gervais sounded bitter, and just like everything else she did last night, wasn’t funny.