Emmys ’11 Predictions: Outstanding Comedy Series

The 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards are on September 18th, and it’s time once again for Fienberg and I to discuss whom we think should and will win(*) some of the major categories. In the home stretch now, so no more doubling up, as we look at the nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series.
(*) As always, we remind you we do not have impressive track records at prognostication. Place your wagers (or, preferably not) accordingly.
Your nominees:
“30 Rock”
“The Big Bang Theory”
“Glee”
“Modern Family”
“The Office”
“Parks and Recreation”
Should win
Alan’s pick: If you’ve been reading these Emmy posts over the last week-plus – or if you’ve been reading my writing for the last two years – then you know the only answer to this question (especially since neither “Louie” nor “Community” were nominated) was “Parks and Recreation.” The show pitched a perfect season, one without a dud episode, one that was consistently funny and sweet and just plain happy.
Dan’s pick: “Parks and Recreation” was the best comedy on TV this year. It’s cause for celebration that it was nomination at all, but since it was nominated, how would I pick anything else? That being said, “30 Rock” had a great bounce-back year. And “The Office” had chunks of a very good season (and other less-good chunks). And “Modern Family,” which won last year, is a fine show itself. But yeah. No-brainer.
Will win
Alan’s pick: Season-long excellence unfortunately doesn’t matter as much with the way the Emmy process works. Each group of voters will see only a pair of episodes, and the best two episodes of “Modern Family” or “30 Rock” would stack up very well against the two best “Parks and Rec”s, even if those other shows get thinner the deeper you go down the roster. Because of that, because “Parks and Rec” got only a handful of nominations (which indicates lukewarm support from the Academy as a whole), and because so many Academy members are clearly big “Modern Family” fans, I’m assuming it repeats.
Dan’s pick: When every single adult member of your regular cast gets nominated for Emmys, that’s a solid sign that you have the support of Emmy voters, eh? “Modern Family” also got a slew of writing nods, a slew of directing nods and as much as I hate to be boring and echo Alan, it’s going to repeat as Outstanding Comedy Series. The previously unbeatable “30 Rock” would be my most likely second choice. But yeah… “Modern Family.” I’m boring.
I consider Parks and Recreation to be the second best comedy (behind Community), so it gets my vote.
Too bad the Academy doesn’t do fan voting like the Heisman for each category and award one additional vote for the winner. If that was the case, I suspect the Gleeks would vote en masse and win this category.
Agreed with Community>Parks
I really love Modern Family and I was glad that it won last year, but I recently got into Parks and Rec. and it is now one of my favorite episode. Parks and Rec. deserves it the most. Like Alan said, there were no weak episodes, while the second season of Modern Family did. I still love both shows.
Can you guys put up a link where you can view all of these articles you have done/will do?
Under the article where it says “Related Search,” click Emmys 2011. It should bring back all of these prediction articles.
Champskins – These posts will be combined into one SuperGallery on Friday or Saturday… But as Dryden says…
-Daniel
Parks & Rec or 30 Rock are way ahead of their competition in this category.
Modern Family had just too many uneven episodes with repetitive storylines. I still like it but 2. season was B- imo.
Parks & Rec or 30 Rock are way ahead of their competition in this category.
Modern Family had just too many uneven episodes with repetitive storylines. I still like it but 2. season was B- imo.
I thought that for Best Series, they had to submit 6 episodes? Was that the case in the past, or am I remembering incorrectly?
They submit either 6 episodes or 8 (I forget), but then that group is divvied up into pairs, so that voters don’t have to watch too much. (Though it also means different voters are judging different episodes.) I would still say there are probably 6, even 8 Modern Family eps that you could stack against the respective best Parks and Rec eps and they’ll look impressive enough for voters who lean towards that show, anyway.
Sorry, Alan, but Modern Family didn’t have 8 eps that compare to Parks, let alone Community, which isn’t even nominated.
Looking at the list provided below, I can’t justify Parks and Rec not winning.
Please don’t let it be THE BIG BANG THEORY, which I consider has the most vile and mean spirited comedy on TV right now. (Haha, all geeks are socially awkward losers who can speak fluent Klingon, but have no idea what to do with a woman. Let’s point with the finger at them and laugh!
See? It makes me so angry, that I didn’t even care to check for typos before I hit the send button!
You obviously don’t understand the hilarity of the big bang theory. the show bases itself on the classic geek stereotype and plays upon the funny situations that ensues from having socially awkward characters. It’s not offensive or mean, if anything it just makes me wwant to be more of a geek! The comedy is smart, well thought out and bases itself on actual science. This show should definitely win, it’s the best show on tv, unlike other cheap comedies that play on dumb dramas or cheap comedy. Just because you don’t understand something, it doesn’t make it bad.
TBBT is nowhere near as bad as you make out to be, Werewolf. The show has some hilarious moments.
That having been said, I thought it was awful last season. The addition of Amy to the main cast took the focus off of the four guys. I’m fine with new additions, but not new additions that are sometimes the center of the storyline. Plus, everything that came out of her mouth was unfunny.
Personally, I don’t think TBBT is the worst show on TV- it has its moments- but it does go for cheap comedy. I wouldn’t call it a smart comedy at all.
Who on earth laughs at Big Bang Theory and why? Are you the same people who found Perfect Strangers funny?
Of course not, don’t be ridiculous.
I totally agree Parks should win, but I suspect Alan and Dan are right that Modern Family gets the win. As long as it isn’t Glee, I’ll be happy.
Modern Family didn’t have a single episode this season as funny as the best 4-5 from last season and used their talent very poorly. I would have stopped watching completely if my wife weren’t still insisting on it. But hey it “saved the sitcom” so that oughta be good for 10 years of undeserved awards. Yet another reason paying attention to the emmys is a waste of energy
Community had arguably the 6 best comedy episodes on TV last season with Cooperative Calligraphy, Conspiracy Theories, Mixology, Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas, Advanced D&D, and Documentary. So by the Emmy’s own method of nominating based on single episodes, it should have gotten ALL SIX NOMINATIONS! And yet, it has none. And it doesn’t even have a single nomination for the technical awards. These awards are a joke.
Modern Family is the most overrated show on television. It is good, but the amount of hype it receives is completely baffling.
From this list alone, Parks and Rec and 30 Rock are both clearly better and that is not even taking shows like Community or Archer into account.
Pretty frustrating.
Since Cougar Town wasn’t nominated, I hope P & R wins it. Of course, Modern Family will probably win. Whatever. At least that show isn’t terrible.
Every ‘should/will win’ article I’ve read has listed Parks and Rec (should) vs. Modern Family (will). Well that is incredibly frustrating. I watch both shows and to me, Parks and Rec is far superior to Modern Family. MF had maybe 2 episodes that could match the heart, humor, and wit of any Parks episode last season.
Modern family is a winner.
I really cannot comment.
Sorry