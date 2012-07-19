By and large, the easiest way to be nominated for an Emmy is to have already been nominated for an Emmy. If you’re lucky, you’ll see maybe one or two new nominees per category each year.
In the 2011-12 TV season, though, there was so much obviously outstanding new work – or, in some cases, work by shows that weren’t eligible a year ago – that there was more turnover in the nominations than in quite some time.
“Breaking Bad” returned after a year off with 13 nominations, just as “Curb Your Enthusiasm” reclaimed its usual spots after some time away with five nods. “Downton Abbey” was forced by logic to be nominated as a drama rather than a miniseries this year and picked up 16 nominations in the process. Showtime’s riveting new thriller “Homeland” couldn’t be ignored, with nine nominations overall, including for drama series and stars Claire Danes and Damian Lewis. HBO’s “Veep” and “Girls” were both nominated for outstanding comedy series, with “Girls” creator/star Lena Dunham being nominated as an actress, a writer, a director and a producer. Fellow “girl” rookie Zooey Deschanel was nominated for comedy actress for “New Girl,” and Showtime even got Don Cheadle a comedy actor nomination for “House of Lies.”
As a bit of karmic balance for the “Downton” category switch, FX figured out an Emmy loophole that somehow allowed “American Horror Story” to be submitted as a miniseries. While it may have struggled to find traction among the other drama series, the minis category is so lightweight that it tied with “Mad Men” for the most nominations this year, at 17. HBO was unable to make the same argument for “Luck,” which won’t be back next season, and as a result the horse racing drama didn’t get a single nomination, not even for Dustin Hoffman. (The TV Academy directed its usual movie star crush on HBO’s heavily-panned TV movie “Hemingway & Gellhorn,” which got 15 nominations, including for Nicole Kidman and Clive Owen.)
All the new and/or relocated blood sent some recent Emmy favorites packing. “The Office” was shut out completely, and “Glee” got only three minor nominations. After doing well for itself last year, “Justified” was sent back to the minor leagues, with a guest star nod for Jeremy Davies the most prominent of its three. “Parks and Recreation” snuck into the comedy series field a year ago and got bounced out by the arrival of the HBO comedies.
(On the plus side, the comedy series writing category’s only nominees were two “Parks” episodes, the “Community” episode with alternate timelines, and the premieres of “Girls” and “Louie” – in other words, the four best comedies on television, even if “Girls” was the only one to also be nominated for outstanding comedy series. I’ll just choose to view the winner of that category as the “real” overall winner.)
Of course, the run on shiny new things only went so far. All six of the adult “Modern Family” castmembers were again nominated. “Mad Men,” as usual, was at the top of the overall nominations list, with the only notable change being Jared Harris taking co-star John Slattery’s usual drama supporting actor slot. (Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss and Christina Hendricks were again nominated; Jessica Paré was not, suggesting that Emmy voters aren’t huge fans of Megan Draper, who was the show’s female lead this year.)
Will all this new blood in the nominations translate into fresh winners? I would have to think Danes is a lock in her category, and the odds might favor Dunham winning one of her many categories. But I still expect to see “Modern Family” and “Mad Men” walking up to the podium for the big prizes, “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston to again leave his competition in the dust, etc. As with nominations, the easiest way to win an Emmy is to have already won one. Every now and then, though, the new blood is so overwhelmingly the best that it can overcome the usual laziness.
Some other Emmy thoughts:
* “Parks and Rec” co-star Nick Offerman was supposed to announce the nominations with Kerry Washington, but his plane got grounded in the Midwest, and a pajama-clad Jimmy Kimmel took his place. Probably for the best, as the actor playing one of the great sitcom characters of the 21st century was again ignored by the Academy. (Bill Hader from “SNL” and Max Greenfield from “New Girl” took the two non-“Modern Family” slots in that category.)
* Fact: Emmy voters love Betty White. This year, they somehow couldn’t make room for her in the comedy supporting actress category for “Hot in Cleveland,” but they made it up to her by putting her up for reality show host for “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers.”
* Another pleasant surprise: one of the comedy actresses who kept White out of her usual category was “Nurse Jackie” sidekick Merritt Wever, who gives one of TV’s funniest performances but tends to get overshadowed at awards season by Edie Falco.
* If Jon Hamm couldn’t win the drama actor award last year when Cranston was ineligible and Hamm had “The Suitcase” as a submission episode, I’m beginning to suspect his best chance to win a trophy will be for a role other than Don Draper – in this case, for his hilarious, fearless blackface performance in the live “30 Rock” episode.
* History’s “Hatfields & McCoys” – an actual miniseries, as opposed to shenanigans involving “American Horror Story,” “Missing” (which got a nomination for Ashley Judd), “Luther” and “Sherlock” (which submitted one of its episodes as a movie) – unsurprisingly did very well for itself, with 16 nominations overall, including Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton.
* Despite the arrival of two “Downton Abbey” actresses (Joanna Froggatt and Maggie Smith) into the drama supporting actress category, “Breaking Bad” wife Anna Gunn managed to secure her first Emmy nomination. Also Emmy rookies from that show: Giancarlo Esposito (who will have to beat co-star Aaron Paul and Peter Dinklage from “Game of Thrones,” the last two winners) and, as a guest star, Mark Margolis as the silent, enraged Tio Salamanca. Ding. Ding. DING.
I may update with more bullet points as they come to me, but that’s it for now. What does everybody else think of the nominations? UPDATE: And some more thoughts:
* This is the first year in Emmy history where none of the outstanding drama series nominees were from one of the major broadcast networks, though PBS is technically an over-the-air channel. With “Friday Night Lights” (which was only kinda-sorta a network show its last few years) over and “The Good Wife” bumped by “Downton” and/or “Breaking Bad,” the Big Four got shut out.
* Getting back to reality for a moment, “The Voice” gets nominated and bumps “American Idol” in the process, and that Betty White nomination means that Jeff Probst won’t win the hosting category for the fifth straight year.
* BBC America’s “The Hour” is yet another show that’s submitted as a miniseries but really isn’t. That said, it was terrific, and worth far more than just the nomination for Abi Morgan’s writing. No Romola Garai? No Dominic West, for either this or “Appropriate Adult”?
* While the two veteran AMC dramas cleaned up as usual, “Hell on Wheels” was only nominated for its theme music and “The Killing” was ignored altogether after getting a bunch of nominations last year.
* Though the “Modern Family” women seem like the comedy supporting actress favorites, I wouldn’t count out either the late Kathryn Joosten for sentimental reasons, nor Mayim Bialik, who has a very good chance if she submits the episode that has this scene.
* Neil Marshall not being nominated for directing the “Blackwater” episode of “Game of Thrones” seems silly. I like most of those nominees a lot, but I’d easily bump “Downton Abbey” director Brian Percival for Marshall.
* Glad to see “Bob’s Burgers” get nominated for animated series, but what about H. Jon Benjamin’s other show? Will “Archer” nom put Emmy voters in the Danger Zone?
* Speaking of animation, I’m beyond pleased that Dan Povenmire was nominated for voicing Dr. Doofenshmirtz, the funniest character on the very funny kids’ show “Phineas & Ferb.”
* Other than a guest nod for Uma Thurman and the expected composing and choreography nominations, “Smash” was largely ignored.
* Kelsey Grammer was an Emmy favorite in his Frasier Crane days, but he wasn’t able to crack the tough drama actor field. In a way, his omission is even more surprising than Hoffman’s, in that the way “Luck” ended put a taint on that show above and beyond whatever creative issues voters may have had with it.
* Hardcore Emmy nerditry forces me to note several very interesting contenders for main title design, with “American Horror Story” as the probable (and deserving) favorite, the very cool “Strike Back” credit sequence and the retro dreams of the “Magic City” titles.
So, Dinklage, Aaron Paul or Esposito?
Aaron Paul. Bitch!
I’d love it to be Aaron Paul, any year. But Dinklage had a great season on Game of Thrones.
Breaking Bad is so freaking good. Esposito’s terrifyingly cool portrayal of Gus Fring was amazing. The silent cold slaughter in Box Cutter, the badassery in Salud, his superhuman spidey sense in End Times, and of course his last scene in Face Off. He truly is one of the most frightening villians in TV history. Then again, Aaron Paul was amazing as well. The ups and downs Jessie went through (mostly downs) after Gale’s murder, his speech in Problem Dog, his time with Mike. Wow. Really tough category.
I predict that Aaron and Giancarlo will split the votes from BB lovers, leading to the Emmy going to Peter Dinklage. The others? Not a chance.
I’m so happy about Breaking Bad’s nom’s, it’s hard for me to get mad about the other Emmy misses. I personally would go for Paul, but the Supporting Actor category is almost always a switch-up, and Esposito is also so very deserving.
Nothing against Dinklage and Paul, but I hope that Giancarlo Esposito is recognized for his utterly superb work as Gustavo Fring. They certainly gave him a memorable send-off worthy of such a monumental character!
By the way, I continue to be annoyed at references to Mark Margolis’ character as Tio Salamanca. Tio means uncle. His first name is Hector, as in “Is today the day, Hector?” and “Last chance to look at me, Hector.”
Dinklage was amazing as always, but it’s between Paul and Esposito, in my opinion because they were the two best and are equally deserving. And they’re the top 2 in the competition in that category. Either of them winning would be fine, since, as I said, they’re equally deserving.
Archer got snubbed. Which would join the Writing nominees as the other best comedy on television. What episode of any other show was as funny and tightly-written as Lo Scandalo? NONE! NONE I TELL YOU! It should’ve been babytown frolics.
Alan, what’s the scoop with the 7 nominees for Lead Actress in a Comedy?
Must’ve been a tie for sixth place. It happens.
Betty White gets a nomination for Best Reality Show host over Jeff Probst. Really?
Maybe this will open the door for Phil Keoghan to finally win!
Should’ve been RuPaul instead.
It’s a message to Probst to fix that show. The last few have been less than great.
Is it wrong that I’m happiest about the Office being snubbed?
Absolutely not. I like to pretend that the Office stopped being an actual show around season five and started being a televised car wreck. Save for the Michael Scott farewell episodes.
I’m also glad The Office didn’t get any nominations. It just needs to go away. Painful to say, considering it used to be my favorite show.
My greatest fear was that Ed Helms would get a best actor nom for Comedy series and then, through a fluke of vote-splitting and inattention, actually win when Carell never did. Thank god it didn’t happen.
Bob’s Burgers is now the Emmy-nominated Bob’s Burgers! Much as I love Louis CK, pretty sure that was the nomination that made me happiest.
Love that show, just ridiculously funny.
They nominate 7 lead comedy actresses, but couldn’t find room for Nick Offerman? O.K.
I’m upset bout Swanson, but least Stefon was nominated and they didn’t give the fifth slot to Rico
Mr. Sutter will not be pleased…
I cracked up at this comment. So true.
New slogan idea: “The Emmys – Stop trying.”
With as stacked as supporting male in drama category was, it is absurd that two guys fom Downton Abbey got nominated. What a joke.
I agree with you completely. This list betrays a total betrayal by the voters of their mandate to consider (watch) the performances of so many brilliant actors. More to the point, it betrays their incompetence to do so.
No kidding. I like Downton Abbey. I have seen every episode. But I have no idea who Jim Carter is, and I can’t be bothered to look it up.
They are fine, but really, Mandy Patinkin should be in there. What a great performance.
American Idol wasn’t nominated for the Reality category. No one seems to mention that; I know they’ve never won but I think the show is at the end of the road (and not just because of the lack of Emmy nomination)
Community, Parks and Louie are responsible for 4 of the 5 comedy writing nods but none of them is nominated for best comedy? That makes no sense
No sense at all. And how does Louis CK get seven nominations and not break Outstanding Comedy?
Does everyone get to vote for writing, or is it just writers voting for fellow writers?
Weebey, I do believe only the writing branch votes for the writing nominations. At least SOMEBODY is paying attention.
leading dtama actress is clearly 4 names already there without having done a thing, with 2 added, 1 known name and another because she is in a luvvy series.
Instead of Bates, Marg, Close, why not Enos, Sagal and most of all Anna Torv.
Anna Torv what she does with so little material is beyond awesome, but it seems that playing an introverted , more loner kind of woman does not get the credit is so much deserves.
The nomination for Mark Margolis makes me all happy inside.
Oh, and while Hatfield & McCoys were undoubtedly better, I’d wager every dollar I had that “Game Change” cleans up in all it’s categories. Cause … you know … [POLITICAL STATEMENT REDACTED].
I don’t watch Downton Abbey, but from everything I’ve heard this 2nd Season was weaker than the 1st. And yet…
Here’s my predicted winners:
Mad Men; Modern Family
Cranston, Danes; Parsons, Louis-Dreyfus
Paul, Smith; Burrell, Wiig
I’d say Dinklage and Hendricks over Paul and Smith, but otherwise, great list.
Ughh no Parks and Rec and no Nick Offerman is clouding everything else right now!!
I am thrilled for Michelle Dockery as I was previously enraged by the ‘elderly statesman’ consensus that Elizabeth McGovern would get in over her.
Also super excited for Max Greenfield and Zooey as well as New Girl and Lena!
Even though I know they are long shots I will continue to always be annoyed by the lack of anything for Sons of Anarchy as well as Shameless.
Also we can now be sure the Emmys know Parenthood exists because Jason Ritter got nominated as a guest actor! I mean….that’s basically like nominating Lauren Graham right???
What happened with Jeff Probst? He has won 3 awards for hosting Survivor and now was replaced by Betty White???
Poetic justice?
If he’s half as disrepectful of women and older people as he seems to be, being knocked from contention by Betty White was probably the last thing he expected.
There are definitely some big omissions, but there really aren’t too many nominations I’m upset about. Sure Modern Family isn’t what it used to be, but it’s still one of the better sitcoms on TV, and at least The Office was finally shut out. Some of the mini-series shenanigans are a little unfair, but I won’t begrudge AHS or Ashley Judd their nominations given how sparse those categories would otherwise be. And even with that, at least the Academy had the good sense not to nominate Dylan McDermott.
What? You don’t like man ass/crying/masturbation scenes? Come on, where else are you going to see that?
Do you see the shenanigans with Luck and Missing in the Miniseries categories foreshadowing future like moves? I mean, if Missing was a miniseries, then why not nominate every one and done show as a miniseries. Pan Am, The River, and Bent all off the top of my head could have made the same argument as Missing this year.
Last year I was hoping Donal Logue would pull this trick.
Can we retroactively get Terriers an Emmy?
I believe The River actually did submit as a miniseries and was on the ballot.
Chris, you’re right. I just checked the ballot and Missing and The River were the only two one and done shows I recognized.
Total shenanigans. Missing was a show. Just because it was canceled, it becomes a miniseries? What the what?
As someone who watched the entire run of both shows i’d just like to say The River was far , far, FAR better then Missing–but then again i did watch all 10 episodes of Missing so who am i to complain? (for what its worth Missing wasn’t terrible–but it was fairly lousy–oh man thanks time warner’s on demand service!)
Wow, I’m really surprised by Justified not getting any major nominees. I thought for sure Neal McDonough would get one, along with Timothy and one for Best Drama.
Also, I am so over Modern Family. Time to move on from them, Emmy voters.
Oh, and count me as one of the people really happy to see all the Downton Abbey nods. I love that show.
kinda surprised Olyphant didn’t snag an actor nod–there was way too much competition for the show to get a best drama nod–i mean if The Good Wife couldn’t get one–and that’s a show that just a couple of years ago would’ve been a sure bet even in a relatively weak season–as for Mcdonough–it’d be nice to see him get a nod for something given how long he’s been bringing the quality even to less then worth it shows (for my money he was probably the best villan they ever had on desperate housewives) but unless he gets his own friday night lights ala kyle chandler he may just be one of these guys destined to not be recognized. Also justified had a very kick ass year–and for my money was prob better then breaking bad or mad men this past year–but what do i know?
I can’t believe Justified was ignored.
Look, I understand there are a lot of fans of Girls out there (I think it’s one of the worst shows I’ve ever seen and is a pale and banal imitation of Sex & the City, but whatever). But for Girls to get a million and one nods while Parks & Rec was shunned is the kind of crap that makes me want to punch babies. I know, I know, it’s just TV and it’s just a dumb awards show, but SERIOUSLY.
I love Girls and am not particularly fond of Parks & Rec. To each his own and all that…..
I love both Girls and Parks & Rec, and seriously, The Big Bang Theory is the comedy that should have been booted this year.
Girls was the big shiny new thing this season–there was no way it would be ignored. Ditto Lena Dunham this is her star is born year–and she prob deserves it–its effing hard to get anything made and the fact that she did on her own terms is pretty amazing by itself. that said–yeah i do not think its all that good a show–and hopefully when the buzz about it dies down the nods for it will go back to somewhat bite size proportions. As for Big Bang Theory—like it or hate it–it is heare to stay in this catagory–it is the networks 600 lb gorilla (it beats modern family on a regular basis ratings wise) for however long it remains tv’s top sitcom–its in this cat. That said–you do realize there is a year when it will actually win right? I mean even The Office won once–there’s no way around it—i think its prob better that Big Bang win for this past season then for a year or two now when it starts getting its past its prime comments—the show was consistently funny this past season for whatever that’s worth. (that’s assuming you were a fan of the show to begin with of course)
they nominated the best 3 episodes of Mad Men. Good job, Emmys!
Yes! Feels a little like a celebration of the great 5th season.
I was SO mad about the Parks & Recreation snubs, but then I got a look at the Outstanding Writing category and I feel much better: Amy Poehler for The Debate, Michael Schur for the Parks finale, Louis CK and Remedial Chaos Theory!!
Is this the first time that the major broadcast networks have been completely shut out of Best Drama?
PBS is technically a broadcast network.
Alan — the person said MAJOR broadcast networks, which excludes both PBS and The CW.
PBS has been around almost as long as television. How is that not major?
Capt. Canada should have said ‘commercial broadcast network’.
PBS is not a “major” network because Downton Abbey gets a little over 5 million viewers for them and that is cause to pop open champagne bottles at PBS. The CW execs would be similarly pleased with that size audience. 5 million viewers for a show on a major network makes people employed at said network worry they will be fired.
I’m very happy about:
1. Ding, Ding, Ding, Ding DING! Breaking Bad shatters the acting nomination field – I think we were all expecting nods for Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, and the show itself – all richly deserved. But to top it off, it also picks up well-deserved nods for Giancarlo Esposito (who I would love to see win this category), Anna Gunn, and Mark Margolis (it’s the year of the silent performer)! Throw in a directing nod for the finale, and you’ve got support both above and below the line! Dare I hope it could win Best Drama? Alas, probably not … based on this field, I see only one show that could topple Mad Men, and it’s no surprise. But still, not a bad haul for the best show on TV.
2. Community gets on the board, if only just – To no one’s surprise, Community was once again shut out of Best Comedy Series and all of the major acting categories (no tidal wave of support for Dan Harmon, apparently). But probably the most pleasant surprise of the morning (for me, anyway) was to see former scribe Chris McKenna’s script for “Remedial Chaos Theory” snag a nomination. Your mileage will vary, I personally thought it was the best episode of comedy I’ve seen this year, as well as one of the best episodes the show has ever done. It won’t win, but it’s nice to see it recognized.
3. Game of Thrones returns to the Series Field – I never had any worries that Peter Dinklage would return to the Supporting Actor field, but I had been growing increasingly worried that Game of Thrones and Boardwalk Empire would only get one slot between them, and that GoT’s fantasy bent would leave it on the outside despite undeniable quality and increasing popularity. Instead, it was The Good Wife that fell out of the field – leaving the broadcast networks without a representative (that will be big news in all of the trade publications, I’m sure). All in all, this is the best Drama Series field I could have hoped for (I would have replaced Downton with Justified, but that never had a chance). It looks like Game of Thrones has successfully broken the Emmy mold, folks – two noms in two years is no fluke.
4. Damian Lewis joins Claire Danes in the Lead Categories – Homeland wasn’t the juggernaut I thought it might be (no nods for Mandy Patinkin and Morena Baccarin, “The Weekend” failing to join the Pilot in the writing category) but at least voters didn’t see it solely as ‘The Claire Danes Show’. Lewis was every bit as essential to the first season as she was.
5. Sherlock and Luther represent – Look, I know it’s utterly ridiculous that these two ongoing series are competing in the Miniseries category (along with dreck like American Horror Story – take the good with the bad). But Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, Idris Elba, and the producers of these two excellent series aren’t to blame for such idiocy. As long as they’re eligible, they might as well be recognized for their excellence.
I’m surprised by:
1. Downton Abbey cleans UP – To be fair, this isn’t too much of a surprise – I always knew this show would do very well. But I scoured more predicted nomination lists than I can count. Almost no one thought that that this show would get FIVE above-the-line acting nominations (or that Dockery would beat out McGovern) and ABSOLUTELY no one predicted Joannne Froggatt for Best Supporting Actress. Good God. For weeks, pundits have been wondering which show, if any, among Breaking Bad, Homeland, and Downton Abbey would emerge as the biggest threat to topple Mad Men. I think they can stop arguing now – we have a winner.
2. Jared Harris gets in over John Slattery – Don’t get me wrong, Harris is very deserving. But even in a year when Roger didn’t get much to do outside of the LSD episode, I thought it was safe to pencil him in until Mad Men went off the air. I guess not.
3. Glee almost completely disappears from the nomination field – Can’t say I’m shedding any tears over this one (if I do, they’re tears of joy). I was expecting the show to fall out of the Best Comedy field, but I thought Jane Lynch would hang on. Not that I’m exactly thrilled with her replacements (I was fancifully hoping for Gillian Jacobs, Aubrey Plaza, or Eliza Coupe), but Glee had no business getting anything more than the Guest Actress nod it received. It’s officially out of the zeitgeist, Ryan Murphy.
4. No nod for five-time winner Kelsey Grammer – The numbers said that no one watched Boss, and statistically speaking that probably included Emmy voters. Numbers don’t lie.
I don’t think it’s ridiculous for Sherlock to be competing as a miniseries. Yeah, technically it’s an ongoing series but it seems just as wrong to be comparing 4 and 1/2 hours of show to something with 12 or 13 or whatever it is for something like the Good Wife. At that length I think it’s almost fairer to call Sherlock’s second season the second miniseries of Sherlock.
That’s a good point. Given the British model, it really isn’t fair to have shows that only air six or seven episodes to have to go up against shows that are capable of providing a much larger body of work. Really, it’s the inconsistency that annoys me more than anything else – an anthology series like American Horror Story and cancelled series like The River and Missing can submit as miniseries, but Luck can’t? Of course, making sure that there is a distinct category for every conceivable type and class of show isn’t really the Emmy’s mandate, and me being annoyed by it is my problem, not theirs.
Since I first posted, I’ve read that Sherlock actually submitted itself as a series of TV movies (hence why all the nominees for the series are designated as being for Sherlock: A Scandal in Belgravia). If that’s true, then it fits the guidelines set for the category. As I said, I’m happy to see it nominated – good TV is good TV, no matter how its presented!
I’m realistically disappointed about:
1. Parks and Recreation – Amy Poehler returns, and the series picks up two writing nominations. That’s nice, but it doesn’t excuse Nick Offerman’s continuing to be snubbed (which I expected) and the show falling out of the best comedy field (which I absolutely did not expect). As much as I like both Girls and Veep, I was not expecting both to make the field. The latter show, in particular, had no business beating out both Parks and Louie.
2. Justified mostly disappears – I was kind of expecting this, given the show’s reduced profile sans Margo Martindale, but it’s still disappointing to see Timothy Olyphant and Walton Goggins go one and done. Happy for Jeremy Davies, but this show deserved more.
3. Lead Actor in a Comedy, particularly Jon Cryer – No Johnny Galecki this year, thankfully, but if there was ever going to be a year when Jon Cryer didn’t get nominated, it would have been this year, when he moved up a category and got lost in the shuffle. I guess it speaks to the thinness of the Lead Actor category, but all that does it make me angry that they couldn’t find room for Joel McHale.
I’m irrationally disappointed about:
1. Emmy Rossum is snubbed – I promised myself I would not get angry about this when it happened. It didn’t work.
2. Modern Family sweeps the acting categories yet again – I like Modern Family more than most people who frequent this blog, but I definitely don’t think it deserves four of the six slots in the Best Supporting Actor field. I’d be happier for Bill Hader and Max Greenfield if they were in the field with just Ty Burrell and Ed O’Neill for instance, rather than extinguishing whatever faint hopes Nick Offerman and Danny Pudi might have had.
I think the issue with Sherlock is that they’re in this sort of eligibility middle ground. With only three episodes, they don’t have enough to submit as a series. And since they’re in the second season of an ongoing narrative, they were deemed ineligible as a miniseries. So the only thing they could really do is submit individual episodes as TV movies.
I think the same thing happened with Wallander a couple years back.
How can a show get two writing nominations and not get into best comedy? I get sometime the writers will nominate otherwise ignored shows (Buffy, The Wire and now Community) but I just don’t get the Parks snub since it was nominated last year.
Super happy about Mark Margolis. I kind of figured Anna Gunn and Giancarlo Esposito would get in, but I didn’t guess Tio.
Because writing isn’t the only aspect of a television show?
I think the implied point is: Parks and Rec’s cast is SO GOOD, that if it’s recognized for writing, it surely should be recognized for Best Series, since, you know, even die-hard fans would say the writing isn’t always the very best thing about the show.
Sure, but there’s an implied logical inconsistency there that doesn’t really exist. I love P&R’s cast and don’t agree with the Emmys on this one but clearly the Emmy voters aren’t in love with the P&R cast as only Amy Poehler has ever received a nod.
So no nominations for Luck and no nominations for Enlightened. Looks like HBO needs to go back to the drawing board on their development.
Also, I wonder if the lack of a nomination for Laura Linney is the nail in the coffin for The Big C.
They need to go back to the drawing board? They got 3 of the 6 best comedy nominees, and two of those were for new shows, not to mention the other noms that Veep & Girls got.
Luck was tainted by the way it ended, and Enlightened is just too different (I dont love it, but it’s clearly not bad).
I don’t know if that’s fair to say that about HBO. With a 50 percent nomination rate in the Best Comedy category and 33 percent in best Drama, I think they did darn good for themselves. Not every single show they product *has* to be nominated. Enlightened and Luck both had pretty weak ratings and weren’t as well received as, say, Girls and Veep (Girls backlash notwithstanding).
Fair points. I just meant that Luck and Enlightened were surely expected to be big awards draws and clearly were not. But certainly HBO did very well today.
Hey Portlandia was nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Variety series (say what?!). And Strike Back for Main Title Design (well deserved!)
Well, as is my personal custom, I’m going to ignore any nominations that make me want to vomit and just be happy about the few positive ones such as Giancarlo Esposito becoming Emmy nominee Giancarlo Esposito for creating one of the most iconic villains in the history of the small screen, Damian Lewis getting a nomination I grew increasingly concerned he wouldn’t get as Hugh Bonneville and Michael C. Hall were announced, and of course the insanely satisfying comedy writing noms (2 Parks episodes, a Louie episode, a Community episode?! Seriously? and no Modern Family).
Also a random one I’m happy about is Connie Britton getting a nom for American Horror Story. Is the show terrible, sure, but Connie was acting her ass off as she always does in a show that really didn’t deserve it, so at least she gets something for her troubles.
I like Downton Abbey, but I can’t see how they coud have taken so many spots with the actor noms. it’s kind of ridiculous almost to Modern Family ridiculous, even though DA is a better show.
And of course, what the flying fudge is Parks not getting a comedy nom? WTF
And Blackwater not getting a directing nomination is completely and utterly laughable.
With a few exceptions (particularly Louis C.K. and Tio!), I’m very meh on this year’s noms. I blame the Golden Globes for already conditioning me to expect the usual suspects getting nom’d again.
Though…as long as Bryan Cranston wins and “knocks” on his mic, I’ll be pretty happy.
Hey, now we can say that Strike Back has half as many Emmy nominations as The Wire.
In fairness, Strike Back was a lot of fun. There are shows to beat up on for getting more nods than the Wire but that’s not really one.
And I should add, it does have an awesome opening credits.
Disappointing that shock factor and nudity (Girls) took the spot away from legitimately hilarious and quirky (New Girl). I watched every episode of both show. New Girl >>>>>>>>>> Girls.
I disagree. I also watched and enjoy both shows. Perhaps it is a more drama infused comedy show took the spot from a more traditional sitcom. On the whole, I see that as a step in the right direction myself.
Emmy Rossum would deserve a nomination. As would Community for best community. And I hope Benedict Cumberbatch could win for best actor.
I am totally embracing Alan’s view that the writing category will determine the “real” winner for best comedy. I have also chosen to hear Nick Offerman’s name instead of whichever of the Modern Family guys is announced on awards night. This should make for a way better telecast. Can’t wait!
I guess we know now why Nick Offerman missed the nomination ceremony. “Weather-related travel delays on the east coast”, my ass.
I noticed that both Lena Dunham and Louie CK were nominated for actor, writer, director. Louie was twice nominated for Beacon special as well. Amy Poehler was nominated for Parks and Rec acting as well as writing.
It seems like the Emmys applaud auteurship in their art.
He actually got 4 nominations for the Beacon special
Snubbed: Kristen Bell, House of Lies. What a f’d-up world we live in when Blossom gets an Emmy nomination before Veronica Mars does. #themayanswereright
I vote Uma Thurman’s nomination for Smash as Most Offensive Nomination.
Any nomination for Smash is offensive.
Betty White condescension is clearly the Most Offensive.
Does anybody know the difference between Outstanding Special Visual Effects and Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role?
Glee and The Office didn’t land any nominations for a very simple reason – they are just not good, especially the now awful Glee, that lost 50% of its viewers (including me) in a little over a season!
Would have rather seen Dean Norris get a nom this year than Anna Gunn…
Skyler had a great year. She essentially became Walt’s partner in the cover up of what he’s been up to. She’s gone from disgusted in Walt’s behavior and ready to leave his ass to full blown accomplice. Anna Gunn stepped up her game and deserves the nod. Dean Norris essentially sat in a wheelchair looking at rocks –err– minerals all season.
Dean Norris had a few good moments, but was nowhere near as good as he was in Season 3. He was totally deserving that season.
I can’t stand Skyler as a character (mainly due to some of the directions they took her character in Seasons 1 & 2) but Anna Gunn has been very good in the role. Kudos to her.
OK, agree to disagree. All I can say is that personally I feel a drop in intensity when she’s on the screen. Not saying she’s terrible, just that her range of emotions doesn’t strike me as being particularly compelling.
Mandy Patinkin was single the biggest snub as I think he have one of the best performances of any actor in any category this year.
I am a huge fan of his. Can’t wait to see Homeland. Don’t have Showtime.
I’m interested to hear Alan’s thoughts on deserving TV shows getting nominated many times. For instance, Mad Men is the odds-on favorite to win it’s fifth straight Emmy and Cranston is the odds-on favorite to win his fourth straight Emmy. They’re both very deserving of their praise, but would you prefer the academy try to spread the wealth a little bit or give credit where it’s due?
The fact that Bill Hader got nominated over Nick Offerman is a slanderous betrayal akin to 9/11.