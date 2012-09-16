Emmys 2012 Predictions: Outstanding Directing for Comedy & Drama

Dan and I are continuing our Emmy predictions in advance of the awards ceremony on September 23rd, and in order to get this done in time, we’ll be doubling up genres for most of these posts. Next up: the comedy and drama directing awards.
On the comedy side, it’s an eclectic group, with a couple of “Modern Family” episodes going up against indie darlings Lena Dunham and Louis C.K., plus one of the funniest “Curb Your Enthusiam”s ever and the funny pilot episode of a popular network sitcom.
“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Palestinian Chicken” – Robert B. Weide
“Girls,” “She Did” – Lena Dunham
“Louie,” “Duckling” – Louis C.K.
“Modern Family,” “Virgin Territory” – Jason Winer
“Modern Family,” “Baby on Board” – Steven Levitan
“New Girl,” “Pilot” – Jake Kasdan
Should win
Alan’s pick: We’ll talk more about this in the next Emmy post, but I think C.K. did a much better job picking a directing submission than a writing one. While no “Louie” episode is really representative of the series as a whole, “Duckling” illustrates many of the things that make it special, and the spare visual style is a large part of that. I’d also be happy with Dunham or Weide, but this category seems the best place (since “Louie” wasn’t nominated for comedy series) to honor C.K.’s work on the second season.
Dan’s pick: I think Lena Dunham did better directing work on several alternative “Girls” episodes [particularly “The Return”], I didn’t find the “New Girl” pilot particularly notable and both of the “Modern Family” episodes were just OK. So for me, that makes this category a showdown between Robert B. Weide’s work on the expertly crafted “Palestinian Chicken” episode of “Curb” and Louis C.K. doing his thing on the hour-long “Duckling.” It comes down to this: “Palestinian Chicken” was a flawlessly executed episode within the established framework of an established series, while “Duckling” was a format-breaking episode on a format-breaking series. “Duckling” is about expanding the possibilities of the genre and, perhaps, the medium at large. “Duckling” gets my vote. Easy.
Will win
Alan’s pick: In what will be a running theme of these predictions, Emmy voters love “Modern Family.” Ordinarily, having two episodes in the same category might create a vote-splitting problem, but the show had two episodes last year and still won. Levitan lost to a colleague last time, but I suspect he gets it this year for the season finale, which had the emotional Mitch and Cam scene in the cornfield as well as the running gag of the telenovela coming to life in the hospital.
Dan’s pick: It’s easy to just assume that “Modern Family” wins everything that “Modern Family” is eligible and therefore you have to choose between those two episodes for your winner. Emmy voters can recognize outliers if they’re good enough or different enough or special enough. I’d compare “Ducklings” to Margo Martindale in “Justified” last year. It may not seem like the populist choice, but I think it’s clearly enough the right choice that Emmy voters won’t be able to resist. This is a very high profile way to recognize Louis C.K. and I think this is a good year to recognize Louis C.K. in a high profile way.
No double nominees on the drama side of things, which features three emotional season finales, a riveting debut episode and a memorable installment from the drama Emmy voters love best.
“Boardwalk Empire,” “To the Lost” – Tim Van Patten
“Breaking Bad,” “Face Off” – Vince Gilligan
“Downton Abbey,” “Episode 7” – Brian Percival
“Homeland,” “Pilot” – Michael Cuesta
“Mad Men,” “The Other Woman” – Phil Abraham
Should win
Alan’s pick: This is a very tough one. “To the Lost” was the highlight of “Boardwalk” season 2, as was the Christmas episode for “Downton Abbey.” The “Homeland” pilot announced we were seeing the next great drama, any issues I had with the riveting “The Other Woman” were on the writing end, and “Face Off” was simply the most insane, memorable hour of dramatic television of the year. So that last one would be my pick. Ding. Ding. DING.
Dan’s pick: There isn’t a bad choice here, at least not once you stop wondering where the “Blackwater” episode of “Game of Thrones” is. OK. Fine. Probably the “Downton Abbey” episode would be a “bad” choice, but only relatively. All four of the other nominees are tremendous examples of how to simultaneously build and develop suspense without ever sacrificing performances from every corner of an ensemble cast. For me, what sets “Face Off” is its giddy sense of pacing. The other candidates here start slow and build perfectly, but “Face Off” starts fast and only intensifies, which raises its degree of difficulty and gives Vince Gilligan my vote.
Will win
Alan’s pick: This is the first of several categories where “Downton” (which won six Emmys last year when competing as a miniseries) goes up against traditional favorites like “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad,” plus hot newcomer “Homeland” and this category’s reigning winner in “Boardwalk.” (Though Martin Scorsese’s not the “Boardwalk” nominee this year, so I’d guess Van Patten’s out.) I think this may come down to “Downton” versus “Homeland,” and tense pilot episodes tend to do very well in this category, so I’ll go with Showtime.
Dan’s pick: I’m not interested in questioning or second-guessing this one. Michael Cuesta wins for “Homeland.” Emmy voters like pilots. Emmy voters like “Homeland.” And there isn’t a Martin Scorsese in this category to steal the spotlight.
I hope you guys are right about Homeland winning Directing, since it would definitely be my winner. Although I should note that last year was the first pilot in six years to win Directing, so it’s possible that they don’t go for a pilot. They usually do when one is nominated, but not always (the pilots of Mad Men and Breaking Bad didn’t win here and both were nominated).
As for Comedy, as someone who is still a huge fan of Modern Family (I still don’t get why everyone says this season is weaker) I got to say they picked some pretty good episodes, both very funny and incredibly moving (well, I’m a big fan of the corn field scene in Baby on Board and I also love Phil’s story on Virgin Territory). Still, it’s hard to argue with Duckling, my favorite episode of the second season of Louie and definitely a worthy winner (though I must say, I re-watched Pregnant last week and I still think it was a pretty good choice for Writing, it had the famous “I like Momma’s better” scene at the beginning, probably one of the most painfully brilliant scenes C.K. ever came up with).
I would be interested about your thoughts on how Girls will be perceived by the Emmy voters (who are they? by the way). Will Emmy voters be drawn in by her story — indie entrepreneur who got a chance with HBO and hit it big — or will they look at her and the show as more of the despised upstart?
Why is Blackwater not nominated? The mind boggles.
I have a theory. Blackwater aired after the official eligibility period and I think the producers of Game of Thrones were initially not allowed to submit it for anything, which is probably why originally when they made their submission tapes, Blackwater was not among them. I’m guessing the Emmy committee later allowed them to submit it (after all, they allowed the last two episodes of Mad Men, which also aired after the eligibility period) but by that time, nominations were already out and Blackwater could not be nominated (it was enough time for Peter Dinklage to change his submission and HBO to send Blackwater as part of their Emmy tape, but that’s it). That’s just a theory though, it could just have been that they preferred the above five episodes.
Isaac – Several of the technical Emmys that “Game of Thrones” won on Sunday at the Creative Arts Emmys were for “Blackwater.” It simply wasn’t nominated here, for whatever reason…
-Daniel
?
Mike – What’s your question?
-Daniel
Even though the acting and series categories tend to be the more focused on when Emmy noms come out in terms of ‘snubs’, to me, Blackwater not getting a nom for directing is the biggest snub of them all this year. There’s just no rhyme or reason to that episode not getting nominated. The directing was flawless qualitatively (the battle was shot beautifully, and they mixed the smaller things like Cersei and Sansa’s conversation in perfectly while not interrupting the flow of the battle), the Emmy voters clearly watch and respect Game of Thrones given, the technical nods it won last night, Dinklage winning last year, back to back series nods, and it even got nominated for directing last year. I just don’t get that one at all.
P.S. The new guest commenting thing is kind of a mess, not sure what happened with that last post.
Dan, I was keeping track of the tape submissions on Gold Derby and initially Game of Thrones did not submit Blackwater or the season finalé in their tapes for Outstanding Drama Series and Peter Dinklage submitted a different episode (What Is Dead May Never Die). It wasn’t until a few days later that HBO and Peter Dinklage re-submitted to include Blackwater, so either they didn’t realize what they had with that episode initially (unlikely) or they weren’t allowed to submit those last two episodes until they got word from the Television Academy that they could (maybe it took longer with them than it did for Mad Men and other shows with a similar dilemma). That’s why I thought maybe they weren’t allowed to nominate it. You would think HBO would know what they had with Blackwater and submit from the start in their Drama tapes (same with Peter Dinklage, it was clearly his standout episode). It doesn’t make sense to me unless they weren’t allowed to….
Isaac – “Blackwater” aired on May 27 and the deadline was May 31 (“Valar Morghulis,” the only episode that aired after that, was also eligible under “hanging” rules and won one of those Emmys last night), so there was never any question that HBO could have had regarding eligibility. Or at least not any question I understand. The only reason HBO might have been hesitant is that “Blackwater” is a very restricted scope episode. It’s just the people at King’s Landing and it’s basically just the battle. They may have thought it would be challenging for non-viewers to appreciate? Dunno. I’m just guessing…
-Daniel
I came down here to express my outrage at the omission of Blackwater, glad to see I’m not the only one who feels this way.
Oh, so perhaps it wasn’t nominated because HBO didn’t submit it for reasons stated above? Which is pretty odd considering the wad they blew on making the episode, HBO had to have known it was a cincher to win the category (and if not win, a definite nom for sure), restricted scope or not. Did they not watch the episode?
How is “Blackwater” not here? It should be here and it should have won.
Oh and MF is gonna win this one. Just because Emmy voters loooove it and they can’t vote for it in the Writing category.
Where is Blackwater??
My predictions:
Comedy – Louis C.K.
Drama – Breaking Bad
I’d vote for Vince Gilligan.
Face Off is the clear winner for me in drama, second would be the Homeland pilot. I`d go for Curb or Girls for comedy. I have only seen a couple of Louie episodes, which were excellent by the way, and haven`t ever bothered with Modern Family or New Girl, though might try them again one day.
Michelle MacLaren and Neil Marshall should’ve been nominated for directing the Breaking Bad episode Salud and the Game of Thrones episode Blackwater respectively, but the one who should win is nominated. Vince Gilligan should win.