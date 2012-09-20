Emmys 2012 Predictions: Outstanding Lead Actress for Comedy & Drama

Dan Fienberg and I are continuing our look at the major Emmy categories, picking who should win and who will at the ceremony on Sunday night. Next up: lead actress in both comedy and drama.
The comedy category has a lot of turnover this year, with dueling It Girls (on shows with “Girl(s)” in the title) in Zooey Deschanel and Lena Dunham and the return of perennial Emmy favorite Julia Louis-Dreyfus in a new role.
Zooey Deschanel, “New Girl”
Lena Dunham, “Girls”
Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”
Tina Fey, “30 Rock”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Melissa McCarthy, “Mike & Molly”
Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”
Should win
Alan’s pick: The rare seven-nominee field, thanks to ties, and a deep one. Other than McCarthy, who won last year when her “character is going crazy on cold medicine” episode beat out Poehler’s similar submission episode, I wouldn’t complain much about anyone winning. (Even Deschanel, who got upstaged a bit by her co-stars later in the season, was ably carrying “New Girl” in the early episodes.) That said, Amy Poehler needs to win an Emmy already for playing Leslie Knope, particularly for a season where the election arc made her carry more of the comic and emotional load than ever before.
Dan’s pick: This is a darned good category. They got seven nominees and that’s excluding folks like Laura Dern, Laura Linney and Martha Plimpton who could have been nominated in any other year. And there’s nobody who doesn’t at least deserve consideration to win. However, the prize should go to Amy Poehler, whose Leslie Knope alternated between gut-bustingly funny and ultra-emotionally relatable during this season. She made me sniffle four or five times this season, which is partly the genius of “Parks and Recreation,” but also partly the genius of an actress who has more than paid her dues to get a win here.
Will win
Alan’s pick: I really don’t have a good sense of this one. I thought Poehler, for instance, was a lock last year for “Flu Season,” but the voters preferred McCarthy. This year, Poehler went a different route with “Win, Lose, or Draw,” an episode that lets her go very dramatic at times, a formula that’s also had some Emmy success. It’s a formula that got Falco a win a couple of years ago for “Jackie,” and this year she has an episode where her character is in rehab. Fey gets to play crazy in her submission episode (“The Tuxedo Begins”), Louis-Dreyfus got to cry a lot in the “Veep” finale, and McCarthy gets to play crazy in a different way when Molly tries to lose six pounds in a hurry. All of these are classic Emmy bait kind of episodes, and while I should probably put odds on McCarthy to repeat, I’ll let my heart lead over my head and pick Poehler.
Dan’s pick: McCarthy, Falco and Fey all already have wins here and I expect voters to get distracted by the influx of new talent. Dunham wins if Emmy voters adore “Girls.” Zooey wins if Emmy voters want to take a relatively populist choice and recognize somebody from a network series. But, in the end, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is my prediction. She won for “Seinfeld.” She won for “The New Adventures of Old Christine.” And on “Veep,” she deserves credit for anchoring a huge cast, for delivering Armando Iannuccio’s particularly rhythmic and profane dialogue and, in the submission episode, for expertly displaying both real and feigned heightened emotions. The opportunity to recognize an Emmy favorite on an edgy HBO series will just be too delicious.
The drama side features a collection of usual suspects (“Homeland” is new, but Claire Danes was nominated for “My So-Called Life” and won for “Temple Grandin”), plus Michelle Dockery as the unexpected but deserving “Downton” representative.
Kathy Bates, “Harry’s Law”
Glenn Close, “Damages”
Claire Danes, “Homeland”
Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey”
Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”
Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men”
Should win
Alan’s pick: Claire Danes. That was easy. A mesmerizing lead performance, every bit the equal of the various male actors who have dominated this golden age of TV drama.
Dan’s pick: The Television Critics Association honors one dramatic performance per year, irrespective of gender, and this year’s Outstanding Individual Achievement in Drama prize went to Claire Danes. She got my real vote for that award and she’s getting my hypothetical vote here. Nobody on television gave a better performance last season.
Will win
Alan’s pick: Danes. My only concern was her not getting nominated after the SAG voters failed to do that. But anyone who watches her submission episode, “The Vest” – the one where Carrie has gone without her medication for too long – likely won’t hesitate too long before checking off her name on the ballot.
Dan’s pick: Not that we’ll ever know the vote totals, but this really shouldn’t be close. If anybody other than Danes wins, I’ll be swearing profusely in my HitFix Emmys live-blog.
Laura Dern in a write in. DON’T RUIN THIS FOR ME.
You guys are right, no contest. It’s Claire Danes (although I kind of wish Elisabeth Moss had more of a shot, she’s so good on Mad Men and her submission this year is fantastic!).
On the Comedy side, I would personally pick Poehler (it took me a while to get into her show, but when the third season was already endearing me to it, the fourth season sealed the deal for me), although I’d be happy with Zooey winning, or even Julia (even if she’s already won for two other shows, she’s fantastic on Veep). I really hope it’s not Lena Dunham, since I find her more skilled as a writer and director than an actress (and this is coming from someone who doesn’t like Girls). The rest are all previous winners for their roles, so I don’t think we’ll need to worry about them (though I must say, I love Tina Fey’s submission, she’s usually pretty good at picking tapes).
This is a hypothetical, but if Moss were to somehow win instead of Danes, would either of you be that upset? She is consistently great in her own right.
Hatfield – I’d get over it, but I probably wouldn’t be happy. Moss went back to being a supporting actress on “Mad Men” this season and had she been nominated in that category, I’d have put her neck-and-neck with Hendricks. Moss deserved to win here last year and she didn’t. I’m all for back-dated recognition and whatnot, but not when somebody else is as clearly deserving as Danes is.
Personal opinion.
-Daniel
While I disagree with you saying Claire Danes gave the perfomance last season, I think it was Bryan Cranston’s, she certainly deserves to win.
Haven’t seen Homeland yet, so I’ll take your word on the quality of Claire Danes’ performance. That being said, if Elizabeth Moss never wins an Emmy that’s going to be some sad shit.
Just like Anna Torv never winning. Especially for the third season of Fringe.
Sadly Fringe as a whole let Torv down when it counted…the back of season 3 was too problematic and it cost Noble as well.
Not to get all hyperbolic on your a**, but I thought Danes performance was one of the best acting performances of the last 10 years, including film.
Edie Falco is by FAR my favorite of her category. There’s not a single character as deep or nuanced as Jackie Peyton among her nominees and Falco wowed me in every single episode. Only the look on Falco’s face, in the end of Disneyland Sucks, when Jackie finally understand her own value and is happy again by doing what she’s great at (saving lives) is Emmy-worthy itself. She didn’t deserve for her first win, but now she does.
Yeah, it’s Danes for sure. She was absolutely amazing and turned in arguably the best performance of anyone regardless of gender or category (I’d actually go with Bryan Cranston, but I can’t argue with the way Dan voted at the TCA). With that out the of the way, I’m also very happy that Michelle Dockery was nominated. She’s by far the best actor on Downton Abbey not named Maggie Smith, and she has a much more difficult role than Smith, who can just sit back and deliver awesome one-liners. Dockery did some of the best understated acting of anyone all year. She would be second on my ballot.
Comedy
Should Win: Amy Poehler
Also Worthy: Lena Dunham
Will Win: Julia Louis-Dreyfuss
Dark Horses: Amy Poehler, Lena Dunham
Poehler gave the all-around best performance and she has a dynamite submission episode, but I’m concerned that Parks and Rec being snubbed in the Comedy Series category (to say nothing of the way that Emmy voters continue to ignore Nick Offerman) indicates that there is less overall support for the show than she may need. A proven academy darling like Louis-Dreyfuss, who also happens to be the clear lead of a well-respected new show that scored a series nod, seems to be the safer bet. Dunham could surprise, but I’m betting that the voters will be more likely to honor her in either the writing or directing categories. It fits more with the whole ‘auteur’ narrative she has going on.
Drama
Should Win: Claire Danes
Also Worthy: Elisabeth Moss
Will Win: Claire Danes
Dark Horse: Julianna Margulies, Michelle Dockery
Claire Danes is the clear class of this field, and if I had to pick a mortal lock among the acting categories, it would probably be her. That said, I thought Julianna Margulies was a mortal lock two years ago, and voters decided to make her wait a year while they honored Kyra Sedgwick. Maybe they’ll do the same this year. Dockery really didn’t do enough to win, but she bears watching because she was a surprise nominee (most people thought that Elizabeth McGovern would get this slot, although Dockery is more deserving) on a show that Emmy voters – particularly the actors – clearly love.Now that Kathy Bates has her Emmy for the year for Comedy Guest Actress, she doesn’t have a prayer here. I’d be very happy if Elisabeth Moss surprised, but she’s overshadowed in her own submission episode by Christina Hendricks, and Mad Men’s long run of futility with the acting awards speaks for itself.