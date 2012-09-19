Emmys 2012 Predictions: Outstanding Supporting Actor for Comedy & Drama

Dan and I are continuing our picks for who should and will win Emmys on Sunday night with the comedy and drama supporting actor categories.
On the comedy side, this breaks down pretty easily: all four adult “Modern Family” men, and then two guys the voters picked because they didn’t want Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez to get big heads.
Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Modern Family”
Max Greenfield, “New Girl”
Bill Hader, “Saturday Night Live”
Ed O’Neill, “Modern Family”
Eric Stonestreet, “Modern Family”
Should win
Alan’s pick: I didn’t enjoy a lot of “Modern Family” this year, though that’s more on the writing than the acting. (And when I was enjoying the show, it was mainly because of Burrell.) So I’m going to choose between the two outsiders (neither of whom, unfortunately, is Nick Offerman or Chris Pratt), and much as I enjoyed Greenfield as Schmidt, I’m going to go with Hader, who’s long been the “SNL” MVP for me and occupies that Phil Hartman position where he does whatever is necessary to make a sketch work: lead or supporting, straight man or over the top, dead-on impression or strange original character (Stefon!), etc.
Dan’s pick: While these may not have been my six picks, it’s still a category of good performances, which is really all I ask. I think Burrell’s submission work for last season was better than in the year he won, while Bill Hader is the “SNL” castmember who most reliably cracks me up. But my vote here goes to Max Greenfield, not just because of his gung-ho approach to all of Schmidt’s eccentricities, but because of how his excellence helped force the producers on “New Girl” to open up the cast beyond just Zooey Deschanel. I’m giving Greenfield some of the credit, therefore, for how good the unnominated Jake Johnson was in the season’s second half. That’s very valuable.
Will win
Alan’s pick: When in doubt in this category, pick a guy from “Modern Family.” Either the voters are slowly but surely working their way through the cast, in which case I’d bet on O’Neill, or they’re simply going to pick the one who comes off best in their submission episode (and possibly in the others’, as well). I’ll lean that way and bet on Burrell to repeat.
Dan’s pick: While a Burrell repeat wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest, I’m taking Alan’s first theory. I think this is a “West Wing”-type thing where the voters are just going with a checklist and working their way down the “Modern Family” cast. This year? It’s Ed O’Neill’s turn. Maybe they’ll eventually get to Nolan Gould by 2016.
On the drama side, “Downton Abbey” takes up two slots as it moves over from the miniseries categories, and we have what are essentially two reigning champs: Peter Dinklage, who won last year, and Aaron Paul, who won two years ago when he was last eligible.
Jim Carter, “Downton Abbey”
Brendan Coyle, “Downton Abbey”
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
Giancarlo Esposito, “Breaking Bad”
Jared Harris, “Mad Men”
Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad”
Should win
Alan’s pick: Well, hell. Even if I exclude the two “Downton” men (Mr. Bates was a drag on season 2, though that’s a writing flaw more than anything Coyle did), this is a bear of a category. Dinklage was essentially the lead of “Thrones” this year, and has an incredible submission in “Blackwater,” and Harris’ own submission for his final episode is just as great. But for me, it comes down to the “Breaking Bad” men, and they were close enough in season 4 that I’ll go with Esposito, who deserves recognition for creating such an iconic character as Gus Fring.
Dan’s pick: Even including Jim Carter, whose “Downton Abbey” performance in the second season didn’t come close to justifying his inclusion in this category (PATINKIN!!!), there isn’t an actor in this category who I don’t respect to the highest degree. In terms of deserving winners, though, I strike the “Downton Abbey” men. They just didn’t have enough to do. With the other four, though, you could really flip a coin. Paul and Esposito have the body of work across a full season, but Harris and Dinklage both have submission episodes that make them every bit as worthy. Do I penalize Paul and Dinklage for effectively being leading men or co-leading men on their respect shows? If Emmy rules don’t, why should I? That’s why I’m taking Paul over Esposito, ultimately. Within the pure framework of the category, Esposito should be the recognized “supporting” actor winner from “Breaking Bad.” But Paul gave one of the two or three best lead performances on TV last season. He’s here. So he gets my vote.
Will win
Alan’s pick: Emmy fun fact: the last time this category had a repeat winner was in 1995-96, when Ray Walston won for “Picket Fences.” And the only other repeat winners since 1980 were Michael Conrad for “Hill Street Blues” and Larry Drake for “L.A. Law.” It’s a category where the voters like to share the wealth, which could work against Dinklage and Paul. Because of that trend, and because Esposito has a great submission episode himself (“Hermanos), I’ll go with the Chicken Man.
Dan’s pick: For the second time in these predictions galleries, I’m gonna reference Margo Martindale and “Justified.” As with Martindale, Esposito is an adored veteran character actor with dozens of memorable, but under-the-radar, performances on his resume. He isn’t old, but this is still a career-capping role for Esposito, full of iconic moments and effortless “cool.” I think that gives Esposito the advantage over former winners Paul and Dinklage. The garage scene from his submission episode is enough to make Harris a worthy spoiler, but I think Esposito will still get to straighten his tie and take the podium with his first Emmy.
Either Paul or Esposito should win. Breaking Bad sweep, BITCH!
Awesome! Agree
I’m still very pissed that Pantinkin was not nominated for his subtle but powerful turn in “Homeland”, then I realized a lot of people don’t like him. He also should’ve nominated for “Dead Like Me” as well. However, if I have to choose, it will be Gus Fring all the way!
I skipped the entire 3rd season of “Modern Family” because I got very tired of the repetitiveness of the show as it didn’t (could never) top the 1st season.
Wouldn’t be upset with Paul, Esposito or Dinklage winnning. Could accept Harris. The other two from Downton winning over those four would be a joke.
My vote would go to Harris (the guy made me cry in his submitted episode, that’s not easy to do), though I wouldn’t begrudge Esposito winning. The thing with Esposito is that I feel that every time someone plays a psychopathic killer for one season, he’s considered Emmy-worthy, so while Esposito did a fantastic job with that character, I can’t shake the feeling that it’s Emmy bait. While the kind of role Harris played isn’t recognized enough, a tragic figure, someone who bites off more than he can chew and attempts to remain afloat in his new position until he can’t anymore and does the only thing he can think off. I also think Harris has deserved some recognition ever since he first appeared on Mad Men, though I know it won’t happen.
While I’m not a fan of repeat winners, I wouldn’t mind seeing Dinklage or Paul pick up a second trophy either. They’re both fantastic in their current seasons of their shows. Dinklage has Blackwater, one of the best performances from any single episode I’ve seen this year and I feel he earned a second trophy just for that. What I love about Paul’s performance is that while we see an arch in Walter White, we’re seeing the opposite arch in Jesse Pinkman, a kid who thought he could get away with anything is suddenly realizing the consequences of his choices in life. I feel like Walter and Jesse just crossed each other and it won’t be long before they find themselves on opposite ends of the spectrum (I’m still waiting to marathon the fifth season until after the Emmys, so don’t tell me what’s happened).
As for Carter and Coyle, I loved the first season of Downton Abbey, but I feel neither of these men had much to do in the second season that merited nominations. It’s a shame because I thought Coyle was an MVP in season 1 and would have definitely championed a win for him that year, but not this year because they made the character so passive to the point of near impotence. I would have replaced these two with Mandy Patinkin and John Slattery any day.
Good point about Jesse and Walt`s arcs, that`s a nice observation. Enjoy watching season 5 on marathon!
I’m still pissed Roger Sterling isn’t here. Let’s review shall we…..
1. Painfully and awkwardly adjusted to his new role at the firm
2. Experimented with LSD, twice
3. Left his trophy wife
4. Was pushed away by Joan
5. Charmed the pants off a cougar and a teenager at the same party
6. All of that and still had all the best one-liners on television
The man was a force this season.
Duchess, you got that right.
Yeah, I liked Patinkin so much in Homeland, not only would I have had him nominated, he would have been my choice to win this category. Lesson: Emmys don’t really do subtle.
With those listed, I have a toss up between Esposito and Harris, though Paul or even Dinklage would be OK with me too. Harris has the best submission episode, Esposito was better overall, so it depends on what you value more highly.
One of the butlers will win. Maybe we’ll have a tie and both Mr. Bates and Mr. Carter will get an Emmy for Downton Abbey.
Comedy
Should Win: Max Greenfield
Also Worthy: Ty Burrell, Ed O’Neill
Will Win: Ty Burrell
Could Surprise: Ed O’Neill, Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Ty Burrell has the strongest submission episode, defending champion status, and the benefit of probably being the closest thing Modern Family has to a lead actor. Ed O’Neill has the beloved industry veteran status and the fact that he hasn’t won an Emmy yet for this show (or any show for that matter). Jesse Tyler Ferguson has three straight nods and the hope that voters are planning to spread the wealth through the entire cast. Eric Stonestreet has Fizbo (although not in his submission episode, I think). Take your pick, because all of the money in Schmidt’s douchebag jar and all of Stefon’s tickets to New York’s hottest clubs aren’t going to be enough to buy a win for either Greenfield or Hader until the Modern Family love-train slows down.
Drama
Should Win: Giancarlo Esposito
Also Worthy: Everyone but the Downton actors
Will Win: Giancarlo Esposito
Could Surprise: Anyone but the Downton actors
Peter Dinklage became the de facto lead of his show and was even better than in his Emmy-winning turn last season. Aaron Paul went head-to-head with the great Bryan Cranston and more than held his own. Jared Harris gave Lane Pryce a brilliant, devastating swan song. But in little more than two seasons, Giancarlo Esposito brought one of the all-time great TV villains to vibrant, terrifying life, owned the screen every time he appeared, and nearly stole Walter White’s own show out from under him. In my opinion, he needs to be recognized. Given this category’s affinity for perpetual turnover, and Harris having to contend with the apparent aversion voters have to honoring Mad Men actors, I think Esposito will get his due. That being said, I won’t contest that any of the four aforementioned actors would be deserving winners. This category is stacked.
For me this is the easiest prediction of the Emmys. How can Aaron Paul not win this? Very surprised you both picked Esposito on the “Will win” prediction.
These categories need 10 nominees like the Best Picture Oscar.
My top four in the comedy category didn’t even get nominated! (In order – Driver, Johnson, Offerman, Pratt)
Patinkin was good, but I’d sooner see Michael Pitt, McDonough, Goggins, Slattery, Kartheiser, Alfie Allen, etc.
Which episode did Esposito submit? I want to say it was either “Hermanos” or “Salud”, but I can’t remember which.
Hermanos.
Hey Dan, what are the three best lead performances on TV you mentioned where Aaron Paul gave two of them? For Paul I can think of the Narcotics Anonymous group scene in Problem Dog and maybe the scene with the gun in End Times. Cheers
Kay – Well, one is Claire Danes… Then you get into the Cranstons and Hamms and maybe Louis CKs of it all…
-Daniel
Yes, Danes was excellent, and of course Cranston and the others you mention. Thanks :)
In my opinion, it’s (best dramatic tv performances, lead or supporitng):
1. Bryan Cranston
2. Aaron Paul
3. Claire Danes
4. Giancarlo Esposito
5. Jon Hamm
I am really rooting for Esposito. Paul will get two more shots at it.
Chicken Maaaaaaaannnnnnnnn!!!!!
Haha yeah. That’s the reason why people whould choose Esposito, since they’re both equally good.
It, surely, must be Esposito for the Emmy. He created the most fascinating character on a show where the actors more often opt for big gestures over subtlety (which, in my book, is infinitely harder to pull off successfully), turning inward and never making his thespian efforts come across as anything less than effortless. He made Gus Fring a layered villain (if, to be reductive, he was ever that) without giving much, if anything, up about his cryptic character. Esposito never needed Paul’s or Cranston’s periodic monologues to get the essence of his creation across, crafting a performance of quiet menace and unexpected humanity that ranks, to my mind, as, perhaps ironically, given the tone of his approach, the fullest and most enduring one on the program from which it hails and one of the best interpretations of a role on a television drama in the last couple of decades.
Congratulations, Aaron, at least they got one right. Giancarlo, wish it was a tie!