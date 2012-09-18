Dan and I are continuing our Emmy picks for who should and will win in the major categories with a look at the fields for supporting actress in a comedy and a drama.
Looking at the funny ladies first:
Mayim Bialik, “The Big Bang Theory”
Julie Bowen, “Modern Family”
Kathryn Joosten, “Desperate Housewives”
Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”
Merritt Wever, “Nurse Jackie”
Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”
Should win
Alan’s pick: I’m going to go with Bialik, both for the general improvement I feel she brought to “Big Bang Theory” by forcing the show to focus almost as much on the women as the men, and for her specific work in her submitted episode, “The Shiny Trinket Maneuver,” whose “I’M A PRINCESS AND THIS IS MY TIARA!!!!” climax has been watched in my house approximately 500 times since the episode first aired and never fails to generate laughter.
Dan’s pick: This is not my favorite category. It’s a lot of performances I like-but-don’t-love, mostly on shows that I like-but-don’t-love. I really don’t have a preference here, so I’m gonna say Merritt Wever, whose inclusion in this category makes me very happy, even if it’s two or three years overdue.
Will win
Alan’s pick: You can often win an Emmy based on one great scene, so I can see Bialik winning for the tiara bit. On the other hand, Joosten was beloved even before she passed away in June; I’d call a posthumous win (for a role that’s already won her two other Emmys) the most likely outcome.
Dan’s pick: You’ve got posthumous reverence for Kathryn Joosten — and the chance to recognize “Desperate Housewives” one last time — going against the juggernaut-y “Modern Family” clan. I think Emmy voters like to spread the wealth, so Sofia Vergara wins, though Julie Bowen’s submission episode is probably better than what she won with last year. Regardless, I’m not getting overly invested in this category.
And now their more serious counterparts:
Christine Baranski, “The Good Wife”
Joanne Froggatt, “Downton Abbey”
Anna Gunn, “Breaking Bad”
Christina Hendricks, “Mad Men”
Archie Panjabi, “The Good Wife”
Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”
Should win
Alan’s pick: Hendricks. I may not have loved how quickly “Mad Men” took Joan to the point where she did what she did in Hendricks’ submitted episode, “The Other Woman,” but her performance was stellar, and my favorite in a strong field.
Dan’s pick: I’m glad to see Anna Gunn here, because it means that viewers will be able to recognize her for this past half-season, when she had winnable submission episodes. In this category, for this year, it comes down to whether you prefer Maggie Smith’s relentlessly excellent quippery in “Downton Abbey,” or the performance of Christina Hendricks’ career in “The Other Woman” on “Mad Men.” I’m taking Hendricks without hesitation.
Will win
Alan’s pick: Did you know that “Mad Men” has yet to win a single acting Emmy? There are individual mitigating circumstances (Jon Hamm has, other than last year, had to go up against the Bryan Cranston buzzsaw), but it still feels odd. I would guess Hendricks has a better shot than her three nominated co-stars this year, but Maggie Smith (who won the comparable award last year when “Downton” was competing as a miniseries) is the favorite until proven otherwise. A scene-stealing role from a beloved/revered legend who also allows the Emmy voters to indulge their not-so-secret Anglophilia.
Dan’s pick: As with my own preference, I assume that voter preferences will also come down to Smith versus Hendricks. I underestimated voter love for “Downton Abbey” when I predicted nominations and I’ve overestimated voter love for “Mad Men” performances in the past. That leads me to fear that while my heart says “Hendricks,” my brain really ought to say Dame Maggie. So… Fine. “Dame Maggie.” Picking Smith lets me assume that “Downton Abbey” won’t have to win any subsequent awards, which is a relief.
I think Dan is unfortunately right on this one with regard to Maggie Smith over Christina Hendricks, as sad as it is. In the case of Hamm, it’s unfortunate that he’ll seemingly never win for playing Don Draper, but if I’m honest, he really hasn’t deserved to. Coach was better last year, and every other year he’s gone against Bryan Cranston, who was certainly better, whereas Hendricks has really deserved to win this award previously, and particularly this year.
As for comedy, I don’t think anyone nominated would crack my top 10, so I don’t really have a horse in that race.
Hamm probably should have won for Mad Men season 1 over Breaking Bad season 1.
Hendricks..and it shouldn’t be close. She was nearly the entire focus of the last Mad Men season. From the Layne Price storyline to the Jaguar storyline, Hendricks really shined this season.
In comedy, I’d give the Emmy to…Mayim Bialik. As Alan pointed out, she was a driving force of one of the funniest shows on tv. She added an element that the other 2 female characters couldn’t achieve. Although, if one the Modern Family women won, I wouldn’t complain.
It`s good that Anna Gunn is finally nominated even if her best work has been for season 5 part one. For her submission episode I would have thought Crawl Space was better than Cornered (think from memory she submitted Cornered). Although maybe she was not featured much in Crawl Space, only the scene at the end. Either her or Hendricks would be great to see.
For me there’s no contest. Hendricks and Bialik are both fantastic and should win. I worry for both, Hendricks for reasons already stated (I do feel no one deserves it more than her) and Bialik, even though she’s fantastic in the tiara scene that Alan mentioned, she’s only in two scenes in her submitted episode which focuses more on Sheldon getting Amy a gift and Bernadette not being good with kids (by the way, I think Melissa Rauch should be nominated as well, she’s so good!), and also there’s the Modern Family juggernaut (a show I still adore, I feel I need to keep saying that) and of course Joosten and Kristen Wiig’s last year on SNL. If there’s any justice in the world, it will be Hendricks and Bialik…..
They’ve given Jim Parsons two Emmys so I can’t see why Mayim Bialik wouldn’t get one for the female version.
Mayim Bialik deserves to win, but she’s not going to with that submission. No matter how great that moment is, she’s not going to win an Emmy for one moment that lasts less than 30 seconds in an episode in which she barely appears, especially vs. 2 hours of Joosten in the Desperate Housewives finale and Vergara and Bowen essentially having double tapes since they appear in each others’ episodes.
The depressing thing is, Bialik had an ideal submission in “The Isolation Permutation,” an episode that was all about her character and where she got to show range, heart and big laughs. That would have made her a real contender. And instead she went for the episode where she has one really funny moment and nothing else. Sigh.
I’m rooting for Kristen Wiig!!!
F*ck Downtown Abby. Overrated is an understatement. Smith should be DQ just for ruining Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter films.
Elizabeth Moss should win. She was better than Hendricks.
Ruin her? J K Rowling wrote the character for her to play, with her in mind and based Prof M on her Oscar Winning “Prime of Miss Jean Brodie”. GOODNESS.
Should Win: Christina Hendricks
Also Worthy: Anna Gunn
Will Win: Maggie Smith
Could Surprise: Christina Hendricks, Joanne Froggatt
Maggie Smith, being Maggie Smith, is the safe pick here, and honoring her would be a nice way to honor a series that probably isn’t going to be competitive in any of the other acting categories, despite its multitude of nominations. That being said, if anyone from Mad Men is going to break through and win the series’ first Emmy for acting this year, I think it will be Hendricks – “The Other Woman” seems to be the consensus choice as the signature episode of Mad Men Season 5, and while Hamm and Moss are both great in it (hence their submission choice), it’s ultimately Hendricks’ show, and she owns it from start to finish. Anna Gunn is a worthy choice based on her cumulative work, but I think that breaking into the field was her big achievement this year. Next year, with “Fifty-One” as her submission, she’ll be a real threat to win. Finally, while it might seem crazy to think that Froggatt could beat out her far more heralded co-star, I’m always wary of actors who get nominations when almost no one predicted that they would, because that implies that the voters were actually paying attention to and liking the performance, not just checking a box next to a respected name. Keep your eyes open.
Should Win: Sofia Vergara
Also Worthy: Mayim Bialik
Will Win: Julie Bowen
Could Surprise: Mayim Bialik, Kathryn Joosten
I’m mostly indifferent on this field, but Vergara is consistently one of the best parts of Modern Family and she hasn’t yet been honored, so she gets my vote. Bowen has the better submission episode, however, as well as the benefit of being the defending champ. I really don’t care for TBBT, but Bialik is one of the few performers who makes me smile whenever I catch a few minutes of the show, so I would be perfectly fine with her winning. Kathryn Joosten is a mystery – I have no idea if voters will view the nomination as recognition enough, or if their love for the former Academy governor will compel them to go all the way and give her the posthumous win. Also on the sentimental front, I’m not buying the idea that farewell season love could carry Kristen Wiig to an upset win. It wasn’t enough for Steve Carrell last year, or Hugh Laurie this year, and she’s a year removed from the post-Bridesmaids glow.
could you imagine joan freaking holloway vs the dowager frakkin countess in a cage match?
None for MAD MEN? John Hamm looks disappointed!