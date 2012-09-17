Emmys 2012 Predictions: Outstanding Writing for Comedy & Drama

It’s time to talk about writing as Dan and I make our picks for who should and will win Emmys on Sunday night. As always, I should warn you that my prognostication skills are terrible. This time, we’re doing the comedy and drama writing categories.
On the comedy side of things, we have what I essentially view as the true best comedy vote, with nominations for my four favorite half-hour shows of the eligibility period (one of them nominated twice):
“Community,” “Remedial Chaos Theory” – Chris McKenna
“Girls,” “Pilot” – Lena Dunham
“Louie,” “Pregnant” – Louis C.K.
“Parks and Recreation,” “The Debate” – Amy Poehler
“Parks and Recreation,” “Win, Lose or Draw” – Michael Schur
Should win
Alan’s pick: I think both C.K. and Dunham could have picked better episodes from their respective series, though in Dunham’s case, pilot episodes often have a good track record at the Emmys because they don’t require any other knowledge of the series. But “Pregnant” only belongs here if you really, really, really like a well-executed fart joke. So for me, it comes down to two very emotional and yet funny “Parks and Rec”s versus the audacity and hilarity of the seven timelines of “Remedial Chaos Theory.” I loved “Win, Lose or Or Draw” and definitely thought “Parks and Rec” had a better overall season than “Community,” but if we’re deciding based solely on these scripts, then I have to slap on my felt goatee and pick “Remedial Chaos Theory,” an instant classic.
Dan’s pick: First off, it’s very nice that Emmy voters were able to separate their general disinterest in “Community” from the manifest awesomeness of Chris McKenna’s “Remedial Chaos Theory” script. For me, though, this category comes down to the two “Parks and Recreation” episodes and I’m gonna salute Amy Poehler for “The Debate,” which also should/could have landed her a directing nomination. Great episodes and great script, not that I’d quibble about “Win, Lose or Draw” or “Remedial Chaos Theory.”
Will win
Alan’s pick: What happens here depends on whether the voters themselves are picking based on the quality of the episode, or on some larger point they want to make. C.K. and Dunham are both hot at the moment, and though neither of these episodes represents their show at its absolute best, picking one of them would be a chance to honor the season as a whole and demonstrate respect for what they accomplished this year. But if the voters are picking just on the episode they screen, I have a feeling it’ll come down to the two “Parks and Rec” episodes, which both poignant and very funny. If I have to pick one, I’ll go with “The Debate,” because lots of people like Amy Poehler, too.
Dan’s pick: Wait. There isn’t a single “Modern Family” episode in this category? In that case, ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN! I think the lack of support for “Parks and Rec” in other categories hurts here, especially with the added possibility of vote-splitting. So I’m knocking those two out. I’m knocking “Louie” out because “Pregnant” wasn’t one of the five best written installments of the show’s second season. And I’m knocking “Remedial Chaos Theory” out because it’s the show’s only nomination and the episode just won’t be accessible enough to non-fans. That leaves Lena Dunham and this would be a perfect opportunity to recognize her.
On the drama side, you’ve got the requisite multiple nods for “Mad Men,” plus “Downton Abbey” shifting over from the miniseries category and “Homeland” announcing its presence with authority:
“Downton Abbey,” “Episode 7” – Julian Fellowes
“Homeland,” “Pilot” – Alex Gansa, Howard Gordon & Gideon Raff
“Mad Men,” “The Other Woman” – Semi Chellas & Matthew Weiner
“Mad Men,” “Commissions and Fees” – Andre & Maria Jacquemetton
“Mad Men,” “Far Away Places” – Erin Levy & Matthew Weiner
Should win
Alan’s pick: I didn’t love season 2 of “Downton” (though the nominated episode was by far its highlight), and I liked other “Homeland” episodes more than the pilot (though it’s excellent in its own right). My favorite hour in this category was “Far Away Places,” whose triptych structure could have seemed like a gimmick but instead tied beautifully into the themes of the episode, and into Roger’s LSD trip at mid-episode.
Dan’s pick: Those are three great “Mad Men” episodes, while the “Homeland” pilot and “Downton Abbey” are also completely worthy candidates. No, I don’t understand how “Breaking Bad” got shut out here, but… oh well. My vote’s gonna go to one of the “Mad Men” episodes and it won’t be “The Other Woman,” which I think was a terrific example of acting and directing covering the flaws in an imperfect script. So it comes down to “Commissions and Fees,” a marvelous and heartbreaking piece of straight-forward drama, and “Far Away Places,” which was a bit of a structural gimmick. Emmy voters love structural gimmicks. I’ll take the inexorable push into tragedy and vote for “Commissions and Fees.”
Will win
Alan’s pick: We’ll talk more about this towards the end of the week, but I would say “Mad Men” is the frontrunner for the drama series category, followed by “Downton,” then “Homeland.” If I’m right, then a “Mad Men” win here (and I would guess “The Other Woman” would be the choice, even though I had issues with how it got from Point A to Point B) makes the later win more obvious. But if the voters just love them some “Downton,” or are ready to crown “Homeland” as their new favorite, they should win here. But since I’m expecting “Mad Men” to go 5-for-5 for drama series, I’ll pick “The Other Woman” here.
Dan’s pick: Again, because of structure, I think “Far Away Places” is going to be the “Mad Men” standout as far as Emmy voters go. But I think that “Homeland” is heading for a lot of Emmy wins and the pilot, well and freely adapted from Israeli source material by Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa, is a darned well-written episode, even if it wouldn’t have been my pick for the season’s best. “Homeland” wins.
PREVIOUSLY: Outstanding Miniseries or Movie Outstanding Directing for Comedy & Drama
We hear all the time during Academy Awards season that if a movie isn’t nominated for a writing award, it does diminish its chances of winning the top prize. That said, is there any reason to think that since “Modern Family” didn’t get a writing nod it could be, if not completely vulnerable, more susceptible to an upset than the previous two years?
Comedy – Remedial Chaos Theory
Drama – Far Away Places
No competition (well, except for this being a competition)
and the near-face that, despite it being the best, remedial chaos theory will not win the competition
near-fact*
I’m not trying to sugarcoat it. Season 3 of COMMUNITY was a huge pile of crap. The show became too obsessed with gimmicks and sacrificed good gags and stories and most of all the characters* for a love affair with its own “cleverness” (which wasn’t even that clever). But REMEDIAL CHAOS THEORY was without a doubt the highlight of that season. Not just because the rest of the season stunk, but because it was intelligent, funny and touching. It pretty much lives up to all the hype that the show gets. I gotta admit that I haven’t seen any of the other nominees, but if COMMUNITY wins, I would be well deserved.
*Pierce became degraded to a walking senility joke, Abed became a borderline psychopath who freaked out at everything, the Dean and Chang became stupid cartoon characters…
This just reminded me how dumb the Emmy’s are. Sigh…
Amy Poehler can’t be the new Steve Carell so that is an easy choice. It’s “Win, Win or Win” for me. And “The Other Woman”, the greatest episode of Mad Men among the nominated. I still think “Signal 30” was the stand out but since it was not even nominated, that’s how I would vote.
I still think this is the statuette that Lena Dunham will win. So I bet on “Girls” and the Homeland folks.
I love the Comedy category here (re-watched all five episodes about a week ago) and I would love it if this went to Community, since Remedial Chaos Theory is a fantastic episode in its own right (I think it’s even one non-fans could get into, since it’ impeccably structured). I actually thought Pregnant was a fantastic episode of Louie and not because of the fart joke. I thought the opening scene with Louie brushing his five-year-old’s daughter’s teeth was painfully hilarious and the gay couple next-door made for some beautiful meditations on the dangers of isolation. It may not have been the best episode of this season of Louie, but it was a sample of what Louie does best.
Both episodes of Parks and Rec are highlights of the season, both funny but above all, incredibly moving. I’d vote for Win Lose or Draw, but The Debate is also fantastic. However, I do think the win will probably go to the pilot of Girls, since it is the only show here nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series and probably has a lot of support. I’m going to be honest here, I dislike Girls. I find it incredibly misanthropic in a way that isn’t even funny (not like Curb Your Enthusiasm) and I just don’t buy a lot of the masochistic relationships that exist on the show (does Hannah really think so little of herself that she can’t break free of Adam?).
As for Drama, I would vote for Commissions and Fees, a show that built up beautifully to that tragic event that, when you think about it, was probably about three years in the making. Lane Pryce was never a very stable character and everything surrounding him was handled beautifully (I also thought the Sally storyline was beautifully written). I do think the fact that it has three nominations here gives Mad Men the edge, because it always gave The Sopranos the edge (out of seven years The Sopranos was eligible for Emmys, it only lost Writing for a Drama Series once, will the same happen to Mad Men?).
I know a lot of you will be disappointed, but I don’t think Breaking Bad will ever get a Writing nomination. If it hasn’t up to now, it won’t. I feel it is more respected as a genre piece, but want something more from their Writing nominees (or they just don’t like Breaking Bad as much as everyone wants them to). Oh well….
I don’t have a problem with nominating three Mad Men episodes (well, actually I do because there are zero Breaking Bad episodes on the list), as long as said episodes were “At the Codfish Ball,” “Lady Lazarus” and “Commissions and Fees.” But the Emmys went 1-for-3 AND nominated the single worst episode (“Far Away Places,” which was just awful with its ridiculous LSD trips and wannabe Tarantino structure) since at least the first season and probably of its entire run. I can only be grateful that they also didn’t nominate that stupid fever dream episode and the Fat Betty episode too.
Anyway, of the episodes nominated (I would have given the writing award to Breaking Bad’s “Face Off”–which was at least nominated in the directing category–and the directing award to Game of Thrones’ “Blackwater,” which was inexplicably snubbed), I can’t give it to Downton Abbey, even if the final scene was one of my favorites of any show that year. There were enough lingering dumb subplots to knock it off the list. So that leaves the other two Mad Men episodes and the Homeland pilot. I really liked the Homeland pilot, but I thought the finale (“Marine One”) was significantly stronger. I thought “Commissions and Fees” was a bit better than “The Other Woman,” so I will give the award (with a giant asterisk for the lack of Breaking Bad nominations in the category) to “Commissions and Fees” just ahead of the Homeland pilot.
In the moment of all these opinions on the most hilarious, funniest. I just saw it.! I guess the catorgy would be ALL TIME FUNNIEST EVER go to HBO GO and watch Palestenian Chicken from CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM by Larry David. That’s the best
Watching this takes the edge off, BREAKING BAD was not in the writing catorgy. Matt Weiner vs. Vince Gilligan . Gilligan is constant .never misses. Original. Weiner, he is a wonderful writer, but so many Mad Men have been utterly disappointing .
I agree, while I really enjoy Mad Men, there is a lot of crap and when I see these episodes none of them ring a bell which shows what I took away from them. Gilligan`s writing is a different class and makes you want to come back for more. It looks like Mad Men will win with three nominations. I think I`ll settle for the Homeland pilot for my `should` here.
They nominated three Mad Men episodes and not one of them was Signal 30? Oh well.
Having not seen the Community, Louis or Downton episodes, I’ll go with Comissions and Fees (even though I thought that was more of an acting showcase than a writing one), and The Debate.
For me “Signal 30” was the best of the season. I hope they can find a better use for Ken because he is such a great character that I think he could be as important as Peggy.
It was very moving but also funny. The dinner scene where they can’t remember Cynthia’s name was hilarious.
Now I remember something more of MM season 5 apart from Lane`s storyline. That was a great scene with trying to remember her name!
@Ben
First it was all about Matthew Weiner forcing Megan Draper and “Zou Bisou Bisou” down our throats but it quickly started to focus on Lame, sorry, Lane and Joan.
But the other characters’ arcs were all amazing so I’m also expecting “Mad Men” to go 5-for-5 for drama series.
@Sauloccl, yes I remember that Zou Bisou Bisou unfortunately! I`ll have to rewatch, cheers
Surprised that Louie submitted “Pregnant”, one of the weakest episodes of last season. A much better choice would have been “Joan”, “Eddie” or “Come On, God” (although the latter two episodes’ subject matter might have turned off some voters). “Joan” would have been the best choice, I think, as Joan Rivers is a Hollywood icon and the conversation between Joan and Louie about comedy and life is some of the best writing ever on the show.
It`s a shame that Breaking Bad hasn`t had any recognition in the writing category, I don`t think they have had any nominations/wins. With the attention to detail and edginess they conveyed especially in season 2, 3 and 4 they deserve a mention at least. Still Mad Men or Homeland are also great contendors and at least nothing as contrived as having season 6 of Dexter in the writing awards has happened!
That’s right, none ever. Can’t believe it either.
For comedy I think the Nurse Jackie writers should have gotten some recognition for turning a show that was very quickly getting stale into a fresh, edgy show people cared about again. That was a turnaround I didn`t think would happen, being Showtime and all. But Parks and Recreation is also at the top of my list so I`ll put them for my `should` for comedy.
Breaking Bad should’ve gotten at least 2 writing nominations and won, for any episode would’ve been fine. On the comedy side Remedial Chaos Theory should win.
Comedy
Should Win: Chris McKenna (‘Remedial Chaos Theory’)
Also Worthy: Amy Poehler (‘The Debate’), Michael Schur (‘Win, Lose, or Draw’)
Will Win: Lena Dunham (‘Pilot’)
Could Surprise: Amy Poehler (‘The Debate’)
Drama
Should Win: Erin Levy & Matthew Weiner (‘Far Away Places’)
Also Worthy: Alex Gansa, Howard Gordon, and Gideon Raff (‘Pilot’)
Will Win: Semi Chellas & Matthew Weiner (‘The Other Woman’)
Could Surprise: Alex Gansa, Howard Gordon, and Gideon Raff (‘Pilot’), Julian Fellows (‘Episode 7’)