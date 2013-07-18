Emmys 2013: A big day for ‘House of Cards’ and ‘Game of Thrones’

We are in the middle of a massive glut in quality scripted television. Every other week, it seems, some new channel – or, in the case of Netflix, some new content delivery service – gets into the original programming game, and starts churning out product that at least merits awards consideration.
So you can look across the 2013 Emmy nominations list and be outraged by all the quality performances and series that weren’t included. (And, on occasion, by the sorts of people and shows that were.) Or you can look at it as the Emmy voters just trying to keep their head above water and recognize what they could, even as they knew they wouldn’t come close to covering everyone who deserved recognition.
So Netflix, for instance, had a very strong Emmy debut with nine nominations for “House of Cards,” including for drama series, Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright and director David Fincher. But those nominations bumped HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire” out of several major categories where it had previously been nominated, and left little room at the inn for FX’s “The Americans,” which got only two nods for theme music and guest actress Margo Martindale.
So last year’s Emmy-winning drama “Homeland” got even more nominations for its bumpier second season – including a richly deserved nod for Mandy Patinkin, as well as a posthumous nomination for writer Henry Bromell, whose episode “Q&A” was one of the best hours of dramatic TV anywhere this season. And HBO’s “Game of Thrones” expanded into new categories where it hadn’t been before, with Emilia Clarke joining Peter Dinklage as a nominated actor, but deserving supporting actor nominations for Patinkin, Dinklage, “Breaking Bad” co-stars Aaron Paul and Jonathan Banks and others meant there was no room for TV’s best dramatic performance of the year: Michael Cudlitz on TNT’s “Southland.” (The canceled series got a lone nomination for stunt work.) “Justified,” which has had strong nominating years in the past, didn’t get any this year.
Netflix had a great debut with “Cards” (though the revival of “Arrested Development” got only three nominations, and only one major one for star Jason Bateman), but other newbies had to wait their turn. Sundance Channel got 8 nominations for its brilliant miniseries “Top of the Lake,” but none for its equally brilliant new drama “Rectify.” Tatiana Maslany, who brilliantly plays a half-dozen different roles on BBC America’s “Orphan Black” (including times where one clone impersonates another), couldn’t get nominated for drama lead actress even though that category included seven nominees; ultimately, being an unknown actress on an obscure channel on a science fiction series was too much to overcome, especially when there were so many other worthy choices in more recognizable destinations. (“Scandal” star Kerry Washington, for instance, was one of those seven nominees.) NBC’s riveting “Hannibal” wasn’t nominated at all.
“Mad Men” had its usual big day (12 nominations in all), but the series that once had four of the five writing nominations didn’t get any, as “Breaking Bad” finally cracked the writing field with two nominations, to go along with “Q&A,” the fourth episode of “Downton Abbey” season 3 and the “Game of Thrones” episode with the Red Wedding.
With “Arrested” failing to make much of an impression in its return, the glut wasn’t quite as bad on the comedy side, but worthy work was still overlooked. That one year where “Parks and Recreation” was nominated for comedy series turns out to have been an anomaly, rather than a breakthrough; its only nominations were the usual one for Amy Poehler, plus sound mixing. And after a relatively strong rookie showing at last year’s Emmys, FOX’s “New Girl” – which made a huge creative leap in its second season and was perhaps the best comedy on network TV this season – was completely shut out.
But even some Emmy comedy favorites couldn’t make the list this year. Two-time Emmy winner Eric Stonestreet was the only adult “Modern Family” actor not nominated this year (perhaps because the Emmy voters are as tired of what the writers have turned Cam into?), and among those in his place was the strange, fascinating performance by Adam Driver on “Girls.” HBO’s “Veep” added to last year’s modest nomination total with nods for co-stars Tony Hale and Anna Chlumsky to go along with the inevitable one for Julia Louis-Dreyfus, but that meant there wasn’t room for any of “The Office” co-stars like Jenna Fischer and Rainn Wilson to return to the field for their strong work in the final season. (“30 Rock” got a few nostalgia bumps, and might have a shot at one last comedy series win for its terrific farewell year.)
Looking over the list, there’s a lot I’m happy with. There’s also a lot I’m unhappy with, whether great work being ignored or, on occasion, shows I don’t like (“Episodes,” “The Newsroom”) taking the place of ones I do. But you always have to remember this about the Emmys: the people who work in television have very little time to actually watch television, and as more and more outlets get into the original series game and do interesting work, it becomes even harder for them to keep up. (My only job is to watch and write about TV, and even I can’t keep up with it all right now.) Given that, these aren’t the exact nominees I’d have chosen, but it’s a far less egregious list than we’ve had in some other years.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series is a mess of a category. They should stop nominating Michelle Dockery, as her performance in Downton Abbey is simply not good enough for awards consideration. Tatiana Maslany should have been nominated for Orphan Black and Emmy Rossum should have been nominated for Shameless. Those are two of the best performances by women in television today.
You could argue for Keri Russell too.
Brian is right. While Rossum’s performance is the only reason I continue to watch Shameless, Russell did fantastic work on the first season of The Americans.
I thought Dockery was amazing in Season 2, probably the second best actress in the category that year (behind only Claire Danes from Season 1 of Homeland). But I haven’t been very impressed since then. I don’t think it’s her fault. It’s more of a writing thing. She’s a good actress. And Keri Russell not getting nominated is absurd. She was my choice to *win* the category.
As for other things to complain about, Jeff Daniels getting nominated over Steve Buscemi is ridiculous, and I have no idea how Jim Carter managed to crack the loaded Best Supporting Actor category for the second year in a row. On the bright side, at least the great Jonathan Banks finally got some Emmy recognition for his role on the best show on television.
I’m OK with the six dramas nominated. I actually don’t think House of Cards was undeserving. I had it as the sixth best drama on television this year, behind Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, The Americans, Mad Men and Boardwalk Empire.
I couldn’t have agreed more(though I never seen Orphan Black). I never once thought any of the cast of Downton Abbey had an outstanding performance this season. Emmy Rossum and Keri Russell deserved a nomination! I am so disappointed!
Funny thing, I said the same thing on AV club and also included Claire Danes, she has been there and Maslany should have been nominated.
They are so afraid to change what they had. Boring.
I think this is the first time in nearly ten years with no major Two and a Half Men nominations, so that’s something?
Shame Hannibal couldn’t even get a main title or cinematography nod.
Also, the brilliant “Simon and Marcy” episode of Adventure Time, and the “OT: The Outside Toilet” ep of Bob’s Burgers both got nominated, so that’s definitely good.
Good point about 2.5 Men. So neither of last year’s Male Comedy winners (Cryer and Stonestreet) got nominated despite being eligble. That’s gotta be an extreme Emmy rarity.
The Outside Toliet was amazing!
I expected “Hannibal” to be snubbed in the major categories, but I’m bummed it didn’t pick up some technical nominations, or nods for directing and cinematography. I don’t see how you can watch that show and not think it’s one of the top three most distinctive-looking shows on TV.
The best actress category is a hot mess, though it’s such a weird field that I can now see Kerry Washington taking it, which would please me.
Totally agree that Hannibal deserved nods, but the Cinematography awards line up almost directly with the Drama nominees (with Boardwalk Empire replacing Downton Abbey). Art Direction had three Best Drama nominees plus True Blood and The Borgias (Showtime). At this point, both HBO and Showtime can run Emmy campaigns in their sleep. My guess is NBC just didn’t throw enough weight behind Hannibal for it to have any chance of cracking those categories.
Other than a Jason Bateman nod what else did Arrested get? Not seeing anything on the usual big categories.
really weird that Monica Potter and especially Marguiles AND Deschanel got snubbed.
How is it that Shameless (with the exception of Joan Cusack this year) always gets the shaft?
I worry it’s too vulgar for the voters.
It may be vulgar, but it has so much heart. And Emmy Rossum brings class to it because she looks like a princess. And she’s also amazing at the acting too and deserves a nomination over Britton.
Every time I see the phrase “best comedy on network television” alongside “New Girl”, I have to stop myself screaming “BOB’S BURGERS!!!!!!!!!” at the screen. Because it’s no contest.
I said this over on Dan’s blog and I’ll say it again: I actually think the good outweighs the bad this year. I’m really happy to see Netflix make some noise. No matter how you feel about some of the shows, it’s great to see something like that have an effect on the Emmy race. This little streaming company is knocking out HBO heavyweights. That’s a stunning and encouraging step.
Veep supporting actors got some well-deserved love, Louie (arguably one of the most important comedy series of our time) was finally recognized in Outstanding Comedy Series, Jonathan Banks AND Mandy Patinkin got their due. I know we missed out on The Americans, Masalany, New Girl and a couple of others, but it’s still a better year than most. Outside of Jeff Daniels getting in over both Matthew Rhys AND Steve Buscemi, I wouldn’t say that any nominations this year were offensively bad. The Walking Dead didn’t show up in any major categories or anything (and yes, I was afraid that would happen).
Really crossing my fingers for Breaking Bad and Veep to pull away with wins this year. Though I think it’s more likely it’ll be House of Cards and Modern Family.
*Maslany
It’s just all so predictable, though. As I said on Dan’s blog, 27 of the 34 2012 nominees for the Lead and Series awards were nominated again and two more had been nominated before but weren’t eligible last year (Bateman and LeBlanc). So you basically had five people or shows getting knocked out for newcomers before we even get into the fact that they pushed the wrong newcomers.
Why is it “encouraging” if the nominated show isn’t nearly as good as the shows it was nominated over? House of Cards, Downtown Abbey, and Homeland should have been left off in lieu of The Americans, Boardwalk Empire, and either Treme or Rectify.
If the Emmy voters are more interested in voting for a Netflix series due to the fact that it’s the ‘new thing’, then I wish they would have waited until next year, because Orange Is The New Black is far and away the best original show they’ve done. House of Cards simply wasn’t that good. The one category it should have easily been nominated for (and possibly won) was Supporting Actor for Stoll… And he’s nowhere to be found.
But by all means, applaud mediocrity.
By no means, am I saying: This is the best thing to ever happen! But by Emmy standards, it’s pretty good. No Jon Cryer nomination after all. You have to curb your expectations.
It’s encouraging because it means that shows like Orange is the New Black could be recognized down the line. It’s encouraging because you have new distribution model that’s succeeding. It’s like The Larry Sander’s Show getting nominated in 1993 or Mad Men winning 4 Emmys in a row being on a basic cable network. It shows that people can try new things in new places and be successful. That means Netflix will be willing to try more things and we’ll get more shows like Orange is the New Black. I think The Wire was better than The Sopranos, but that doesn’t mean I think it was any less great and encouraging when The Sopranos opened the door for HBO dramas to get Emmy recognition instead of The Wire.
Shows like Rectify and Treme were never going to be nominated. Complaining about that is like saying, “I can’t believe this Roland Emmerich film didn’t have great character development or complex emotional moments.” It’s the small victories that count with Emmy nods. I’d like to see Venture Bros get entered for and nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series next year, but that’s not going to happen and it’s so out of the Emmy realm of possibility that I’m not going to get upset when it doesn’t happen.
You think Veep is that good? I compare all,of these sit coms to Seinfeld , Curb, Mash, Cheers, Frazier . Could go on and ondoesnt matter. I am the all time fan of Breaking Bad. This year Jonathan Banks, and the writers hopefully will win. Bryan Cranston I hope will win over Kevin Spacey. I am loving the fact House of Cards is there and thanks to net flicks Orange is the new Black is brilliant. Next year for that show.
I will be so upset if Laura Linney doesn’t win for “The Big C: Hereafter”.
Probably not a hugely watched last season, but she was amazing – inspirational, heartbreaking, hilarious.
She moved me to tears several times over the course of the last few episodes of the show.
Not sure why it’s been deemed a “mini-series”, though, as the show was on for several seasons.
it only had 4 episodes, i think you need 6 to be considered a series
They would have probably submitted in miniseries anyway, they had a ‘good’ excuse to try to cheat their way to some nominations.
No Corey Stoll for “House of Cards?” Criminal.
Amen. He outperformed Spacey and Wright.
He was easily the best part of the first season and I question whether I even want to watch a season 2 without him in it.
I am so with you on this!
Archer wasn’t nominated for Best Animated Series? Was it not up for that award for some silly reason?
Also, I will forever be mystified by Emmy’s Big Bang Theory love.
Archer submitted in Comedy series so it wasn’t eligible based on a questionable decision that they made.
Yeah they actually submitted to comedy this year.
I think the push just came too late for Maslany to crack the field. Hopefully she can deliver as much as she did this year in season 2, because I think with more time she might actually have a shot given that at the very least, her name is definitely out there now in a big way. None of that is to say that it doesn’t still hurt to see her miss, but my approach to the emmys has always been just focus on the few times the blind squirrel finds the nut (Banks (!), Patinkin, Clarke (!!), Chlumsky, Hale, Martindale, 9 noms for Louis C.K., and the perennial and well deserved nominees like Cranston and Danes and Poehler) and ignore the rest.
Emilia Clarke got a nomination for that terrible performance?
The Emmys never cease amusing me.
I think she had about 15 total scenes the entire season. But dragons! Also, boobs.
I honestly cannot fathom how Christine Baranski was nominated but Julianna Margulies was not. I could understand if the show got no love at all, as it would be clear that The Emmys are just done with it, but they clearly still respect it to a degree.
Easily the most bizarre thing to happen imo. She wasn’t even top 7!
I love Julianna Margulies, but I think Tatiana Maslany and Keri Russell were definitely bigger snubs for that category.
I was shocked the Margulies was snubbed given there were 7 spots. Maslany and Margulies should have taken over Washington and Britton’s spots. But Maslany snubbed wasn’t too surprising given not many people watched her show. Margulies was a previous winner and the show is obviously still being recognized so her snubbed was the most shocking for me, not to mention she was great this season (better than last season).
@Brian I wasn’t really commenting on who deserved it. Snubs are all a matter of opinion, and I agree with both of yours. But the facts and past Emmy precedent would make you think Margulies was a 100% lock. Pretty much everything Ethan said.
In Dan’s predictions he has “Zilch” listed in things against Margulies getting a nomination. I don’t think anyone saw this coming.
With so many networks and media outlets pushing original and quality content. Perhaps the Emmys should follow the Oscar route and expand the Comedy and Drama series catagories to 10.
Did Christina Hendricks really deserve a nom for this season ?
Probably not, but unless you think Adelaide Clemens, Abigail Spencer, Annet Mahendru, or Jennifer Carpenter were 7th, I don’t think it’s getting any more deserving if she wasn’t.
No, that spot should have gone to Monica Potter.
I don’t think so, but she also wasn’t nominated. You’re probably thinking of Christina Baranski on The Good Wife.
Hendricks had two very good eps that I can remember: the one with Marley Shelton and the one where she brings in Avon.
The problem is, she’s basically non-existent in a number of other episodes. This same thing is even more evident in Elizabeth Moss. She’s the “Lead,” and fantastic, but I can only remember a handful of moments for her, and she’s absent way too often to have her role be comparable to what Maslany, Rossum, Russell or Margulies are doing.
This should have gone to Potter. Didn’t Carpenter submit as lead ? IMO she is lead on Dexter
Obligatory thoughts on Tatiana Maslany: I’m not REALLY surprised that she was snubbed, even though her increasing momentum over the past few weeks had led me to predict that she would make it into the field. But what really crystalizes my disappointment is that they nominated SEVEN women for Lead Actress in a Drama, and she STILL couldn’t get in. To be fair, all of those women are very worthy of nominations. I have absolutely no problem with any of them being nominated individually (in particular, I’m very happy for Kerry Washington). But Maslany was a level above all of them, and she’s not there. Neither is Keri Russell (we’ll get to her).
The Good
1. Emilia Clarke! In fact, 17 overall nominations for Game of Thrones, including Peter Dinklage, Clarke, Diana Rigg, Writing (for “The Rains of Castamere”), Casting (no show does it better) , and Drama Series. What’s that about the Emmys not liking fantasy series? With a haul like that, I think that Game of Thrones has to be considered a real contender to win.
2. Jonathan Banks! 13 overall nominations for Breaking Bad, including what I believe is its first Directing nomination ever for the great Michelle McClaren! Breaking Bad is another major threat to Homeland’s crown this year.
3. Mandy Patinkin! I don’t know if Homeland deserved all of the new nominations that it picked up for its weaker 2nd Season, but Patinkin is supremely worthy of recognition (he was last year as well). The writing and directing nods for “Q&A” are also totally deserved.
4. Louie finally makes the Comedy Series field, and Louis C.K. ties his own record for nominations. Well-deserved.
The Bad
1. No nominations for Nikolaj Coster-Waldau or Michelle Fairley, despite a substantial amount of love for Game of Thrones. I’m not really surprised by either one (especially since their co-stars Dinklage and Clarke were recognized) but Coster-Waldau and Fairley gave two of the very best performances of the year in “Kissed By Fire” and “The Rains of Castamere”, respectively.
2. Jennifer Carpenter is snubbed for her excellent work on Dexter. This was to be expected, but it does sting. Michael C. Hall is also dropped from the field, and Ray Stevenson is ignored. Clearly the Emmys have moved on from Dexter, and I can’t really blame them, but the fact that Carpenter has been so unappreciated is just criminal.
3. Jim Carter? Look, I like Downton Abbey and I like Carson, but that isn’t even close to being one of the six best performances by a supporting dramatic actor. And now he’s been nominated two years in a row. Over Coster-Waldau? Over Noah Emmerich? Over Corey Stoll (they clearly loved House of Cards – why did they ignore him?). Over maybe 15 other actors that I could list?
The Ugly
1. Almost nothing for the Americans. Just Margo Martindale (who is supremely deserving) and Main Title Theme. No Keri Russell. No Matthew Rhys. No Noah Emmerich. And it was shut out of Drama Series. Individually, not one of those snubs is all that surprising, but all of them together? That’s terrible.
2. Zero nominations for New Girl. Zero. Not only was Jake Johnson snubbed in favor of freaking Matt LeBlanc, but Zooey Deschanel and Max Greenfield were also dropped. New Girl became one of the best and funniest shows on TV this past year, so let’s ignore it completely. As you will.
3. Nothing at all for Hannibal. I never really expected Hugh Dancy, Mads Mikkelsen, or the show itself to contend. But I thought that it might get a random nod somewhere – say, for Cinematography, as Dan was hoping.
General Surprises (both Good and Bad)
1. Other than Jason Bateman and Editing, Arrested Development is most ignored. Maybe the Emmy voters didn’t like what they saw. Or maybe they just didn’t see it. I expect Netflix is too busy celebrating House of Cards to really mind, though.
2. Enlightened is recognized for Laura Dern and Molly Shannon. I’m far from the show’s biggest champion, but it’s nice to see it get something.
3. I suspected that one or more of the Modern Family supporting actors was finally going to miss out this year. I did not think that it would be two-time winner Eric Stonestreet. I guess they felt that they had honored him enough.
4. Jon Cryer is also dropped after winning last year. I can’t deny I wasn’t hoping that this would happen, but since he was replaced by Matt LeBlanc rather than Jake Johnson, it’s mostly a wash.
But at least Episodes is trying something interesting (and failing). I’d rather see something try something interesting and fail than something try something boring and succeed (Jon Cryer/Two and a Half Men). I call it a win.
Michelle McClaren was nominated for Season 3’s One Minute, just FYI. It got its first ever nominations for Writing though (and two of them)….
Isaac – You’re absolutely right about Michelle McClaren being nominated previously, and Breaking Bad getting its first nominations for writing this year rather than directing. Thanks for setting me straight on that! I think I knew that deep down, but that’s what I get for not reading Wikipedia thoroughly enough before posting :) In any case, all three nominees (McClaren, George Mastras, and Thomas Schnauz are supremely worthy, and I hope that McClaren wins!
VELOCITYKNOWN – I was probably overly harsh on Matt LeBlanc in my original post, calling him out twice. I actually like him as an actor, even though I don’t like Episodes. I have to agree with you that he’s a more deserving nominee than Jon Cryer (I think that it’s clear that Cryer won last year mainly because of handling the Charlie Sheern situation with class, and a showy submission episode certainly didn’t hurt). Mainly, I think that I was allowing my disappointment at Jake Johnson’s snub to color my opinion. Oh well. Cheers!
Ugly: Even though there’s definitely some schadenfreude towards Weiner getting taken down a peg, there is no way the Mad Men finale shouldn’t have gotten a writing nomination.
Unfortunately I don’t see McLaren winning. David Fincher is just too much Emmy catnip.
Bah. Aden Young was better in 6 episodes of Rectify than anything else I saw all year.
This. Best performance of the year. Hopefully more people catch on in Season 2.
Completely forgot to mention that I’m also very glad to see a strong amount of support for Top of the Lake, including Elisabeth Moss and Peter Mullan. I don’t think that it will beat out either Behind the Candelabra or American Horror Story: Asylum, but it’s a great achievement for Sundance.
Other surprises: Aaron Sorkin’s pilot script for The Newsroom doesn’t get in (I wasn’t expecting The Newsroom to make much noise, but I thought that was a lock). And after several years of receiving multiple nominations, Matthew Weiner doesn’t get ANY nominations for writing Mad Men. Look out, folks. He’s going to be on the warpath next year …
The sad part is that Moss could very likely finish 5th out of 5 in the category, when she absolutely deserves to win. I’d guess laziness will kick in and they’ll just give the award to Jessica Lange.
My only issues with snubs are the lack of love for New Girl (Jake Johnson really deserved a nod), and the lack of love for Hannibal – how that show DIDN’T at least get a nod for art direction or cinematography is beyond me.
Seriously expected Hannibal to get some technical notice. If not the best looking and sounding thing on television, it’s up there.
Also, if only Archer had submitted in Animated Program instead of Comedy series…
Archer has submitted in Animated Program for the past few years, and never managed to get nominated. I don’t believe that it had any chance in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, but you can’t blame them for trying something different.
Not surprised at the Potter snub. She threw her chances away when she chose not to shave her head. The bald cap looked absolutely ridiculous and undercut her otherwise fine acting.
I’m really surprised that Vincent Kartheiser was overlooked. He had a great season on Mad Men. “Not good,” Emmy voters!
This. He’s deserved a nomination for every year the show was on.
I can understand Lena Dunham and the show itself, but Adam Driver, especially over someone like Nick Offerman?
And no Zoey D? No New Girl? Bleh.
Completely disagree. Adam Driver gave the best performance in that category and it his nomination is a rare instance of the emmys getting it right.
It is a shame that Khandi Alexander will probably never get nominated for her work on Treme. Each season (but particularly season 2) she has given one of the best performances on TV.
“Jason Bateman for “Arrested Development”? GOB (Will Arnett) and Tobias (David Cross), despite less screen time, owned season 4.
And once again, Nick Offerman, AKA Ron Effing Swanson, gets nothing.”
It probably helped that Bateman was playing a different tone this time, becoming more like his family.
The nominations for Enlightened are the only real pleasant surprises for me here. The comedy categories would be a lot more interesting if the Modern Family love ever wears out (which, at this point, looks like it will never happen).
What’s fx doing wrong — not enough ads in Variety touting its shows? So little love for Justified and the Americans. Sigh….
EMMY NOMINEE JOHN KRASINSKI … for producing an Outstanding Special Class Short-Format Nonfiction Program
Yeah, he and Jenna Fischer can’t manage to get acting nominations, but he gets something in this crazy class. Ridiculous.
Why are there seemingly random numbers of nominations in diff categories? 7 for Supp Actress in a comedy & Lead Actress in a drama, but 6 for other series acting? 5 for acting in movie or miniseries, but 7 for best movie or miniseries? Makes no sense to me.
It’s based on how close the voting is in a given category, I believe. Where there are six nominees in the acting categories, whoever came seventh wasn’t close enough to the sixth person to get in.
Going to play everyone’s favorite game of “This guy really deserves love at some point…” Currently going through and re-watching ‘Breaking Bad’ leading up to the premiere, I have to say that it really is a shame Dean Norris hasn’t gotten the Emmy-nod love that Cranston, Paul, Gunn, Espositio and, this year, Banks have. I’m almost done with season 3, where he should have been in. I can vaguely recall plenty of moments in season 4 that should have put him in. And I know the first half of season 5 had stuff that was as good as, if not better than a lot of the nominees. (For the record, I would keep Paul and Banks in there too, and I understand 3 noms for one show in one category is virtually impossible unless you are Modern Family.) Here’s hoping Norris gets his long-overdue recognition in 2014 for the end of the show.
I assume Norris’ time will come next year with Season 5b/6 whatever you want to call it. I expect he’ll keep the tradition running of Aaron Paul + one other from Breaking Bad in Best Supporting.
The second half of S5 looks tailor-made for Norris to knock it out of the park.
Agree with Chrispepper and Andrei. Especially since it`s the final season seems like a perfect time for a Norris nomination and from what I`ve seen of the promos (only a 2 second scene of Hank looking enraged) looks like he will have lots of great moments.
Things can always change, but I’d venture to say that Best Drama has quite possibly seen its last broadcast TV winner. Two years straight we’ve had no such shows even nominated, and while future nominees are possible, cable (and now Netflix) are relentlessly squeezing broadcast out of even the acting/writing/directing categories now. No broadcast nominations for dramatic directing, writing, or the male acting categories, and only 3 of the 13 female acting nominees. That’s only 3 broadcast nominees out of 41 dramatic nominations.
Definitely a better than usual Emmy nominations year: Let’s add ’em up, in order of most awesome + most surprising:
1) Laura Dern, Enlightened, Best Actress in a comedy. Low-rated, cancelled show in a competitive category.
2) TWO writing nominations for Breaking Bad. Richly deserved.
3) Kerry Washington, Scandal, who’s doing outstanding work on an underrated show (that in my opinion is a step *better* than House of Cards)
4) Vera Farmiga, Bates Motel. Fantastic performance in a risky, genre show.
5) House of Cards Best Series, plus Robin Wright for Best Actress, plus the other six nominations. Huge, for netflix.
6) Jason Bateman for Arrested Development. Yeah, it sucks that AD didn’t get a best comedy series nom, but at least Bateman broke through.
7) Michelle McClaren for Best Director.
8) Red Wedding for Best Writing.
9) Comedy Directing nominations for Girls’ “On All Fours,” and Louie’s “New Year’s Eve.” Two of the saddest, most heartfelt “comedy” half-hours of the year. And well deserved.
The bad: Three actors and a best comedy nod for Modern Family (over Nick Offerman’s Ron Swanson. Parks & Rec and Arrested Development deserved that slot far more.) Seriously overrated.
10) EIGHT nominations for Sundance’s Top of The Lake. Highly deserved. Whoever ran that campaign deserves a raise.
11) Behind the Candelabra–not unexpected, because it’s an HBO movie directed by Soderbergh and starring two big names, but it took so many risks. Good for everyone involved.
Hoping for next year: Hannibal. I think the fact that it started in the spring means people haven’t caught up with it yet. Also, both the best actor category and the best drama category are really, really crowded.
Orange is the New Black: *I* haven’t even caught up with this year.
Tatiana: BBC America ran a fantastic campaign. I’d expect her to contend in season 2.
I just don’t understand the Emmy love for Modern Family. In terms of the comedies that will last over time, Modern Family is not going to be one of them. Kind of like Everyone Loves Raymond.
NIC919: It was really good when it began, it’s got a different-but-not-too different structure, it’s a great set to work on–which can matter, it’s credited with bringing back the sitcom in a major way, and once a show wins, it can kind of expect to be nominated for several years down the line. None of which makes it better than Parks & Rec or Louie, but it is what it is.
ALSO: I FORGOT MOTHER****ING JONATHAN BANKS. Unexpected joy.
January Jones had better scenes this year then C. Hendricks. Parenthood robbed again!!!
Also, how could Aiden Young for Rectify be left out? That is so serious acting he is doing. My favorite new show.
I think the worst crimes were the failure to recognize Tatiana Maslany for Orphan Black, or Rectify or any of its actors, including, but not limited to, Aden Young,
Can half-seasons prolong Emmy runs? I’m wondering if ‘Breaking Bad’ will be eligible again next year because it got split in two. I’m all for shorter seasons when they help the creatives – awards don’t really matter, of course – but it would certainly help the “glut” of choices if half-seasons weren’t going up against full seasons.
The newly enervated/newly puzzling miniseries category is trying to keep up with the fluid state of the definition of series, but at some point an elite drama is going to cynically chop itself into three-ep arcs just so it can crowd its awards cabinet, and the people dutifully pounding out 22-episode runs are going to wonder if the fruit cart shouldn’t be more diligently sorted.
nothing for Justified!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
outrageous. easily one of the top 5 best shows on tv…..
Write a comment…no justified noms is unjust.
Jonathan Banks better get that tuxedo ready. He so deserves the Emmy.
All of Breaking Bad deserves Emmy’s.
Lots of snubs, as usual … and a few head scratchers. One snub that had not been mentioned yet is Raising Hope. Plimpton got nominated last year, but missed the cut this year … even with an expanded field. Plimpton and Dillahunt are brilliant and deserve more recognition.
So many net works. Brilliant shows all over, how can everyone be recognised? Impossible. Now we have net f flicks. The competition is fierce. These awards are sort of an appetiser. All of them “worthy”, many equally or even better were left out.
Watching television is a sport. Do you think everyone will watch BBC? They consider themselves cool to watch MAD MEN . ORPHAN BLACK is on Saturday nite. I know people who still don’t use their DVR.
It’s all Pr and a lot of fun. The celebs know it is also.
Why does the emmys hate New Girl? That is the biggest disappointment for me this year. That the best comedy of the season was not nominated for anything.
I’m glad GOT received recognition, but they got the actors wrong! Coster-Waldau should’ve been nominated over Dinklage. And Maisie Williams over Clarke. Does anyone know if she submitted?
Not sure about Williams, but I agree with you about NCW. I love Dinklage, but Coster-Waldau was the standout.
They can’t be struggling with the glut of quality *too much* if they find so much room for Downton …
If Rectify and Hannibal had the same big name actors as House of Cards, they would’ve gotten nominations too. That’s probably what bothers me most about the Emmy nominations… it’s less about actual performance than name recognition. Former movie stars seem to have a REALLY easy time getting nominated, as well as people who were favorites from earlier TV work.
The Best Actress in a Drama nominees are an abomination. Maslany, Russell, and Rossum had to be on that list.
Speaking of my original point, how does Joan Cusack get nominated for Shameless while they ignore Emmy Rossum and EVERYONE (Alan included) ignores Emma Kenney?
I am really sad that Bunheads didn’t get a nomination for choreography. It is deserved.
Rachel Nichols>>>>Tatiana Maslany. ‘Nuff said.