Emmys 2013 Predictions: Outstanding Comedy/Drama Writing

The 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards will be presented on Sunday, Sept. 22, starting at 8 Eastern on CBS, with Neil Patrick Harris as host. From now until Sunday (sometimes multiple times a day), Dan Fienberg and I will be making our usual picks for the major categories – for both what should win and what will (and keep in mind that Dan is much better historically at predictions than I am).
Next up, we’re dealing with the comedy and drama writing categories. The former has a pair of series finales going against “Louie” and “Episodes,” while the latter has the episode that could single-handedly lead to another huge night for “Homeland.”
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
“30 Rock” – “Hogcock!” by Jack Burditt & Robert Carlock
“30 Rock” – “Last Lunch” by Tina Fey & Tracey Wigfield
“Episodes” – “Episode 209” by David Crane & Jeffrey Klarik
“Louie” – “Daddy’s Girlfriend (Part 1)” by Louis C.K.
“The Office” – “Finale” by Greg Daniels
Should win
Alan’s pick: In the directing category, the “30 Rock” finale was treated as a single episode, apparently because Beth McCarthy-Miller directed both halves. Here, they’re separate, and Fey & Wigfield’s script for “Last Lunch” is a perfect closing note for the series, mixing the heartfelt (Liz and Jack’s conversation by the river) and absurd (Lutz’s Blimpies fixation). Daniels’ series finale for “The Office” was splendid in its own right, but I’ve rewatched “Last Lunch” many, many times since it first aired.
Dan’s pick: Boy, I would have loved to see “Leslie and Ben” from “Parks and Rec” in this category. There are also two or three “Girls” episodes and roughly 10 “Louie” episodes I’d have included here over “Episodes.” But anywho… I’d give my support to Greg Daniels’ script for “The Office” finale, which made me laugh, but also made me just a bit teary-eyed at a half-dozen points, giving almost every member of the ensemble a fitting send-off. So much of the past three or four seasons of “The Office” was an erratic mess, but the finale brought the series full-circle in the best way possible.
Will win
Alan’s pick: C.K. won last year, for an episode I didn’t think was that great or his best submission choice. (Since he has sole writing credit for every “Louie” episode, he can only submit one each year.) I also don’t think the first part of “Daddy’s Girlfriend Part 1” was the best that season 3 had to offer (the concluding installment, the season finale, “Miami” or perhaps the end of “Late Show” were all much stronger), but I wouldn’t be surprised if the writers once again consider the episode less than the achievement of the show and season as a whole. But I also have a feeling there may be a a nostalgic groundswell for “30 Rock,” so I’ll pick “Last Lunch.”
Dan’s pick: I think it may depend on how many times voters want to check Tina Fey’s name on their ballots. If they want to give Best Actress to somebody else and Best Comedy is going someplace else, this would be a great place to honor Fey. Of course, Louis C.K. won this category last year for an episode that was far from that season’s best and “Daddy’s Girlfriend Part 1” is a better episode than “Pregnant.” However, this is the only meaningful place to honor “The Office,” so I’m gonna predict a Greg Daniels win. [Side note: I HATE my predictions this year. Normally I feel much more confident about Emmy voters and their whims.]
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
“Breaking Bad” – “Dead Freight” by George Mastras
“Breaking Bad” – “Say My Name” by Thomas Schnauz
“Downton Abbey” – “Episode 4” by Julian Fellowes
“Game of Thrones” – “The Rains of Castamere by David Benioff & D.B. Weiss
“Homeland” – “Q&A” by Henry Bromell
Should win
Alan’s pick: “Q&A.” “Homeland” season 2 had a whole host of problems with its storytelling, but this individual episode (with the interrogation of Brody) was a masterpiece of tension and despair, as the late Bromell put his two leads in a room and let them hash out their relationship and finally be honest about exactly who and what Nicholas Brody has become. Gorgeously written, and strong enough that it should make both actors the favorites in their categories.
Dan’s pick: Zero nominations for “Mad Men.” Come on, Emmy voters! I feel like protesting against this entirely category. In any case, “The Rains of Castamere” should win, for taking an arc that fans of the books had been anticipating/dreading for three solid years and somehow managing to execute it — pun intended — in a way that left nearly everybody satisfied.
Will win
Alan’s pick: “Q&A.” Not only does it stand on its own better than the other nominees, not only is there a sentimental factor for Bromell, who died suddenly earlier this year, but it’s just a tremendous hour of television. Unless there’s a “Breaking Bad” groundswell, it’s an easy winner.
Dan’s pick: I like how everybody has erased all of the non-interrogation sides of “Q&A.” Remember Dana’s boyfriend and the hit-and-run accident? That happens in “Q&A,” too. The interrogation aspects of that episode are phenomenal, easily the best part of the season. But that wasn’t the whole episode. Regardless, an award for the late Henry Bromell would be an emotional moment. But don’t count out Julian Fellowes for That Episode of “Downton Abbey,” which was as well written as it was directed and acted. Still, Bromell seems like the sentimental choice and that’s just fine.
Guys, there’s something you’re forgetting about the Louie episode. If it wins, it would also be the first Emmy for Pamela Adlon who has a story credit for Daddy’s Girlfriend Part 1, which would actually be pretty sweet. I’ve watched that episode three times already and I love it, particularly that brilliantly written (and executed) monologue where Louie asks Liz out (it’s so relatable and painfully hilarious). If it’s down to the finales, I’d prefer one of the 30 Rock episodes because as much as The Office finale was moving, it was also a hot mess. Watching it a second time doesn’t so it a lot of favors, because it feels very disjointed. I also re-watched the nominated episode of Episodes and found it pretty funny. Thenagain, I really like Episodes….
As for Drama, despite the lack of Mad Men nominations (I think either Favors or In Care Of should have been here, definitely) it’s still a pretty strong category. I re-watched Q&A a few months ago and while it’s not perfect, the interrogation scenes are so good that I think they make this a very worthy winner. Also (SPOILER ALERT ON ALL THESE EPISODES; YOU ARE WARNED) it’s the only episode that doesn’t feature a shocking or semi-shocking Death. Those episodes are Emmy-bait in this category (you may notice just about every episode of The Sopranos with a major Death was nominated in this category, even episodesof Mad Men, ER, NYPD Blue with major deaths were nominated here). Still, these are some pretty good episodes (I have my ups and downs with Downton Abbey and while the nominated episode here also isn’t perfect, it’s the best of this season and I would not be too upset if he won either this or Directing (except that Julian Fellowes already has an Emmy). By the way, the fact that Breaking Bad is here for the first time and with two nominations says a lot, one should not underestimate it.
Pamela Adlon has already an Emmy
Oh yeah, just saw that. My bad (never was a King of the Hill fan). Still, she did get a nomination along with Louis C.K. for that episode of Louie….
While Q&A seems the obvious choice, Breaking Bad’s “Dead Freight” is like a perfect short story Spoiler!
Beginning with the cold open of the boy who is murdered at the end of the episode right after the thrilling train robbery. I think it’s brilliant writing from a story structure point of a view while Q&A is more of an acting episode for Lewis and Danes.
This time I agree with Fienberg – Q and A had weak spots too, and I wouldn’t say it was the best drama episode of the season.
Comedy Writing
Should Win: Tina Fey for “Last Lunch”. The 30 Rock finale remains one of the funniest and sweetest episodes of TV that I’ve seen this year. The last five minutes in particular.
Will Win: Tina Fey for “Last Lunch”. 30 Rock hasn’t won an Emmy for its past 3 seasons, and I’m fairly confident that voters will want to give the show (and Fey in particular) at least some kind of send-off. This is probably Fey’s best chance to win, and I think that she’ll take it.
Drama Writing
Should Win: David Benioff & D.B. Weiss for “The Rains of Castamere”. They nailed the Red Wedding. Any fan of ASOIAF or the TV show has to appreciate how monumentally difficult that was. Any fan of quality TV drama, really.
Will Win: Henry Bromell for “Q&A”. Even with the weak Dana/Finn scenes, this episode was by far the highlight of Homeland’s second season. It gave Damien Lewis and Claire Danes the scenes that make them the favorites to repeat in their respective lead actor categories, and I think that’s what voters will remember. The posthumous factor help.
