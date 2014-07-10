It should be easy to feel sympathy for Emmy voters in 2014. There is more good television now than ever before, available in more places (including non-traditional streaming video outfits like Netflix and Amazon) than ever before. There is abundant category confusion, where a show like “Shameless” can jump from drama to comedy after presenting its bleakest season ever, where “True Detective” can be considered as a drama series while “American Horror Story” is a miniseries even though the two shows have the same basic structure, where the fourth season of “Tremé” has to be considered a miniseries because it didn’t produce enough episodes to qualify elsewhere, where voters are asked to consider what Jim Parsons does on “Big Bang Theory” in the same context of what Louis C.K. does as an actor on “Louie.”
It is an impossible job, really. Even TV critics whose sole job is to watch this stuff don’t have time to remotely see all of it, and we’re just as confused as everyone else by this blurring of genre and format lines. Even in the quaint old days when the broadcast networks and maybe HBO were the only game in town, Emmy voters didn’t have much time to actually watch television; how can they be expected to do it right now?
Yet even factoring in the enormous degree of difficulty, the 2014 Emmy nominations list is remarkably frustrating.
Obviously, it’s impossible to recognize every great show, performance, script, etc., from this golden glut of television. Some excellent work was always going to be ignored in the nomination phase, and come August 25 – when the epic final “Breaking Bad” season will likely be dueling with “True Detective” in many drama categories, and “Veep” and “Orange Is the New Black” in many comedy ones – a lot of the nomination mistakes will feel moot. But it’s the ways in which those mistakes were made that’s so aggravating.
Consider some of these situations:
* “The Americans” has given us perhaps the best drama season of this calendar year (though Emmy eligibility stretches back to last summer), yet it got only a single nomination, for Margo Martindale’s guest work. (She won an Emmy a few years back for “Justified,” and the easiest way to be nominated for an Emmy is to have already been nominated for one.) Not nominated for drama series, not for Matthew Rhys’ searing work, not for Keri Russell’s, just the one nomination.
* The most recent seasons of “The Good Wife” and “Hannibal” brilliantly refuted the notion that the only great dramatic TV work is happening on cable; the latter was ignored altogether, while the former received several acting nominations but nothing for drama series.
* On BBC America’s “Orphan Black,” Tatiana Maslany plays a half-dozen different roles, all of them wonderfully (well, we can quibble with the transgender clone, but I blame that more on the hair than the performance), but hasn’t been nominated two years in a row because she’s not a big-name actress (strike one), because her show is science fiction (strike two) and because it airs on a channel Emmy voters only ever notice in the movies and miniseries categories (strike three, you’re out until you’ve starred in a few movies and jumped to a new project on Showtime).
* “Ozymandias,” the greatest “Breaking Bad” episode ever and one of the single best hours of dramatic television ever produced, was deservedly nominated for Moira Walley-Beckett’s script, but not for Rian Johnson’s equally-brilliant direction. And despite his incredible work in the final batch of episodes, Dean Norris wasn’t nominated alongside many of his co-stars.
* Even so minor a category as stunt coordination somehow managed to omit the two dramas that are by far the best at it in “Strike Back” and “Arrow.”
Meanwhile, the terrible second season of “House of Cards” got thirteen nominations, a season of “Downton Abbey” that not even the show’s more vocal fans showed much enthusiasm for got a dozen. In many cases, those shows – not to mention other Emmy fuzzy yellow blankies like Jeff Daniels from “The Newsroom” – took spots away from potential nominees like those above, or Jeffrey Wright from “Boardwalk Empire,” Michael Sheen from “Masters of Sex” and so many more.
I should be thrilled this morning. The Emmy voters welcomed in a lot of new shows, and even some unfamiliar faces. “Orange Is the New Black” got a dozen nominations, including guest acting nominations(*) for the previously-unknown Laverne Cox and Uzo Aduba. FX’s terrific “Fargo” got 18 nominations, not just for movie stars Billy Bob Thornton and Martin Freeman, but for the show’s once-obscure heroine Allison Tolman. It was nice to see recognition for HBO’s “Silicon Valley” (which bumped “Girls” out of the comedy series category), even if it would have also been nice to see “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” get recognition beyond Andre Braugher and the show’s stunt coordinator. And HBO’s decision to submit “True Detective” as a drama didn’t exactly hurt “Game of Thrones,” which led all series with 19 nominations and was able to get both Lena Headey and Diana Rigg nominated in addition to Peter Dinklage’s usual selection from the cast.
(*) The ability for some people who are essentially series regulars to submit in the guest category has always been a convenient Emmy loophole, but never more obvious than this year, with multiple “Orange” women, plus Robert Morse from “Mad Men” (whose name was in the opening credits) and prominent semi-regulars like Beau Bridges on “Masters of Sex” and Joe Morton on “Scandal” all getting nominations that way.
But even though there were many satisfying nominations, and even though I expect many of the winners to be the right ones – then again, consider Jeff Daniels’ win a year ago – the snubs rankle more this year than recently, because there are so many potentially great choices and the voters still made so many bad and/or lazy ones. If Norris got nominated and not Wright (or vice versa), or if Rhys had been edged out by Michael Sheen or Mads Mikkelsen, I would be disappointed, but I would recognize the impossible task at hand. But when Norris and Wright aren’t there because of Jim Carter (who had very little to do this year on “Downton”), or Rhys and Sheen aren’t there because of Daniels (not doing much to salvage a terribly-written character) and Spacey (coasting more often than not on a smirk and a bad South Carolina drawl), then it just feels like the voters aren’t trying hard enough. Ditto when “The Americans” can’t get anything but the most cursory, easy nomination. And when Rian Johnson can’t get nominated for an episode that is going to be analyzed in college classrooms for the next 50 years, then… I give up.
The system is broken. The categories don’t make sense any more (and the ridiculous “Shamless” switch to comedy only paid off with William H. Macy being nominated, but not Emmy Rossum), and there’s more television to watch then a voter – or, really, any human – has time for. Maybe come August, when I expect to be seeing Vince Gilligan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, one of Bryan Cranston or Matthew McConaughey, and some other deserving winners walking to the podium, today’s irritation will fade somewhat. But even in a year when the voters got so many things right, the many things that are wrong, or just illogical, stand out all the more.
What does everybody else think? Did you see more good than bad in the nominees? Is there a particular nod that made you happy? Snub that made you upset?
I can’t believe that there wasn’t a posthumous nomination for Christopher Evan Welch.
WHO???
It’s 2014 David Dierlam. Google it or move your snarky CAPS self on to other things.
Thank you.
Holy boring and predictable nominations. The snubbing of The Americans is a travesty, as is totally ignoring Hannibal.
Here’s the thing . . . I don’t understand why the “snubs” for “The Americans” and “Hannibal” were not things that anyone could not have seen coming from 10 miles away.
I mean, NOBODY watches these shows, relatively speaking. Extremely low ratings. Are they excellent shows? Of course. But they have tiny audiences, and they generate almost no buzz/hype beyond those devoted audiences. Compare this to something like “True D” or “Fargo”, which generated an incredible amount of pop culture buzz.
I’m not saying that “Americans” and “Hannibal” don’t deserve nominations. But the fact that they did not receive any should have been the expected outcome, not a surprise. This exact thing has happened before (i.e. “The Wire”).
Just my two cents . . .
Don’t more people watch Hannibal than Fargo? And I don’t think Fargo’s ratings are any better than The Americans. If so the difference is very small.
Fargo is a mini-series, and its way better than Hannibal.
Yeah, but Fargo is on FX, the most Emmy-savvy basic cable net around, and they submitted (quite rightly) in the less competitive Movie/Miniseries category. Given the critical acclaim Hannibal’s gotten, NBC should’ve made a *much* stronger push for it, and I don’t know how they dropped the ball with Parks & Rec (best comedy? Nick Offerman?) I don’t know exactly what NBC is doing with its “For Your Consideration” campaigns, but it’s clearly not enough.
“The Americans” is much better than “Downton Abbey”; don’t know how PBS swung that one.
“Hannibal” is on NBC, so it is considered an inferior show by default (which is ridiculous in this case). Dramas in FX do not fare as well (Just ask “Sons of Anarchy”) unless it is a mini-series with lots of star power. Keri Russell is not Jessica Lange, even though she should be nominated.
As Shane pointed out, the Emmys are virtually ALL about “buzz/hype” – and very little to do with actual quality (unless the two happen to overlap).
Sometimes, two equally-buzzed/hyped competing nominations produces a purely coincidental excellent OR absurd result.
Couldn’t agree more with The Americans, how the two lead actors were not nominated is beyond me. I understand the categories are tough, but we could do without Jeff Daniels, that nomination was not worthy. Not this year anyway. Not enough spots for all the great acting performances. Dean Norris, Vera Farmiga, James Spader, Melissa McBride all deserved nominations. Would’ve liked to see Ray Romano get a nod in the Guest Actor category for Parenthood too.
Couldn’t agree more on the omission of Melissa McBride. She was miraculous this season. Loved Spader too. He was pretty much the only reason I watched The Blacklist.
Why do they hate The Americans? That’s two years now. I’m stumped.
It crossed my mind that shows filmed in New York aren’t nominated as much as shows filmed in LA but Louie’s nomination disproves that theory.
I watch the Americans and thought this season was better than the first but not as amazing as critics seem to think. I find the show terribly miscast. Matthew Rhys just isn’t that great an actor in my opinion, he’s kind of stiff and it’s very obvious that he’s acting. I wish they’d at least cast people who you’d actually believe could be Russian. The few times Rhys spoke Russian on the show was horrifying. I know it’s a hard language but I’ve seen plenty of non Russian actors pull it off…Viggo Mortenson being the best. Even Jeffrey Donovan who isn’t a very good actor spoke surprisingly good Russian . I know I’m in the minority but in my opinion the Americans didn’t deserve to be nominated though I’d prefer anyone be nominated over Jeff Daniels.
I don’t know if it helped that this year’s season finale had an incredibly hard to swallow twist not worthy of this otherwise great show.
Pedro Pascal was also a huge omission. He must be crushed.
Heh.
Someone needs to tell the Emmy voters the Lannisters aren’t the only ones who pay their debts.
Yeah: Pedro needs to tell someone to prepare to die. Liked Pascal for a nomination but didn’t really expect it. Spacey, Voight and Daniels have no business being on the list as they were all severely underwhelming this past year, especially the over-the-top hambone Voight, who was repulsive to watch; whereas Hamm and Sheen definitely should have made it in. Quality went unrewarded and lost to popularity. VERY disappointed in that. Same goes for Michelle Dockery: loved her work in previous seasons, but not this year — she should have been shoved out this time in favor of Tatiana Maslany, but period drama always wins over sci-fi. Am upset that Treme only squeaked in by a fluke and NONE of its stars got nominated. Seriously??? Just how *big* is the academy hate for David Simon?! Also agree totally about The Good Wife: why are they shortchanging that show’s after such a good year? Couldn’t care less about RuPaul or Brooklyn 99 being ignored, though. Someone must have been on drugs to put Shameless into comedy; they got dissed. And try as I may, I will never understand the fuss about Breaking Bad, probably because I can’t get interested in wasting my scant leisure time on a show where the protagonists are drug dealers; that never worked for me. However, I understand that there may have been great talent and drama there, so we’ll just leave it at that. Agree to disagree about what’s worth spending my time on. Can’t even begin to discuss the sitcoms because I don’t waste time on those, either, but very puzzled about no noms for The Americans. This just looks more and more like a degeneration into a popularity contest. Not unlike the Oscars some years.
I knew better than to expect Emmy Rossum or Noel Fisher to get recognition for Shameless, but somehow William H. Macy sneaking in makes it worse. No disrespect to a great actor, but Frank has always been my least favorite part of that show. I guess his name recognition trumps their amazing performances.
I agree, but it actually makes sense the more I think about it–Frank’s role is over the top, and aside from Kevin and V he’s probably got the most blatantly “comedic” part on the show. Emmy Rossum is incredible, but she did not turn in a comedic performance this season. It was dark, tortured, and great–but I can’t get too upset about her not getting nominated against Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope, you know?
I’m glad that Macy was nominated, although I absolutely agree that Emmy Rossum’s performance is amazing, the best part of the show, and more deserving of recognition. But I doubt that Emmy voters really watched Shameless and decided to ignore her. Macy most likely got his nomination for being Emmy Darling William H. Macy (seven nominations, two wins before today) and because the Lead Actor in a Comedy category is laughably weak. Joan Cusack a secured fourth straight nomination for Shameless, but she gets those nominations because she’s Joan Cusack, not because voters actually watch her on the show.
I agree, William H Macy and Joan Cusack are easily the weakest elements in Shameless. Joan Cusack was good in the first season but has been dragging the show down since season two and William H Macy is just the worst.
But then again Emmy Rossum getting a lead actress in a comedy for season 4 would have been ludicrous because it was 100% a drama for her. It’s sad because they seem to be back to the same next season, with Frank at large and the return of he who must not be named.
Yeah absolutely. Emmy Rawesome’s easily my favourite female lead in all the currently airing TV shows along with Tatiana, and while I love Frank in all his depravity it’s a decision that bums me out too.
You are right on as always. The American and Hannibal snubs are extremely frustrating. The obsession with Jeff Daniels and The Newsroom makes NO sense.
It is laziness on the voters behalf.
Well said. Can’t wait to hear the podcast. Hurry up.
It is the overrated Sorkin factor. F HIM
No, it’s not Sorkin: Daniels is well enough liked in Hollywood, whereas the stars of Hannibal and The Americans might as well be nobodies. Not saying that’s actually true, just that that’s the way the industry looks at it: beauty contest, not Jeopardy or math challenge here. Brains not required.
I personally think The Newsroom is very much underrated by the chattering class. It’s not the greatest thing ever, but it is a lot better than they make it out to be.
And why do they like Jon Voight so much? He’s ridiculous and hammy on Ray Donovan. James Woods was infinitely better in his guest role.
Same reason Kevin Spacey will probably continue raking in nominations–the Emmys love movie stars. Julia Roberts was the worst thing about The Normal Heart but you knew she was getting a nod; she’s a movie star.
Granted it has been many moons since Voight was a big star.
Couldn’t agree more: too much sloppy, lazy work while resting on laurels (so *much* resting that they ought to have bed sores by now).
Jeff Daniels? WTF?!?!?
Dumb and Dumber To better be amazing…
Spoiler alert: It won’t be.
Established American movie actor, plays a character who rants about right-wingers. What wouldn’t Hollywood love?
Short of blackmail and extortion, there’s nothing you can do to keep shows like Downton Abbey from getting a nomination. Any show specifically targeted to the Emmy voter demographic (rich old people) is going to be over-represented on the ballots.
I’m pretty happy. For every obvious snub there’s an unexpected surprise, like Allison Janney’s guest actress nomination for Masters of Sex, or Silicon Valley’s nominations.
The categories need to be better defined. Even moreso than the mini / drama distinction, which usually only affects a few shows a year, they need some strict rules relating to guest star / supporting categorization, something like if you appear in over half the episodes then you’re a regular. Remember when Lithgow got nominated as guest star for being the co-lead of a season of Dexter?
Also, if you have more screentime than any other character (Alison Tolman), you shouldn’t get to go supporting just because your costars are more famous.
Those are things in the system that can and should be fixed. That said, there’s never going to a way to fix voters liking shows that you don’t like or disliking (or more likely, not watching) shows that you do like. That’s something you just have to deal with.
Dead on Alan! Laziness is the key word and it is rife in all categories. I was lucky enough to win an Emmy for a series I produced a few years back, so I follow every catagory, including the tiny ones. So many are just a rehash of what was nominated a year before. Hell, reality competition are the same six names, give or take, regardless of the quality of the show. Excited by things like Silicon a alley popping up, but man do most of the categories bore me.
I’m not in television, but I also follow every category. Some of the less-publicized categories are at least more varied than the showy categories. Why not add more categories? For instance, instead of Best Comedy, they could have Best Single-Cam Comedy and Best Multi-Cam Comedy. Although, something really needs to be done for shows like Louie, Girls, Nurse Jackie, etc, that really aren’t strict comedies. It’s really frustrating.
A lot of interesting choices this year… not neccesarily for the good.
Silicon Valley has to be the big surprise of the day. OITNB got what it deserved. Really thought that House of Cards would fall off, but looks like it will go the Homeland route and take another year to do so.
This year’s nominations definitely has left me with a sour taste in my mouth. It’s not that they are terrible, it’s just that they are so blah. Only one I was genuinely excited about was Headey.
Couldn’t agree more Alan, SO much great television, but the voters still have blinders on. The ballots just show up and they select what’s familiar – and tired. Even a show like Rectify is out there getting no love… Typical Hollywood.
Rectify is not eligible but I agree
Boardwalk Empire got zero nominations and House of Cards got 12? LOL
Voters for these awards must be 90% old white male.
Boardwalk Empire actually got seven nominations in total, although none of them came in what people consider to be the major categories. The closest thing would be Tim Van Patten for directing “Farewell Daddy Blues”, which is his third consecutive nomination for directing an episode of Boardwalk.
But I agree that Jeffrey Wright and Michael K. Williams getting overlooked is pretty bad.
@Dan — Nah, they’re just people who like Spacey more than they like Buscemi & Co. Despite the fact that House of Cards is a TERRIBLE remake of the original, lacking wit and Ian Richardson’s malevolent bite.
The continued, ridiculous, lazy and utter bullcrap snubbing of Nick Offerman has gotten to the point where it has me beyond frustrated.
For me, it invalidates EVERYTHING in this stupid, idiotic, self-congratulatory awards show.
The man is a brilliant actor and singular comedic presence, and he’s NEVER been nominated whilst shining most bright on a critically adored show.
This is beyond the pale. So much so, it’s causing me to think about conspiracy theories as to why he hasn’t even been nominated.
Is it political? Nick Offerman is a man’s man of little patience for the glad-handing, mutual masturbation society that is Hollywood. He does great work, then goes and builds a canoe in his workshop, and then ends his day hanging out with his wife. He’s not out at this event or that event. Or do these nitwits confuse Offerman’s Ron Swanson character (and his character’s ideology) with Offerman himself?
I don’t get it. I just don’t get it.
For me, this is worse than Steve Carrell never winning an Emmy for Michael Scott, because at least the guy was nominated.
Nick Offerman has never even been nominated!
This is one of those things that is just so stupid, it should drive people with even the barest of intelligence a little crazy.
Sigh.
I soooo agree with you. It has pissed me off year after year after…
If it helps, at least we can comfort ourselves with the knowledge that Ron Swanson would not give even one iota of a sh*t about it.
But knowing that just underscores what a great performance it is, and you’re right, never even being nominated is ridiculous.
FWIW, I love Parks & Rec, and I don’t think Offerman deserves an Emmy. He is playing an exaggerated version of himself, barely “acting” at all. Ron Swanson is one of the great characters of all time, but it is a triumph of writing and casting, not acting.
If you can believe it, Dan, I very much disagree with that assessment. Heh.
That argument only works on a surface level, and it discounts the emotional range and resonance Offerman has brought to the role, which started-off as one thing, and because of him, has become so much more.
Yes, they brought along certain wonderful things that Offerman does in his real life and incorporated them into Ron (the woodworking and such), but Nick does not equal Ron.
And again, from him never even getting a nomination, it seems like the paramecium brains over in Emmy-land think that Nick does equal Ron, but they are very sadly mistaken.
Also, my point is the fact that he’s never been nominated. Not that he should win (which I also believe he should, for what it’s worth), but that it is inconceivable (You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.) that he’s never ONCE been nominated.
Hopefully, we can find common ground on that point, even though we very much disagree that Ron = Nick. Because he doesn’t. Only on the very surface. :-)
I’ve gotten tired of the one-noteness of Ron Swanson over the years, but I still fondly remember what I still think was one of the greatest bits of visual comedy ever: when Ron was briefly forced to work (by the Rob Lowe character, of course) in some kind of weird Scandinavian circular table with a rotating chair, and he stubbornly (but silently) rotated away from anyone who tried to approach him for help. Makes me chuckle even to describe it.
I actually like Downton Abbey and can’t justify any of its nominations, especially not when people like Dean Norris get squeezed out.
Agreed. With one exception — I was genuinely pleased to see Michelle Dockery’s name. She was good this year, and definitely deserves recognition for her cumulative work on the show.
But yeah, Downton wasn’t outstanding this year. Not as bad as House of Cards, though.
Downton Abby has no business being anywhere near an emmy nomination list-it’s a glorified soap opera at this point. and Jim Carter?! are you kidding me?
I will console myself by imagining the possible clips that can be used for Andre Braugher.
“My wife was killed by a man in a yellow sweater!!”
I’m also partial to “It’s over Disco Strangler!” and “Hand me the small dog, Santiago.”
Also this: “I can’t quit Kwazy Cupcakes!”
“The Statistical Analysis….It’s So Beautiful!”
I’m thrilled that Andre Braugher got nominated…yet I know he is going to lose to someone from Modern Family, which hasn’t been funny in a couple of years now.
My favorite Braugher-line from last season:
“What are you talking about? My hair is a mess.”
How – in the name of all that is good in this world – HOW did Hannibal AGAIN not get a cinematography or art direction award?!
Also think Brooklyn Nine-Nine deserved an Outstanding Casting nomination – but at least Andre Braugher got a nod (if only because they recognized his name on the ballot).
Also, Arrow not getting a Stunt Coordination or Choreography award is just a travesty.
*note that I meant “nomination” where I typed “award”…
second the Hannibal thought. That show is just beautiful to look at. There is no better art direction or cinematography out there.
The “Arrow” snub for stunt work is actually the most egregious nomination miss to me, because I don’t think there’s any question that’s the best show for stunt work on broadcast TV (I haven’t seen “Strike Back,” so I’m leaving cable aside, but none of the other shows I have seen anywhere are better).
I didn’t expect “Hannibal” to get a nomination, but I’m still sad it didn’t. I’m way more surprised by “Brooklyn 99” being overlooked, though if Andre Braugher wins I’ll still be pretty satisfied.
It didn’t get a cinematography nod? That is the most egregious snub of all, because it has the best cinematography ever presented on TV, that I have seen.
And I say this as someone who stopped watching the show after a couple episodes and considers it to have very much the whiff of misogyny and torture porn about it. But the cinematography is still amazing, regardless of any of that.
If you remove the bafflingly over praised Downton Abbey you’d free up a lot of spots right there. I’ve always know that the Emmys, on some level, rewards ‘name’ or ‘perceived quality’ rather than ‘performance’, but this is ridiculous.
Also, can someone explain how shows like SNL, The Daily Show and The Colbert Report are ‘Variety Shows’ in some categories and ‘Comedy Series’ in others?
For this predictability to change, the majority of voters need to embrace television as a medium to savor, the way movies are analyzed for scenes, visuals, dialog.
The evidence that middling voters have a long way to go is easily seen in today’s snubs that overlooked the visual beauty and repeat-view worthiness of, say, “Hannibal” or characters’ mental anguish, as depicted in “The Americans,” or sheer originality, as in “Orphan Black.”
It may come down to the fact that voters feel that a couple of obvious “artsy” noms in certain categories — let “Mad Men” be the designated baggage handler — will suffice.
I don’t know about you guys, but I watch a lot of tv AND have a lot of other obligations. Yet I make it work. This is THEIR industry and they can’t even be bothered to watch a variety of things? Do they not even hear the chatter? I’m just so perplexed.
Exactly! and all they have to do is take a look at the many excellent blogs-this one include of course-to know where to look! instead of just copying and pasting year after year… Modern Family and Julie Bowen and company again? Downton Abby and Jim Carter? Edie Falco for the, what 5th time? for a comedy nod? No Tatiana Maslany? There needs to be a better way.
Poor Jon Hamm. I believe he will wrap up Mad Men without an Emmy for his portrayal of Don Draper, and I just can’t believe it. Then again, Steve Carrell never won either.
Losing to Cranston, okay. That’s doable. Same with losing to Kyle Chandler, who absolutely deserved his. This year he’s going to lose to McConaghey, and how could anyone who watched TD argue with that?
But Damian Lewis (zzzz) and Jeff f***ing Daniels? Those ones must really sting.
Amen!!
Totally! I always compare the Joh Hamm never-win with Steve Carrell’s horrible snub.
I lost hope in the TV Academy when Gilmore Girls left the air and not a single nom was sent to Lauren Graham or Kelly Bishop (after seven damn years).
Look, I get why Downton Abbey and Maggie Smith keep getting nominated, but Michelle Dockery? She’s perfectly adequate, but that’s about it.
And when will Emmy finally realize that Modern Family sucks and has for several years?
They will never realize it. Frasier started being terrible about four seasons before it ended, but it still raked in all the awards and nominations until the bitter end. They get into the habit. Big Bang Theory and Parsons’ one-note portrayal of Sheldon will also continue to get nods year in, year out until it finally sputters to a geeky end.
Well at least the Frasier cast was always funny. Julie Bowen has never been funny and yet she is nominated or wins every year. I also find the MF cast’s decision to submit as supporting kind of ridiculous. I understand that it’s an ensemble, but they’re clearly lead actors. At the very least the adults should submit as leads to let the kids maybe pick up a nod in the supporting categories.
At least the Modern Family Emmy infatuation has peaked and is now receding. For all of its first four seasons, there were 5 or 6 Modern Family actors clogging up the supporting actor/actress categories. This time there are only 3. That’s progress.
MF had one good season…and has been repetitious ever since
I can’t stand Julie Bowen’s portrayal of Claire. That one kills me, with people like Amy Poehler without a win. And it’s hard to even justify Maggie Smith at this point.
I wish they would take the opposite approach, and spread the awards around to all the deserving recipients in this Golden Age of TV.
But I disagree about Sheldon and BBT. He has been slowly but surely evolving, and it has been a treat to watch. Do you actually watch the show regularly?
It’s like movies have always been. An aficionado would watch the Oscars to see how the tiny proportion of great films nominated would fare against the Hollywood machine. Now TV aficionados get to do the same.
Not to make a fuss over a show that is basically past its prime, but it’s a travesty that Romy Rosemont didn’t get a nod as guest actress on a comedy series for her heartbreakingly passionate performance as Finn Hudson’s grieving mother on Glee. That entire episode was rife with Emmy performances, really, but hers stood out as a singular moment.
I’m also surprised Lorraine Toussaint didn’t get the nod for her creepily wonderful sociopathic Vee on OITNB, but hard to complain given all the noms there.
These nominations are for Season 1 of OITNB. Toussaint will be eligible next year.
Ah–thanks Jared, didn’t think of that…
House of Cards is NOT terrible!
Perhaps not terrible, but not deserving of that many nominations. Especially to the detriment of other, better shows.
Robin Wright and Reg E. Cathay absolutely deserved to be nominated.
Not so much for the rest.
…the Vice President of the United States put on a ‘Get Smart’ costume, and murdered a reporter on a train platform.
@ Mike
…and that reporter didn’t question why her longtime source (who she knew had serious motivation to see her silenced) was suddenly asking her to meet right by the edge of train tracks, when previously he’d arranged their meetings in places like museums (or his own home). He might as well have been carrying a flashing sign that said “I’m Gonna Murder You.” As Alan pointed out when he reviewed HOC season 2, the success of Frank’s schemes always require his victims to be absolute nincompoops.
Severely underwhelming, then, considering the source material. Robin & Reg the only bright spots in an otherwise dismal show where nobody else is really trying. Ian Richardson would heap scorn on it.
The Good:
1. Game of Thrones! 19 nominations for my favorite show on television, which is coming off its best season. In addition to its expected return to the Drama Series field and the expected nominations for Peter Dinklage and Diana Rigg, Lena Headey makes the field (replacing Emilia Clarke, which is fair based on how much those two actresses had to do this season). Game of Thrones remains in the Writing field for “The Children” and gets nominated for Directing for “The Watchers on the Wall”, which was one of the things that was most hoping for. Also Ramin Djwadi is nominated for his stunning score, which was long overdue. The only realistic disappointment I can muster is Pedro Pascal not making it into the Guest Actor category. Other richly deserving contenders like Charles Dance, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maisie Williams, and Sophie Turner were always longshots at best.
2. Breaking Bad, True Detective, and Fargo got most, if not quite all, of their expected nominations (Dean Norris and Michelle Monagan are notably absent, and Rian Johnson did not get nominated for “Ozymandias”, although Moira Walley-Beckett did get nominated for writing it). Yet its clear that those shows were loved. And despite fears, Mad Men isn’t done yet, although not all of its perennials made the cut (see below).
3. William H. Macy getting in for Shameless is a nice feather in the cap for a great show coming off its best season, and somewhat validates its switch to the Comedy category this year. Sure, he almost certainly got in because he’s Emmy Darling William H. Macy and the Lead Actor in a Comedy field is laughably weak rather than because voters saw his performance, but he’s deserving.
4. Veep put in a strong showing, adding Gary Cole to Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, and Tony Hale, as well as getting into Writing for the first time. With Modern Family losing support (only three of its six adult actors got in this year), this could be the year that a new show breaks through in the Comedy category. Good for Silicon Valley, too!
5. A strong showing for Orange is the New Black. I’m not the biggest fan of that show, but many critics spent the lead-up to the announcement fretting/snarking that the voters would only recognize beautiful blonde Taylor Schilling and leave the rest of the diverse and extraordinary ensemble unrecognized. Well, Kate Mulgrew got into the Supporting Actress category, and Uzo Aduba, Laverne Cox, and Natasha Lyonne all made it in Guest Actress. Some people will still protest against the exclusion of highly deserving candidates like Danielle Brooks, but this is respect, folks.
The Bad:
1. Tatiana Maslany is snubbed. Again. Yeah, the dream is never happening, folks.
2. The Americans is shut out of all major categories with the exception of a repeat nomination for the great Margo Martindale in Guest Actress. But if we’re being honest, she got that nomination because she’s Emmy Winner Margo Martindale rather than because voters have seen The Americans. Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell, you’re out of luck. Hannibal was also shutout across the board. Not surprising. But still disappointing.
3. Despite being in a new category, Emmy Rossum misses out yet again for Shameless, which wouldn’t be slightly surprising if it weren’t for William H. Macy breaking through. Even worse, her slot was claimed by Melissa McCarthy for Mike and f***ing Molly. Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series. Over Emmy Rossum. Excuse me while I retch.
4. No Pedro Pascal for Game of Thrones, and Dean Norris misses out on the Breaking Bad final season love train. I mentioned them above, but I was really hoping for those.
5. Elisabeth Moss falls out of the Drama Actress field. To be fair, that field was insanely competitive this year and it what possible to see this coming. But it’s still sad.
The WTF
1. Fred Armisen for Portlandia? I don’t watch the show, but I know that he’s talented, so this isn’t inherently bad. But I’m willing to bet that no human being on the planet was predicting that one.
2. I’m not personally disappointed over The Good Wife missing out on Drama Series, but I know that many people were viewing its triumphant return as a fait acompli. I guarantee that there will be intense rage.
Jim Carter is nominated for Downton Abbey for the third year in a row. To be fair, he actually did have good material this season, but considering how stacked his category is, three straight nominations is a bit much. One thing is for sure: I’m never predicting him to miss out again as long as Downton Abbey is on the air.
3. Kate McKinnon for Saturday Night Live. An SNL performer takes one of these slots every single year. Bill Hader and Kristen Wiig are gone? On to the next one. Variety show performers really need their own category.
4. Ricky Gervais for Derek. Again, the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series is extremely weak, and I’m glad that this slot wasn’t taken by Jon Cryer or someone along those lines. But I wouldn’t have thought Gervais would get the slot. He probably got it on name recognition, but this is still big for Netflix. With House of Cards, Orange is the New Black, and now Derek, they’ve certainly arrived at the Emmys.
5. Hey look, Treme is nominated in Miniseries. Good for David Simon, although I highly doubt that he cares.
The voters must have seen the Tony episode of Orphan Black, an embarrassment for everyone involved. The writers were throwing feces against the wall at that point of the season hoping it would stick. To defend leaving her off, it’s cool she plays different characters and can make the accent work, but the acting itself isn’t anything special. None of the clones have any depth whatsoever except maybe Allison. The rest are either boring (Sarah, Cosima) or completely farcical (Helena, Rachael).
Uh, it’s like you’re trying to have bad opinions.
@Argus, LOL!
Orphan Black. Nothing? I don’t care that much about the emmys, but no Orphan Black noms is just crazy. BTW I did not like the transgender clone, but I was unsure why. You nailed it with the hair. I couldn’t tell it was a mullet. It just looked like Tatiana had her hair pulled back.
Season 2 was terrible, could have something to do with it.
Why have there been no discussions regarding adding more categories? There are so many more programs than there were twenty years ago. The system doesn’t seem to be keeping up with the times. I think that being able to reward more programs/actors/writers/genres, etc. would benefit everyone in the television industry.
No. Keep it exclusive, just nominate better things and less crap.
There’s a solid argument to be made for a “Dramedy” category. But I like that they’re at least nominating more people. It used to be 5 and that was it, but now we sometimes get categories with 6 or 7 nominations. That works for me.
I can see it both ways. I do think it’s almost unfair that Andy Samberg is competing against William H. Macy, for example. However, certain actors on the few remaining pure comedy shows are able to break though like Parsons, Poehler, and the Modern Family crew. So it’s not impossible to do, but it’s very difficult to knock the door down.
Ultimately, the solution really is just for the voters to do a better job. It doesn’t have to be Emmy Little League where everybody gets a trophy, but there’s really no rational logic for Ty Burrell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson each having 5 nominations while Nick Offerman has zero. That doesn’t even mean Burrell and Ferguson are bad or undeserving, but the math just doesn’t add up. Somebody needs to come up with a way to fix that.
If Hannibal can’t even get a cinematography nomination, you know something is wrong.
Composer David Arnold on twitter: “Sherlock gets 12 Emmy nominations.(ours is for music fora mini series.)I didn’t even know we were making a mini series.its bigger than that”
It’s time to expand the number of Best Drama Series and Best Comedy Series nominees to 10 max like the Oscars. Given the increase in quality television, it’s time to make room to recognize them.
Hendricks and not Moss? Blurgh.
Looking at that Guest Actor in a Drama Series field….Morse has a decent shot to become the first Mad Men actor to win an acting Emmy right?
I think that there’s a very good chance that he does it. His biggest competition is probably going to be Beau Bridges – the Emmys just love him. Then again, the Guest Acting categories can always be a little wonky. I certainly didn’t see Dan Bucatinsky winning last year.
Tatiana Maslany is amazing. The. End.
Biggest Snub: MTV’s The Challenge not getting a nomination for best reality show.
I haven’t watched any Strike Back, but Arrow has to have the best action scenes of any TV series I’ve ever seen. That’s crazy that it’s not nominated for stunt coordination.
Tatiana Maslany is brilliant. “Orphan Black” has become must-see-TV. Maybe she should have been nominated 3 or 4 times in the Supporting Actress category.
I wish the Emmy list included the episode name for which the episode was nominated (directing, writing, editing, etc.). Breaking Bad, for example, got 3 editing nominations, but if you look at the Emmy page, you’ll find who was nominated but not for what.
Alan, where did you see that “Ozymandias” got several nominations?
The PDF on the Emmy official site has the episode names. [www.emmys.com]
Ah, thanks. I was only looking at the Emmy website.
Emmy noms seem to be like Yelp reviews. You need not have really eaten at the restaurant/tried the service/gone to the place (or in the case of the Emmys, watched the show) before voting ‘yay’ or ‘nay’ on it.
Keri Russell is sexy and kicks ass but doesn’t get a nomination. Claire Danes merely bugs out her eyes and pouts and gets a nomination.
Aden Young from Sundance’s Rectify. T.J Miller from Silicon Valley and Rhys/Russell from The Americans were robbed.
Don’t worry Alan, I have a feeling that Rian Johnson is going to be ok
Much, much, much, much more bad than good:
-The Good Wife has one of the best seasons in recent memory, yet is snubbed in Drama Series, Writing and Directing. That’s the biggest Emmy crime in YEARS and YEARS.
-No love for The Americans at all.
-Not enough love for Masters of Sex (Caplan deservedly breaks through, however I think the Emmy voters saw nudity and that’s why they voted for her) where it misses out on Drama and Lead Actor.
-The second season of Orphan Black was a mess, but Tatiana Maslany being passed over basically renders the entire Emmy list flawed and incompetent, even if they got everything else right. They lose all credibility right there.
-I’m not going to haggle too much on Mad Men getting a nomination, but it was beneath TGW, Americans, Masters of Sex, GOT, True Detective and Breaking Bad.
And good god, if all that wasn’t bad enough, the worst of it all is…
House of Cards getting nominated for Best Drama Series is an atrocity. There’s no way any person with an iota of taste could have watched that season and thought it was good, much less one of the six best dramas on television. With that happening, there’s nothing the Emmys can do to restore their reputation this year.
Rant over.
Also, Alan, very good perspective and well articulated as always. I agree with everything you said.
Typical boilerplate Emmy nominations. I expected the lack of nominations for Tatiana Maslany, The Americans, and Hannibal, but did not expect them to overlook Brooklyn 9-9.
I’m very happy that Andre Braugher got a well-deserved nomination (it helps to have already won Emmys, apparently), but I’m shocked that the series and Andy Samberg were ignored, especially with how Brooklyn did at the Golden Globes.
So what categories would make sense? Replace the comedy/drama split with a half-hour/hourlonng one? Get rid of miniseries and break categories by 6 or fewer episodes, 7-13, and 13+ in the year?
I really like the idea of 6 ep, 7–13, and 13+. I suggested in another comment that we could also do Multi-Cam comedy and Single-Cam Comedy as separate categories. And perhaps half-hour dramedy, and full-hour dramedy.
Where the hell are the nominations for Drag Race? It’s easily the best reality competition on television, and RuPaul kicks the stuffing out of the other nominees in he Best Host category.