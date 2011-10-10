‘Enlightened’ – ‘Pilot’: It’s turtles all the way down!

Senior Television Writer
10.10.11 6 Comments

Okay, I offered my review of HBO’s “Enlightened” this morning. Now it’s your turn. What did you think of this collaboration between Laura Dern and Mike White? How do you feel about what we see of Amy Jellicoe both before and after she gains her alleged enlightenment? If you were a fan of Mike White’s stint on “The Amazing Race,” were you excited to see Victor from that season as one of the corporate lawyers? Glad to have Diane Ladd and Dern playing mother and daughter again? And do any of you plan to watch more than this episode?

Have at it.

