‘Enlightened’ – ‘Pilot’: It’s turtles all the way down!

Okay, I offered my review of HBO’s “Enlightened” this morning. Now it’s your turn. What did you think of this collaboration between Laura Dern and Mike White? How do you feel about what we see of Amy Jellicoe both before and after she gains her alleged enlightenment? If you were a fan of Mike White’s stint on “The Amazing Race,” were you excited to see Victor from that season as one of the corporate lawyers? Glad to have Diane Ladd and Dern playing mother and daughter again? And do any of you plan to watch more than this episode?
Have at it.
Something about this reminded me of The Big C (season 1, didn’t watch s2), although I didn’t find it as smug as The Big C and therefore not as contemptible. I’m intrigued by what you and Dan discussed on the podcast, that based on what Dern and Smith had to say about it at TCA, there might be more going on that initially meets the eye.
It reminds me of The Big C, too, but I actually liked The Big C. I think the similarity is both shows center on women who have had a major life change—Cathy learns she has terminal cancer, Amy has a spiritual awakening—and are making a conscious effort to make a positive change in their lives—without holding back. Also, both characters seem to have emotional depth, which I don’t really find with characters like Nancy Botwin, Jackie, or Tara.
I enjoyed the show and I am kind of surprised I did. I liked that it had a bit more of a satirical edge then most of these other half-hour dramedy type shows. I also don’t think she really lacks self-awareness. Instead, I think she’s rather unapologetic about how she’s trying to live her life and I think it’s pretty funny when she flips out when people don’t go along with it. She is confronted multiple times rather early on by people who dislike her and her new attitude – but, from what I’ve seen, she doesn’t get embarrassed or act like she’s completely oblivious to how she is acting. Instead she gets confrontational about it – which indicates that she is perfectly aware of what she is doing and is making a conscious choice to pursue this type of attitude rather then succumb to her previous depression. I think it’s a mistake to assume that because someone doesn’t change their behavior when other people dislike that behavior it means the person lacks “self-awareness”.
I liked it. Interesting premise with promise. I’ve always liked Laura Dern so I’ll give this one a chance.
It didn’t seem like the type of show I would be interested in, but I think it was James Poniewozik at Time who suggested going into it not expecting it to be a comedy/dramedy. That’s what I did and lo and behold I found it enjoyable. I think Laura Dern does a great job making me care about this type of character—the type of person I would probably want to avoid in real life—because underneath it all, she truly is trying to make a positive change in her life. I don’t know that the Hawaii retreat really healed her, but it awakened something inside her that made her strive to change her life for the better. I’ll definitely keep watching.
Please Amy……quit being the whipping post !!! Cant take it anymore. And for god’s sake…..get that ‘ what is that smell’ ??? look off your face. Love the music though. I just wanted to be inspired and not beaten down after each episode. C’mon Amy Jellico …im rooting for you.