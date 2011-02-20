‘Episodes’ – ‘Episode Seven’: How you smellin’?

While “Episodes” has had its fans among a number of TV critics, I was not one of them, for reasons I described in detail in my review before the season began. That review was based on all 7 episodes of the series, and because my issues remained largely the same throughout, I decided not to bother doing any show-by-show posts. Now the finale has aired, and I have a few final thoughts – and am interested in the opinions of those of you who stuck it out all the way through – coming up just as soon as bus in some real people…
I’ve heard from some critics and fans of the show who feel I was too harsh towards it – and, specifically, that my attempt to paint it as a predictably black-and-white, “artists=good, executives=evil” morality tale was inaccurate. Maybe the show wanted us to be annoyed with the Lincolns sometimes, too. Maybe they weren’t always supposed to be right. Maybe the executives were exaggerated but not always unreasonable.
Then a few days after the show debuted, Showtime held an “Episodes” session at press tour, and I specifically asked David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik about that. They seemed baffled by the idea that anyone would not find the show 100% sympathetic towards the Lincolns, or that anyone would be troubled by their depiction of the network suits, since virtually every single thing in the series had happened to either them or someone they knew. One critic actually told me afterwards that the session made him realize that a lot of the nuance he ascribed to the show wasn’t really there. (Others continued to love it, and a few gave me a hard time for not properly appreciating a work of such obvious satiric brilliance.)
And it’s not that I don’t believe any or all of the things in the series could or did happen, or even that a bunch of them all happened to a single person. (I’m sure the “Coupling” people have a horror story or 20.) But truth doesn’t automatically translate into great drama, or great comedy, especially when the truth was wrapped up in so many telegraphed punchlines, caricatured villains and a pair of main characters designed to be sympathetic but whom I quickly grew to dislike, both for their unrelenting naivete and for their role in a 7-week strawman argument.
Yes, there was the scene a while back where Matt LeBlanc made a convincing argument for why the female character on “Pucks!” shouldn’t be a lesbian, but beyond that it was episode after episode, scene after scene of the poor put-upon creatives having their dream chipped away piece by piece, when I never for a moment believed either that “Lyman’s Boys” was so brilliant or that translating it verbatim to America was a good idea.
I will say that I grew to hate the show just a little less in these last couple of episodes, in which the fate of “Pucks!” was largely beside the point and the focus turned to the state of Sean and Beverly’s marriage, and to how Matt LeBlanc had managed to wreck their personal lives just as much as he had their professional one. I don’t know that I actually laughed when Sean was hurling bottles of Joey cologne at Matt, but during that scene I at least felt like I was watching something resembling actual comedy rather than the lazy, predictable, shrill humor that had permeated so much of the series. I doubt I would watch a show that was primarily some kind of love triangle between the Lincolns and their leading man, but I know I would prefer it to the show that “Episodes” was for most of this first season. Based on the predestined ending in which “Pucks!” gets picked up, I imagine a hypothetical second season would unfortunately be more of the same.
But if you stuck with it all the way through to the end, I’m suspecting you liked it a lot more than I did. So what did everybody else think?
I tell ya, once I saw the scene in the pilot where they had the boring argument with the security guard, followed by the scenes with the unrelentingly predictable arguments with the suits, followed by the scene where they stared at a bathtub filling for a full minute without any point whatsoever, the series was irredeemable.
There are series that are groundbreaking â€“ I think this was a series that paved the ground back over.
I’m glad you brought up the scene where “Matt” explained why Pucks! would benefit from the librarian being straight, explaining the success of the Ross/Rachel dynamic. That was a singular moment where I actually felt like this “Matt” was the same Matt LeBlanc who had been not just a part but a student of a long-running and successful sitcom. Had Episodes allowed more of those moments, it would have been the better, instead of making lewd, obstinate “Matt” their go-to persona.
I liked it. There were times that it was very uneven, to be kind, but the episode where Matt got drunk, for instance, I thought had fantastic timing across the board. Really laughed hard at the physical comedy in the finale because the rest is relatively dry. Also enjoyed the Merk character and his jokes about Cancer and blindness.
I also think I’m really, really, really missing Curb and that void helped.
Yeah, that one episode — Episode 4, I think — was brilliant. I kept waiting for the rest of the series to live up to that, but, eh…
I think you nailed it. I watched the entire season. (because my only other Sunday night show is Shameless). I thought it was okay to watch to pass the time, but it really was nothing special. I barely laughed out loud, and the plot was nothing spectacular. The acting was good, but the plot seemed very predictable with very little depth.
The only thing I thought was funny was how the Network Executive talked about his blind wife.
Kept waiting for series to evolve and unfortunately complete disappointment. Do not recall laughing once through the seven episode run.
The Lincolns were my favorite part. They felt authentic and Their marriage felt real. You sensed they really loved each other throughout and that’s why the end of ep 7 where Sean seeming thoroughly hurt and says to Bev “you quite literally broke my heart” felt so believable and I felt for both of the Lincoln’s. The part of the show that I didn’t like was the Matt LeBlanc character who was such a self absorbed prick, that he was happy to wreck their marriage, first by Trying to lead Steven astray with Morning and then to seduce Beverly all the while seeing how Sean really loved him, and how they came to bail him out. Even when he saw the damage he caused in tonight’s ep he hardly seemed sincerely sorry, contrary to the words he was saying.
Oh and Merk? that seemed very real, all of a sudden testing came back and the show tested through the roof “oh didn’t I tell you about this one”. That seems true to Hollywood and many other businesses as well. I know some Merk’s
I thought it was a well crafted 7 ep arc and the only thing that I didn’t enjoy was the sheer assery (sp) of the Matt character. But I was invested in the Lincoln’s. The actors were great. I also liked John Pankow and Kathleen Rose Perkins in this
I like the show. It’s certainly not the best comedy around, but I am happy with the final product. I liked how darkly comic it could be (reminded me more of a UK comedy, which I guess was the intention), and how it fleshed out Matt and Carol’s characters.
Matt’s character is an interesting guy. A functional trainwreck that struck a great balance between foe and friend with Beverly throughout.
I appreciated that Carol became a more believable character after the first episode. Her friendship with Beverly was quirky and fun. They didn’t need to flesh out her character any, but I am glad they did.
It will be interesting to see where the show goes and evolves if it returns for Season 2.
I liked Matt’s character, but found the Lincolns, especially Beverly, to be extremely annoying. I don’t know why I watched the whole thing, but it was something that passed time on the treadmill.
“One critic actually told me afterwards that the session made him realize that a lot of the nuance he ascribed to the show wasn’t really there.”
I think it’s a mistake for a critic to think like that. Artistic intention is not the same as the art itself. If you see some nuance in the story, the writers subsequently saying they didn’t mean it that way shouldn’t make you unsee it.
I’m not sure I agree here. Otherwise, I’d still be loving that Hendrix song where he sang “Scuse me while I kiss this guy.”
This is not to say that individuals can’t have individual reactions to art. But that’s also not to say that they won’t be wrong.
Yes, exactly this. Intent isn’t the only factor to consider when evaluating art. Especially something like a TV show where there are multiple creative inputs.
I guess I’m slightly in the same boat as Sean/Beverly, in that I was hoping for things to somehow magically get better even after every week things did not.
Even before the show aired I was apprehensive about the idea that Crane and Klarik actually had anything to offer beyond standard cliche sitcom bullshit, but this was Showtime and the premise of the show was interesting so I thought this might, just maybe–against all odds–be good. Mildly entertaining would have sufficed.
Bad call on my part. What started out as disappointment grew to hate, and I will absolutely not be back if there’s a second season (not unless Crane and Kralik are out of the picture entirely and the Merc character is dealt with).
I’m still kind of astonished, for some mystery reason, at how spectacularly unfunny this show was.
The only character I found interesting and with the potential for more was Carol, though she amounted to nothing more than having joints in her bag and being yet another pushover. In the last episode when Merc was yelling at everyone about things that were all his fault, I was hoping she would finally vocalize to him all the ways this entire situation was his doing and that he was a horrible, horrible person followed by her quitting and blowing his brains out (I understand the last part would’ve pushed the show into other territory).
Not one person actually offered that douche any resistance. Why would Beverly, specifically, not voice what she thought of Pucks! and Merc? They established in Episode One that their History Boy’s retread was–somehow–a BAFTA winning all-around success so it’s not as if they needed any of this. They were in the perfect position to NOT put up with Merc’s nonsense, yet that’s all they ever did.
What a waste.
And I just want to add one more thing that grated: there was not a single surprise or unforeseeable turn, anywhere.
Perhaps it’s an unfortunate side-effect of being exposed to so many better written shows, but everything that happened was exactly what you’d think would happen.
Again, to incinerate the now thoroughly dead horse, why I ever thought Crane and Kralik had an original bone in their body I do not know. Must have been some kind of temporary insanity.
I grew to hate this show, too, though I admit I did laugh when Sean started lobbing bottles of “Joey” at Matt.
I started to feel about it the same way I did about “Californication,” which is that life is too short to spend so much of my time with a bunch of a-holes who weren’t funny. At least Larry David makes me laugh frequently, but these people? Nah.
The pay off the the security guard in the pilot is in later episodes when non of the guests ever have trouble getting past him. It was a typical fish out of water thing, that’s all. And I enjoyed some of it. Passable. I finally liked Joey!
I don’t think every fucking show needs to be “groundbreaking.” No, it wasn’t groundbreaking. Not many really are. Honestly though I liked the show, I am kinda fed up with it. I liked the tension of Joey getting the male away from his wife, being boys again. The triangle stuff, especially with characters so asexual…no thanks.
I thought the show was absolutely hilarious. It’s laugh per hour quotient is much higher than most of the slop out there.
I agree. I liked the show.
Not so much “episodes” as “moments.” Granted, a few good moments each week does not result in a show that needs to be watched. But I’m glad for the virtual cameo bits of the actress playing the head of Comedy Development (perversely, I thought they gave her too much to do in the finale), and there were other moments along the way. Last night, for instance, the longer the fired guy took to leave, the more I laughed. And Sean and Matt’s completely dorky fight scene? Cracked me up.
I didn’t think it was really a brilliant or groundbreaking show, but I got a lot of laughs out of it and I thought it really improved over the course of the seven episodes. I really enjoyed the performance of the three leads, especially Matt Leblanc.
I still think Alan’s assessment of it was unfair. I mean, yes, I think the main thrust of the show is that we’re supposed to think that the Lincolns are just so put upon by the Hollywood idiots and that every time somebody besides them touches the show, it makes it worse. I think there’s more a little naivete involved as well. Did they really think that they’d fly to California and make the exact same show for a major US network that they did in the UK, down to having the same actor play the lead role?
I get Alan’s point, that in real life you do have to change things up when you translate a show over and the portrayal of the network guys is ridiculously overbroad, but so what? It’s a half hour comedy show. Are there any real community colleges that resemble Greendale? Do you think the internal workings of NBC are anything like those portrayed on 30 Rock?
I realize that when art touches something you know personally it can be frustrating when they don’t “get it right”. But the truth is, they never get it right. Never ever. I used to really get annoyed at “The Big Bang Theory” because I work in scientific research and very little in that show is anything like the reality of my work and the people I know. But eventually I realized it was just stupid fun and I didn’t worry about it any more. You know what they say, “it’s just a show, you should really just relax”
I kinda liked it, but I could definitely do without the “Matt LeBlanc has a huge ****” storyline
I never could understand why they Lincolns kept working on this thing. They really should have played up their own personal greed or some reason why they would stay. Carol’s one line about “you don’t want Merc mad at you” was not enough to explain why they put up with him. It feels like we missed a lot of potential storylines between the pickup and the beginning of the pilot as well. The last couple of episodes had some funny moments but overall just stale, stale stuff. The actors all seem really capable but there’s almost nothing there.
Write a comment…
to be honest, I know that a lot of the jokes were predictable but i felt as though the storyline was somewhat original and that made it easier to keep my attention. I love the overdone jokes about the studio head’s blind wife, I loved how hopelessly messed up Matt seems to be and that the show is not afraid to make fun of him and “Joey”. The finale in my opinion was great. even though you know their leading up to that phone call when the show gets picked up and you completely see it coming, it comes at just the perfect moment when it still doesn’t disappoint. The show is good, looking forward to next season.
Episodes may not depict showbiz accurately to you but I think it depicts showbiz accurately to the people who are watching it. Because like it or not,those who are not in the biz themselves do actually think of Hollywood and it’s execs in exactly the way they are portrayed in Episodes. You have only to watch Ricky Gervais and his popularity as the host of the Golden Globes to realize that this is the mindset of the people who are the outsiders looking in at the Hollywood world.
Episodes and not Shameless is the better show on Showtime because it doesn’t use manipulative device in order to sell itself to the audience. I hope it is renewed and that it continues in the same vein as the first seven episodes because accurate or not it is a helluva funny show.
I kind of feel terrible that I don’t hate the show!
In a weird parallel, I feel a little like the regular people who tested for Pucks! – I like LeBlanc on the show, and just for that, I’ll probably keep watching the show, just like the testers declared. (And other than Merc, the other cast members are growing on me too). I do agree it isn’t a remotely real portrayal of Hollywood, and I don’t think it’s really as funny of a show as the producers/writers think it is, but there are bits and pieces of it that are amusing. It’s one of those average shows I’ll check out, I suppose.
I loved it! Especially this last episode, I laughed out loud so many times!
Yes, I am one of those who ‘stuck it out’, as you put it, though it didn’t feel that way to me.
My wife and I, both well-educated and both with professional careers, found “Episodes” to be delightfully entertaining right out of the gate. We both found the writing to be clever and unpredictable, and to have a depth quite beyond your typical 1/2 hour situation comedy.
We also found the acting by virtually all the major players to be right on target. While I enjoyed Matt LeBlanc as Joey in “Friends”, I did not particularly enjoy his reprisal of the role in “Joey”. But after seeing his performance in “Episdes”, my faith in Matt LeBlanc as an actor has been renewed.
I truly hope that, against all odds it would appear, that “Episodes” makes it back for another season.
This was really an amazingly flawed seven episodes. Alan, you rightly pointed out the first, and biggest problem: that the two talented Brits could be SO SHOCKED episode after episode that this is how half-assed things are in Hollywood.
Secondly, I got sick to death of their defending the English schoolmaster sitcom (which seemed middle-of-the-road in the few brief scenes we saw in the pilot) as if they were the authors of Macbeth. They were asked to change one schlocky sitcom plot for another. There was no proof anywhere that they were the great artistes that they believed themselves to be (particularly Beverly), so they became increasingly unlikeable.
Finally, every character that worked at the network was a one-off joke, a Saturday Night Live sketch character, a caricature rather than a character, so as the show wore on, the jokes wore thin, and the lack of any actual human character at any level made this seem not like a parody, but like a poorly written sitcom.
I made it through all seven episodes and couldn’t be happier that it has ended.
Over the course of the entire season, this show turned out to be much, much worse than the pilot led me to believe was possible.
While I enjoyed the Lincoln’s (and the performances from the actors who played Sean and Beverley), by episode 4 or 5, I had grown to dislike them just as much I as detested the rest of the cast.
There was not one redeeming character/aspect to this show that I can say I enjoyed. In fact, I now think less of Matt LeBlanc on a personal level because you have to be either a complete idiot or a just a prick to allow yourself to be portrayed as such a douche bag for the sake of a TV gig.
Californiacation has been horrible this season; Shamless is uninspiring; Weeds has been dead for years now; and Dexter just completed its worst season to date. Hopefully, Nurse Jackie and Tara can turn things around for them because Showtime has a real string of craptastic TV on right now.
so let me get it straight. all the suits are terrible and ruin everything. the creative talent are the cats pajamas and so honorable and fantastic. great.
“But truth doesn’t automatically translate into great drama, or great comedy, especially when the truth was wrapped up in so many telegraphed punchlines, caricatured villains and a pair of main characters designed to be sympathetic but whom I quickly grew to dislike, both for their unrelenting naivete and for their role in a 7-week strawman argument.”
Perfect. This is exactly why I never made it past the second episode. I’ve loved Greig and Mangan in various UK shows (particularly the both of them in Green Wing) but this series was beyond obvious and hackneyed. Wasn’t the “venal Hollywood powerbrokers” trope flogged to death to everyone’s satisfaction on the similarly obvious and hackneyed Entourage? Sticking a couple of British protagonists in there was not going to resuscitate what was already a tired premise. Time for Greig and Mangan to go back home and do decent work again.
I quite liked it, even though Tamsin Grieg can be a bit grating at times (she was great in Green Wing, but every appearance since then has been equally shrill and it’s become tiresome). I thought it was brave of LeBlanc to portray himself as such an aimless asshole – far smarter than his Joey persona, but ultimately corrupted and empty as a result of his success.
I’d certainly watch a second season, but the show needs to step away from the stereotypes and put a little more depth into its characters.
This show is great. I didn’t realize Episode 7 was the finale — and am now unhappy the season is over! I agree that the way Sean figured out the infidelity was so good, so brilliantly written and acted by all three involved, the emotions so true — and so funny! I’ve watched that fight scene over and over and it’s as fresh as when I first watched it. Matt LeBlanc’s undulating red shirt popping up from behind the couch as Sean gets hold of him and drags him back down — I was screaming. Oh please, let there be another season!
I’m just happy Matt Leblanc is back on tv. He makes me smile.
Regarding the creators rejecting the “creators want us to be annoyed at the lincolns sometimes too” theory… I think a fundamental problem with the show is that it’s written as though it was written by Lincolns. This makes sense as David Krane and Jeffrey Karik have largely based it on their own experience… the problem is, they are taking themselves a bit too seriously. Both Mad About You and Friends were hugely entertaining at times, but neither was a huge artistic achievement.
So bottom line, this is a show that takes it’s protagonists too seriously, that was unshockingly written by a group of people who probably take themselves too seriously.