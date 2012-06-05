Even David Simon loves ‘The Wire: The Musical’

I don’t usually do posts that are just excuses to embed funny videos, but I’m making an exception for Funny Or Die’s “The Wire: The Musical” for three reasons: 1)It is among the more hilarious viral videos I’ve seen in a while, particularly in the way that it uses actual “Wire” castmembers like Michael Kenneth Williams, Andre Royo, Sonja Sohn and Snoop Pearson, 2)It’s a very slow news day, and if not for this, I likely wouldn’t be posting anything today, and 3)Even David Simon gave it his stamp of approval.
If you haven’t already seen it by now – possibly many, many times – enjoy. (Also, to answer the inevitable spoiler questions, don’t watch if you haven’t seen the whole series.)
is that Ted from HIMYM?
So no comments on the Critics’ Choice noms with Community leading? (I know they’re not real awards, just curious)
And I do love this video. Snoop is hysterical
Amazing. Wish they could have gotten Michael Kostroff to play Levy. I saw him as Thenardier in the touring production of Les Mis. Would love to see him reprise the role of Levy in the musical version.
Only theater I’ve ever seen, but I thought he was really good (not to mention I was pumped when I realized it was him.
Best parts: Omar in the courtroom, “The king stay the king,” and Michael K Williams dancing.
This is awesome. My favorite might be “I’m just a burner, they can’t trace me…”
Haha, I love it. I’m honestly surprised they haven’t tried to do this for real. Note: I don’t think they should.
Stringer Bell really let himself go
Note the small dig at Simmons in the comments from Simon (presumably in reference to Simmons’ interview with Obama a few months ago):
“On the other hand, if Michael K. ever interviews Obama in public and doesn’t bust balls about the drug war, I’ll call him out so hard.”
Wasn’t that entire response a dig at Simmons (or more so, Grantland) for running the Wire Bracket back in March.
The part with the singing burner absolutely ROFL.
“Man, this some Cinderella bullsh*t!!”
Loved seeing the original cast members. McNulty fill-in was pretty funny, too!
If it weren’t galling enough that Larry Gillard is a great actor and undercast, he’s also got a magnificent voice! This man should work more.
Totally.
That was my favorite part. Oh man!
I also agree with everything said above.
I LOVE The Wire – it’s my all-time favorite show. I was there from the pilot on day one. I re-watch the box set over and over again and am always amazed to catch some new detail or nuance. The Glee-ification of The Wire, however, is just not for me. It was annoying and unnecessary and I didn’t laugh. I laugh at everything. Everybody else seems to like it and that’s great, but I really just want the whole experience to go away from my brain with the quickness.
Glee-ification? Glee didn’t invent musicals, all the references were more about Rent for example. Not that it means you have to like it, obviously you don’t but I just thought I’d clarify this isn’t a reference to glee.
I’m a huge fan as well. I watched the show during its run. I own the complete series, and I’ve seen it more times than I really care to admit. That said, I thought this video was…HILARIOUS!! It made me want to watch the series again. Glee didn’t even cross my mind until you said it.
Yup, Zeke, I have to say I didn’t really laugh either.
Well if David Simon likes it, I guess it’s ok for me to. Phew.
Hysterical. Made my day. Thanks for posting I hadn’t seen it
thank you…that might be some cinderella bullsh*t but i loved every minute of it. i’ve watched it 5 times already and emailed it all in the past 10 minutes.
Omfg. So funny. So funny. I can’t stop laughing. Omfg. So brilliant. Omfg.
Here’s some additional scenes
