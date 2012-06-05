Even David Simon loves ‘The Wire: The Musical’

#The Wire
06.05.12 6 years ago 23 Comments

I don’t usually do posts that are just excuses to embed funny videos, but I’m making an exception for Funny Or Die’s “The Wire: The Musical” for three reasons: 1)It is among the more hilarious viral videos I’ve seen in a while, particularly in the way that it uses actual “Wire” castmembers like Michael Kenneth Williams, Andre Royo, Sonja Sohn and Snoop Pearson, 2)It’s a very slow news day, and if not for this, I likely wouldn’t be posting anything today, and 3)Even David Simon gave it his stamp of approval.

If you haven’t already seen it by now – possibly many, many times – enjoy. (Also, to answer the inevitable spoiler questions, don’t watch if you haven’t seen the whole series.)

