Evening TV Round-Up: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ & ‘New Girl’

It’s evening round-up time, with brief thoughts on tonight’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “New Girl” coming up just as soon as I’m tried as an adult Highlander…
In its second episode, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is still finding its way a bit, but there’s a really strong core in place with the Peralta/Holt relationship (Holt’s discussion of Jake’s slovenly ways in the teaser was the episode’s comic highlight), and Chelsea Peretti is really starting to pop as Gina. In a way, Gina occupies the same space on this show as April does on “Parks and Rec,” but the way in which she doesn’t care about anything comes across as goofy and bright rather than the sarcastic dourness of what Aubrey Plaza does on the other show. We’re not quite at the point where I wouldn’t rather just watch the two leads in every scene, but you can feel some of the supporting characters starting to click into place.
(I also really like the opening credit sequence, which has a retro ’70s-by-way-of-Tarantino vibe which very much fits in with the creators’ stated love of “Barney Miller” and “M*A*S*H.”)
Fienberg very kindly and excellently filled in for me on the “New Girl” premiere last week during the earlier days of my extended hospital stay. I’m pretty much on the same page with him about the premiere, and felt that “Nerd” was an improvement, in that the Jess/Nick story felt solid – less about taking the temperature of the relationship than simply telling a story about what Nick Miller, boyfriend, can do when Jess Day is in getting in trouble with the cool kids (played by Angela Kinsey, Dreama Walker and Mark Proksch). If the writers have decided that Winston’s new default characterization is “an insane person,” I will accept that, both because Lamorne Morris plays it well and because it’s at least a consistent characterization from week to week. Once upon a time, if Winston had made a tiny noose to murder Daisy’s cat (Brenda Song being written out because of her unfortunate association with “Dads”), I’d have been dumbsquizzled, but at this point, it’s just who Winston has become.
Even with those two stories and some fun isolated moments like everyone’s reaction to Schmidt’s cat story and the guys’ performance of “I Believe I Can Fly,” the episode was still dragged down by the Schmidt love triangle plot. I suppose I should give the writers points for ducking one cliche (out of many they did not) by having all of Schmidt’s terrible lies work so that Elizabeth and Cece didn’t figure out what was going on, but the whole thing is making me hate Schmidt. I’d rather they had just sent Emmy Winner Meritt Wever back to “Nurse Jackie” after the premiere rather than drag this out. We know which actress is a regular and which isn’t, so why make Schmidt into this much of a dick – when the whole point of the character is that he’s a nice guy despite all his d-bag tendencies – for a foregone conclusion?
What did everybody else think? Feel free to discuss “Dads” episode 2 (with its awesome jokes about Jews and gay people and pot-offs) and “The Mindy Project” (which I watched before I was in the hospital and therefore barely remember) here as well.
Luckily for everyone involved, Andre Braugher’s awesomeness is more powerful than Andy Samberg’s hamminess, but I really didn’t think the margin would be so minuscule.
And wouldn’t you think someone at Fox would have checked in with the NEW GIRL powers-that-be — or roused them from the stupor every single one of them apparently is in — before using Merritt Wever’s Emmy to promote the show? At least to say “She’s going to be in this episode for longer than two minutes and actually doing some acting, right?” What a waste.
Really enjoying B99 over here, but decided to record it while watching Agents of Shield with the kids… which had the happy side effect of allowing me to skip Dads.
“I’d rather they had just sent Emmy Winner Meritt Wever back to “Nurse Jackie” after the premiere rather than drag this out. We know which actress is a regular and which isn’t, so why make Schmidt into this much of a dick — when the whole point of the character is that he’s a nice guy despite all his d-bag tendencies — for a foregone conclusion?”
That was pretty much my feeling all last season too.
The relationship has no future, so don’t expect the audience to invest in it. I was surprised when they brought her back for season 2… the actress is fine, but the character is forgettable.
So we’re getting a few more episodes of a decent actress at the expense of a horrible plot line that is making one of the mains seem like a complete dick. Seems like a bad tradeoff to me.
Err. My apologies for the typo. I meant “brought her back for a second season.” I’m aware that we’re on season 3 now :)
“so why make Schmidt into this much of a dick — when the whole point of the character is that he’s a nice guy despite all his d-bag tendencies — for a foregone conclusion?”
This right above. Why are they destroying Schmidt’s character? This love triangle is getting dragged way too long. I am pretty sure by the end of next week Schmidt will end up with neither of the women.
Alan, I think it’s interesting that you bring up Gina filling the April roll on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. So far, I’ve gotten the impression that Stephanie Beatriz as Detective Rosa Diaz was designed to fill that role – she projects that sarcastic dourness that you mentioned but seems genuinely decent underneath, and she even has a soft spot for the clumsy, goofy detective played by Joe Lo Truglio (clear similarities to Andy). Not that the characters need to be – or necessarily should be – compared one-to-one to Parks and Rec counterparts (although Vulture did a piece on this exact premise). They’ll obviously become more distinctive and unique given time. But I really can’t say that I see many overt parallels between Gina and April – other than the fact that both are funny. Then again, April has been one of my favorite characters for five seasons on one of my favorite shows on TV. Maybe I’m grading on a little bit of a curve.
Agree. So far Rosa has been more of the April role, the difference is Aubrey Plaza nailed her role from the word go while Stephanie Beatriz has been the most pathetic “mean” person ever.
Also, I’m gonna assume they mentioned the difference between the old and new captain again because the second episode usually acts as another pilot to introduce stuff that people who didnt see the pilot missed
S, I’m kind of hoping now that every single time we ever see the old captain, for the entire run of the show, it’s only to see him recreate that exact scene in reaction to some other crazy thing going on in the office.
I actually think Gina is more a live action, network Cheryl/Carol/Crystal thus far. And I’m with TJ on the new captain/old captain thing, which also reminds me of Archer for some reason.
I see the point about Rosa more directly tracking into April’s slot, emotionally. But Gina’s complete apathy, and the fact that she’s a civilian aide rather than a detective (April was originally the parks department intern) suggests some overlap as well.
Like the rest of you, I’ll be happy if there aren’t a lot of easy 1-to-1 character comparisons between Parks and Brooklyn.
I don’t see any similarities between April and Gina but I also don’t see Rosa as a mean character, just scary with some heart underneath. At this point she seems intimidating but is a maybe secret softie. Both their deliveries of certain lines is funny as hell tho.
I think we can all agree that Hitchcock is Jerry though, right?
I like the character, but I’m starting to think (especially after seeing her appearances on Modern Family) that Stephanie Beatriz is a weak, one-note actress.
]]I liked B99 a lot this week. It felt like it took a another stop up the comedy ladder, from ‘worth consistent smiles’ to ‘a few legitimate laugh out loud moments.’ Certainly its finding its legs quicker than Parks did, which is encouraging.
The show’s got work to do. The banter in general but especially at the patrol meetings is weak.
The highlight is Andre Braugher. Tone down Andy Samberg being Andy Amdberg.
They need to quickly take Boyle’s pawning over Diaz somewhere as the banter is weak.
Linetti is more annoying than funny.
Rough episode, reminds me of Parks season 1. I’ll stick through until the end as that show found it’s groove the second season 13/14th episode.
Brooklyn 99 is my new fave comedy, although Trophy Wife tonight had a really strong showing with a great cast, including Akerman, Gay Hardin, & all of the kids.
I love New Girl, but I’m disappointed so far this season. Lamorne Morris is hilarious, and he’s doing a great job with the craziness the writers are throwing at him and pulling off the funniest moments of the new season. These moments seem to all be going to him since Schmidt is busy with his triangle and Nick with Jess; and I have to say that the Nick-Jess relationship isn’t really working this season, and I also agree that neither is Schmidt’s triangle, and they need to wrap it up fast. Schmidt cheating on both girl had all the more attention called to how horrible he’s being by the fact that one of the side plots tonight featured Winston breaking up with his girlfriend since she was cheating on him.
By the way, for what it’s worth, I like these new talk-back posts where we can discuss shows that you don’t necessarily recap.
Okay, on “The Mindy Project,” James Franco is lying in front of an apartment nearly passed-out drunk after losing a drinking contest to Mindy. Mindy comes by and kisses him on the lips, because she wants to. Then Chloë Sevigny comes by, drags him into the apartment and has sex with him. Of course, the whole thing is supposed to be funny.
We know what people would be saying about this if the genders were reversed. So is it no big deal because they aren’t?
I thought Mindy stealing a kiss was funny, as her crush on him was set up in the premiere ep, but the thing with Christine wasn’t and wasn’t supposed to be, as we’re supposed to think she’s a terrible person for taking advantage of the doc in order to hurt Danny. Plus, her character has basically been awful the whole time she’s been on the show. He also started hitting on her first, if that matters.
What the, shouldn’t it be guys who make that argument?
But like Dezbot mentioned, I don’t think the show really portrayed Christine’s move as funny.
Really, REALLY liking Brooklyn 99, but I’m nothing short of dismayed by the Schmidt love triangle. How can they think this is a good idea? They resolved this last year! It’s shocking how bad it is.
My big problem with B99 is that it feels like it’s written for a live audience or at least a laugh track – there are clear beats for laughs (Lo Truglio reminded me much more of Joey Tribiani than Andy Dwyer), which makes sense as it’s getting it’s legs given the live audience experience of Samberg and Peretti (the worst offenders), but it’s missing the sense of respect for the audience that I love in today’s best single camera comedies – laugh at what you think is funny, we are confident enough in our work to know you’ll enjoy it without prompting.
I liked B99, but they need to work on the Peralta character. I liked the banter with Cpt. Holt, but it doesn’t totally works for me because Peralta is always wrong. His longing for the old captain makes him look whiny because all we can see through the flashbacks was that the old captain was a idiot.
Gina didn’t work for me last week, but I thought she was much better this week. I’ll still be watching that show, let’s hope they find themselves.
Glad to hear that Gina is winning you over, Alan. The instinct for everyone to compare with Parks & Rec characters is natural, but more than anything, this just feels like it’s Peretti placed in a fictional situation. I think the fact that she wrote on Parks & Rec means that Schur and Goor are familiar with her and therefore 1) know how to write for her, to whatever extent that may be, and 2) are willing to give her a lot of freedom.
It’s only two episodes in, but to my surprise, I’ve enjoyed The Mindy Project quite a bit more than New Girl so far. It’s not that NG has been bad or that I didn’t like TMP before, but TMP feels like it’s reached a new level this year, particularly in the laugh-out-loud moments category.
I don’t mind the Schmidt love triangle. We’ve seen him spend time with both Elizabeth and Cece. I buy that he’s genuinely in love with both of them and can’t decide.
This leads me to another question. By now, I think everyone knows Merritt Weaver is not long for this show, but do you think Liz Meriwether is factoring in the audience’s knowledge of guest arcs when she’s mapping out the story? When Damon Wayans Jr. shows up later in the season, are we going to be like “well, he’s not going to be around a long time so they might as well end his story right now?”
Shout out to the prop guy who must have been dismayed when he was asked to make a cat noose.
I liked the first episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but might not watch again after last night’s episode. All of the supporting characters are annoying and I thought Chelsea Peretti was Daisy Haggard from Episodes because she looks like her and is channeling Daisy’s character Myra.
Not loving New Girl this year – the first two shows have seemed to be dominated by more sitcom cliches and broader comedy than I’m used to with this show. Also, a lot of screaming for some reason.
Really liking B99 so far though.
The characters are such one-dimensional sitcom cliches. It’s a weirdly disappointing start from P&R people, who should know how to do this by now.
I think B99 is a little one-note right now, but I guess that makes sense, since it’s still establishing the main conflict of the show (Peralta vs. the captain). Once the ensemble gets rounded out a bit more, I think this could be a good show.
As for “New Girl,” I agree with everyone re: the Schmidt love triangle. I really liked Nick in this episode, though — we saw in “Chicago” that he is capable of being the voice of reason, and it was nice to see him acting sane while all his roommates went off the rails. Also, I was super bummed that Angela Kinsey didn’t have more to do.