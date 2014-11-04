Evening TV Round-Up: ‘Selfie,’ ‘New Girl’ & ‘The Mindy Project’

It's been a while since I've done a comedy round-up post, but I happened to see tonight's episodes of “Selfie,” “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” in advance, and this seems a good opportunity for a quick check-in on each, coming up just as soon as I put you on a waterslide between two obese people…
I really didn't like the “Selfie” pilot, and the next few episodes didn't seem like an enormous improvement. Karen Gillan got more comfortable delivering jokes with the American accent, and Charmonique's son was an unexpected goldmine, but the show as a whole felt wildly imbalanced and clumsy, despite my inherent like of both Gillan and John Cho. But tonight's episodes – airing as a double-feature after “Manhattan Love Story” went where all awful, low-rated sitcoms go(*) – felt like a much better use of all the resources available to Emily Kapnek and company. Gillan continued to demonstrate her facility with physical comedy with the bit about Eliza forcing Henry to look at her, Henry's difficulty fitting in at the retreat provided a welcome and plausible role reversal between our leads, and both episodes got good mileage out of David Harewood and Samm Levine, even if I still need an explanation for how Harewood is playing someone named Sam Saperstein. Henry's dramatic arrival on horseback at the end of the first episode was a good beginning to the inevitable Henry/Eliza romantic tension, and the mood dissipating as soon as their phones got signals was by far the show's best (and most understated) joke about technology getting in the way of human interaction. These two (particularly the first half-hour) felt much more like what I'd been hoping for, given all the talent involved.
(*) To get relationship advice from Bruce from “Mixology.”
With “Background Check,” “New Girl” continued its season-long mission to breathe strange new life into hackneyed old sitcom plots – mainly by using them as the barest of outlines on which to hang whatever weird bits the writing staff wants the cast to do. Jess mistaking the aquarium rocks for meth and trying to hide the stash from the cop (played by the ubiquitous Cleo King) was stupid, yet the pieces of business that surrounded it – a lot of Zooey Deschanel physical comedy, Nick confessing ridiculous sins (“My 16th year, I didn't get an erection”) and mangling the lyrics to “Landslide,” Schmidt again saying “crack cocaine” as only he can say it, etc. – were funny enough that I ultimately didn't mind(**). Ambivalent about the new main title sequence: we only ever saw the briefest version of the original these days, and the new one at least has Damon Wayans Jr. and Hannah Simone in it, but even the five-second version of the original had personality in a way that this one doesn't.
(**) One exception: Coach trying to pick up a little boy from the playground and only belatedly realizing he seemed like a pedophile was already the third time this fall that a sitcom has done that exact joke. (“Black-ish” was the first, and “Big Bang Theory” the second.) I understand why so many shows (including this one) have done Tinder plots this fall, but how on earth does this joke crop up so many times in short order? I asked a comedy writer I know, and he told me, “That pedophile joke, I swear to God, a version of it is pitched in every room every year. I think it's just coincidence, but there are these premises that just float around from room to room, nobody really stealing from one another. Like, every single room I've ever been in, someone has pitched a story where a character has somebody call them by the wrong name and they don't correct them, and then they have to go by that name. Every. Single. Room. There are a lot of premises like that.”
“The Mindy Project” has gotten off to a strong start this season thanks to the Mindy/Danny pairing, which has given the show a focus and direction it hasn't always had in the past, and allowed me to overlook the usual wobbliness of the B and C-plots with the supporting cast. “Caramel Princess Time,” though, felt more balanced between what worked with the main story and the subplots – and not just because the latter involved Alison Tolman from “Fargo” as Peter's romance author love interest. Stories that force Peter to fight against his fundamental douchiness tend to be where the show uses Adam Pally best, and the strange awfulness of his apology novel was the kind of thing the show could have let run on for much longer without troubling me in the least. Mindy driving Danny nuts with her chronic lateness at first seemed like it could be a case of the show pushing their opposite personalities too hard against each other – dating back to the series' earliest days, there's been a danger of Mindy/Danny interactions turning oddly hostile – but the material began to click once they were apart, with Mindy playing the Danny role to Mrs. Castellano while Danny suffered through the group therapy session with Brendan, Morgan and the creepy blood thief. As the show's most grounded (if often ridiculous) character, Danny can spark well when placed into a more cartoonish, Morgan-adjacent context. Not the season's best overall episode, but enough good individual pieces to work.
What did everybody else think?
Oh, “New Girl.” I am utterly befuddled at this point. On the one hand, I was glad they finally gave Winston a win by letting him be successful at the police academy. On the other hand, it makes no sense that he would be successful at the police academy because HE IS CRAZY.
“Selfie” was fun tonight. I liked Henry on the horse and the “I’ve grown accustomed to your face” line. The show has potential…I hope it’ll be around long enough to grow into it a little bit!
New Girl is never not going to have funny moments just because of the talent level of the actors, but I thought this episode was just too silly for it’s own good.
I was highly disappointed when Jess pulled the “meth” out of the closet that it wasn’t blue. It seems to me that the only way someone like Jess would have identified it as a drug–as opposed to aquarium rocks, or rock salt like I expected–would be through her pop-culture exposure.
Sometimes I think New Girl has gone too far left field with its characters and made all of them too implausibly crazy to make their emotional beats resonate anymore. I know we were supposed to feel bad for Winston in this episode but all I could think was, ‘Uh, but Jess is RIGHT, Winston is NUTS and should never be a cop.’
It’s kind of happened with the other characters too – Nick is too crazy for me to ever buy him as a love interest for Jess again and Schmidt is too crazy for me to even like as a character anymore. The only person I think who’s retained any shred of realism but still manages to be a funny character is probably Jess. And Cece, but she continues to be boring and useless.
I think it’s still a fairly funny show, but the characters are just caricatures now that I have little to no emotional connection to.
Agree they have made almost all of the characters too crazy.
Same problem with It’s Always Sunny, really. Any comedy show that manages to avoid it end up being cancelled for lack of viewership so I’ll hold my tongue on that criticism
I thought this was the funniest ep of New Girl in an extremely long time. It used all of the characters well so no one felt shoehorned in. My favorite moments…
– Duquan FELDMAN
– Absorbing Meth through boob skin
– Nick losing erection ability at 16
I used to enjoy New Girl (in Season 2) because it combined a great ensemble, weirdo humor, and heart. Now it’s just weirdo humor with no heart and one too many roommates (Coach). It just makes me sad.989
“Manhattan Love Story” was sweet and charming. It certainly deserved better from ABC. The networks need to exercise much more patience because it takes people a lot longer to discover a show than it used to. And four weeks is no longer enough.
Plus I saw far more promotion for “Selfie” (which I won’t even bother with) than for “Manhattan Love Story” (which I only managed to do AFTER it had been cancelled).
Yikes, Manhattan Love Story was uniformly horrible on just about every conceivable level.
and what were these conceivable levels it was horrible on? how much of it did you watch?
I agree, Terrence. Manhattan Love Story was very sweet and charming. I highly doubt Mojo watched all the episodes with an open mind.
I found MLS far superior to the other romantic comedy critics were praising at the start of the season – A to Z. Manhattan Love Story had characters that were all likeable and had great chemistry together. A to Z has mostly annoying characters, and has been a huge disappointment.
It really is a shame ABC didn’t just let MLS finish out the original episode order, at the very least.
Selfie also has likeable characters with chemistry. I am rooting for it to at least last for a whole season. If I had to choose on the basis of the first four episodes though, I would have chosen to keep MLS over it.
Thank you, Maria. :)
I really like Ben Feldman and I do like him in “A to Z”, but he’s the best thing about it. I do buy him and Cristina Milioti in their relationship on the show, but it doesn’t have the same charm and whimsy as “Manhattan Love Story”. Because it’s NBC, “A to Z” wants to be funny first and then sweet secondarily. That makes a difference.
ABC really chalked up a boner with that programming move.
I just can’t with “Selfie”. I would have much rather have seen that one go.
Terrence, I like Ben Feldman too. He’s the main reason I continue to watch A to Z, although the rest is so annoying… probably not for much longer. He and CM have nice chemistry, but the rest of it is pretty bad, IMO. The male best friend and most of the workplace stuff is pretty grating and not funny to me.
In contrast, the workplace stuff in Manhattan Love Story was funny, entertaining and also very believable. I liked how the whole thing was more grounded in reality than a lot comedies, but still found a lot of humor to mine. The voiceovers weren’t overused either, and were often quite amusing. (Jane the Virgin is the other new show successfully using funny voiceovers.)
Selfie got better with the episode in which the lead character babysits. A big plus is that there are no annoying characters here (just like in MLS) and the leads especially are very likeable (just like MLS.)
This week’s Selfie episodes were very good too. David Harewood’s Sam Saperstein is a hilarious, breakout character, totally worth watching. Ratings slipped though, and I’m guessing there were at least some MLS fans who previously tuned in for the first half hour in anticipation of MLS, that are no longer tuning in for Selfie now that MLS is cancelled. Another reason ABC should not have pulled MLS so soon.
I do hope Selfie at least gets to finish out the season on its own terms, with a satisfying ending, assuming it won’t get renewed.
>”it takes people a lot longer to discover a show than it used to. And four weeks is no longer enough.”
What are you basing that claim on lol? In my experience people have much less patience to commit to a show
Wait nevermind, misinterpretation on my part. My bad
ha! it’s all good.
the broadcast networks that have no patience. the viewers do.
@Maria — i thought i’d hate the voiceovers in “MLS”, but they used it quite well and it made me laugh on occasion. if the series had lasted longer, i would have hoped they’d have phased it out at some point but whatever.
Supporting players can enhance a show or add nothing to it at all. I like the supporting players on “MLS” because they’re not all that outrageous. But the male best friend on “A to Z” is a bit much. The female best friend is alright. I like that she’s of color and of size.
I really just can’t with “Selfie”.
“I like the supporting players on “MLS” because they’re not all that outrageous. But the male best friend on “A to Z” is a bit much. The female best friend is alright. I like that she’s of color and of size.”
— I totally agree with you there, and I think the female best friend on A to Z (Lenora Crichlow) is absolutely stunning.
she really is. i hope she gets a lot of work from being on “A to Z”.
I just can’t (and won’t) with the Mindy/Danny pairing. The show was much better for me when they were really good friends with what I hoped would be unrealized sexual tension.
As for “New Girl”, I just let it do what it wants to do at this point. The Nick/Jess pairing just ruined everything. But I love Nick and Schmidt.
I’m a little disappointed you didn’t chose either “as soon as I take the least majestic horse in the stable” or “as soon as I accidentally download a bad episode of Burn Notice” as the jump text. I swear, Selfie’s dialogue is designed to make me think “yep, if Sepinwall reviews this episode, he’s going to use that” every forty-five seconds.
Honest truth: I wasn’t planning to review the Selfies, and just put them on out of curiosity while composing my podcast post, and thus didn’t take any notes, which is where I tend to identify the intro lines. That said, “New Girl” is always (even in the bad weeks) overflowing with candidates for that slot.
Fair enough, and I don’t doubt that, either. (I really need to catch up with New Girl.)
I felt sure you would go with “as soon as I look like a rich guy from three years ago.”
I really wanted to like Selfie. And I keep DVRing it, and eventually get around to watching it. You mention “role reversal,” but it seems like most of the episodes I have seen spend more time with Eliza teaching Henry to loosen up and embrace technology than Henry teaching Eliza to embrace the real world. Not at all what I signed on for.
I think Selfie has great potencial. Hope it gets to develop itself.
Any “Mindy Project” episode with Chris Messina dancing, by definition, cannot fail.
Plus, a Duplass midwife? Those things are really all I need to enjoy a Mindy episode. Adding Alison Tolman, who I thought was wonderful, to the mix made it even better.
I will always laugh at New Girl, but it’s a shadow of itself.
Mindy and Danny are just awful together. What a mistake they made making them doctors. Who’d ever go them?
The fact that Coach was literally trying to kidnap a child (if you think about it, that’s what he was doing) is what I found really disturbing. On The MIndy Project, I didn’t understand why Abby would date a man who obviously found her unattractive. She deserves better!
Mindy Kaling is a bit of a genius, and I think her show is highly underrated.
I’d take it any day over New Girl.
Also, Alison Tolman.
Also also Rhea Pearlman.
I rest my case.
The wrong name at workplace joke was a Chandler storyline if I remember correctly.
Other reappearing jokes that I can easily think of:
– Peppermint Schnaps sounds funny
– arguing about literally and figuratively
Everyone on New Girl has become over the top dumb and crazy except Cece.
Doesn’t work.
Anyone seen Jane the Virgin? it’s really refreshing and very funny.
“Selfie” bye, bye.