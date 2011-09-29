Exclusive: ‘Chuck’ gets comics legend Stan Lee to guest star

“Chuck” has been loading up on the nerd-bait casting for the spy comedy’s fifth and final season. Guest stars already announced for the new season, set to debut on Friday, October 21(*), include Mark Hamill, Carrie-Anne Moss and “Community” star Danny Pudi.

(*) UPDATE: NBC today pushed back the premiere date by a week, to October 28.

To that list we can now add perhaps the most Comic Con-friendly guest star of all time: Stan Lee, legendary co-creator of Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and almost every other iconic Marvel Comics character (including most of the roster of Joss Whedon’s “Avengers” film).

Lee will appear in the fifth season’s seventh episode where, according to the info I have, “Chuck encounters Stan Lee in the most unexpected of places,” a setting that might suggest The Man has “a secret identity of his own.”

“Chuck” co-creator Chris Fedak said, “To say we’re excited to have Stan Lee join us on the show is an understatement. His iconic characters and the epic worlds he imagined have been inspirations to all of us working on ‘Chuck.'”

Lee has played himself in many movies and TV shows over the years, and has never been afraid to ham it up – which should make him fit in just fine as a “Chuck” guest.