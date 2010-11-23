Exclusive: Early look at ‘Community’ animated Christmas episode

“Community” has never hidden its love of popular culture, as past episodes have paid tribute to action movies, zombie films, “Apollo 13” and, recently, TV bottle episodes and conspiracy thrillers.

This season’s Christmas episode, “Abed’s Unstoppable Christmas,” which debuts on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m., looks like it might be the most ambitious homage yet, as most of the episode will be done in the stop-motion animated style of Rankin-Bass holiday classics like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

Ever since I heard about the idea, I’ve been looking forward to seeing how Abed, Troy, Annie, Jeff and company look like in the style, and now I know – and I am pleased. After the jump, here’s an early look at how the group will look on Dec. 9:

