Exclusive: Early look at ‘Community’ animated Christmas episode

“Community” has never hidden its love of popular culture, as past episodes have paid tribute to action movies, zombie films, “Apollo 13” and, recently, TV bottle episodes and conspiracy thrillers.
This season’s Christmas episode, “Abed’s Unstoppable Christmas,” which debuts on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m., looks like it might be the most ambitious homage yet, as most of the episode will be done in the stop-motion animated style of Rankin-Bass holiday classics like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
Ever since I heard about the idea, I’ve been looking forward to seeing how Abed, Troy, Annie, Jeff and company look like in the style, and now I know – and I am pleased. After the jump, here’s an early look at how the group will look on Dec. 9:
All kinds of awesome.
my inner continuity tzar appreciates that pierce is still in casts and a wheelchair, but even aside from that, this looks awesome.
I’m in love how they are continuing to put Pierce in the wheelchair. Hopefully some good plots come of this.
I’m in!
The Chevy Chase character is perfect! It looks just like him.
Jeff looks pretty creepy. He looks like T-Bag from Prison Break without the facial hair.
I was thinking that he had a Steve Buscemi thing going on there. Except for Pierce, they are all kinds of creepy, which, I think, is exactly what they’re going for. I always did find those claymation movies a little unsettling.
My first thought was Rainn Wilson, but now I’m seeing more Bill Hader.
Anyone else think that Abed looks pretty handsome here while Jeff comes off looking sort of like an alien?
Yeah, Joel looks kind of weird. Also, his hair looks too dark. It should still be awesome- can’t wait
Britta looks like she’s 50.
Nah, she’s just got the “heroine chic” look going on.
I freaking love it already.
Where are Annieâ€™s boobs? Terrible! Just terrible.
I genuinely thought you meant the monkey.
He didn’t?
There’s a monkey in there. Doesn’t much look like Annie’s Boobs, but the others don’t look right, either, except for Pierce.
That was oddly more realistic than most of this season.
Realism has never been one of the goals of “Community”, by design.
Realism? You’re not watching this show for the right reasons.
They look funny and odd. I’m going to actually watch a Christmas-themed episode for the first time in about 15 years!
This looks like the cast is making a Walking Dead cameo… on Nickelodeon
Other than Pierce, I don’t think the rest look like their respective actors very much. Hopefully, it’s just the camera angle and they’ll look better in the actual show. Either way, it should be hilarious.
Alison Brie is still smoking hot.