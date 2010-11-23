Exclusive: Early look at ‘Community’ animated Christmas episode

#Community
Senior Television Writer
11.23.10 24 Comments

“Community” has never hidden its love of popular culture, as past episodes have paid tribute to action movies, zombie films, “Apollo 13” and, recently, TV bottle episodes and conspiracy thrillers.

This season’s Christmas episode, “Abed’s Unstoppable Christmas,” which debuts on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m., looks like it might be the most ambitious homage yet, as most of the episode will be done in the stop-motion animated style of Rankin-Bass holiday classics like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

Ever since I heard about the idea, I’ve been looking forward to seeing how Abed, Troy, Annie, Jeff and company look like in the style, and now I know – and I am pleased. After the jump, here’s an early look at how the group will look on Dec. 9:

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Latest Posts from What’s Alan Watching
By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix.

Follow Alan Sepinwall and Whats Alan Watching on

RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/645/waw_alert_newjs.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Community
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLCommunity

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP