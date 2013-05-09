We don’t know much yet about “Homeland” season 3, which will debut on September 29, but we know that season 2 ended with Mandy Patinkin’s Saul as acting director of the CIA after most of the high level officers were blown up by Abu Nazir’s people.
And now I can exclusively report that the season will have two new regulars, both with ties to Saul: F. Murray Abraham as retired black ops specialist Dar Adal, and Sarita Choudhury as Saul’s estranged wife Mira. Both have been promoted from guest star status.
At the end of season 2, “Homeland” producers Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon said that they hoped to work out a deal with Oscar winner Abraham to bring him back, since their fictional CIA might try to deal with the loss of so many top agents and administrators by bringing veterans like Adal out of retirement.
The second season of “Homeland” had a lot of bumps along the way, but Patinkin as Saul remained the show’s constant, and the Saul/Dar beard-off was among the show’s best moments of 2012. Anything that gives Patinkin more to do – both at work and at home – sounds like a very strong move.
The strongest move, though, would be to find a reason for Saul to sing!
“Somewhere…over the rainbow…”
It really is nice that Abraham’s career has rebounded over the past few years. In the decade or so prior, he had become one of those punchline oscar winners.
I guess the bump for Sarita Choudhury signals increased screen time for Mandy Patinkin, which can only be a positive in my opinion. I’m sure you and Fienberg are thrilled, since more screen time for Saul means an increased chance for singing.
Sounds like a step in the right direction for Season 3.
Making Saul even more integral to the show is a very strong move. I may be in the minority, however if not for the great actors I would have probably jumped ship. Mandy Patinkin, Claire Daines, and Damian Lewis (in no particular order) were at times the only saving graces for this show. However, it had become apparent (at least enough to make it into the comments section of these reviews) we were not seeing much, or at least enough, of Saul outside of the office and the occasional visits to Carrie’s. So this is much appreciated.
However, they still need to patch up the writing and their logic for how things are supposed to work in a show functioning in a semi-realistic world. The Americans kind of showed me what I WISH Homeland was in a lot of ways. That goes for the writing and actions have consequences, as well as giving the kids something to do while also making them feel like kids without being uber-annoying teens (cough**Dana**cough). For all the great things Homeland does, and the rich cast oozing talent, they have plot holes and logistics issues you could fly a 747 through. I am not even sure if the showrunners even realize that is a problem. However, I still have serious, serious issues with those parts of the show that might seem small, but come across very contrived and entirely unbelievable at times.
-Cheers
Dar Adal was retired? I guess I thought he was just top secret or something. Was Estes using him as Quinn’s contact because he was retired, to keep the Brody assassination thing unofficial?
I also got the impression that Dar Adal was an active Black Ops specialist who was running Quinn.
I totally get that Season 2 has aired in full for a while now (I’ve seen it, plus I know that people who haven’t seen should probably just avert their eyes from the article once they see “Homeland” in as the first word of the article title), but I’m a little surprised that you have a kinda major plot point described “above the fold” so that it shows up on the main Whats Alan Watching page.
I wrote the sentence in a way that gives people plenty of time to avert their eyes. As you say, it aired a long time ago. After a while, people have to be responsible for their own reading decisions.
less than 5% of the U.S. population subscribes to Showtime. Season 2 DVD’s haven’t been released. ALMOST NO ONE HAS SEEN THIS YET.
Internet…..Cater to me.
Jack dies on the island too
Homeland season 2 was massively shaky, but I can’t see these additions as anything but good news.
I washed Homeland Season 2 last week, I thought it was great, even better than Season 1. I don’t get all the criticism about the lack of realism or the plot holes. Okay, they didn’t use dogs to find Abu Nazeer, okay, Brody was in the situation room with his phone, blablabla. Still, when you watch all the episodes in a row, you don’t have the time to think about all these little petty details. Knight & Day has plot holes and is stupid. Homeland needs a little suspension of disbelief, that’s all.
I kind of agree — I binge-watched the whole thing last week, too and I’d heard how disappointed people had been with the second season, so expectations were low. I was pleasantly surprised. Yes, there were clunky moments, for sure, but the good scenes were truly great — Q&A was sensational. I even don’t mind Dana. But, above all, Mandy Patinkin is sensational. Every choice he makes as an actor is spot on. You believe every single second he is on screen. More Saul in Season 3 will be fantastic.
Homeland is not a good show. Parts of it are good and sometimes even great, but as a whole the show is not good. It gets the hype and treatment of a great show because critics like Alan here forgive its glaring faults almost entirely, while over hyping the good parts. I don’t know if it’s done strictly for page views, or because of automatic leeway critics give cable dramas (I’m going with the latter since judging by Alan’s book, pre-1997 dramas are inconsequential).
When the show first came on, I was hoping that after it’s done with the Brody plot, the show will transform into the American version of the BBC’s MI5. Unfortunately, it seems that Homeland is on it’s way to become the cable version of 24.
F Murray Abraham
Lord almighty, this site just lives to spoil Homeland doesn’t it. How can you put something like that in the first sentence, above the fold write up with no warning?
It’ll be OK.
Well, I’m affraid that Homeland become another romance story within Carrie and Nicholas. The last episode, for me, was kinda unecessary, but I hope it was one of Carrie’s moves to make her job and keep her emotions alive.