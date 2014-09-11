Fall TV reviewing plans

The network TV season doesn’t officially start until September 22, but fall TV is already here. “Boardwalk Empire” and “Sons of Anarchy” came back earlier this week, FOX is doing a few premieres next week, and all but a handful of notable summer series are either over or (in the case of a few Sunday night dramas) will be over by the end of the month.
This is, as you may have gathered from skimming Fienberg’s annual Take Me to the Pilots series of not-reviews, not the most exciting fall for new series – or, at least, for new pilots. (As I discussed a few years back, TV criticism at this time of year is as much voodoo as it is actual analysis, as you have to guess which pilots are representative of what’s to come, which shows might get better, and which shows might get worse.) There aren’t a ton of genuinely awful shows, but nor were there many that made me eager to see episode 2.
(We’ll be running a big fall TV preview next week to give you a better sense of what might be worth watching.)
Ordinarily, that might mean I would lean more heavily on veteran shows as ones to write about weekly, but we go into fall with “HIMYM” over, with “Parks and Rec” held for midseason, with “Community” held probably until sometime in early 2015, with “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” moving to a night where it may be impossible to cover it regularly, and some other gaps among the shows I tended to cover weekly at this time of year.
The longer I’ve been doing this, I’ve also recognized that there are some shows I just don’t particularly enjoy writing about every week, even if they’re better than ones that I want to hit week in and week out. It’s not about what are the best shows, necessarily, but what shows I have something to say about every time, and also shows where the process of reviewing doesn’t detract from the pleasure of the show itself. (I imagine “The Strain” would have aggravated me more had I analyzed it weekly.)
Keeping in mind that many of these plans are tentative, and could change quickly if I grow tired of one show I’m covering, or fall in love with a show I had previously dismissed – and also that I’ll likely do a lot of short posts early in the fall to gauge reactions and offer brief ones of my own about episodes 2, 3 and 4 of some of the new shows – here’s what I’m going to try to do weekly this fall (and note that the days in question refers to when the shows air, and not necessarily when the reviews will appear; that’ll depend on what shows I get screeners for, what I have time to do when, etc.):
MONDAY: With “HIMYM” in the ground, I have an opening on the night, and “Gotham” seems an interesting thing to fill it. The pilot’s good, but I have some fairly deep reservations about whether the “‘Batman’ without Batman” approach can actually work over the long haul. But seeing how Bruno Heller and company deal with that very issue will keep me engaged for a while, at least. (And I imagine I will write something about its FOX companion show “Sleepy Hollow” from time to time.)
TUESDAY: Drew McWeeny covered “Agents of SHIELD” for us last year, but he has to bow out this season due to a conflict. I’m going to step into the breach at least initially to see if the improvement from the end of season 1 was an anomaly or something that can be sustained (or, better, improved upon). In other superhero show news, I really liked the pilot for “The Flash,” but we’ll have to wait and see if the series lives up to that, and also whether (like fellow Berlanti-verse show “Arrow”), I enjoy it but would rather write about it only periodically. If “New Girl” can get its act together (and the season premiere is a promising return to form), I’ll continue writing about it at least on a recurring basis, maybe in tandem with another Tuesday comedy if they get more interesting post-pilot (“Marry Me,” I’m looking at you) or continue previous improvement (“The Mindy Project”).
WEDNESDAY: Other than finishing up this season of “The Bridge,” this is a night without anything I intend to do weekly write-ups on, though “Arrow,” “Black-ish” and “Red Band Society” are all interesting in various ways. We’ll see, but it’s often a night I use to catch up on things from earlier in the week.
THURSDAY: “Parenthood” is coming to an end 13 episodes from now, so that’s an easy one to stick with (though I will, as usual, mostly write about it the following morning). I imagine I’ll check in on the Shonda Rhimes shows (well, “Scandal” and the new “How to Get Away with Murder,” at least; I’m now about a year and a half behind on “Grey’s Anatomy”) from time to time, and there are some other shows here I expect to touch base on periodically, but not weekly.
FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Nada. The networks’ lack of interest in putting good things on during those nights neatly coincides with my own logistical difficulty in covering shows that air on those nights. There are some cable shows I may write about on occasion – I’ll be checking in on “The Knick,” for instance, when it hits the home stretch of season 1, and if Moffat and company really hit it out of the park on any upcoming “Doctor Who”s, I’ll try to write something – but nothing as a regular.
SUNDAY: Oy. Sundays remain the most obvious example of the Too Much Interesting TV problem. Here’s what I know for sure: I’ll be doing the final season of “Boardwalk Empire,” the remaining episodes of this season of “Masters of Sex” and, circa mid-October, the new batch of “The Walking Dead.” Also, I don’t plan to do “Homeland” as a regular thing anymore, unless there’s a miraculous creative turnaround (screeners are still a few weeks away from arriving). I’d also like to keep doing “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” in the regular rotation, but that may not be feasible, and everything else on Sundays – including “The Good Wife,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “The Simpsons,” etc. – will be touched on when I have time and/or something interesting to say. All plans could change if I’m knocked out by additional episodes of Showtime’s very promising “The Affair,” but… Sunday. Bloody Sunday.
So that is The Plan (Subject to Change). We’ll see how things shake out over the coming weeks.
I’m looking forward to your review of “Madam Secretary.” Given that it’s on CBS after football, it not only has to be good but worth the effort to figure out when it’s starting each week.
ah yes… madam secretary… the new groundbreaking drama by cbs about the US Secretary of State that ::RECORD SCRATCH:: is also a woman?! WHA?!
Somehow, Mo Ryan’s “Mysteries of Laura” theme song doesn’t quite work when you try to sing “She’s a mom, she’s a secretary of state!/She’s a secretary of state, she’s a mom!”
Oh come on Alan, get B99 in there please. It’s the funniest show on TV and warrants your undivided attention. Especially since Boardwalk has only a few episodes left. Pretty please?
I hope we get periodic reviews, at least, though I understand that Sunday is when “quality” TV gets pushed by seemingly every channel. Sitcoms also only occasionally merit deep-dive analysis, so I wouldn’t mind a quickie blurb post to prompt discussion moreso than a real review of each ep.
Somehow, B99 became the returning show I’m most looking forward to having in my life again (and this includes things like “Game of Thrones” and “Hannibal”). It was just a joyful part of my week.
As a sidenote, its move to Sunday will probably get me watching “The Simpsons” regularly again.
As someone who is continuously disappointed with Walking Dead, what would it take for that to leave the rotation? It seems like you have always had problems with it (justifiably) but yet it remains. Is it just a case of the show needing to be covered and you drawing the short straw?
Alan’s gone down the path of “I probably won’t be writing as much about The Walking Dead this year” before, and he still ends up reviewing every episode. For better or worse, that show always gives you something to talk about, even if it isn’t one of the best shows on TV.
I think the show is finally getting better. Now we have Rick as a proper action hero, hopefully it will be less of a soap opera.
Yeah, but most Walking Dead seasons leave us feeling it can probably be better the next season and it always winds up disappointing in the same way. While I too was encouraged by last season’s final stretch of episodes, I just don’t think a show can get THAT much better in its 5th season.
As someone who unashamedly loves super hero shows/movies, I wouldn’t characterize this as “not the most exciting fall for new series”. Gotham, The Flash, and Constantine, then Powers in December, and Agent Carter in January. I am, honestly, very excited, especially for Flash and Agent Carter.
And I’ll probably also DVR Marry Me, Mulaney, Selfie (because Karen Gillan), Madam Secretary, Scorpion, Jane the Virgin (because Fienberg), and The Affair, but I have not mentally committed to actually watching any of them. I’ll see how the reviews shake out first.
Speaking of superhero shows, it would be interesting to hear thoughts on Grimm. The show has a huge viewership and it is starting to get to Angel like levels of complexity.
You could review “Survivor” on Wednesday…still a great show.
Dan usually has that beat covered.
Who is “Dan?”
Good call on Mindy. Review it for your female readers!
-_-
Myself, I’ll be watching seasons 6 of ‘The Unusuals’ and ‘Better Off’ Ted, seasons 5 of ‘Terriers’, ‘The Good Guys’ and ‘Human Target’, as well as season 13 of ‘Firefly’ (which I think can go on forever!)
In my mind.
*’Better Off Ted’
Would there be any benefit to maybe doing a quick hit column during the week? Something along the lines of a paragraph or two on shows not in your regular column rotation.
I do that sometimes. It all depends on what I’ve seen, when and what I find interesting to either write about or ask you guys about.
Oh, geez, “The Strain.” I gotta say that’s its more entertaining to me than “The Walking Dead” at the moment.
Bradley and Durand are second only to Tim and Walton from “Justified,” so far as pairings go. I could watch a vampire/zombie/anymonster show with just those two actors doing what they do.
RWG (so sad it took TPTB half the season to get them together)
I really wish you had been reviewing “A Young Doctor’s Notebook” on Ovation. It airs Tuesdays at 10 pm. It’s only a half hour commitment and the first season is only 4 episodes.
That is a weird, weird show and I want to hear it talked about.
I don’t think Homeland needs to make a miraculous creative turnaround to be good again, as much as dissapointing season 3 was, the show didn’t fell apart so much that it can’t recover anymore. But that being said I’m sceptical too.
“Homeland” is currently a creative disaster. The showrunners got lost in the forest.
And Alan didn’t say he wouldn’t watch it, just that he wouldn’t write about it every week. Maybe he would, if it was on a Wednesday.
Congratulations, Drew! Sorry, Alan.
If you accept straw-poll votes from readers, I hope you find some time for Bob’s Burgers. Those guys somehow are constantly coming up with stories I’ve never seen on television, and they make them work. They correctly won the Emmy for best animated show. And even though their ratings went up nine percent in a season where everybody’s went down, they got exiled to not-really-prime-time.
They’re too quirky, too off-beat to ever be as big as Family Guy or The Simpsons, but they could be King of the Hill and solidify and do 200 episodes if, like Charlie Brown’s Christmas tree, they just get a little love. We can’t let them drop off the radar and die like Futurama almost did in that hour.
I’m sure you don’t want to spend all Sunday night writing, but I hope you get to watch some. And if you don’t like the show please continue with your plan not to review it. I probably didn’t have to explain that.
We have been watching the honorable woman. Please give a plot synopsis
Watched it on the Beeb…powerful finale.
Should we shouldn’t hold our breath waiting for your weekly Utopia reviews? :)
I don’t see ‘Nashville’ on this list…
I wanted to ask, perhaps in a podcast e-mail, but I totally forgot to send it in. Which critics do you read on a regular basis? Watching a show and then reading a recap on your blog is almost routine. I was wondering what would we do without you? If there’s a way to understand tv viewing more thoroughly it is definitely by reading your recaps.
Why not do Brooklyn 9-9’s on Wed on the dead days?
In general, when I write about something more than a day after it airs, fewer people tend to want to comment on it. Even in today’s era of DIY scheduling, the majority of discussion about a show happens the night it airs or the morning after.
Any early opinions/plans on iZombie? I’m not familiar with the comic, but it’s Rob Thomas writing a Buffy-inspired show about a young detective, so…
That’s mid-season. But I liked the version of the pilot I saw (which will be different from what airs due to recasting some supporting parts and a few other tweaks.)
I just read that Longmire cancelled, loyal ripped-stream watcher all these years… Any new shows to fill hole in my heart? Anyone?
Your Brooklyn Nine-Nine commentary last year really drove me to engage with – and stick with – the show, which by the end of the season may have been the best comedy on television. Don’t give up on it now, Alan!
Thursday night on CBS has Person of Interest. Excellent show
“Person of Interest” is going into its second year on Tuesday night…
-Daniel
Consider me bummed that no one at HitFix ever talks about Person of Interest. There’s enough serialization and straight out wackiness (and pathos) each week that someone should have something to say.
Was just coming here to lament the lack of PoI reviews. It may have started out a fairly bland procedural, but it’s now a really well-made show – and possibly the most challenging and imaginative show on TV at the moment (if it continues its S3 trajectory, at least).
[Not really schedule-related, but I just saw the trailer for PoI S4, and suddenly realised: our heroes include a murderer cop and three psychopathic killers… and yet it’s actually the one non-violent guy with a functioning conscience who I’m most afraid of. I don’t know if that’s impressive writing or just a really impressive performance…]
[While I’m at it, a second PoI thought that struck me: did anyone else notice that Finch in the last season looked and acted very much like Alec Guiness’ George Smiley? I think it’s the hat/coat/glasses that made me think of it, but many of the mannerisms are similar also.]
Mr. Reese played by Jim Cavelis is fabulous in Person of Interest. AV club is a big fan of POI.
Whoa, Donal Logue is back on TV? I still lament Terriers.
I think “Marry Me” is strongly likely to succeed: the “Happy Endings” pilot, honestly, more or less stunk. I also have high hopes for “Mulaney”, but that’s just because I think John Mulaney is such a great writer and comedian, not because the trailers or word of mouth have made it seem good.
As far as I can tell, Donal Logue never left TV: he played a fairly large role in Vikings, as King Horick. If you’re a fan of the guy, you may want to check out the show. I think he’s on Sons of Anarchy, as well, although I don’t watch it.
No writeups for Bad Judge? But she’s a respected judge in the courtroom and a mess outside of it! So many angles to cover!
Cover Person of Interest. It’s taken a big turn this season with the group having been disbanded due to the threat of Samaritan. The characters and the story is infinitely more compelling than Agents of Shield which is hanging on by a thread (I’m surprised it got renewed). Help put more eyes on a series that started off as a ragtag group of people saving individuals in peril to trying to save the world from an artificial intelligence that may destroy us. They’re the real superheroes.
It seems like almost all my favorite shows, plus most of the new shows I’m excited about, are midseason shows. Though I’m sure I’ll still be watching plenty of TV.
Also, it’s so weird that, right now, there really are not very many shows that I am DVRing during the week, but then I get to Sunday and it’s hard to get everything even with a dual tuner and taping repeat airings.
Are you planning on reviewing “Girlfriends´Guide to Divorce” on december? I know it´s on Bravo but the trailer looks really promising and Lisa Edelstein is really talented.
Catch up on and review Grimm! Even occasionally at least. I wouldn’t complain about some PoI reviews either.
Don’t forget Hannibal! Allow us a view into the lay of your thoughts on that show. Would love to know where you stand with it at this point